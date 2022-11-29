Boss Burger LLC
6036 A Rossville Boulevard
Essex, MD 21221
Bully Boss Burgers
Aunt Doris
Fresh ground beef burger with caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Boss Sauce, American Cheese
Bully Boss Burger
Fresh ground beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun with Bacon, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ Pork, Boss Sauce, American Cheese
Buffalo Burger
Fresh ground beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, raw onions, spicy buffalo sauce and pepper jack cheese
Build Your Own Burger
Fresh ground beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of Sauteed or Raw Onions, sautéed Mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard Onions, Mayo, pickles, sautéed green peppers, Provolone, Swiss, Pepper jack or American Cheese
Hangover Burger
Fresh ground Beef burger on a toasted brioche bun served with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Egg, Mayo, and American Cheese
Hawaiian Sunshine Burger
Fresh ground beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun with Provolone cheese, lettuce, pineapple, sweet teriyaki sauce and sautéed onions
Jerk Burger
Fresh ground beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun with Spicy Jerk Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese and jerk seasonings
MrsBossBurger
Sliced roast beef layered on a grass-fed beef patty, sauteed onions, spicy cheese, spicy jerk sauce, bbq sauce, sauteed mushrooms, bacon, crispy onions.
Philly Cheesesteak Burger
Sauteed Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Mayo, Provolone and American Cheese, Topped with Ribeye Steak
Philly Shrimp Cheesesteak Burger
Philly Shrimp Cheesesteak, Ribeye steak, Mayo, sautéed onions, green peppers, mushroom's, provolone cheese, beef patty topped with American Cheese
Shrimp Burger
Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, boss sauce, sautéed onions, shrimp, fresh ground beef burger
Terminator Burger
Fresh ground beef burger loaded with lettuce, Swiss Cheese, bacon, Sauteed Onions and green peppers, Sauteed Mushrooms, Drizzled with A1 Steak Sauce.
The Gobble
Handmade fresh ground turkey burger turkey bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and sautéed onions.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pulled pork topped with pickles and sauteed onions.
Firehouse Burger
This burger was designed by the Golden Ring Firefighters. Every burger that's sold we will donate $1 to their organization. This burger is loaded with Jalapeño peppers, pepper jack cheese, sautéed onions, boss sauce, and a fried egg cooked to your liking.
Classic Smash Burger
Two 4oz smashed ground beef burgers topped on each layer with american cheese, sautéed onions, pickles and boss sauce served on a toasted brioche bun.
BB Subs
Philly Boss Cheesesteak Sub
Build your own Cheesesteak. Extra charge for extra Meat, provolone, Swiss, and pepperjack Cheese.
Shrimp Philly Cheesesteak Sub
Build your own shrimp cheesesteak sub. Extra cost for meat, provolone, Swiss, and pepperjack cheese.
Veggie Sub
Veggie Sub Sauteed purple cabbage, sauteed green peppers, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, provolone cheese and fresh tomato
Bully Boss Burger gear & novelties
Bully Boss Burger Shot Glasses
Your typical size shot glasses that will get the party started 👍
Bully Boss Burger Hoodies
Soft hoodie wear that’s super cozy but will keep you extra warm and make you look super cool in the Bully Boss gear
Bennie Hats
It’s winter time. Let’s keep the body warm with this super thick hat but sleek looking.
Bully Boss Burger T-Shirts
This is a absolute everyday chiller, winter, fall, spring and summer gear
Koozies
Keep them drinks cold with these sleek koozies
Vegan Options
Build your own Sautéed Veggie Wrap
Veggie wrap with sautéed purple cabbage, sautéed green peepers, onions, mushrooms, florets of cauliflower and your choice of sauces and cheese
Vegeburger
Garden burger loaded with, (carrots, zucchini, broccoli, corn, green beans, and peas) , scrumptious veggie add ons..sautéed onions and green peppers, mushrooms, pickles and your choice of sweet or jerk bbq sauce.
Cauliflower Wing Ding Bites
Hand battered, deep fried and tossed in your choice of: Honey Old Bay, Jerk Flavor, Buffalo Sauce, lemon pepper seasonings with ranch dipping sauce, teriyaki, sweet bbq, or plain
Baked BBQ Jackfruit Burger
Sweet BBQ Sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, sauteed green pepper and your choice of raw or sautéed onions,
Plant Base Krabcake Sandwich
Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Sautéed onions, Tomato, Old Bay Seasoning
Build your own Plant-Based Beyond Burger
The Beyond Burger is a plant-based gluten and soy free burger served on a toasted brioche bun. This burger is built with your own imagination. That means you can build it up like the way you love to.
Kiddie Menu
Jr. Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef burger, with your choice of American cheese, pickles, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise. Add a juice box with your choice of fries or chips
Jr. Hamburger
Mini-burger with choice of mustard, mayonnaise, and ketchup, pickles
Kid Hot Dog
Choice of ketchup, mustard and relish
Chili Cheese Fries
Bully pork loaded fries
Cheese fries
Boss Sides & Fries
Large Sack Seasoned Fries
Crispy coated seasoned fries
Small Seasoned Fry
Onion Rings
Crispy golden beer battered fried onion rings
Large Sweet Potato Fries
Small Sweet Potato Fries
Seafood Salad
Flavorful pasta noodles mixed with the best tasting scrumptious Shrimps and seasonings.
Utz chips
Your famous classic utz plain chips
Drinks
16oz Twister Juice
Cherry pepsi
Crush Orange soda
Deer Park Bottled Water
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Grape crush
Kid Juice Box
Kids juice box comes with the Lil Bully Boss kids menu.
Mountain Dew
Pepsi
Pepsi 16 oz Bottled Drink
We serve Pepsi products: Dr. Pepper, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mtn. Dew, Brisk Tea, Sunkist, Sierra Mist, Ginger Ale, Sierra Mist, Root Beer
Pineapple crush
Root beer
Strawberry crush
Tropicana Lemonade in bottle
Tropicana Strawberry lemonade 16oz bottle
Extra Sauces
Extra Side A1 Steak Sauce
Extra Side Boss Sauce
Extra Side Teriyaki Sauce
Extra Side of Jerk Sauce
Extra Side Buffalo Sauce
Extra Sweet BBQ Sauce
Extra Side of Mayo
Extra Side of Mustard
Cheese Sauce
Sweet Chili
Ranch
Honey Hot Bbq
Honey Mustard
Honey
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Boss Burger serves fresh ground beef burgers that’s never frozen and we have a awesome plant base menu.
6036 A Rossville Boulevard, Essex, MD 21221