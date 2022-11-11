Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bo's Burgers and More

No reviews yet

13637 State Street

Grabill, IN 46741

Popular Items

SMASH SINGLE

BURGERS

SMASH SINGLE

$7.00

Single burger on brioche with cheese. We recommend pickles, & Swartzy sauce.

OG SMASH

$9.00

Double burger on brioche with cheese. We recommend pickles, & Swartzy sauce.

SWARTZENDRUBER

$11.00

Big Triple burger on brioche with cheese. We recommend pickles, & Swartzy sauce.

Coney Dog

$3.75

with home-style Coney sauce, and diced onions.

Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Kitchen Sink

$12.00

Its a meal! Large portion of fries loaded with Buffalo Chicken dip, Coney sauce, Swartzy sauce, and sour cream,

KIDS

Peanut Butter and Jealous

$4.00Out of stock

Grilled Peanut Butter and Jelly!

Kids Hot Dog

$3.00

Just a naked dog

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Kids Single Hamburger

Drinks

Water

$1.00

Ice cold bottled water

Coca-Cola

$1.00

12oz. Can - Ice cold

Diet Coke

$1.00

12 oz. Can - Ice cold

Mountain Dew

$1.00

12 oz. Can - Ice cold

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Great American food! Fast.

13637 State Street, Grabill, IN 46741

