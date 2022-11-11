- Home
Boss Hoggs of Pagosa Springs LLc 157 Navajo Trail Drive
157 Navajo Trail Drive
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Popular Items
Appetizers
Potato Skins
Deep fried skin topped with melted cheese,bacon, and green onions
Wild West Wings
12 Boneless Deep fried and tossed in BBQ Sauce or House Southwest style hot zesty sauce
Wild West Wings 1/2 order
6 Boneless Deep fried and tossed in BBQ Sauce or House Southwest style hot zesty sauce
Snake Eggs
8 cream cheese stuffed jalapenos, bacon wrapped and deep fried. So good you might just yell "hot Damn!" Makes your tongue beat your brains out
Chicken Butts
6 cream cheese stuffed wrapped with chicken and bacon, deep fried. Lip Smackin', knee tapping, toe tapping good!
Mussels
1 lb. of mussels in their shells. sauteed in white wine, butter and fresh garlic. Served with 2 pieces of french toast
MaryLand Crab Cakes
2-3oz. crab cakes blended with herbs and spices deep fried. served hot and crispy with roumalade sauce
Spicy deep fried cauliflower
Bacon cheese Fries
Enough said enjoy!
Basket Deep Fried Onion rings
Try these on for size!
Mozzarella logs
6 stringy mozzarella logs deep fried and served with marinara or ranch. Can't build a thing with them, but they sure are good!
Fried Mushroom Buttons
1/2 lb. lightly battered and breaded, deep fried and served with ranch
Chips & Salsa
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole
Rocky Mountain Oysters full 1 lb
Let's Have a BALL! sliced, battered and deep fried served with fries and cocktail sauce. The Bull may not be happy, but you sure will!
Rocky Mountain Oysters 1/2
Mesa Verde
Artichoke Spinach cream cheese dip! served with chips and french sliced toast
Salads
Chicken Salad
Julienne sliced chicken breast, grilled or fried over a fresh garden salad.
Chicken Salad Cart
Create your own salad at the cart!
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons and Caesar dressing topped with grated parmesan cheese
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato wedges, bacon bits. bleu cheese crumbles, boiled egg, julienne sliced chicken breast and brown derby dressing
Chef Salad
Julienne slices of ham, turkey and cheese over a fresh garden lettuce topped with tomatoes, broccoli, boiled egg and black olives.
Soup & Salad Cart
Make your own! Enjoy!
Pasta
Fettuccine with mussels
1 LB. of black shell mussels in the shells. sauteed in butter and white wine on a bed of fettucine noodles
Cheese Ravioli & Meatballs
2 meatballs plenty of marinara parmesan cheese
Pasta Bowl
2 meatballs 1 italian sausage
Add Shrimp
alfredo sauce, butter and a hint of garlic served over fettuccine
Chicken Breast Parmesan
1/2 lb. deep fried chicken breast in herbs and seasoning over a bed of fettucine and marinara
Add Chicken
Fettuccine Alfredo
Burgers & Sandwiches
Cheese Burger
1/2 lb. 80/20 blend America's favorite!
Bacon Cheese Burger
1/2 lb. 80/20 blend America's favorite again!
Blue's Brother Burger
1/2 lb topped with bacon and blue cheese crumbles! "On White Toast"- By request!
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 lb topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions
Rocky Mountain Buffalo Burger
Lean farm raised buffalo meat!
The Pagosa Peak Burger
Locally raised all natural mountain grass finished beef!
Slopper
Homemade Green chili covered burger! The epitome of succulent
Patty Melt
1/2 patty served with sauteed onions on toasted rye bread
Boss Hogg Burger
Double meat double cheese double good!
Cajun Style Catfish Sandwich
Salmon BLT
Reuben Sandwich
sliced corned beef on grilled rye bread, topped with melted swiss cheese and sauerkraut
French Dip
Smoked sliced beef and melted swiss cheese served on a hoagie roll with au jus sauce
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced ribeye meat sauteed with onions and bell peppers topped with american white cheese on a hoagie roll
Chicken Philly
BBQ sandwich
sliced beef or pulled pork with homemade bbq sauce
Chicken Breast Sandwich
1/2 lb breast grilled and topped with swiss cheese
Fajita Wrap
Beef or chicken strips sauteed with onions and bell peppers, wrapped in a seasoned tortilla, with lettuce and tomato and shredded cheese with a special sauce!
Club Sandwich
Double Decker trouble! Ham, Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce and Tomato!
BLT
If you gotta ask..........
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Prime Rib sandwich
South of the Border
2 beef & bean burrito
smothered with green chili
1 beef & bean burrito
smothered with green chili
2 pork tamales
smothered with green chili
Chili Fries
plate of french fries smothered in green chili
Fajita dinner plate
Beef or chicken sauteed with onions and bell peppers served with tomatoes, lettuce, cheese and tortilla
2 smothered chimichangas
1 smothered chimichanga
2 chili Rellano
smothred in green chili
1 chili rellano
smothred in green chili