  • Home
  • /
  • Rosedale
  • /
  • Boss Burger Food Truck. Please remember this is not for the restaurant. If you order on here for restaurant we are NOT responsible at all for refunds or remakes, and you will be directed to pick your food items up at the restaurant. - Thank you
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boss Burger Food Truck. Please remember this is not for the restaurant. If you order on here for restaurant we are NOT responsible at all for refunds or remakes, and you will be directed to pick your food items up at the restaurant. Thank you

review star

No reviews yet

X6036 A Rossville blvd

Rosedale, MD 21237

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
Aunt Doris
Sahara Desert Dog

Boss Burger Options

Aunt Doris

Aunt Doris

$10.00

Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Special Sauce, American Cheese

Boss Burger

Boss Burger

$13.00

Bacon, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ Pork, Special Sauce, American Cheese. (You may add a extra burger for $3.00 as shown in the picture).

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$11.00

Choice of: Sauteed or Raw Onions, Mushrooms, Onions, Green peppers, Mayo, mustard, ketchup, Boss sauce, Provolone, American Cheese, Or pepper jack cheese. For additional fees you may add bacon $2.00

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$11.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Egg, Mayo, and American Cheese

Jerk Burger

Jerk Burger

$10.00

Spicy Jerk Sauce, Caramelized Onions, and Pepper Jack Cheese

Philly Cheesesteak Burger Sandwich

Philly Cheesesteak Burger Sandwich

$12.00

Sauteed Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Mayo, Provolone and American Cheese, Topped with Ribeye Steak

The Gobble

The Gobble

$12.00

Turkey bacon, fresh ground turkey burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and sautéed onions.

Plant Base Burger Options

Garden Burger

Garden Burger

$12.00

Veggie burger that you are able to build to your liking

BBQ Smoked Jackfruit Burger

$12.00

Sweet BBQ Sauce, pickles, lettuce and tomato

Cauliflower Bites

$11.00Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Seasoned fries topped with melted cheese and homemade chili

Boss Sides

Small Seasoned Fry

Small Seasoned Fry

$3.00

Crispy season fries

Big Sack of Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00
Big Sack of Sweet Potato Fries

Big Sack of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Sweet potato fry with brown sugar seasonings

Regular Sweet Potato Fries

Regular Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Hot Dogs

Sahara Desert Dog

Sahara Desert Dog

$9.00

Beef hot dog, jalapeno peppers, cheese sauce and homemade chili sauce

Build Your Own Dog

Build Your Own Dog

$7.00

Beef Hot Dog with your choice of ketchup, mustard, relish, sautéed onions, raw onions, jalapeno peppers

Drinks

Deer Park Water

$1.50

Alkaline water

Canned Soda (Pepsi brand )

$1.50

Pepsi products

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

X6036 A Rossville blvd, Rosedale, MD 21237

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Super Chicken Rico - Rosedale
orange star4.4 • 134
8640 Pulaski Hwy suite 137 Rosedale, MD 21237
View restaurantnext
Boss Burger LLC
orange starNo Reviews
6036 A Rossville Boulevard Essex, MD 21221
View restaurantnext
Lyfe Acai & Smoothie Bar - 6036 A Rossville Blvd (inside Boss Burger)
orange starNo Reviews
6036 Rossville Blvd Baltimore, MD 21221
View restaurantnext
Frank's Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.7 • 728
6620 BELAIR RD BALTIMORE, MD 21206
View restaurantnext
City Line Bar & Grill - 6510 Belair Rd
orange starNo Reviews
6510 Belair Rd Baltimore, MD 21206
View restaurantnext
Foodgitive "The Steakout"
orange starNo Reviews
6096 Radecke Avenue Baltimore, MD 21206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rosedale

Super Chicken Rico - Rosedale
orange star4.4 • 134
8640 Pulaski Hwy suite 137 Rosedale, MD 21237
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rosedale
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Middle River
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Baltimore
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Sparrows Point
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston