Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boss Hoggs of Pagosa Springs LLc 157 Navajo Trail Drive

review star

No reviews yet

157 Navajo Trail Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Burger
Top Hand
Fried Mushroom Buttons

Appetizers

Potato Skins

$8.95

Deep fried skin topped with melted cheese,bacon, and green onions

Wild West Wings

$9.95

12 Boneless Deep fried and tossed in BBQ Sauce or House Southwest style hot zesty sauce

Wild West Wings 1/2 order

$5.95

6 Boneless Deep fried and tossed in BBQ Sauce or House Southwest style hot zesty sauce

Snake Eggs

$10.95

8 cream cheese stuffed jalapenos, bacon wrapped and deep fried. So good you might just yell "hot Damn!" Makes your tongue beat your brains out

Chicken Butts

$10.95

6 cream cheese stuffed wrapped with chicken and bacon, deep fried. Lip Smackin', knee tapping, toe tapping good!

Mussels

$15.95

1 lb. of mussels in their shells. sauteed in white wine, butter and fresh garlic. Served with 2 pieces of french toast

MaryLand Crab Cakes

$12.95

2-3oz. crab cakes blended with herbs and spices deep fried. served hot and crispy with roumalade sauce

Spicy deep fried cauliflower

$8.95

Bacon cheese Fries

$7.95

Enough said enjoy!

Basket Deep Fried Onion rings

$6.95

Try these on for size!

Mozzarella logs

$8.95

6 stringy mozzarella logs deep fried and served with marinara or ranch. Can't build a thing with them, but they sure are good!

Fried Mushroom Buttons

$8.95

1/2 lb. lightly battered and breaded, deep fried and served with ranch

Chips & Salsa

$6.95

Chips, Salsa & Guacamole

$8.95

Rocky Mountain Oysters full 1 lb

$19.95

Let's Have a BALL! sliced, battered and deep fried served with fries and cocktail sauce. The Bull may not be happy, but you sure will!

Rocky Mountain Oysters 1/2

$13.95

Mesa Verde

$11.95

Artichoke Spinach cream cheese dip! served with chips and french sliced toast

App Special 1

$9.95

App Special 2

$8.95

App Special 3

$5.95

App Special 4

App Special 5

Salads

Chicken Salad

$14.95

Julienne sliced chicken breast, grilled or fried over a fresh garden salad.

Chicken Salad Cart

$14.95

Create your own salad at the cart!

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, croutons and Caesar dressing topped with grated parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Romaine lettuce, tomato wedges, bacon bits. bleu cheese crumbles, boiled egg, julienne sliced chicken breast and brown derby dressing

Chef Salad

$14.95

Julienne slices of ham, turkey and cheese over a fresh garden lettuce topped with tomatoes, broccoli, boiled egg and black olives.

Soup & Salad Cart

$12.95

Make your own! Enjoy!

Pasta

Fettuccine with mussels

$18.95

1 LB. of black shell mussels in the shells. sauteed in butter and white wine on a bed of fettucine noodles

Cheese Ravioli & Meatballs

$15.95

2 meatballs plenty of marinara parmesan cheese

Pasta Bowl

$14.95

2 meatballs 1 italian sausage

Add Shrimp

$5.95

alfredo sauce, butter and a hint of garlic served over fettuccine

Chicken Breast Parmesan

$17.95

1/2 lb. deep fried chicken breast in herbs and seasoning over a bed of fettucine and marinara

Add Chicken

$5.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheese Burger

$10.95

1/2 lb. 80/20 blend America's favorite!

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.95

1/2 lb. 80/20 blend America's favorite again!

Blue's Brother Burger

$13.95

1/2 lb topped with bacon and blue cheese crumbles! "On White Toast"- By request!

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.95

1/2 lb topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions

Rocky Mountain Buffalo Burger

$14.95

Lean farm raised buffalo meat!

The Pagosa Peak Burger

$14.95

Locally raised all natural mountain grass finished beef!

Slopper

$14.95

Homemade Green chili covered burger! The epitome of succulent

Patty Melt

$12.95

1/2 patty served with sauteed onions on toasted rye bread

Boss Hogg Burger

$15.95

Double meat double cheese double good!

Cajun Style Catfish Sandwich

$12.95

Salmon BLT

$16.95

Reuben Sandwich

$13.95

sliced corned beef on grilled rye bread, topped with melted swiss cheese and sauerkraut

French Dip

$13.95

Smoked sliced beef and melted swiss cheese served on a hoagie roll with au jus sauce

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.95

Thinly sliced ribeye meat sauteed with onions and bell peppers topped with american white cheese on a hoagie roll

Chicken Philly

$14.95

BBQ sandwich

$12.95

sliced beef or pulled pork with homemade bbq sauce

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.95

1/2 lb breast grilled and topped with swiss cheese

Fajita Wrap

$13.95

Beef or chicken strips sauteed with onions and bell peppers, wrapped in a seasoned tortilla, with lettuce and tomato and shredded cheese with a special sauce!

Club Sandwich

$13.95

Double Decker trouble! Ham, Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce and Tomato!

BLT

$13.95

If you gotta ask..........

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$12.95

Prime Rib sandwich

Prime Rib sandwich

$18.95

South of the Border

2 beef & bean burrito

$9.95

smothered with green chili

1 beef & bean burrito

$7.95

smothered with green chili

2 pork tamales

$9.95

smothered with green chili

Chili Fries

$9.95

plate of french fries smothered in green chili

Fajita dinner plate

$16.95

Beef or chicken sauteed with onions and bell peppers served with tomatoes, lettuce, cheese and tortilla

2 smothered chimichangas

$10.95

1 smothered chimichanga

$8.95

2 chili Rellano

$12.95

smothred in green chili

1 chili rellano

$8.95

smothred in green chili

Cattle Country

Del Monico

$29.95Out of stock

Top Hand

$23.95

10oz ribeye

Trail Blazer

$28.95

12oz ribeye

Trail Boss

$32.95

16oz ribeye

Colorado Cut

$27.95

10-12 primerib