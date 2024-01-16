Boro Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
A Italian Gelato shop meets a modern day American coffee house. Boro is a beautiful community space where all are accepted and welcomed.
Location
3549C Silverside Rd, Unit C, Wilmington, DE 19801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taverna Rustic Italian - (Wilmington)
No Reviews
3549 Silverside Road Wilmington, DE 19810
View restaurant
Johnnies Dog House and Chicken Shack - NEW ACCOUNT
No Reviews
3401 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803
View restaurant
HomeBase Delaware - 4723 Concord Pike
No Reviews
4723 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803
View restaurant