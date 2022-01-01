Boru Ramen - Loganville 3939 Atlanta Hwy Suite 101 Loganville, GA 30052
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Ramen and Poke
Location
3939 Atlanta Hwy Suite 101, Loganville, GA 30052
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pamendis Italian - 4060 Atlanta Hwy. #1220
No Reviews
4060 Atlanta Hwy. #1220 Loganville, GA 30052
View restaurant
Foggy Bottom BBQ - Loganville - 85 Ray Road
No Reviews
85 Ray Road Loganville, GA 30052
View restaurant
J's Catering Services - 780 Conyers Rd. Ste.200
No Reviews
780 Conyers Rd. Ste.200 Loganville, GA 30052
View restaurant
More near Loganville