  • Home
  • /
  • La Mesa
  • /
  • Boss Bird Kitchen La Mesa - 8323 La Mesa Blvd.
A map showing the location of Boss Bird Kitchen La Mesa 8323 La Mesa Blvd.View gallery

Boss Bird Kitchen La Mesa 8323 La Mesa Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

8323 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa, CA 91942

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Chicken Burger Combos

Pick Spice Level, (Slaw as Instructed), Buttered Bread, BBK Sauce (Spicy Mayo), Pickles

Standard Burger

$16.00

Hot Mess Burger (Spicy - Pyro Dust - Blend of dried Chili Peppers)

$16.00

Cali Hot Burger (Spicy with a hint of Sweetness)

$16.00

Seared Burger

$16.00

Tender Combos

Pick Spice Level, Pick Dipping Sauce, Served with Fries and a Biscuit

3 Tender Combo

$16.00

Served with Corn Biscuits, House Fries, Bird Pickles and BBK Sauce

6 Tender Combo

$30.00

12 Tender Combo

$55.00

Chicken and Waffles

Pick Spice Level, Served with powdered sugar, butter and syrup

Chicken and Waffles

$16.00

Wings

Pick Sauce, Pick Dipping Sauce, Served with Corn Biscuits, Celery and Carrots

Nickel Box Wings

$10.00

Choose 1 sauce and Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing

Dime Box Wings

$18.00

Choose 2 sauces (max) and Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing

Quarter Box Wings

$43.00

Choose 2 sauces (max) and Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing

Chicken Fried Chicken Meal

Pick Spice Level, Served with Poblano Gravy (a Little Spicy), Homemade Mashed Potatoes, Biscuits & Fresh Green Beans.

Single CFC Meal

$19.00

Includes Poblano Gravy, Homemade Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Green Beans and a Corn Biscuit

Family CFC Meal

$55.00

Includes Poblano Gravy, Homemade Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Green Beans and 4 Corn Biscuits!

Fried Chicken Breast Only

$5.00

Seared Chicken Breast Only

$5.00

Salads

Kale Caesar

$12.00

Tuscan Kale, House Made Caesar Dressing, Parm Cheese, Hard Boiled Eggs

Boss Chopped

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Onion, Cucumber, Carrots, Home Made Vin, and Creamy Lemon Pepper Dressing

Sides

Elbow pasta tossed with our 3 cheese sauce and topped with seasoned breadcrumbs

Cheese Fries

$8.00

House Fries

$4.00

Homemade Mashed Potatoes and Gravy (little spicy)

$6.00

Corn Biscuits

$7.00

4 of our Home made Corn Biscuits

Waffle

$10.00

Mac & Cheese single

$8.00

Elbow pasta tossed in our 3 cheese sauce, topped with seasoned bread crumbs.

Creamed Corn

$6.00

Fresh Green Beans

$7.00

Roasted Poblano Gravy (little spicy)

$3.00

Bird Pickles

$3.00

Socal Slaw (Coleslaw with a Kick)

$3.00

Vin Slaw

$3.00

Side Of Pickles

$1.00

Mash No Gravy

$4.00

Single Biscuit

$1.00

Extra Sauces

-- BBK Sauce (Spicy Mayo)

$1.00

-- Ranch

$1.00

-- Bleu Cheese

$1.00

-- NY Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

-- Garlic Parmesan

$1.00Out of stock

-- Chili Lime (Spicy Rub)

$1.00

-- Cali Gold (Mustard Bbq)

$1.00

-- Bama White (Spicy Coleslaw Base)

$1.00

-- BeerBQ (BBQ)

$1.00

-- Gochujang

$1.00

-- House Hot Sauce

$1.00

-- Pyro Dust (Hot Mess - Spicy Blend of Dried Chili Peppers)

$1.00

-- Cali Hot Seasoning (Spicy with a hint of Sweetness)

$1.00

-- Pepper Jelly (Spicy and Sweet)

$1.00

Kids Menu

1 Standard Tender w/ side and a Biscuit (Kids)

$10.00

Boss Cookies

Mixed & Baked In- House

Single Chocolate Cookie

$3.00

Single Double Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Single Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00

Half Dozen Cookies

$15.00

Bakers Dozen Cookies

$30.00

Single Peanut Butter

$3.00

Pie Of The Day

Slice

$6.00

Whole

$30.00

Ala Carte Chicken

Ala Carte Standard Chicken

$5.00

Ala Carte Cali Hot Chicken (Spicy with a hint of Sweetness)

$5.00

Ala Carte Hot Mess Chicken (Spicy Pyro Dust - Blend of Dried Chili Peppers)

$5.00

Ala Carte Seared Chicken

$5.00

Ala Carte Tender

Ala Carte Standard Tender

$5.00

Ala Carte Cali Hot Tender (Spicy with a hint of Sweetness)

$5.00

Ala Carte Hot Mess Tender (Spicy Pyro Dust - Blend of Dried Chili Peppers)

$5.00

Ala Carte Seared Tender

$5.00

None Alcoholic

Water

Soda Water

$1.00

Cola

$3.00

Cola Zero

$3.00

Black Cherry

$3.00

Agave Vanilla Cream

$3.00

Classic Root Beer

$3.00

Lemon Berry Acai

$3.00

Pineapple Cream

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Jamaica Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer (Bottle)

$4.00

Pellegrino (Bottle)

$3.00

Tonic Water (Can)

$3.00

Draft Beer

(1) CRUSH - England Style IPA

$9.00

(2) SOCIETE- Pupil IPA

$9.00

(3) 13 POINT BREW - Barracuda Hoppy Pale Ale

$9.00

(4) DUCK FOOT - The Looker California Blond Ale

$9.00

(5) REFUGE- Blood Orange Wit

$9.00

(6) EPPIG- Oktoberfest

$9.00

(7) STONE- BuenaVeza Lager

$9.00

(8) STONE- Delicious IPA

$9.00

(9) EPPIG - Special Lager

$9.00

(10) WEST BREW- Carlsbad Cryofields

$9.00

(11) MODERN TIMES- Orderville Hazy Mosaic IPA

$9.00

(12) BOSS BIRD- Malt Liquor

$9.00

Wine

6 oz Pour

$12.00

9 oz Pour

$15.00

Flor Prosecco Split

$12.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Canned Drinks

Booch Craft - Blood Orange

$8.00

Ashland - Rainbow Sherbet

$8.00

Ashland - Orange Cream

$8.00

Ashland - Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Ashland - Lemon Vanilla

$8.00

Ashland - Blackberry Lemonade

$8.00

Bambucha - Tropical Guava

$8.00

Bambucha - Blueberry Vanilla

$8.00

June Shine - Midnight Painkiller

$8.00

June Shine - Mango Daydream

$8.00

June Shine - Coconut Cruise

$8.00

June Shine - Passion Fruit Punch

$8.00

Pumpkin Cider

$8.00

Cocktails

Cucumber Refresher

$14.00

Tropical Get Away

$14.00

Oaxacan Heat

$14.00

La Mesa's Hard Lemonade

$14.00

Boss Bird Mule

$14.00

My Boo

$14.00

Bird of Paradise

$14.00

Caraspell Old Fashioned

$14.00

Jungle Sailor

$14.00

Shots

Titos Vodka

$8.00

Brokers Gin

$7.00

Mezcal

$9.00

El Jimador

$8.00

Califino Reposado

$11.00

Clever Fox White Rum

$9.00

Blue Chair Bay: Coconut Rum

$6.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

$7.00

Myers's Dark Rum

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Screwball

$8.00

Boss Bird White Whiskey

$9.00

Food Specials

Nickle Box

$6.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Spicy Chicken Bratwurst w/ Fries

$12.00Out of stock

2 Piece Tender Combo

$14.00

Saturday Special

2 Tender Combo w/ Beer or Can

$20.00

2 Tender Combo w/ Cocktail

$25.00

2 Tender Combo w/ Beer or Can and Shot

$30.00

Saturday Whole Pie Special

Buttermilk Pie

$25.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Pie Special

$25.00

BBK Drink Special

BBK Malt Liquor and Shot

$15.00

Drinks

HH Beer

$8.00

HH Cocktails

$12.00

HH Canned Drinks

$7.00

HH Wine 6oz

$11.00

HH Wine 9oz

$13.00

HH Champagne Splis

$11.00

HH Shots

$6.00

Food

HH Wings (5)

$6.00

HH Cheese Fries

$6.00

HH Spicy Chicken Bratwurst w/ Fries

$12.00Out of stock

HH 2 Piece Tender Meal

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8323 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa, CA 91942

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Surf Rider Pizza
orange star4.4 • 791
8381 La Mesa Blvd La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Sur Rider Pizza - La Mesa
orange star4.4 • 791
8381 La Mesa Blvd La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
The Hills Local Pub
orange starNo Reviews
8758 La Mesa Blvd La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Mom's Pie House - La Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
8748 La Mesa Blvd La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Dukes Old Fashion onion burger's
orange starNo Reviews
5020 Baltimore Dr suit D La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
West Coast Smoke & Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
6126 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942 La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in La Mesa

Antica Trattoria
orange star4.6 • 4,309
5654 Lake Murray Blvd. La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Riviera Supper Club - 7777 university ave
orange star4.4 • 1,848
7777 university ave La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
City Tacos - La Mesa
orange star4.1 • 806
8325 la mesa blvd la mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Surf Rider Pizza
orange star4.4 • 791
8381 La Mesa Blvd La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Sur Rider Pizza - La Mesa
orange star4.4 • 791
8381 La Mesa Blvd La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Coin Haus
orange star4.0 • 517
8361 Allison Ave La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near La Mesa
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
El Cajon
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (800 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston