Bosque Brewing Co. Nob Hill Public House

review star

No reviews yet

106 Girard Blvd. SE

Ste B

Albuquerque, NM 87106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

IPA-BATTERED CHEESE CURDS
CHICKEN POUTINE FRIES
FISH & CHIPS

SMALL BITES

CHICKEN BITES

$8.00

Beer battered chicken bites tossed in your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, or Asian Sauce. Served with a side of house-made ranch dressing. Add a side of fries $3.50.

GREEN CHILE FALAFEL BITES

$8.00

3 falafel bites over a bed of spring mix. Served with a side of house-made Tzatziki sauce. Add a side of hummus $3.50 or green chile hummus $4.50, add warmed pita wedges $1.50.

PRETZEL BITES

$7.50

Served with our house-made queso.

SOMETHING TO SHARE

Curated Shared Plates for 4 - 5 Friends!
CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.50

Tortilla chips with our house-made salsa.

CHIPS & QUESO

CHIPS & QUESO

$7.50

Tortilla chips with our house-made queso.

CHIPS WITH SALSA & QUESO

$8.00

Tortilla chips with our house-made salsa and queso.

HUMMUS

HUMMUS

$7.50

House-made hummus, served with pita wedges, carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers.

BLISTERED SHISHITO PEPPERS

BLISTERED SHISHITO PEPPERS

$8.50

Seasoned with sea salt or red chile salt. Served with a side of lime crema.

CHICKEN ELOTE NACHOS

CHICKEN ELOTE NACHOS

$13.50

Tortilla chips with queso, shredded chicken, sautéed elote, red bell peppers and onions, pico de gallo, and lime crema topped with a dusting of flaming hot Cheetos® powder.

BACON-GREEN CHILE QUESO FRIES

BACON-GREEN CHILE QUESO FRIES

$10.50

A heaping mound of french fries smothered in house-made queso, bacon, and green chile. Add birria beef for $4, or chicken $3.

IPA-BATTERED CHEESE CURDS

IPA-BATTERED CHEESE CURDS

$8.00

Crispy cheese curds served with sriracha aioli.

WINGS

WINGS

$12.50

Sweet and spicy Asian sauce, BBQ sauce, or traditional Buffalo sauce) Served with carrots, celery, and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$7.50

Beer battered pickle chips. Served with a side of house-made ranch dressing.

SOUPS & SALADS

GREEN CHILE PORK STEW - CUP

GREEN CHILE PORK STEW - CUP

$4.50

Served with a flour tortilla

GREEN CHILE PORK STEW - BOWL

GREEN CHILE PORK STEW - BOWL

$7.50

Served with a flour tortilla

SOUTHBOUND CAESAR SALAD - LARGE

$9.00

Mixed greens topped with parmesan, sourdough croutons, and house Caesar

SANTA FE CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

Spiced grilled chicken, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, house-made salsa and cilantro served over fresh greens, topped with tortilla strips

TACOS PLATES

BEEF BIRRIA TACO PLATE

BEEF BIRRIA TACO PLATE

$13.00

Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa. Slow-cooked pot roast and Monterey cheese grilled in birria consommé served with extra sauce for dipping. Topped with red onion and cilantro.

CHICKEN TACO PLATE

CHICKEN TACO PLATE

$12.50

Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa. Pulled red chile marinated chicken breast, topped with pico de gallo and lime crema.

JACKFRUIT TACO PLATE

JACKFRUIT TACO PLATE

$12.50Out of stock

Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa. Grilled jackfruit, black beans, topped with pico de gallo and vegetarian lime crema.

BURGERS & HANDHELDS

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$15.00

Hand-crafted beef patty cooked to order. Includes two toppings. Choose from: cheddar, blue cheese, green chile, fresh jalapeños, pickled jalapeños, and bacon. Additional toppings $1. Served with fries.

BUFFALO RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.50

Grilled or beer battered chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, drizzled with ranch. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side. Served with fries.

BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH

BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$14.00

Slow cooked pulled pork in house-made barbecue sauce served on a brioche bun with jicama slaw, crispy onion strings and pickles.

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$9.00

Flour tortilla with cheddar, pico de gallo, and lime crema. Served with chips and house-made salsa. Add birria beef for $4, or chicken $3. Add green chile $1

ENTREES

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$15.00

Beer battered cod fillets, french fries, and house-made jalapeño tartar sauce. For an extra kick, add Buffalo sauce for $0.50. Add another fillet $5.

CHICKEN POUTINE FRIES

CHICKEN POUTINE FRIES

$13.50

A heaping mound of french fries topped with green chile cream gravy, cheddar cheese curds, and pulled marinated chicken.

THAI-STYLE MUSSELS

THAI-STYLE MUSSELS

$15.00

Mussels in a spicy coconut milk broth, with ginger, tomatoes, jalapeños, and cilantro. Served with a baguette to sop up the juicy goodness.

CAJUN ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE JAMBALAYA

CAJUN ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE JAMBALAYA

$13.00

Diced bell peppers, onions, Andouille sausage, chicken and herbs slow simmered with white rice. Served with a baguette.

SWEET TOOTH

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TORTE W/ ICE CREAM

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TORTE W/ ICE CREAM

$7.50

Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE

DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE

$7.50

Served with a chocolate drizzle

MEYER LEMON 3-LAYER CAKE W/ RASPBERRY SORBET

MEYER LEMON 3-LAYER CAKE W/ RASPBERRY SORBET

$7.50

Served with a scoop of raspberry sorbet

ICE CREAM CUP

$3.00

Vanilla, with choice of caramel or Scotia fudge sauce.

RASPBERRY SORBET CUP

$3.00

Scoop of raspberry sorbet

PACKAGE

6Pk OCHENTA GOLDEN ALE

$10.99

6Pk SPACELION

$10.99

6Pk OLD BOSKY

$10.99

6Pk OH HEY, PINYON JAY!

$10.99

6Pk 1888 HARD SELTZER

$11.00

This is a cranberry hard seltzer made for NMSU. This isn’t your typical 100 calorie seltzer, its heavy on the cranberry with a refreshing touch of green tea! HARD SELTZER 5.5% ABV | 12 fl. oz.

6Pk BOSQUE LAGER

6Pk BOSQUE LAGER

$11.00

Inspired by German pilsners, Bosque Lager quenches thirsty palates without sacrificing depth and character. Where this straw-colored, crisp, and brilliant lager deviates from tradition is in a noble dry-hop for a bright and floral aroma. GERMAN–INSPIRED PILSNER 4.8% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz. GABF SILVER MEDAL WINNER 2016

6Pk PISTOL PETE’S 1888

6Pk PISTOL PETE’S 1888

$11.00

Where IPAs are skewed toward hops being front and center, blonde ales are a study in balance, refreshment, and malt profiles. 1888 is a brilliant pale straw-colored ale with a light malt sweetness and just enough late-addition hops to add flavor and aromatic nuance. Whether you’re new to craft beer or a seasoned connoisseur, this beer is sure to quench your thirst. BLONDE ALE 4.8% ABV | 20 IBU | 12 fl. oz. GABF BRONZE MEDAL WINNER 2018

6Pk PICKLE DOWN ECONOMICS

6Pk PICKLE DOWN ECONOMICS

$11.00

Calling all pickle lovers: Pickle Down Economics is a briny gose that’ll bring a pucker to your face! Crisp pickles, fresh dill, and gallons upon gallons of dill juice create an aromatic experience just like popping the lid off a fresh jar of kosher pickles. PICKLE GOSE 6% ABV | 10 IBU | 12 fl. oz.

6Pk ELEPHANTS ON PARADE

6Pk ELEPHANTS ON PARADE

$11.00

Enough with the fruit nuance, put it out in front! Packed with raspberry puree and colored with a Sandia sunset, this unfiltered, American-style wheat ale is imbued with a light sweetness and tartness that complement the beer’s medium-full body. WHEAT ALE WITH FRUIT 5.5% ABV | 12 IBU | 12 fl. oz.

6Pk RIVERWALKER IPA

6Pk RIVERWALKER IPA

$11.00

Few things are as uniquely New Mexico as our world-class IPAs. Riverwalker IPA starts with a light copper base of pale, caramel, and wheat malts, providing a medium-bodied backbone for our flagship IPA. But that’s just setting the stage for the hops where myriad aromatics and flavors are coaxed out of a blend of our favorite hop varieties. INDIA PALE ALE 6.5% ABV | 90 IBU | 12 fl. oz.

6Pk OPEN SPACE HAZE

6Pk OPEN SPACE HAZE

$11.00

What’s more captivating than a hazy IPA that stands above the rest? Ripe fruit aromatics start the Open Space Haze experience, which then washes your palate with soft tropical notes and citrus rind. A blend of our favorite flavor-packed hops finishes it off by delivering the rounded bitterness you crave in an IPA. HAZY INDIA PALE ALE 6.2% ABV | 70 IBU | 12 fl. oz.

6Pk JETTY JACK

6Pk JETTY JACK

$11.00

A modern American craft beer style developed as a variation from American Pale Ales. Known simply as Red Ales in some regions, our American Amber Ale is made with Crystal and Cascade hops that bring spicy, floral, woody notes with a little bit of citrus. Available in taprooms only. AMERICAN AMBER ALE 5.8% ABV | 30 IBU | 12 fl. oz.

6Pk SCOTIA

6Pk SCOTIA

$11.00

Scotia’s bold flavors and intrepid presence have become a thing of legend. With a deep amber hue and luscious viscosity, this juggernaut is heavy on the alcohol, caramel, and malt sweetness. SCOTCH ALE 8.4% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz.

12Pk ELEPHANTS ON PARADE

12Pk ELEPHANTS ON PARADE

$16.99

Enough with the fruit nuance, put it out in front! Packed with raspberry puree and colored with a Sandia sunset, this unfiltered, American-style wheat ale is imbued with a light sweetness and tartness that complement the beer’s medium-full body. WHEAT ALE WITH FRUIT 5.5% ABV | 12 IBU | 12 fl. oz.

Case or Mix & Match Year-Round Beers

Case or Mix & Match Year-Round Beers

$32.00

Need a case? You're in luck...Bosque Brewing proudly offers a case price for any four, 6 packs of any of our year-round beers. This includes Jetty Jack, Scotia, Riverwalker, Lager, Elephants on Parade, Open Space Haze, Pickle Down Economics, Pistol Pete's 1888 Blonde Ale or 1888 Seltzer.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
It’s where we come together. At Bosque Brewing Co., we think of world-class beer as foundational. Everything we are creating and accomplishing is built on beer, this beverage that has brought people together for millennia. Using beer as a springboard, we strive to shed a light on all of the wonderful reasons we are honored to call New Mexico our home. Our aim is to improve our community with the products we craft and the experiences we offer. This is played out in our inclusive community spaces, which bring individuals together over great beer and great conversation. We push the boundaries and norms of craft beer while remaining true to our values and sense of community. We partner with local businesses, growers, and charities to deepen our commitment to the state that has supported our growth for over eight years. We look forward to continuing to create revolutionary products and curate spaces where people come to know that they are an integral part of our story.

106 Girard Blvd. SE, Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87106

