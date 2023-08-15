MAIN MENU

STARTERS

Avocado Toast

$16.95

Italian Bread, Sundried Pesto spread and Chimichurri.

Bolinho de Bacalhau

$16.95Out of stock

8 Fried Codfish Croquettes.

Camarão à Brasileira Appetizer

$20.95

Garlic charbroiled Shrimp, Yucca Flour, Salsa and Dutch Bread.

Caprese

$19.95

Marinated Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Olive Oil and Italian Bread.

Ceviche

$19.95

Raw Salmon, Shrimp, and Jalapeño served with our crispy Tortilla.

Chicken Fingers

$14.95

Natural Chicken tenders, breaded in-house. Served with Hot Sauce, or Special Salsa.

Chicken Brochette

$19.95

Natural Chicken wrapped in Bacon, Gorgonzola Sauce and Dutch Bread.

Chimichurri & Picanha Na Parrilha

$36.95

Coulotte Steak on the broiler. Served on a bed of Gorgonzola Mashed Potatoes, broiled Asparagus, Chimichurri Sauce and Crisp Onions.

Coxinha

$7.50

Homemade Potato Pastry, stuffed with Chicken and Cheese.

Croquete de Camarão

$7.50Out of stock

Homemade Potato Pastry, stuffed with Shrimp.

Dadinho

$13.95Out of stock

Deep Fried Cubes of Tapioca and Cheese

Deluxe Dutch Fries

$11.95

Gorgonzola Sauce and Gorgonzola cheese crumble.

Empadinha Chicken

$6.50
Empadinha Hearts of Palm

$6.50
Empadinha Shrimp

$6.50
Escondidinho de Carne Seca

$19.95

Brazilian casserole, made with a combination of Dry Salted Meat and mashed Yucca.

Fresh Mozzarella Bruschetta

$19.95

Dutch Bread, Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella in Balsamic dressing.

Fried Calamari

$19.95

Served with our own Spicy Sauce and Special Salsa.

Fried Yucca

$14.50

Topped with Shredded Parmesan

Garlic & Pepper Fries

$9.95
Garlic Bread

$9.50
Kibe

$16.95Out of stock

Bulgur Wheat Croquettes stuffed with ground Beef and Herbs.

Linguiça Frita with Yucca

$21.95

Sautéed Brazilian Sausages, Onions, fried Yucca, Salsa and Pimento peppers.

Mushrooms Appetizer

$20.95

Mushrooms sautéed in Olive Oil, Garlic, Scallions, Leeks, Sherry Wine and Italian Bread.

Pastel

$13.95

3 Crispy, Deep Fried turnovers of your choice stuffed with: Cheese, Beef and Hard Boiled Egg, Chicken and Cheese, Guava and Cheese, or Banana and Cheese.

Picanha Appetizer

$35.95

Charbroiled Coulotte Steak, grilled Onions, Yucca Flour, Salsa, Collard Greens, and Bread.

Pão de Queijo (1/2 dozen)

$9.00

1/2 dozen Brazilian cheese Breads

Pão de Queijo (dozen)

$14.00

12 Brazilian cheese Breads

Rustico Flat Bread

$11.95

Garlic paste, Sea Salt flakes, Rosemary, and shredded Parmesan.