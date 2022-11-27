Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boss Dog Brewing Company

1,205 Reviews

$$

2179 Lee Rd

Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pierogis
Bavarian Pretzel
Candied Bacon

Fries

Bacon Cheddar

$8.00

Small Plates

Kettle Chips

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Big Boss Pretzel

$15.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$7.00

White Bean Dip

$8.00

Grilled Whole Chicken Wings

$12.00

Cheese & Charcuterie

$16.00

Sausage Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Buffalo Dip

$9.00

Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Chili

$6.00

Pierogis

Pierogis

$12.00

Pizza

Candied Bacon

$15.00

Chicken Pesto

$15.00

Margherita

$14.00

Vegan Margherita

$15.00Out of stock

BASIC PIZZA

$12.00

Pizza Special

$15.00

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Salads

Fig Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Sandwich/Burger

Carne Asada

$16.00

Reuben

$14.00

Boss Dog Burger

$15.00

Schnitzel Sandwich

$15.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.00

Short Rib Burger

$16.00

Pulled Pork

$14.00

BLACK BEAN Burger

$13.00

The JOBU Burger

$16.00

German Beer Brat Sandwich

$13.00

Salmon Blt

$16.00

Portobello Mushroom

$14.00

Jerk Chicken Sando

$14.00

Burrito Special

$13.00Out of stock

Cheesesteak

$14.00

SHRIMP SALAD SANDO

$15.00Out of stock

Burger Special

$15.00Out of stock

Entrees

Bangers & Mash

$17.00

Carbonara

$18.00

Chicken & Waffle

$17.00

Fish Fry

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Ribs FULL

$29.00

Ribs HALF

$18.00

Salmon Entree

$21.00

Spinacchi Pasta

$15.00

Dessert

Chocolate Bundt Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Pretzel

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Slaw

$4.00

Side Chips

$2.50

Bacon

$2.50

Children's Menu

KIDS Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$7.00

KIDS Cheese Pizza

$8.00

KIDS Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

KIDS PB&J

$6.00

BEER

CROWLER BARREL AGED RUBBER CITY STOUT

$16.00

CROWLER RUBBER CITY STOUT

$12.00

CROWLER CIDER BOYS

$11.00

CROWLER DOG POUND BROWN

$9.00

CROWLER HIPSTER IPA

$10.00

CROWLER HOLY TOLEDO

$9.00

CROWLER JOBU

$10.00

CROWLER MASTIFF

$10.00Out of stock

CROWLER PUNCH OUT

$12.00

CROWLER OF ROCKTOBERFEST

$10.00

CROWLER OF BELGIAN TRIPEL

$11.00

CROWLER WILLIE MAYS HAZE

$9.00

CROWLER GOBBLER

$9.00

CROWLER BUMPIN PUMPKIN

$9.00

CROWLER KILLER CLOUDS

$9.00

CROWLER WEINER

$9.00Out of stock

CROWLER EL HEFE

$9.00

CROWLER PEANUT DOG POUND

$10.00

CROWLER BELGIAN BLONDE

$9.00Out of stock

CROWLER Must Be Love

$11.00Out of stock

CROWLER FIRE ON THE MOUNTAIN

$9.00Out of stock

CROWLER ANTIDOTE IPA

$10.00Out of stock

CROWLER EXP. GR LAGER

$9.00Out of stock

CROWLER RED BEARD

$9.00Out of stock

CROWLER CUYACHUGA

$9.00

Pine. Van Hipster

$9.00

Pumpkin GROWLER

$13.00

BARREL AGED RUBBER CITY STOUT GROWLER

$22.00

CIDER BOYS GROWLER

$16.00

DOG POUND BROWN GROWLER

$13.00

PEANUT BUTTER DOG POUND GROWLER FILL

$15.00

El HEFE GROWLER

$13.00

HIPSTER IPA GROWLER

$13.00

HOLY TOLEDO GROWLER

$13.00

JOBU GROWLER

$15.00

MASTIFF GROWLER

$13.00Out of stock

PUNCH OUT GROWLER

$16.00

GROWLER FILL Weiner Wieze

$13.00Out of stock

Growler Rocktoberfest

$13.00

WET HOPPED

$16.00Out of stock

WILLIE MAYS HAZE GROWLER FILL

$13.00

ANTIDOTE IPA GROWLER

$13.00Out of stock

RED BEARD'S GROWLER FILL

$13.00Out of stock

El Hefe

$13.00Out of stock

RUBBER CITY STOUT GROWLER

$16.00

BELGIAN BLONDE GROWLER

$13.00Out of stock

GROWLER FILL MUST BE LOVE

Out of stock

BLACK CHERRY GIMMIE SMORE GROWLER

$13.00Out of stock

PUT-IN-BERRY GROWLER FILL

$13.00

Armadillo Amarillo Growler Fill

$14.00Out of stock

EXP. GR LAGER GROWLER

$13.00Out of stock

GIMMIE S’MORE GROWLER

$13.00Out of stock

UNCLE KNUCKLES GROWLER FILL

$13.00

BELGIAN TRIPEL GROWLER FILL

$16.00

GROWLER Gobbler

$13.00

BLK CHERRY RUBBER CITY

$16.00Out of stock

GROWLER FILL Killer Clouds

$13.00

GROWLER FILL Cuyachuga

$13.00

Dog Pound Brown - 6 Pack

$10.99

PB Dog Pound Brown - 4 Pack

$11.99

Hipster - 6 PACK

$10.99

JOBU - 6 PACK

$11.99

Punch Out - 6 Pack

$12.99

Belgian Blond - 6 Pack

$11.99

Rocktoberfest - 6 Pack

$11.99

El Hefe 6 Pack

$11.99

Must Be Love - 6 Pack

$12.99Out of stock

RED WINE

GL El Coto Crianza

$10.00

BTL El Coto Crianza

$40.00

Giapoza CAB RETAIL

$22.00

Indie Pinot Noir RETAIL Bottle

$11.00

Urano Malbec RETAIL Bottle

$12.00

WHITE WINE

GL Fishtail Sauv Blanc

$10.00

BTL Fishtail Sauv Blanc

$40.00

Julia J. Chardonnay RETAIL Bottle

$12.00

D'Lenardo Pinot Grigio RETAIL Bottle

$13.00

Fishtail Sauvignon Blanc RETAIL Bottle

$12.00

Roquesante Rosé RETAIL Bottle

$15.00

BUY THE KITCHEN A BEER!

Kitchen Beer

$6.00

HOODIE

HOODIE SMALL

$40.00

HOODIE MEDIUM

$40.00

HOODIE LARGE

$40.00

HOODIE EXTRA LARGE

$40.00

HOODIE EXTRA EXTRA LARGE

$40.00Out of stock

T-SHIRTS

MENS RED SMALL T-SHIRT

$20.00

MENS RED MEDIUM T-SHIRT

$20.00

MENS RED LARGE T-SHIRT

$20.00

MENS RED EXTRA LARGE T-SHIRT

$20.00

MENS RED XX LARGE T-SHIRT

$20.00Out of stock

BLACK MENS SMALL T-SHIRT

$20.00

BLACK MEN'S MEDIUM T-SHIRT

$20.00

BLACK MEN'S LARGE T-SHIRT

$20.00

BLACK MENS EXTRA LARGE T-SHIRT

$20.00

BLACK MENS XX LARGE T-SHIRT

$20.00

MENS ARMY SMALL T-SHIRT

$20.00

MENS ARMY MEDIUM T-SHIRT

$20.00

MENS LARGE ARMY GREEN

$20.00

MENS ARMY X LARGE T-SHIRT

$20.00

Mens Army Xxl

$20.00Out of stock

Ladies Green Small

$20.00Out of stock

Ladies Green Large

$20.00

Ladies Green XL

$20.00Out of stock

WHITE & RED SMALL T-SHIRT

$20.00

WHITE & RED MEDIUM T-SHIRT

$20.00

WHITE & RED LARGE T-SHIRT

$20.00

WHITE & RED XL T-SHIRT

$20.00

WHITE & RED XXL T-SHIRT

$20.00

Green Small Shirt

$20.00

BREWERY SHIRTS

SMALL

$40.00

MEDIUM

$40.00Out of stock

LARGE

$40.00

EX-LARGE

$40.00

STICKERS

FERMENTOR STICKER

$2.00

SKYLINE STICKER

$2.00

HATS

Black Skyline

$19.00

Camo

$19.00Out of stock

Black Rectangular

$16.00

BEANIE

White and Red

$14.00

GLASSES

BOSS DOG LOGO GLASS

$6.00

Pers For Vets

$4.00

MUG With Logo

$10.00

GROWLER

BOSS DOG LOGO GROWLER

$6.00

GIFT BOXES

THE LIGHT LAGER

$35.00

THE 6 PERCENTER

$45.00

THE BARREL-AGED BEAST

$80.00

DOG COLLARS

DOG COLLAR

$22.00Out of stock

PATCH

SKYLINE PATCH

$4.00

TIN TACKERS

Round Red

$25.00

Skyline

$25.00

EVENT ROOM FEE DEPOSIT

EVENT ROOM FEE Deposit $100

$100.00

EVENT ROOM FEE Deposit $50

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Directions

Gallery
Boss Dog Brewing Co. image
Boss Dog Brewing Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Anatolia Cafe - Turkish Cuisine & Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,542
2270 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
Stone Oven Bakery Cafe - Lee Road
orange starNo Reviews
2267 Lee Road Cleveland Height, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
MOJO world eats & drink
orange star4.3 • 53
2196 Lee Road Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
Subcity Cleveland Heights
orange starNo Reviews
2142 Lee Road Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
The Haunted House Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
13463 Cedar Road Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cleveland Heights

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland Heights
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4 (28 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston