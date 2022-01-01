Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Boscoso Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

17951 Sky Park Cir F

Irvine, CA 92614

Popular Items

Cheesy Garlic Bread
Penne Arribiata
CYO Pasta

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Our classic garlic bread served with a side of marinara.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.00

Garlic bread baked with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of marinara.

Boscoso Meatballs

Boscoso Meatballs

$11.00

3 of our famous homemade meatballs with pork and beef. Topped with marinara, grated mozzarella, and shaved parmesan. Baked to perfection.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.00

Chopped fresh Roma tomatoes with garlic, basil, olive oil, fresh ground pepper and vinegar. Served with fresh baked toasted Italian crostini's on the side.

Salads

Field Greens

Field Greens

$14.00

Field green lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onions, feta and cucumber. Add Sicilian chicken, avocado, or cheese for an additional charge. All salads served with complimentary bread and choice of dressing on the side.

Caprese

Caprese

$14.00

Sliced Heirloom tomatoes, buffalo milk mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze, EVOO.

Caesar

Caesar

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, grated parmesan. Add Sicilian chicken, chicken parmesan, or avocado for an additional charge. Enough for two or more to share.

Boscoso's Chopped Salad

Boscoso's Chopped Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini, Sicilian chicken, salami, grated parmesan. Served with our house Dijon Vinaigrette on the side or tossed on request. Enough for two or more to share.

Sandwiches

Meatball

Meatball

$15.00

Served on our 8" Italian roll. Meatballs, homemade marinara, grated mozzarella, parmesan cheese. A customer favorite.

Boscoso Pastrami

$15.00

Served on our fresh baked Italian Ciabatta bread, mozzarella, smoked sharp cheddar, pickles, spicy mustard, mayo. Request the works with lettuce, tomato and onions for an additional charge.

Boscoso Italian Submarine

Boscoso Italian Submarine

$15.00

Fresh Baked Italian 8" roll, capicollo, mortadella, salami, provolone cheese, sliced pepperoncini, lettuce, onion, tomato, boscoso pepper spread. Served hot or cold. Add avocado for an additional charge.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Served on fresh baked Ciabatta bread, oven baked breaded chicken breast, grated mozzarella, grated parmesan, fresh basil.

Pastas

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00

Bed of spaghetti, 2 meatballs, marinara, grated parmesan. Served with our classic garlic bread.

Penne Arribiata

Penne Arribiata

$16.00

Penne, oven roasted grape tomatoes, garlic and basil sautéd in olive oil. Served with our housemade arribiata (spicy) marinara, grated parmesan. Garlic bread included.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Fettucine noodles, creamy Alfredo sauce, grated parmesan, garlic, choice of Sicilian or chicken parmesan. Served with a side of garlic bread. Add mushroom or additional toppings.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Oven baked chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, grated parmesan. Baked on a bed of penne or spaghetti. Garlic bread included. Customer favorite.

CYO Pasta

CYO Pasta

$14.00

Get creative and explore your culinary side. Choose your pasta, sauce, and add anything your heart desires. Additional charges for toppings. Served with garlic bread.

Cheese Ravioli
$15.00

Cheese Ravioli

$15.00
Meat Tortellini
$16.00

Meat Tortellini

$16.00
Palermo Penne

Palermo Penne

$14.00

This guest favorite is perfect for vegetarians as well as meat lovers. Penne with sautéed garlic, olive oil, fresh basil and Roma tomatoes. Topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and served with your choice of garlic or cheese bread.

Beverages

Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$4.00
Gold Peak Unsweetened Iced Tea

Gold Peak Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00Out of stock
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Aquafina

$2.00

Sides/Dressings

Side of Ranch
$1.00

$1.00

Side of Italian
$1.00

$1.00

Side of Bleu Cheese
$1.00

$1.00

Side of Dijon Vinaigrette
$1.00

$1.00

Side of Caesar
$1.00

$1.00

Side Of Jalapenos
$1.00

$1.00

Utensils (max 10)

Forks

Knives

Spoons

Napkins

Parmesan Packet

Red Pepper Packet

Paper Plates

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Boscoso Italian Kitchen is the premiere Italian Ghost Kitchen in Irvine. We offer take out and delivery only. We prep everything from scratch daily. Come check out our delicious pizzas, pastas, salads, sandwiches, and more!

Location

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine, CA 92614

Directions

