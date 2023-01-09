Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boru Ramen

review star

No reviews yet

2915 Columbia Pike

Arlington, VA 22204

Order Again

Popular Items

Buta Kakuni ramen
House Spicy Miso ramen
Spam Musabi

Nigiri

N -Fatty Tuna

$12.00

N- Black snapper

$10.00

N- Egg omelete

$6.00

N- Fatty Salmon

$9.00

N- Fatty yellowtail

$9.00

N- Flying fish roe

$6.00

N- Fresh water eel

$7.00

N- Golden eye snapper

$10.00

N- Mackerel

$6.00

N- Octopus

$5.00

N- Salmon

$7.00

N- Salmon egg

$7.00

N- Scallop

$7.00

N- Sea Urchin

$22.00

N- Seabream

$10.00

N- Shrimp

$6.00

N- Squid

$7.00

N- Stripped Jack

$10.00

N- Sweet shrimp

$9.00

N- Tuna

$7.00

N- White tuna

$7.00

N- Yellowtail

$7.00

N-Inari

$6.00

N-Fish egg

$6.00

Sashimi

S- Tuna

$10.00

S- Salmon

$10.00

S- Yellowtail

$10.00

S- White Tuna

$10.00

S- Golden eye snapper

$12.00

S- Seabream

$12.00

S- Black snapper

$12.00

S- Stripped jack

$12.00

S- Mackerel

$8.00

S- Octopus

$7.00

S- Fresh water eel

$10.00

S- Fatty Tuna

$17.00

S- Fatty Salmon

$13.00

S- Fatty Yellowtail

$13.00

S- Squid

$10.00

S- Scallop

$10.00

S- Shrimp

$8.00

S- Sweet shrimp

$12.00

S- Salmon egg

$10.00

S- Sea urchin

$30.00

S- Egg omelette

$8.00

S- Flying fish roe

$8.00

S- Fish egg

$8.00

S- Tofu

$8.00

S- Crab stick

$7.00

Rolls

Tuna Maki

$6.00

Salmon Maki

$6.00

Yellowtail Maki

$6.00

Futo Maki

$10.00

Negitoro Maki

$9.00

Tuna Avocado Uramaki

$7.00

Salmon Avocado Uramaki

$7.00

Shrimp Avocado Uramaki

$7.00

Eel Avocado Uramaki

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Uramaki

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Uramaki

$7.00

Spicy Yellowtail Uramaki

$7.00

California Uramaki

$7.00

California Eel Uramaki

$8.00

Crunchy Uramaki

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura Uramaki

$7.00

Signature Rolls

Dragon Roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with eel & eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Crab sticks, avocado, cucumber, fish egg, topped with tuna, salmon, white fish & special sauce

Seared Sakana

$16.00

Your choice of tuna, salmon, or yellowtail, with avocado, cucumber, and special sauce

Double Sakana

$16.00

Your choice of tuna, salmon, or yellowtail, with avocado, cucumber, and special sauce

54's Signature Roll

$18.00

Lobster, fish eggs, scallop, spicy mayo, shrimp tempura, avocado, with a special sauce

King California Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura. cucumber, avocado, crab stick, spicy mayo, fish eggs, scallions, and eel sauce

Sushi-Sashimi Set

Seven Ocean Set

$65.00

Signature roll (8 pcs.) Nigiri including 2 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 yellowtail, 2 white fish, and 4 special fish

Sashimi Silver

$35.00

12pcs | Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, White fish

Sashimi Diamond

$45.00

16 Pcs | Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, White fish, and Chef's choice

Sashimi Platinum

$55.00

20 Pcs | Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, white fish and Chef's choice

Chirashi

$35.00

12 Pcs associated sashimi over sushi rice

Sushi Bento Box

$24.00

Poke Bowl

$15.00

Vegetarian Rolls

Cucumber Avocado Maki

$6.00

Avocado Maki

$5.00

Cucumber Maki

$5.00

Ume Shisho Maki

$5.00

Pickled Plum, cucumber

Yamagobo Maki

$5.00

Ginseng

Inari Maki

$5.00

Kanpyo Maki

$5.00

sweet squash

Japanese Radish Maki

$5.00

Thai Roll

$6.00

Avocado, cilantro, jalapeno

Sides

Miso Soup

$3.00

Sushi rice

$3.00

Eel sauce

$1.00

Spicy mayo

$1.00

Extra pickled ginger

$2.00

Appetizer

Calamari salad

$6.50

Seasoned Squid Salad

Gyoza

$7.50

Pan-fried pork-veg dumplings, served with gyoza dipping sauce.

Sausage

$7.00

Flavorful and juicy sausages made from Kurobuta pork and served with spicy mayo.

Karaage Calamari

$8.00

Japanese style crispy fried tentacles squid.

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Roasted sesame over mixed greens.

Boru Ball

$7.00

Panko-crusted pork meatballs seasoned with soy, garlic, black pepper and rice, served with spicy mayo, powder seaweed and pickled.

Takoyaki

$7.00

Fried octopus balls slathered with our special sauce, mayonnaise, seaweed flakes & dried bonito flakes

Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

Two shrimp and root vegetables, served with tempura sauce.

Edamame

$4.50

Steamed soy beans.

Chicken meat balls

$8.50

Mango crispy shrimp salad

$15.95

Mixed greens, wonton strips, tossed in a ginger and spicy peanut dressing

Green salad

$7.49

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, served with ginger vinaigrette or peanut dressing

Grilled Chicken Avocado

$13.95

Mixed greens, served with a ginger vinaigrette

Spam Musabi

$4.95

Donburi

Chicken Katsudon

$15.00

Popular Japanese food, with a deep-fried Chicken Breast, cabbage, onion, egg over a bowl of rice.

Chashu Don

$15.00

Pork chashu over rice, served with soft boiled egg and scallions.

Pork Katsudon

$15.00

Popular Japanese food, with a deep-fried pork cutlet, egg over a bowl of rice. On

Buta Kakuni Don

$15.00

Sweet pork belly over rice, served with soft boiled egg and scallions.

Tendon

$18.00

4 pieces of shrimp and 4 veggie tempura over rice and served with tempura sauce. On

Tori Teriyaki Donburi

$15.00

Grilled chicken teriyaki over rice, served with soft boiled egg and scallions. On

Unadon

$18.00

Grilled eel over rice with sweet caramelized unagi sauce. On

Karedon

$15.00

Your choice of crispy fried chicken breast or fried pork cutlet. Served with curry over rice. On

Yakisoba Street Noodles

$14.00

Yaki soba noodles sautéed in chef's sauce with onion, cabbage, scallions, bell peppers, carrots, and zucchini topped with pickled red ginger and aonori (dried seaweed).

Chicken teriyaki bento box

$15.50

Chashu bento box

$15.50

Ramen

Hakata Tonkotsu ramen

$15.00

Silky pork bone broth, ramen noodle, pork chashu, seaweed, egg, bamboo shoot, scallion and roasted sesame.

Buta Kakuni ramen

$15.00

Tonkotsu (pork) broth, ramen noodle, buta kakuni (sweet pork belly), egg, bamboo shoot, scallion and roasted sesame.

Tantan-Men

$15.00

Hot and spicy ramen noodle, spicy minced pork, egg, bamboo shoot, scallions, peanuts and roasted sesame seeds in silky pork bone broth.

House Spicy Miso ramen

$15.00

Awase miso, pork and chicken broth, ramen noodle, pork chashu, corn, egg, bamboo shoot, scallion and roasted sesame.

Hokkaido Miso ramen

$15.00

Awase miso, pork and chicken broth, ramen noodle, pork chashu, corn, egg, bamboo shoot, scallion and roasted sesame.

Shio ramen

$15.00

Light chicken broth, ramen noodle, pork chashu, seaweed, egg, bamboo shoot, fish cake, Shanghai bok choy, scallion and roasted sesame.

Shoyu ramen

$15.00

Soy sauce chicken broth, ramen noodle, pork chashu, seaweed, egg, bamboo shoot, Shanghai bok choy, scallion and roasted sesame.

Sake Chicken ramen

$15.00

Soy sauce chicken broth, ramen noodle, grilled chicken breast, seaweed, egg, bamboo shoot, Shanghai bok choy, scallion and roasted sesame.

Tori Teriyaki ramen

$15.00

Soy sauce chicken broth, ramen, chicken teriyaki, seaweed, egg, bamboo shoot, wood ear mushroom, scallions and roasted sesame.

Crab Meat ramen

$18.00

Light chicken broth, ramen noodles, seaweed, egg, bamboo shoot, fish cake, Shanghai bok choy, scallion and roasted sesame.

Vegetable ramen

$15.00

Soy sauce broth, ramen noodle, wood ear mushroom, seaweed, bamboo shoot, Shanghai bok choy, corn, scallion and roasted sesame.

Zaru

$15.00

Ramen noodles cooled under running water (served dry) , with egg, scallion, seaweed and wasabi ready for dipping in an ultra-flavorful chef's special soy based

Tofu-Edamame ramen

$15.00

Soy sauce broth, fried tofu-edamame balls , ramen, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoot, corn, seaweed, scallion and roasted sesame

Shio Tempura ramen

$15.00

Soy sauce broth, fried tofu-edamame balls , ramen, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoot, corn, seaweed, scallion and roasted sesame

Bottled Beer

Asahi

$5.50

Orion Premium

$5.50

Kirin Ichiban

$5.50

Orion Premium Large

$10.00

Sapporo

$5.50

Canned Beer

Sapporo

$10.00

All- free O Cal

$3.50

Kirin Ichiban

$10.00

Takara Can Chu-Hi Jpop

$5.50

Sake

Kikusui Organic Junmai Ginjo

$35.00

Nanu Bijin Tokubetsu Junmai

$27.00

Hakushika Yamadanishiki Junmai

$16.00

Hakushika Junmai Ginjo

$15.00

Hakushika Chokara Junmai Extra Dry

$15.00

Tanuki Cup

$8.00

Tomoshichi

$34.00

Nagaragawa Sparkling Nigori

$26.00

Momokawa Organic Nigori Junmai Ginjo

$15.00

Hakushika

$15.00

Hakushika Junmai Namachozo

$15.00

Sho Chiku Bai Organic Nama

$15.00

Takara Can Chu-Hi Jpop

$5.50

Snow beauty Nigori

$15.00

Wine

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$25.00

BTL Plum Wine

$24.00

Tea

Itoen Green Tea

$3.50

Itoen Jasmine Tea

$3.50

Bubble tea (Brown sugar)

$4.50

Bubble tea (Honeydew)

$4.50

Bubble tea (Matcha)

$4.50

Soda/Water

Calpico

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Ramune Original

$4.00

Ramune Grape

$4.00Out of stock

Ramune Melon

$4.00

Ramune Orange

$4.00

Ramune Strawberry

$4.00Out of stock

Ramune Blue Hawaiian

$4.00

Ramune Lychee

$4.00

Ramune Peach

$4.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Mogu Mogu

$2.50

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.00

Snacks & condiments

Pocky

$3.00

Roasted Green Peas

$3.00

Hi-Chew (3.53 Oz.)

$3.00

Roasted Hot Green Peas

$3.00

Kasugai Toasted Nuts Assortment

$3.00

Koriyama's Cheese Cake

$3.50

Marukyo Meisaku Mixed Flavor Cakes (18 Pc.)

$6.50

Sansho Japanese Green pepper

$5.50

Ichimi Togarashi

$3.95

Hot sesame oil

$4.00

Difuku

$2.50

Kit Kat Strawberry

$5.50

Kit Kat Chocolate

$5.50

Calbee shrimp chips

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2915 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204

Directions

