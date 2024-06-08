Boss' Pizza & Chicken - Keystone 236 Winter Street
23 Winter Street
Keystone, SD 57751
Sandwiches
- Italian Sandwich
Toasted pepperoni, ham, mozzarella cheese blend, with Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pepperoncini peppers on a ciabatta roll$15.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Toasted grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese blend, ranch, lettuce, and tomato on a ciabatta roll$15.99
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo chicken toasted grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on ciabatta roll$15.99
- Cuban Sandwich
Toasted Canadian bacon, pulled pork gold sauce, mozzarella blend, pickles, and mayo on ciabatta roll$15.99
- 6" Meatball Sandwich
Beef meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella blend, and Italian seasoning on a Parmesan justed Italian hoagie roll and toasted to perfection$12.49
- 12" Meatball Sandwich
Beef meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella blend, and Italian seasoning on a Parmesan justed Italian hoagie roll and toasted to perfection$17.49
- Philly Sandwich
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms with melted Cheddar cheese on a ciabatta roll$15.99
- Founding Father Sandwich
Inspired by the pizza that started it all- pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, mozzarella cheese blend, red pepper, ranch, lettuce, and tomato, on a toasted ciabatta roll$15.99
Kids Menu
Chicken Sandwich
Broasted Chicken by the Piece
Chicken Strips
Sauces
- Ranch$0.99
- Spicy Ranch$0.99
- Alfredo$0.99
- Garlic Butter$0.99
- BBQ$0.99
- Gold Sauce$0.99
- Mild Sauce$0.99
- Santa Fe Sauce$0.99
- Marinara Sauce$0.99
- Sour Cream$0.99
- Queso Sauce$0.99
- Nacho Cheese$0.99
- Hot Sauce$0.99
- Salsa$0.99
- Teriyaki$0.99
- Zesty Orange$0.99
- Honey BBQ$0.99
- Caesar$0.99
- Sweet Chili$0.99
- Honey Dijon$0.99
- 1000 Island$0.99
- Bleu Cheese$0.99
Sides
Appetizers
- Appetizer Platter
Onion rings, mini tacos, cheese curds, mini com dogs, mozzarella sticks, and toasted ravioli$19.99
- Boneless Wings$12.99
- Buffalo Wings$17.99
- Cheese Curds$9.99
- Chicken Strips*$9.99
- Garlic Bread$7.99
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$9.99
- Garlic Cheese Bread Sticks$9.99
- Mini Comdogs$9.99
- Mini Tacos$9.99
- Parmesan Bread Sticks with Sauce$9.99
- Toasted Ravioli$9.99
- Onion Rings$8.99
- "Seasoned" Tater Tots with Sauce$8.49
- Chislic$12.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
- Cauliflower Garlic Cheese Sticks$12.99
Specialty Pastas
- Philly Cheese Steak Pasta
1/2 alfredo 1/2 nacho cheese sauce, philly meat, onion, green pepper, mushroom, boss seasoning, and fettucini$17.99
- Stroganoff Pasta
Alfredo, philly meat, mushroom, boss seasoning, and fettucini$17.99
- Sweet Thai Pasta
Ragini asian sauce, chicken, onion, mushrooms, red pepper, and spaghetti$17.99
- Diablo Pasta
(Very spicy) marinara spiked with super boss sauce, pepperoni, jalapeño, spicy sausage, and spaghetti$17.99
- Creole Dream Pasta
Marinara, spicy sausage, shrimp, jalapeño, onion, and cajun seasoning$17.99
- Southern BBQ Pasta
Marinara mixed with BBQ and gold sauce, pulled pork, chicken, pork sausage, bacon, and spaghetti$17.99
- Founding Father Pasta
Marinara mixed with ranch sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, red pepper flakes, and ranch drizzle on top$17.99
Pasta
Beverages
- Fountain Soda$2.99
- 2 Liter Soda
Only available for carry-out and delivery$4.99
- 20 Oz. Pop$2.99
- Flavored Lemonade$3.99
- Local and Regional Craft Domestic Tap$7.00
- Bottle Beer$4.00
- Water$3.50
- Prime$3.50
- Ghost Energy Drink$3.75
- Milk$2.75
- KCup$2.25
- Michelob Ultra$4.50
- Moose Drool$5.00
- White Wine$7.00
- Red Wine$7.00
- Rose Wine$7.00
- Mike's Hard Lemonade$6.00
- Modelo$5.00
- Corona$5.00
- Budweiser$4.50
- Bud Light$4.50
- Bush Light$4.50
- Fresh Prints$5.50
- Sangria$5.50
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Phat Fish$5.00
- Bud Light Seltzer$4.00
- Bruce Beer$5.50
- Lost Cabin Beer$5.50
Pizza
35 Specialty Pizzas
- 12" Medium The Boss
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, beef, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and extra mozzarella cheese$20.99
- 14" Large The Boss
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, beef, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and extra mozzarella cheese$25.99
- 16" Extra Large The Boss
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, beef, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and extra mozzarella cheese$29.99
- 12" Medium The Meatza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Canadian bacon, beef, and mozzarella cheese$20.99
- 14" Large The Meatza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Canadian bacon, beef, and mozzarella cheese$25.99
- 16" Extra Large The Meatza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Canadian bacon, beef, and mozzarella cheese$29.99
- 12" Medium Veggie
Green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black and green olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese$20.99
- 14" Large Veggie
Green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black and green olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Veggie
Green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black and green olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese$29.99
- 12" Medium Super Pepperoni
Extra pepperoni and mozzarella cheese$20.99
- 14" Large Super Pepperoni
Extra pepperoni and mozzarella cheese$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Super Pepperoni
Extra pepperoni and mozzarella cheese$29.99
- 12" Medium Taco
Beef, salsa, taco chips, Cheddar - after cooked, lettuce, tomatoes, and Cheddar$20.99
- 14" Large Taco
Beef, salsa, taco chips, Cheddar - after cooked, lettuce, tomatoes, and Cheddar$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Taco
Beef, salsa, taco chips, Cheddar - after cooked, lettuce, tomatoes, and Cheddar$29.99
- 12" Medium Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, Cheddar cheese, bacon and pickles, ketchup, and mustard. (Onions optional)$20.99
- 14" Large Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, Cheddar cheese, bacon and pickles, ketchup, and mustard. (Onions optional)$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, Cheddar cheese, bacon and pickles, ketchup, and mustard. (Onions optional)$29.99
- 12" Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch, chicken, mozzarella, and bacon$20.99
- 14" Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch, chicken, mozzarella, and bacon$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch, chicken, mozzarella, and bacon$29.99
- 12" Medium Stellais Garlic Combo
Garlic pizza sauce, beef, onion, Cheddar, pepperoni, mushroom, mozzarella, bacon, and optional jalapeños$20.99
- 14" Large Stellais Garlic Combo
Garlic pizza sauce, beef, onion, Cheddar, pepperoni, mushroom, mozzarella, bacon, and optional jalapeños$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Stellais Garlic Combo
Garlic pizza sauce, beef, onion, Cheddar, pepperoni, mushroom, mozzarella, bacon, and optional jalapeños$29.99
- 12" Medium Parmesan Chicken
Alfredo sauce, Parmesan, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and more Parmesan$20.99
- 14" Large Parmesan Chicken
Alfredo sauce, Parmesan, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and more Parmesan$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Parmesan Chicken
Alfredo sauce, Parmesan, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and more Parmesan$29.99
- 12" Medium Founding Father
Canadian bacon, beef, pepperoni, mozzarella, crushed red peppers, and ranch$20.99
- 14" Large Founding Father
Canadian bacon, beef, pepperoni, mozzarella, crushed red peppers, and ranch$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Founding Father
Canadian bacon, beef, pepperoni, mozzarella, crushed red peppers, and ranch$29.99
- 12" Medium Chicken Queso Crunch
Queso sauce, chicken, beef, chips, and Cheddar (jalapeños optional)$20.99
- 14" Large Chicken Queso Crunch
Queso sauce, chicken, beef, chips, and Cheddar (jalapeños optional)$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Chicken Queso Crunch
Queso sauce, chicken, beef, chips, and Cheddar (jalapeños optional)$29.99
- 12" Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot sauce, chicken, and Cheddar cheese$20.99
- 14" Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot sauce, chicken, and Cheddar cheese$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot sauce, chicken, and Cheddar cheese$29.99
- 12" Medium Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, sausage, chicken, onions, green peppers, bacon, and mozzarella cheese$20.99
- 14" Large Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, sausage, chicken, onions, green peppers, bacon, and mozzarella cheese$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, sausage, chicken, onions, green peppers, bacon, and mozzarella cheese$29.99
- 12" Medium Shrimp Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, shrimp, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, bacon, and mozzarella cheese$20.99
- 14" Large Shrimp Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, shrimp, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, bacon, and mozzarella cheese$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Shrimp Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, shrimp, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, bacon, and mozzarella cheese$29.99
- 12" Medium BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ sauce, and Cheddar cheese$20.99
- 14" Large BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ sauce, and Cheddar cheese$25.99
- 16" Extra Large BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ sauce, and Cheddar cheese$29.99
- 12" Medium BLT
Ranch, mozzarella cheese, and extra bacon-after cooking: lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese$20.99
- 14" Large BLT
Ranch, mozzarella cheese, and extra bacon-after cooking: lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese$25.99
- 16" Extra Large BLT
Ranch, mozzarella cheese, and extra bacon-after cooking: lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese$29.99
- 12" Medium Breakfast Pizza
Eggs, cheese sauce, Canadian bacon, pork sausage, mozzarella, Cheddar, and bacon- three veggies of your choice$20.99
- 14" Large Breakfast Pizza
Eggs, cheese sauce, Canadian bacon, pork sausage, mozzarella, Cheddar, and bacon- three veggies of your choice$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Breakfast Pizza
Eggs, cheese sauce, Canadian bacon, pork sausage, mozzarella, Cheddar, and bacon- three veggies of your choice$29.99
- 12" Medium Spicy Ranch Buffalo Chicken
Spicy ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, and mozzarella$20.99
- 14" Large Spicy Ranch Buffalo Chicken
Spicy ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, and mozzarella$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Spicy Ranch Buffalo Chicken
Spicy ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, and mozzarella$29.99
- 12" Medium The Rancheroni
Extra pepperoni, sausage, ranch dressing, and extra mozzarella cheese$20.99
- 14" Large The Rancheroni
Extra pepperoni, sausage, ranch dressing, and extra mozzarella cheese$25.99
- 16" Extra Large The Rancheroni
Extra pepperoni, sausage, ranch dressing, and extra mozzarella cheese$29.99
- 12" Medium The Bossage
Spicy sausage, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and mozzarella cheese$20.99
- 14" Large The Bossage
Spicy sausage, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and mozzarella cheese$25.99
- 16" Extra Large The Bossage
Spicy sausage, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and mozzarella cheese$29.99
- 12" Medium The Mexican Delight
Special sauce, pepperoni, beef, onions, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños$20.99
- 14" Large The Mexican Delight
Special sauce, pepperoni, beef, onions, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños$25.99
- 16" Extra Large The Mexican Delight
Special sauce, pepperoni, beef, onions, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños$29.99
- 12" Medium Chicken Cordon Bleu
Blue cheese, bacon, Canadian bacon, chicken, and mozzarella cheese$20.99
- 14" Large Chicken Cordon Bleu
Blue cheese, bacon, Canadian bacon, chicken, and mozzarella cheese$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Chicken Cordon Bleu
Blue cheese, bacon, Canadian bacon, chicken, and mozzarella cheese$29.99
- 12" Medium Santa Fe Supreme-special
Special sauce, pepperoni, sausage, tomatoes, black olives, and mozzarella cheese - add jalapenos for free$20.99
- 14" Large Santa Fe Supreme-special
Special sauce, pepperoni, sausage, tomatoes, black olives, and mozzarella cheese - add jalapenos for free$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Santa Fe Supreme-special
Special sauce, pepperoni, sausage, tomatoes, black olives, and mozzarella cheese - add jalapenos for free$29.99
- 12" Medium Sauerkraut Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, green olives, black olives, onion, and sauerkraut, and mozzarella cheese$20.99
- 14" Large Sauerkraut Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, green olives, black olives, onion, and sauerkraut, and mozzarella cheese$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Sauerkraut Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, green olives, black olives, onion, and sauerkraut, and mozzarella cheese$29.99
- 12" Medium The Guido
Shrimp, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese$20.99
- 14" Large The Guido
Shrimp, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese$25.99
- 16" Extra Large The Guido
Shrimp, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese$29.99
- 12" Medium Bacon Mac and Cheese Pizza
Nacho cheese, mac & cheese, black pepper, Cheddar, and bacon$20.99
- 14" Large Bacon Mac and Cheese Pizza
Nacho cheese, mac & cheese, black pepper, Cheddar, and bacon$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Bacon Mac and Cheese Pizza
Nacho cheese, mac & cheese, black pepper, Cheddar, and bacon$29.99
- 12" Medium Philly Cheese Steak
Alfredo sauce, steak, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese$20.99
- 14" Large Philly Cheese Steak
Alfredo sauce, steak, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Philly Cheese Steak
Alfredo sauce, steak, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese$29.99
- 12" Medium Bedda Chedda
BBQ sauce, ranch, beef, Cheddar, and bacon$20.99
- 14" Large Bedda Chedda
BBQ sauce, ranch, beef, Cheddar, and bacon$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Bedda Chedda
BBQ sauce, ranch, beef, Cheddar, and bacon$29.99
- 12" Medium Broccoli Chicken Alfredo
Broccoli, chicken, alfredo sauce, and mozzarella$20.99
- 14" Large Broccoli Chicken Alfredo
Broccoli, chicken, alfredo sauce, and mozzarella$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Broccoli Chicken Alfredo
Broccoli, chicken, alfredo sauce, and mozzarella$29.99
- 12" Medium Rueben
1000 island, steak, mozzarella, and sauerkraut$20.99
- 14" Large Rueben
1000 island, steak, mozzarella, and sauerkraut$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Rueben
1000 island, steak, mozzarella, and sauerkraut$29.99
- 12" Medium Star City Special
Pizza sauce, cream cheese, pepperoni, mozzarella, and extra pepperoni$20.99
- 14" Large Star City Special
Pizza sauce, cream cheese, pepperoni, mozzarella, and extra pepperoni$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Star City Special
Pizza sauce, cream cheese, pepperoni, mozzarella, and extra pepperoni$29.99
- 12" Medium Pulled Pig
BBQ sauce, pulled pork, and pepper jack cheese$20.99
- 14" Large Pulled Pig
BBQ sauce, pulled pork, and pepper jack cheese$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Pulled Pig
BBQ sauce, pulled pork, and pepper jack cheese$29.99
- 12" Medium Big Cheese
3 cheese mozzarella blend, Cheddar, pepper jack, and Parmesan cheese$20.99
- 14" Large Big Cheese
3 cheese mozzarella blend, Cheddar, pepper jack, and Parmesan cheese$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Big Cheese
3 cheese mozzarella blend, Cheddar, pepper jack, and Parmesan cheese$29.99
- 12" Medium Super Boss Pizza
(Very spicy) super boss sauce, jalapeño, spicy sausage, pepper jack, pepperoni, and ranch dressing$20.99
- 14" Large Super Boss Pizza
(Very spicy) super boss sauce, jalapeño, spicy sausage, pepper jack, pepperoni, and ranch dressing$25.99
- 16" Extra Large Super Boss Pizza
(Very spicy) super boss sauce, jalapeño, spicy sausage, pepper jack, pepperoni, and ranch dressing$29.99
- 12" Medium The Orient Express
Ragini asian sauce, chicken, onion, green pepper, mushroom, pepperjack, and red pepper flakes$20.99
- 14" Large The Orient Express
Ragini asian sauce, chicken, onion, green pepper, mushroom, pepperjack, and red pepper flakes$25.99
- 16" Extra Large The Orient Express
Ragini asian sauce, chicken, onion, green pepper, mushroom, pepperjack, and red pepper flakes$29.99
- 12" Medium The Cuban
Gold sauce, Canadian bacon, pulled pork, pickles, and mozzarella$20.99
- 14" Large The Cuban
Gold sauce, Canadian bacon, pulled pork, pickles, and mozzarella$25.99
- 16" Extra Large The Cuban
Gold sauce, Canadian bacon, pulled pork, pickles, and mozzarella$29.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
