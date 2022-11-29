Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Boss Burger LLC

review star

No reviews yet

6036 A Rossville Boulevard

Essex, MD 21221

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
Large Sack Seasoned Fries
Aunt Doris

Bully Boss Burgers

Aunt Doris

Aunt Doris

$9.00

Fresh ground beef burger with caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Boss Sauce, American Cheese

Bully Boss Burger

Bully Boss Burger

$12.00

Fresh ground beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun with Bacon, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ Pork, Boss Sauce, American Cheese

Buffalo Burger

Buffalo Burger

$9.00

Fresh ground beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, raw onions, spicy buffalo sauce and pepper jack cheese

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$11.00

Fresh ground beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of Sauteed or Raw Onions, sautéed Mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard Onions, Mayo, pickles, sautéed green peppers, Provolone, Swiss, Pepper jack or American Cheese

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$11.00

Fresh ground Beef burger on a toasted brioche bun served with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Egg, Mayo, and American Cheese

Hawaiian Sunshine Burger

Hawaiian Sunshine Burger

$11.00

Fresh ground beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun with Provolone cheese, lettuce, pineapple, sweet teriyaki sauce and sautéed onions

Jerk Burger

Jerk Burger

$9.00

Fresh ground beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun with Spicy Jerk Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese and jerk seasonings

MrsBossBurger

MrsBossBurger

$12.00

Sliced roast beef layered on a grass-fed beef patty, sauteed onions, spicy cheese, spicy jerk sauce, bbq sauce, sauteed mushrooms, bacon, crispy onions.

Philly Cheesesteak Burger

Philly Cheesesteak Burger

$11.50

Sauteed Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Mayo, Provolone and American Cheese, Topped with Ribeye Steak

Philly Shrimp Cheesesteak Burger

Philly Shrimp Cheesesteak Burger

$12.75

Philly Shrimp Cheesesteak, Ribeye steak, Mayo, sautéed onions, green peppers, mushroom's, provolone cheese, beef patty topped with American Cheese

Shrimp Burger

Shrimp Burger

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, boss sauce, sautéed onions, shrimp, fresh ground beef burger

Terminator Burger

Terminator Burger

$11.00

Fresh ground beef burger loaded with lettuce, Swiss Cheese, bacon, Sauteed Onions and green peppers, Sauteed Mushrooms, Drizzled with A1 Steak Sauce.

The Gobble

The Gobble

$11.00

Handmade fresh ground turkey burger turkey bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and sautéed onions.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Slow roasted pulled pork topped with pickles and sauteed onions.

Firehouse Burger

Firehouse Burger

$11.99

This burger was designed by the Golden Ring Firefighters. Every burger that's sold we will donate $1 to their organization. This burger is loaded with Jalapeño peppers, pepper jack cheese, sautéed onions, boss sauce, and a fried egg cooked to your liking.

Classic Smash Burger

Classic Smash Burger

$12.99

Two 4oz smashed ground beef burgers topped on each layer with american cheese, sautéed onions, pickles and boss sauce served on a toasted brioche bun.

BB Subs

Philly Boss Cheesesteak Sub

Philly Boss Cheesesteak Sub

$11.95

Build your own Cheesesteak. Extra charge for extra Meat, provolone, Swiss, and pepperjack Cheese.

Shrimp Philly Cheesesteak Sub

Shrimp Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$12.95

Build your own shrimp cheesesteak sub. Extra cost for meat, provolone, Swiss, and pepperjack cheese.

Veggie Sub

Veggie Sub

$10.95

Veggie Sub Sauteed purple cabbage, sauteed green peppers, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, provolone cheese and fresh tomato

Bully Boss Burger gear & novelties

Bully Boss Burger Shot Glasses

Bully Boss Burger Shot Glasses

$7.00

Your typical size shot glasses that will get the party started 👍

Bully Boss Burger Hoodies

Bully Boss Burger Hoodies

$50.00Out of stock

Soft hoodie wear that’s super cozy but will keep you extra warm and make you look super cool in the Bully Boss gear

Bennie Hats

Bennie Hats

$15.00Out of stock

It’s winter time. Let’s keep the body warm with this super thick hat but sleek looking.

Bully Boss Burger T-Shirts

Bully Boss Burger T-Shirts

$15.00Out of stock

This is a absolute everyday chiller, winter, fall, spring and summer gear

Koozies

Koozies

$2.00Out of stock

Keep them drinks cold with these sleek koozies

Vegan Options

Build your own Sautéed Veggie Wrap

Build your own Sautéed Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Veggie wrap with sautéed purple cabbage, sautéed green peepers, onions, mushrooms, florets of cauliflower and your choice of sauces and cheese

Vegeburger

Vegeburger

$12.00

Garden burger loaded with, (carrots, zucchini, broccoli, corn, green beans, and peas) , scrumptious veggie add ons..sautéed onions and green peppers, mushrooms, pickles and your choice of sweet or jerk bbq sauce.

Cauliflower Wing Ding Bites

Cauliflower Wing Ding Bites

$12.00

Hand battered, deep fried and tossed in your choice of: Honey Old Bay, Jerk Flavor, Buffalo Sauce, lemon pepper seasonings with ranch dipping sauce, teriyaki, sweet bbq, or plain

Baked BBQ Jackfruit Burger

Baked BBQ Jackfruit Burger

$12.00

Sweet BBQ Sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, sauteed green pepper and your choice of raw or sautéed onions,

Plant Base Krabcake Sandwich

Plant Base Krabcake Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Sautéed onions, Tomato, Old Bay Seasoning

Build your own Plant-Based Beyond Burger

Build your own Plant-Based Beyond Burger

$12.99

The Beyond Burger is a plant-based gluten and soy free burger served on a toasted brioche bun. This burger is built with your own imagination. That means you can build it up like the way you love to.

Kiddie Menu

Jr. Cheeseburger

Jr. Cheeseburger

$9.00

Fresh ground beef burger, with your choice of American cheese, pickles, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise. Add a juice box with your choice of fries or chips

Jr. Hamburger

Jr. Hamburger

$8.00

Mini-burger with choice of mustard, mayonnaise, and ketchup, pickles

Kid Hot Dog

Kid Hot Dog

$8.00

Choice of ketchup, mustard and relish

Hot Dogs

Sahara Desert Dog

Sahara Desert Dog

$8.00

Beef hot dog, jalapeno peppers, cheese sauce and homemade chili

Build Your Own Dog

Build Your Own Dog

$6.50

Beef Hot Dog with your choice of ketchup, mustard, relish, sautéed onions, and/or raw onions, jalapeño hots

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Seasoned Fries

Chili Cheese Seasoned Fries

$6.95

Boss Burger seasoned crispy fries topped with homemade chili sauce and hot melted cheese.

Bully pork loaded fries

Bully pork loaded fries

Bully pork loaded fries

$14.99

This item is loaded crispy season fries, bbq pulled pork, sweet bbq sauce, melted cheese, sautéed onions, jalapeño peppers, and complimented with a sliced of applewood bacon.

Cheese fries

Cheese fries

$5.95

Season fries with cheese sauce

Boss Sides & Fries

Large Sack Seasoned Fries

Large Sack Seasoned Fries

$4.99

Crispy coated seasoned fries

Small Seasoned Fry

Small Seasoned Fry

$3.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99

Crispy golden beer battered fried onion rings

Large Sweet Potato Fries

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99
Small Sweet Potato Fries

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99
Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$6.99Out of stock

Flavorful pasta noodles mixed with the best tasting scrumptious Shrimps and seasonings.

Utz chips

$1.00

Your famous classic utz plain chips

Drinks

16oz Twister Juice

$2.40

Cherry pepsi

$1.50

Crush Orange soda

$1.50

Deer Park Bottled Water

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Grape crush

$1.50

Kid Juice Box

$1.25

Kids juice box comes with the Lil Bully Boss kids menu.

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Pepsi 16 oz Bottled Drink

$1.95

We serve Pepsi products: Dr. Pepper, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mtn. Dew, Brisk Tea, Sunkist, Sierra Mist, Ginger Ale, Sierra Mist, Root Beer

Pineapple crush

$1.50

Root beer

$1.50

Strawberry crush

$1.50

Tropicana Lemonade in bottle

$2.40Out of stock

Tropicana Strawberry lemonade 16oz bottle

$2.40Out of stock

Extra Sauces

Extra Side A1 Steak Sauce

$0.75

Extra Side Boss Sauce

$0.50

Extra Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Extra Side of Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Extra Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sweet BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Side of Mayo

$0.50

Extra Side of Mustard

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Hot Bbq

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Boss Burger serves fresh ground beef burgers that’s never frozen and we have a awesome plant base menu.

Website

Location

6036 A Rossville Boulevard, Essex, MD 21221

Directions

