Boru Ramen - Loganville 3939 Atlanta Hwy Suite 101 Loganville, GA 30052

No reviews yet

3939 Atlanta Hwy Suite 101

Loganville, GA 30052

Popular Items

Create Your Own
2 Potein Poke Bowl
Pork Gyoza

Poke

2 Potein Poke Bowl

2 Potein Poke Bowl

$9.99

Build your own 2 protein sushi bowl.

3 Protein Poke Bowl

3 Protein Poke Bowl

$11.99

Build your own 3 protein sushi bowl.

4 Protein Poke Bowl

4 Protein Poke Bowl

$13.99

Build your own 4 protein sushi bowl.

Ramen

Boru OG

Boru OG

$12.79

Pork Broth, Pork Belly, Scallions, Egg, Bamboo shoots, Kikurage (mushrooms), Fish cake and Seaweed sheet

Mi-So Hot

Mi-So Hot

$12.79

Chicken Broth, Chicken or Pork Belly, Scallions, Egg, Corn, Miso Paste, Chili oil and Fish cake

Chickn-Chickn

Chickn-Chickn

$12.79

Chicken Broth, Spicy ground chicken, Scallions, Egg, Brussell sprouts and Fish cake

Gyozilla

Gyozilla

$12.79

Shio Broth, Pork Gyoza, Scallions, Daikon radish, Cilantro, Egg, Onion Crisps and Fish cake

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$12.79

Pick your broth, choice of protein and choice of 4 toppings

Hotto

Hotto

$12.79

Chicken broth, Spicy ground chicken, Bean sprouts, chili hair

Noodles/Broth

$8.99

Sides

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$3.99

Pork Dumplings (fried) 3 pieces

Veggie Gyoza

Veggie Gyoza

$3.99

Vegetable Dumplings (fried) 3 Pieces

Edamame

Edamame

$2.99
Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$4.99

White or Brown rice, choice of protein, scallions and choice of sauce

BrusselSprouts

BrusselSprouts

$3.99

Seaweed Salad

$3.99

Drinks and Sweets

Fountain Drink

$2.49
Ramune

Ramune

$2.49

Peach, Lychee, Strawberry, Regular, Blueberry

Bottle Water

$1.99
MILKSHAKES

MILKSHAKES

$4.99

Bubble tea milkshake

Mochi

Mochi

$3.99

Choice of any 3 Mochi Ice Cream, Chocolate, Green tea, Red Bean, Vanilla, Mango, Strawberry

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$3.99
Bottled Tea

Bottled Tea

$2.99

Bottled green , jasmine or golden oolong tea

Calpico

Calpico

$2.99

Flavored non-carbonated juice

Water Cup

$1.00

Bento Box

Side salad with ginger dressing, White rice, Pork gyoza and choice of chicken or beef teriyaki
Bento Box

Bento Box

$10.49

All Bento Boxes come with salad/ginger dressing, 3 gyoza, rice and choice of protein.

