Boss Bird Kitchen

22 Reviews

$

7580 Miramar Rd

San Diego, CA 92126

Order Again

Chicken Burger Combos

Served on a Buttered and Toasted Potato Bun and House Fries

Standard Burger

$14.00

Crispy Buttermilk Dredged Chicken Breast, Bird Pickles, BBK Sauce and House Fries. on a potato bun.

Hot Mess Burger

$14.00

Crispy Buttermilk Dredged Chicken Breast, Pyro Dust, Slaw, Bird Pickles, BBK Sauce and House Fries. on potato bun.

Seared Burger

$14.00

Griddled Chicken Breast, Slaw, Bird Pickles, BBK Sauce and House Fries . on a potato bun

Cali Hot Burger

$14.00

A combination of spice with sweetness with a hint of citrus . Our take on the nashville hot chicken. comes with our creamy So.Cal Slaw house made pickles on a potato bun sereved with fries

Tender Combos

2 Tender Combo

$13.00

Served with Corn Biscuits, House Fries, Bird Pickles and BBK Sauce

6 Tender Combo

$24.00

Served with Corn Biscuits, House Fries, Bird Pickles and BBK Sauce

12 Tender Combo

$40.00

Served with Corn Biscuits, House Fries, Bird Pickles and BBK Sauce

Single Tender Original Ala Carte

$4.00

Wings

all natural chicken brined for 24 hours and fried . tossed with your choice of seasoning or sauce. Served with our corn biscuit , pickles , carrots and celery. with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese sauce.

Nickel Box Wings

$11.00

Choose 1 sauce and Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing

Dime Box Wings

$22.00

Choose 2 sauces (max) and Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing

Quarter Box Wings

$75.00

Choose 2 sauces (max) and Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing

Chicken Fried Chicken Meal

Buttermilk fried chicken breast served with green beans, garlic mash potatoes ,poblano gravy and a corn biscuit.

Fried Chicken Breast Only

$5.00

Seared Chicken Breast Only

$5.00

Salads

We strive to use the highest quality ingredients. All dressings are made fresh in house.

Boss Chopped

$11.00

A mix of baby lettuce tossed with a champagne vinaigrette with tomato, cucumber, shaved carrot, red onion, roasted red bell pepper and finished with a lemon pepper dressing.

Sides

Bird Pickles

$3.00

Corn Biscuits

$8.00

4 of our Home made Corn Biscuits served with a side or red pepper jelly and whipped butter.

Fresh Green Beans

$5.50Out of stock

Homemade Mashed Potatoes

$5.50Out of stock

House Fries

$4.00

Mac & Cheese single

$5.50Out of stock

Elbow pasta tossed in our 3 cheese sauce, topped with seasoned bread crumbs.

Slaw

$2.00

Waffle

$5.00

Classic Belgian style waffle , served with whipped butter and syrup.

Creamy Slaw Cali Slaw

$2.00

Classic cabbage mix tossed with our creamy Cali dressing.

Extra Sauces

Side BBK Sauce

$0.75

Side House Ranch

$0.75

Side House Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Side NY Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Mustard BBQ

$0.75

Side Bama White

$0.75

Side Boss BQ (BBQ)

$0.75

Side Pyro Dust

$0.75

Side of chili lime seasoning

$0.75

Boss Cookies

Single Chocolate Cookie

$2.00

Single Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.00

Single Double Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Half Dozen Cookies

$10.00

Bakers Dozen Cookies

$20.00

Drinks

Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Locally Roasted 'Own the Day' Blend

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Water

Boss Pies

Classic Buttermilk Pie

$5.00

A classic southern dessert , Buttermilk pie has a similar taste to crème Brule. The filling is creamy and the pie crust is buttery. The perfect way to end the meal.

check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

7580 Miramar Rd, San Diego, CA 92126

Directions

