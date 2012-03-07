Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Borsalino Cafe

38 Reviews

$

119 SE 1ST AVE

Miami, FL 33131

Popular Items

Chicken Cauli BOWL
Ahi Tuna Pesto BOWL
Salmon Pasta

BITES

BACON & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Croissant NUTELLA

$4.00

Croissant

$3.00

HAM & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

VEGAN Cookie

$3.50

Vegan Donut

$5.00

Vanilla Cake

$5.00

Serenata Bars

$3.00

Wafer Rolls

$7.00

Red V/Choc Cookie

$5.00

Salmon

$5.00

Macadamia cookie

$1.50

Macadamia 2

$3.00

Muffin

$5.00

Pasta

$4.00

SWEET BREAKFAST

Nutella Hotcakes

$14.00

Stuffed with oozing Nutella, Hazelnut Wafer, Whipped Cream, Fresh Berries, Coconut Flakes, Hemp Seeds, Maple Syrup

Chicken Wings PANCAKES

$16.00

Crispy Duck Wings, Buttermilk Pancakes, Bacon, Jalapenos, Scallions, Chocolate Brownie crumble, Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar

Nutella French Toast

$14.00

Flambé Banana, Crystallized Crème brûlée, Whipped Cream, Berries, Crushed Cookie

Plain Hotcakes

$10.00

Eggs and breakfast pancakes

$15.00

SAVORY BREAKFAST

Borsalino Breakfast CROIS

$14.00

Buttery Croissant, black forest ham, apple wood bacon, provolone, over medium eggs, almond butter, potato gallette

EGG Avocado Toast

$16.00

Toasted Rustic Bread, Avocado Smash, Red Onion, Lime, Over-medium Eggs, Feta, Pickled peppers, Cilantro, Arugula Side Salad

EGG Short Rib Tartine

$17.00

Toasted country bread, Short rib, Provolone, Smoked red peppers, Buttery scrambled eggs, Hollandaise sauce, Side salad

Pork Benedict CROIS

$16.00

Croissant, Pulled Pork Belly, Poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce, Side salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Smoked Salmon croissant

$14.00

Wasabi mayo, Arugula, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Yuzu sour cream, , Caper popcorn, Potato latkes

Truffle Potato and Eggs

$14.00

Potato Gallette, Fried Eggs, Shaved Parmesan, Basil Garlic Truffle Oil, Fried Onions Chips

Breakfast Platter

$12.00

Koulouri Brekky

$12.00

Salmon Benedict

$16.00

Bacon Cheese Jalapeno Omellet

$14.00

Burrata Open Face Omellet

$15.00

4 Cheese Omelette

$15.00

Farmer's Omelette

$17.00

OVERNIGHT OATS

Overnight Oats

$12.00

Chia seeds, Goji Berries, Cocoa nibs, Hemp seeds, Vanilla, Almond milk

SIDES

Two Eggs

$4.00

Bacon (3pcs)

$4.00

Potato Gallete SIDE

$4.00

Crispy Potato Gallette

Truffle Gallete SIDE

$5.00

Potato Gallette with Truffle Oil

Bread, Butter n Jelly

$4.00

Salad

$2.00

Burrata cheese

$3.00

TOAST & SANDWICHES

Ahi Tuna TOAST

$14.00

Sourdough bread, Seared Ahi Tuna, Wasabi dressing, Cucumber ribbons, Radish, Orange, Soy sauce drops, Sesame Seeds, Seaweed chip

The Cuban

$14.00

The Bacon Egg Roll

$16.00

Chicken Pesto BLT

$14.00

Bao Buns

$14.00

Blue Cheese Short Rib

$16.00

Smoke Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

BOWLS & SALADS

Ahi Tuna Pesto BOWL

$17.00

Seared Ahi Tuna, Cauliflower rice, Avocado Arugula Pesto, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber Ribbons, Parmigiano Reggiano, Seaweed Chips

Burrata SALAD

$12.00

Chicken Cauli BOWL

$16.00

Fire Grilled Shredded Chicken Thigh, Cauliflower Cilantro rice, Pickled onions, Charred peppers, Lime sour cream Cilantro, Lemon Vinaigrette, Potato chips

Chicken Wings BOWL

$16.00

Crispy slow braised duck wings, Tri-Color Quinoa, Scallions, Cucumber, Hoisin Sauce & Honey, Sesame Seeds, Seaweed chips

Salmon Quinoa BOWL

$17.00

Cajun Salmon, Green Chickpea, Kale and Edamame Tri-color Quinoa, Carrot fettuccine, Ricotta, Arugula pesto

Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.00

Short Rib, Blue cheese, and Garlic infused hash brown au Gratin, Arugula, Peppers, Onion crisps

Spinach Pie & SALAD

$12.00

Chicken N Feta Salad

$16.00

Vegan Salad

$15.00

DESSERTS

Apple Tart MAIN

$7.00

Whipped Cream, Cinnamon

Baklava MAIN

$7.00

Whipped Cream

Bougatsa

$12.00

Fresh Berries

Tiramisu

$8.00

Berry Tart

$7.00

Galaktoboureko

$6.00

SPECIALS

Salmon toast

$17.00

Coffee Beans 2LB

$40.00

Alejandra's Toast

$16.00

Dinner menu

Truffle Burrata Pasta

$17.00

Salmon Pasta

$18.00

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$17.00

Cacio E Pepe Pasta

$17.00

Dinner flatbreads

Chicken Feta Flatbread

$18.00

Short Rib Flatbread

$20.00

Open Item

Ocean Blue

$15.00

Matcha Power

$16.00

Purple Forest

$15.00

Hot Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.70

Latte

$4.50

Flat White

$4.00

Cortado

$3.50

B Coffee hot

$5.00

Slow Bar Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Mocha Latte

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Lavender Latte

$4.50

Chai Spice Latte

$4.50

Tea

$3.50

Brewed coffee

$3.00

Espresso machiatto

$3.20

Double macchiato

$3.70

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Americano

$3.50

Turmeric Tea Hot

$5.50

Cold Coffee

Iced Americano

$4.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Kyoto Brew

$5.00

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Espresso

$4.00

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Iced B Signature Coffee

$5.00

Lavender Latte Draft

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Iced Matcha Tea

$5.50

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Iced Black Tea

$4.00

Iced Chai Spice Latte

$4.50

Iced Macchiato

$4.50

Iced Chocolate

$4.50

Iced Turmeric Tea

$5.50

Iced White chocolate latte

$5.00

Specials

White choco caramel

$0.50

Bag of coffee

$38.00

Juices

Orange juice

$4.00

Red Juice

$7.00

Green Juice

$7.00

Thomas Juice

$7.00

Borsalino Juice

$7.00

Kombucha

$8.00

Sodas

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Water

Pellegrino

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Milk

Milk

$2.00
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

European Coffee and Food in the heart of downtown Miami

Location

119 SE 1ST AVE, Miami, FL 33131

Directions

