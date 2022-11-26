A map showing the location of Boss Hogg's La Junta 808 E 3rd StView gallery

Boss Hogg's La Junta 808 E 3rd St

No reviews yet

808 E 3rd St

La Junta, CO 81050

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon cheese Fries

Appetizers

Potato Skins

$8.95

Deep fried skin topped with melted cheese,bacon, and green onions

Wild West Wings

$11.95

12 Boneless Deep fried and tossed in BBQ Sauce or House Southwest style hot zesty sauce

Snake Eggs

$10.95

8 cream cheese stuffed jalapenos, bacon wrapped and deep fried. So good you might just yell "hot Damn!" Makes your tongue beat your brains out

Chicken Butts

$10.95

6 cream cheese stuffed wrapped with chicken and bacon, deep fried. Lip Smackin', knee tapping, toe tapping good!

Bacon cheese Fries

$7.95

Enough said enjoy!

Basket Deep Fried Onion rings

$6.95

Try these on for size!

Mozzarella logs

$8.95

6 stringy mozzarella logs deep fried and served with marinara or ranch. Can't build a thing with them, but they sure are good!

Fried Mushrooms buttons

$8.95

1/2 lb. lightly battered and breaded, deep fried and served with ranch

Chips & salsa

$5.95

Chips & salsa & Guacomole

$7.95

Rocky Mountain Oysters full 1 lb

$19.95

Let's Have a BALL! sliced, battered and deep fried served with fries and cocktail sauce. The Bull may not be happy, but you sure will!

Rocky Mountain Oysters 1/2

$12.95

App Special 1

$6.95

App Special 2

$10.95

App Special 3

$10.95

App Special 4

$12.95

Baby Back Sampler

$14.95

Sampler Plate

$13.95

Zucchini sticks

$6.95

Salads

Chicken Salad

$13.95

Julienne sliced chicken breast, grilled or fried over a fresh garden salad.

Chicken Salad Cart

$13.95

Create your own salad at the cart!

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, croutons and Caesar dressing topped with grated parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Romaine lettuce, tomato wedges, bacon bits. bleu cheese crumbles, boiled egg, julienne sliced chicken breast and brown derby dressing

Chef Salad

$13.95

Julienne slices of ham, turkey and cheese over a fresh garden lettuce topped with tomatoes, broccoli, boiled egg and black olives.

Salad cart & Soup

$10.95

Make your own! Enjoy!

Large Salad Bar

$6.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Pasta

Pasta Bowl

$14.95

2 meatballs 1 italian sausage

Add Shrimp

$5.95

alfredo sauce, butter and a hint of garlic served over fettuccine

Chicken Parmesan

$16.95

1/2 lb. deep fried chicken breast in herbs and seasoning over a bed of fettucine and marinara

Add Chicken

$5.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.90

Chicken Alfredo

$18.90

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hamburger

$11.95

Cheese Burger

$11.95

1/2 lb. 80/20 blend America's favorite!

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.95

1/2 lb. 80/20 blend America's favorite!

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.95

1/2 lb topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions

Buffalo Burger

$14.95

Lean farm raised buffalo meat!

Blue's Brother Burger

$13.95

1/2 lb topped with bacon and blue cheese crumbles! "On White Toast"- By request!

Boss Hogg Burger

$15.95

Double meat double cheese double good!

Slopper

$14.95

Homemade Green chili covered burger! The epitome of succulent

Patty Melt

$13.95

1/2 patty served with sauteed onions on toasted rye bread

Catfish Sandwich

$12.95

Reuben sandwich

$13.95

sliced corned beef on grilled rye bread, topped with melted swiss cheese and sauerkraut

French Dip

$13.95

Smoked sliced beef and melted swiss cheese served on a hoagie roll with au jus sauce

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.95

Thinly sliced ribeye meat sauteed with onions and bell peppers topped with american white cheese on a hoagie roll

BBQ sandwich

$12.95

sliced beef or pulled pork with homemade bbq sauce

Chicken Breast sandwich

$11.95

1/2 lb breast grilled and topped with swiss cheese

Club Sandwich

$13.95

Double Decker trouble! Ham, Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce and Tomato!

BLT

$13.95

If you gotta ask..........

Chicken Fried steak Sandwich

$12.95

Jumbo Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$14.95

Hot Link Sandwich

$11.95

Italian Sausage Hoagie

$12.95

Turkey on a bun, White American cheese

$10.95

South of the Border

Chili Fries

$8.95

plate of french fries smothered in green chili

2 smothered chimichangas

$10.95

1 smothered chimichanga

$8.95

2 chili Rellano

$10.95

smothred in green chili

1 chili rellano

$8.95

smothred in green chili

Frito Pie

$8.95

Papa Con Queso

$9.95

Cattle Country

Top Hand

$23.95

10oz ribeye

Trail Blazer

$27.95

12oz ribeye

Six-Shooter

$21.95

6oz filet mignon

the roper

$26.95

8oz filet mignon

steak & lobster

$36.95

6oz filet mignon 6oz lobster

surf & turf

$22.95

6oz filet mignon with crab cake or shrimp

Del Monico

$27.95

Early Bird

$16.95

Outfitter

$31.95

Early bird

$16.95

Lobster

$27.95

Specialties

Jumbo Chicken Fried Steak

$16.95

8oz deep fried steak

Breast of Chicken

$15.95

8oz bonelss chicken breast grilled

Fried Shrimp

$18.95

8 deep fried jumbo shrimp

Catfish Dinner

$18.95

1 lb. fried catfish

Beer Battered cod

$18.95

4 deep fried fillets

Crispy Skin Salmon

$21.95

House Smoked BBQ

Baby back pork ribs full rack

$27.95

full rack of baby back ribs

Baby back pork ribs 1/2 rack

$19.95

1/2 rack of baby back ribs

Rib Plate

$18.95

st. louis ribs

1/2 Grilled Chicken

$15.95

1/2 a chicken bbq peppercorn sauce

1/2 BBQ chicken

$15.95

1/2 a chicken bbq sauce

Combination Plate

$19.95

Desserts

vanilla ice cream small

$2.50

vanilla ice cream large

$3.50

pie of the day

cheesecake

$3.95

brownie delight

$4.95

two deep fried twinkies

$4.95

Dessert Special 1

$5.95

Ala Mode

$0.99

Dessert Special

$3.00

Non Alcoholic

Soft Drink

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Tea

$2.49

Juice

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Kids Drink

$1.75

Water

Cocktails

margarita house

$2.99

amaretto sour

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

frozen marg

$6.00

jagermeister shot

$5.00

long island tea

$7.00

manhattan

$7.00

martini

$7.00

pina colada

$6.00

screw driver

$6.00

sea breeze

$6.00

tequila sunrise

$6.00

tom collins

$6.00

whiskey sour

$6.00

Beer

Budweiser

$2.75

budlight

$2.75+

stella

$3.25

Coors Light

$2.75+

Corona Extra

$3.25

Corona Premier

$3.25

Corona Light

$3.25

Bud Light Lime

$2.75

Bud Light Chelada

$3.25

Miller Light

$2.75

Michelob Ultra

$2.75+

Heineken

$3.25

Coors banquet

$2.75

Pacifico

$3.25

Dos XX Lager

$3.25

Dos XX Amber

$3.25

Fat Tire

$3.25

Blue Moon

$3.25

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$3.25

Mike's Hard Cranberry Lemonade

$3.25

Amber Bock

$2.75+

Medolo Special

$3.25

Negra Modelo

$3.25

Vanilla Porter

$2.75+

Shock Top

$2.75+

Angry Orchard

$3.75

Budlight

$2.75

Budweiser

$2.75

Breck Autumn Ale

$3.75

celebration

$3.75

chili beer

$3.75

Colorado Native Amber

$3.75

Colorado Native Golden Lager

$3.75

Coors Lite

$2.75

Coors

$2.75

Blue Moon

$3.50

Corona

$3.75

Deschutes IPA

$3.75

Dos Equis Amber

$3.75

Dos Equis Lager

$3.75

Fat Tire

$3.75

Full sail session

$2.75

Guinness

$3.75

hazy ipa

$3.75

Heineken Zero

$3.75

Lagunitas IPA

$3.75

Juicy Lush Fruit IPA

$3.75

MGD

$2.75

Micholob Ultra Lite

$2.75

Miller high life

$2.75

Miller lite

$2.75

modelo Especial

$3.75

modelo negro

$3.75

nitro beer

$2.75

odouls

$3.00

Pacifico

$3.75

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$3.75

Samuel Adams Octoberfest

$3.75

Sierra Nevada Hazy Ipa

$3.75

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$3.75

summer fest ^

Summer Pils

$3.75

Vanilla Porter

$3.75

Shiner Bock

$3.75

Wine

Cabernet

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Pinot noir

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Malbec

$5.00

Shiraz

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Red Blend

$5.00

White Zine

$5.00

BTL 39 cab

$28.00

BTL 39 merlot

$28.00

BTL 39 pinot nior

$28.00

BTL Backhouse Cab

$20.00

BTL Backhouse Merlot

$20.00

BTL Backhouse Pinot Noir

$20.00

BTL 39 chard

$28.00

BTL 39 pinot grigo

$28.00

BTL 39 sav blanc

$28.00

BTL Camlet pinot grigo

$20.00

BTL Salmon white Zine

$20.00

Whistle Wetters NA

Coke

$2.50

diet coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

sprite

$2.50

sweet tea

$2.50

dr. pepper

$2.50

coke zero

$2.50

zumber fizz root beer

$3.50

zumber fizz cream soda

$3.50

IBC root beer

$2.75

raseberry tea

$2.50

milk

$3.00

coffee

$2.50

club Soda

$2.50

tea

$2.50

oj

$2.50

grapefruit

$2.25

cranberry

$2.25

tomato

$2.25

hot tea

$2.50

choc milk

$2.25

kid soda

$1.50

kid oj

$1.75

kid cranberry

$1.75

kid tomato

$1.75

Water

Red Bull

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

To Ice Tea

$1.50

To Go Tea

$1.50

To Go Coca Cola

$1.50

To Go Sprite

$1.50

To Go Dr. Pepper

$1.50

To Go Diet Coke

$1.50

To Go Dr Pepper Cream Soda

$1.50

To Go Perrier

$3.50

Cherry

$0.50

Pinapple Juice

$2.25

Vodka

Vodka well

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00

breckenridge vodka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Ketel One

$6.00

pinnacle

$5.00

sky vodka

$6.00

smirnoff

$5.00

titos

$5.50

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL Absolut

$10.00

DBL breckenridge vodka

$11.00

DBL sky vodka

$10.50

DBL stoli

$10.50

DBL titos

$10.50

DBL Grey Goose

$11.00

DBL grey goose pear

$10.00

DBL Ketel One

$11.00

DBL 3 olives lemon lime

$9.00

DBL 3 olives strawberry

$9.00

DBL svedka

$10.00

Gin

Gin well

$6.00

DBL Well Gin

$8.00

DBL Beefeater

$11.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$10.00

DBL Gordons

$9.00

DBL woods

$9.00

DBL Tanqueray

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

malibu

$7.00

bacardi

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL bacardi

$10.00

DBL bacardi 8 year

$10.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.00

DBL Gosling'S

$3.00

DBL meyers dark rum

$10.00

DBL rum chata

$9.50

DBL Mount Gay

$10.00

DBL malibu

$10.00

DBL malibu car coccnut

$10.00

DBL malibu black

$10.00

DBL bacardi

$3.00

DBL spytail

$9.50

DBL bacardi oakheart

$10.00

Tequila

Tequila well

$6.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

1800

$7.50

Haciende de chihuahua

$7.00

Jose cuervo

$8.00

Herradura

$7.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL agave underground

$10.00

DBL agavero

$10.00

DBL hornitos

$10.00

DBL Patron cafe

$10.00

DBL Patron silver

$10.00

DBL Semental

$10.00

DBL 1800 gold

$10.00

DBL 1800 silver

$10.00

DBL Arta

$9.00

DBL kim soba gold

$10.00

DBL kim soba silver

$10.00

Whiskey

Whiskey well

$6.00

bookers

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

jim beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$8.50

Tin Cup

$6.00

Makers Mark

$8.50

Wild Turkey

$6.00

breckenridge bourbon

$6.00

buffalo trce

$6.00

bushmills

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.00

jim beam rye

$6.00

seagram 7

$6.00

Pendleton

$6.00

Fireball

$3.00

Southern comfort

$7.50

White tail

$7.50

Early times

$7.00

W. L. Weller

$8.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.00

DBL bookers

$11.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$11.00

DBL bullet bourbon

$10.00

DBL Diabolique

$3.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.00

DBL jim beam

$9.00

DBL Knob Creek

$11.00

DBL Makers 46

$3.00

DBL Makers Mark

$11.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$10.00

DBL breckenridge bourbon

$11.00

DBL buffalo trce

$10.00

DBL bushmills

$10.00

DBL crown royal

$11.00

DBL turkey honey

$10.00

DBL hunter rye

$10.00

DBL jack daniels honey

$10.00

DBL turkey sting

$10.00

DBL jameson

$10.00

DBL true blue balcones

$11.00

DBL baby blue balcones

$11.00

DBL jim bean devils cut

$10.00

DBL jim bbean red stage

$10.00

DBL jim beam rye

$9.00

DBL texas rye balcones

$11.00

DBL seagram 7

$10.00

DBL seagrams dark honey

$10.00

DBL wl weller

$10.00

DBL seagrams vo

$10.00

DBL texas bourrbon

$11.00

DBL candian club

$9.50

DBL red stage

$10.00

DBL candian mist

$9.50

DBL penelton

$10.50

DBL texas single malt

$11.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Scotch well

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$6.50

Dewars

$6.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

glenfiddich

$8.00

glenlivet

$8.50

Laphroaig

$8.50

DBL Well Scotch

$8.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$11.00

DBL Dewars

$11.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$11.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$11.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$11.50

DBL dewers wht label

$11.50

DBL glenfiddich 12 year

$11.50

DBL glenlevit 12 yrs

$11.50

DBL McCallan 12 yrs

$11.00

DBL Laphroaig 10 yrs

$12.00

DBL macallan

$10.50

DBL highland

$10.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$5.00

Schnapps

$2.00

Baileys

$5.00

frangelico

$6.00

Grand marnier

$8.00

jager meister

$5.00

kahlua

$5.00

brandy

$7.00

tuaca

$5.00

DBL Amaretto

$10.00

DBL Schnapps

$5.00

DBL Baileys

$11.00

DBL Baileys expresso

$9.50

DBL chambord

$10.00

DBL drambuie

$11.00

DBL frangelico

$11.00

DBL Grand marnier

$11.00

DBL jager meister

$6.00

DBL kahlua

$10.00

DBL malibu

$10.00

DBL Gran gala

$9.00

DBL disaronno

$11.00

DBL rumchada

$9.00

DBL brandy

$10.00

DBL tuaca

$6.00

DBL Henessey

$11.00

DBL amaretto di sarona

$11.00

Retail

T-Shirt (S)

$19.95

T-Shirt (M)

$19.95

T-Shirt (L)

$19.95

T-Shirt (XL)

$19.95

T-Shirt (XXL)

$21.95

Emplyee Shirt

$11.98

Old design

$14.95

Little Wrangles

Chicken tenders

$8.95

chicken strips

state fair corn dog

$6.95

corn dog

mac&cheese

$7.50

mac&cheese

grilled cheese sandwich

$7.50

grilled cheese

BBQ KIDS RIBS

$7.95

BBQ Kids CHX Plate

$7.95

Kids Fettuccine

$7.95

App of the Day

App of the Day

$6.95

Dessert Special

Dessert Special

$3.50

A La Carte

3 Slices Bacon

$2.95

Baked Beans

$2.95

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Potato Salad

$2.95

Baked Potato

$2.95

Cup of Green Chili

$2.95

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.95

Cup of Soup

$2.95

Bowl of Soup

$3.95

Side of Fries

$2.95

Small Onion Rings

$2.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Cup of Gravy

$0.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Cottage Cheese

$2.95

Veggie

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

808 E 3rd St, La Junta, CO 81050

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

