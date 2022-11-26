Boss Hogg's La Junta 808 E 3rd St
No reviews yet
808 E 3rd St
La Junta, CO 81050
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Potato Skins
Deep fried skin topped with melted cheese,bacon, and green onions
Wild West Wings
12 Boneless Deep fried and tossed in BBQ Sauce or House Southwest style hot zesty sauce
Snake Eggs
8 cream cheese stuffed jalapenos, bacon wrapped and deep fried. So good you might just yell "hot Damn!" Makes your tongue beat your brains out
Chicken Butts
6 cream cheese stuffed wrapped with chicken and bacon, deep fried. Lip Smackin', knee tapping, toe tapping good!
Bacon cheese Fries
Enough said enjoy!
Basket Deep Fried Onion rings
Try these on for size!
Mozzarella logs
6 stringy mozzarella logs deep fried and served with marinara or ranch. Can't build a thing with them, but they sure are good!
Fried Mushrooms buttons
1/2 lb. lightly battered and breaded, deep fried and served with ranch
Chips & salsa
Chips & salsa & Guacomole
Rocky Mountain Oysters full 1 lb
Let's Have a BALL! sliced, battered and deep fried served with fries and cocktail sauce. The Bull may not be happy, but you sure will!
Rocky Mountain Oysters 1/2
App Special 1
App Special 2
App Special 3
App Special 4
Baby Back Sampler
Sampler Plate
Zucchini sticks
Salads
Chicken Salad
Julienne sliced chicken breast, grilled or fried over a fresh garden salad.
Chicken Salad Cart
Create your own salad at the cart!
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons and Caesar dressing topped with grated parmesan cheese
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato wedges, bacon bits. bleu cheese crumbles, boiled egg, julienne sliced chicken breast and brown derby dressing
Chef Salad
Julienne slices of ham, turkey and cheese over a fresh garden lettuce topped with tomatoes, broccoli, boiled egg and black olives.
Salad cart & Soup
Make your own! Enjoy!
Large Salad Bar
Side Salad
Pasta
Pasta Bowl
2 meatballs 1 italian sausage
Add Shrimp
alfredo sauce, butter and a hint of garlic served over fettuccine
Chicken Parmesan
1/2 lb. deep fried chicken breast in herbs and seasoning over a bed of fettucine and marinara
Add Chicken
Fettuccine Alfredo
Shrimp Alfredo
Chicken Alfredo
Burgers & Sandwiches
Hamburger
Cheese Burger
1/2 lb. 80/20 blend America's favorite!
Bacon Cheese Burger
1/2 lb. 80/20 blend America's favorite!
Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 lb topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions
Buffalo Burger
Lean farm raised buffalo meat!
Blue's Brother Burger
1/2 lb topped with bacon and blue cheese crumbles! "On White Toast"- By request!
Boss Hogg Burger
Double meat double cheese double good!
Slopper
Homemade Green chili covered burger! The epitome of succulent
Patty Melt
1/2 patty served with sauteed onions on toasted rye bread
Catfish Sandwich
Reuben sandwich
sliced corned beef on grilled rye bread, topped with melted swiss cheese and sauerkraut
French Dip
Smoked sliced beef and melted swiss cheese served on a hoagie roll with au jus sauce
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced ribeye meat sauteed with onions and bell peppers topped with american white cheese on a hoagie roll
BBQ sandwich
sliced beef or pulled pork with homemade bbq sauce
Chicken Breast sandwich
1/2 lb breast grilled and topped with swiss cheese
Club Sandwich
Double Decker trouble! Ham, Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce and Tomato!
BLT
If you gotta ask..........
Chicken Fried steak Sandwich
Jumbo Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Hot Link Sandwich
Italian Sausage Hoagie
Turkey on a bun, White American cheese
Cattle Country
Top Hand
10oz ribeye
Trail Blazer
12oz ribeye
Six-Shooter
6oz filet mignon
the roper
8oz filet mignon
steak & lobster
6oz filet mignon 6oz lobster
surf & turf
6oz filet mignon with crab cake or shrimp
Del Monico
Early Bird
Outfitter
Early bird
Lobster
Cocktails
Beer
Budweiser
budlight
stella
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Corona Premier
Corona Light
Bud Light Lime
Bud Light Chelada
Miller Light
Michelob Ultra
Heineken
Coors banquet
Pacifico
Dos XX Lager
Dos XX Amber
Fat Tire
Blue Moon
Mike's Hard Lemonade
Mike's Hard Cranberry Lemonade
Amber Bock
Medolo Special
Negra Modelo
Vanilla Porter
Shock Top
Angry Orchard
Budlight
Budweiser
Breck Autumn Ale
celebration
chili beer
Colorado Native Amber
Colorado Native Golden Lager
Coors Lite
Coors
Blue Moon
Corona
Deschutes IPA
Dos Equis Amber
Dos Equis Lager
Fat Tire
Full sail session
Guinness
hazy ipa
Heineken Zero
Lagunitas IPA
Juicy Lush Fruit IPA
MGD
Micholob Ultra Lite
Miller high life
Miller lite
modelo Especial
modelo negro
nitro beer
odouls
Pacifico
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Samuel Adams Octoberfest
Sierra Nevada Hazy Ipa
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
summer fest ^
Summer Pils
Vanilla Porter
Shiner Bock
Wine
Cabernet
Merlot
Pinot noir
Moscato
Malbec
Shiraz
Chardonnay
Pinot Grigio
Red Blend
White Zine
BTL 39 cab
BTL 39 merlot
BTL 39 pinot nior
BTL Backhouse Cab
BTL Backhouse Merlot
BTL Backhouse Pinot Noir
BTL 39 chard
BTL 39 pinot grigo
BTL 39 sav blanc
BTL Camlet pinot grigo
BTL Salmon white Zine
Whistle Wetters NA
Coke
diet coke
Lemonade
sprite
sweet tea
dr. pepper
coke zero
zumber fizz root beer
zumber fizz cream soda
IBC root beer
raseberry tea
milk
coffee
club Soda
tea
oj
grapefruit
cranberry
tomato
hot tea
choc milk
kid soda
kid oj
kid cranberry
kid tomato
Water
Red Bull
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
To Ice Tea
To Go Tea
To Go Coca Cola
To Go Sprite
To Go Dr. Pepper
To Go Diet Coke
To Go Dr Pepper Cream Soda
To Go Perrier
Cherry
Pinapple Juice
Vodka
Vodka well
Absolut
breckenridge vodka
Grey Goose
Ketel One
pinnacle
sky vodka
smirnoff
titos
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL breckenridge vodka
DBL sky vodka
DBL stoli
DBL titos
DBL Grey Goose
DBL grey goose pear
DBL Ketel One
DBL 3 olives lemon lime
DBL 3 olives strawberry
DBL svedka
Gin
Rum
Well Rum
Captain Morgan
malibu
bacardi
DBL Well Rum
DBL bacardi
DBL bacardi 8 year
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Gosling'S
DBL meyers dark rum
DBL rum chata
DBL Mount Gay
DBL malibu
DBL malibu car coccnut
DBL malibu black
DBL bacardi
DBL spytail
DBL bacardi oakheart
Tequila
Tequila well
Hornitos
Patron Silver
1800
Haciende de chihuahua
Jose cuervo
Herradura
DBL Well Tequila
DBL agave underground
DBL agavero
DBL hornitos
DBL Patron cafe
DBL Patron silver
DBL Semental
DBL 1800 gold
DBL 1800 silver
DBL Arta
DBL kim soba gold
DBL kim soba silver
Whiskey
Whiskey well
bookers
Jack Daniels
jim beam
Knob Creek
Tin Cup
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
breckenridge bourbon
buffalo trce
bushmills
Crown Royal
jameson
Jim Beam Red Stag
jim beam rye
seagram 7
Pendleton
Fireball
Southern comfort
White tail
Early times
W. L. Weller
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL bookers
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL bullet bourbon
DBL Diabolique
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL jim beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers 46
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL breckenridge bourbon
DBL buffalo trce
DBL bushmills
DBL crown royal
DBL turkey honey
DBL hunter rye
DBL jack daniels honey
DBL turkey sting
DBL jameson
DBL true blue balcones
DBL baby blue balcones
DBL jim bean devils cut
DBL jim bbean red stage
DBL jim beam rye
DBL texas rye balcones
DBL seagram 7
DBL seagrams dark honey
DBL wl weller
DBL seagrams vo
DBL texas bourrbon
DBL candian club
DBL red stage
DBL candian mist
DBL penelton
DBL texas single malt
Scotch/Bourbon
Scotch well
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
glenfiddich
glenlivet
Laphroaig
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Dewars
DBL Dewars 12Yr
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
DBL dewers wht label
DBL glenfiddich 12 year
DBL glenlevit 12 yrs
DBL McCallan 12 yrs
DBL Laphroaig 10 yrs
DBL macallan
DBL highland
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto
Schnapps
Baileys
frangelico
Grand marnier
jager meister
kahlua
brandy
tuaca
DBL Amaretto
DBL Schnapps
DBL Baileys
DBL Baileys expresso
DBL chambord
DBL drambuie
DBL frangelico
DBL Grand marnier
DBL jager meister
DBL kahlua
DBL malibu
DBL Gran gala
DBL disaronno
DBL rumchada
DBL brandy
DBL tuaca
DBL Henessey
DBL amaretto di sarona
A La Carte
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
808 E 3rd St, La Junta, CO 81050
Photos coming soon!