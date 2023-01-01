A map showing the location of Boss Tweeds 41 Murray StView gallery

Boss Tweeds 41 Murray St

41 Murray St

New York, NY 10007

Shareables

Potato Croquettes

$14.00

Cripsy Artichokes

$18.00

Crudo Market Price Daily Preparation

Fondue Pretzel Bites

$15.00

Hummus

$16.00

served with house made mustard and beer cheese sauce

Lamb Meatballs

$19.00

Marinated Olives

$10.00

Sausage Confit

$18.00

Steak Tartare Baguette

$24.00

Oyster Sliders

$19.00

Broiled scallops

$18.00

Pastrami salmon

$16.00

Broccolini

$13.00

Charcuterie

$20.00

Salads

Arugula Apple Fennel Salad

$15.00

Greek Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Garden Green

$11.00

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Eggplant Milanese

$17.00

Mains

Halibut

$32.00

Pork Schnitzel

$28.00

Roasted Game Hen

$26.00

NY Steak Frites

$55.00

Tricolor roasted potato, sauteed broccoli, whole grain mustard and rosemary sauce

Shortrib

$35.00

Eggplant Milanese

$25.00

Seared Swordfish

$24.00

Tuna steak

$30.00

Pork chop

$28.00

Paccheri Pasta

$24.00

Handhelds

Boss Burger

$20.00

French Dip

$20.00

Crispy Chicken

$20.00

Pork Belly Sandwich

$20.00

Sides

Creamed Kale

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Frites

$10.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Party Platters

Large Party Platter

$40.00

Small Party Platter

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

41 Murray St, New York, NY 10007

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

