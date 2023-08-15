- Home
Bossa Nova Sunset Plaza - WeHo B1 - SUNSET PLAZA - 8630 sunset blvd
8630 sunset blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
MAIN MENU
STARTERS
Avocado Toast
Italian Bread, Sundried Pesto spread and Chimichurri.
Bolinho de Bacalhau
8 Fried Codfish Croquettes.
Camarão à Brasileira Appetizer
Garlic charbroiled Shrimp, Yucca Flour, Salsa and Dutch Bread.
Caprese
Marinated Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Olive Oil and Italian Bread.
Ceviche
Raw Salmon, Shrimp, and Jalapeño served with our crispy Tortilla.
Chicken Fingers
Natural Chicken tenders, breaded in-house. Served with Hot Sauce, or Special Salsa.
Chicken Brochette
Natural Chicken wrapped in Bacon, Gorgonzola Sauce and Dutch Bread.
Chimichurri & Picanha Na Parrilha
Coulotte Steak on the broiler. Served on a bed of Gorgonzola Mashed Potatoes, broiled Asparagus, Chimichurri Sauce and Crisp Onions.
Coxinha
Homemade Potato Pastry, stuffed with Chicken and Cheese.
Croquete de Camarão
Homemade Potato Pastry, stuffed with Shrimp.
Dadinho
Deep Fried Cubes of Tapioca and Cheese
Deluxe Dutch Fries
Gorgonzola Sauce and Gorgonzola cheese crumble.
Empadinha Chicken
Empadinha Hearts of Palm
Empadinha Shrimp
Escondidinho de Carne Seca
Brazilian casserole, made with a combination of Dry Salted Meat and mashed Yucca.
Fresh Mozzarella Bruschetta
Dutch Bread, Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella in Balsamic dressing.
Fried Calamari
Served with our own Spicy Sauce and Special Salsa.
Fried Yucca
Topped with Shredded Parmesan
Garlic & Pepper Fries
Garlic Bread
Kibe
Bulgur Wheat Croquettes stuffed with ground Beef and Herbs.
Linguiça Frita with Yucca
Sautéed Brazilian Sausages, Onions, fried Yucca, Salsa and Pimento peppers.
Mushrooms Appetizer
Mushrooms sautéed in Olive Oil, Garlic, Scallions, Leeks, Sherry Wine and Italian Bread.
Pastel
3 Crispy, Deep Fried turnovers of your choice stuffed with: Cheese, Beef and Hard Boiled Egg, Chicken and Cheese, Guava and Cheese, or Banana and Cheese.
Picanha Appetizer
Charbroiled Coulotte Steak, grilled Onions, Yucca Flour, Salsa, Collard Greens, and Bread.
Pão de Queijo (1/2 dozen)
1/2 dozen Brazilian cheese Breads
Pão de Queijo (dozen)
12 Brazilian cheese Breads
Rustico Flat Bread
Garlic paste, Sea Salt flakes, Rosemary, and shredded Parmesan.