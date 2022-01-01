Bosscat Newport Beach 4647 MacArthur, Bosscat

A map showing the location of Bosscat Newport Beach 4647 MacArthur, BosscatView gallery

263 Reviews

$$

4647 MacArthur Blvd

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Popular Items

AVOCADO FARM CHOP
PORK BELLY POUTINE
BOSSCAT BURGER

STARTERS

AVOCADO TOAST

$10.00

Creamy avocado, heriloom tomato, sea salt

BUTCHER BOARD

$24.00

chef’s selection of cured meats, cheese + accompaniments

CALIFORNIA ONION DIP

CALIFORNIA ONION DIP

$13.00

Cheese based dip (ricotta, sour cream and ranch spices) served with slow cooked onions, garlic, shallots, thyme and a side of deep fried pretzel bites tossed with garlic salt

COUNTRY BREAD

COUNTRY BREAD

$9.00

6 pieces of warm bread (deep fried) sprinkled with garlic, salt & pepper. Topped with whipped ranch butter

GARDEN FLATBREAD

GARDEN FLATBREAD

$15.00

California onion dip (ricotta cheese, sour cream, spices), pesto (basil, cheese, olive oil, spices) roasted red peppers, crispy fried kale and goat cheese

KANSAS CITY MEATBALLS

KANSAS CITY MEATBALLS

$13.00

-3 each handmade chicken meatballs (chicken, breadcrumbs, buttermilk, garlic, spices, duck fat) served warm with melted mozzarella + parmesan cheeses -BBQ sauce: ketchup, bbq rub, brown sugar, sugar, chicken stock, Worcestershire, apple cider vinegar, clove molasses

PICKLES & VEGETABLES

$6.00

Seasonal assortment, pickled in house (Gluten Free)

PIG CANDY

$14.00Out of stock

Rye whiskey carmel, toasted sesame, kimchi (Gluten Free)

PORK BELLY POUTINE

$15.00

Bosscat fries, pork belly, Ellsworth creamery cheese curds, spicy sausage gravy

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOOM 'FRIES'

$12.00

Served with smoked jalapeno mayo

PULLED PORK HUSH PUPPIES

$11.00

Cornbread battered pork, deep fried and served with Caroline barbecue mustard

SPICY CHICKEN & CHEESE DIP

$14.00

Nashville hot spices, served warm with house made potato chips (Gluten Free)

SOUPS & SALADS

AVOCADO FARM CHOP

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, heriloom tomatoes, onions, blue cheese, cucumbers, and lemon verbena (Gluten Free)

KALE GODDESS

KALE GODDESS

$14.00

Rainbow kale tossed with cilantro dressing, black beans, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, roasted red peppers, parmesan cheese, quinoa and pumpkin seeds

SUPER SPINACH

SUPER SPINACH

$14.00

Baby spinach + romaine lettuce tossed with carrot ginger dressing (carrots, ginger, onions, salad oil, vinegar, spices, soy sauce) red cabbage, watermelon radish, Himalayan red rice, toasted sesame seeds, dried cranberries, edamame, carrots

BEEF STEW

BEEF STEW

$12.00

-Beef simmered with carrots, potatoes, celery and onions, served with cheesy bread -broth: cornstarch, chicken stock, red wine, thyme, bay leaf, tomato paste, browning seasoning, garlic powder

HEIRLOOM TOMATO BISQUE

$12.00

Tomato, with a hint of cream, with grilled cheese

SANDWICHES

BC PRESS

$19.00

Barbecue pulled pork, ham, cheese, pickles, mustard, barbecue mayo

BOSSCAT BURGER

$19.00

In-house ground beef, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, housemade pickels, comeback sauce

CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.00Out of stock

spicy chicken breast, smoked jalapeño comeback sauce, coleslaw, pickles + brioche bun

GOLD MEDAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.00

Red Bird Farms chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, bacon, American cheese

MUSHROOM + QUINOA BURGER

$19.00

Vegetarian mushroom-quinoa patty, provolone, spinach, onion, tomato, comeback sauce

SHAVED PORK CHOP SANDWICH

$19.00

Slow roasted, shaved, boneless pork chip + belly, bbq cabbage slaw

MAINS

12 HOUR BEEF SHORT RIB

$32.00

Braised shrot rib, black pepper sauce, scalloped potatoes, seasonal greens

BUTCHER CUT PORK CHOP

BUTCHER CUT PORK CHOP

$26.00Out of stock

Double cut pork chop seasoned with spices and slow roasted. Glazed with strawberry-chipotle jam and served with Jalapeño polenta (jalapeño, corn polenta, milk) and seasonal greens

CAJUN BRICK CHICKEN

$25.00

Red Bird Farms chicken, crispy skin, dirty rice, seasonal greens (Gluten Free)

CALIFORNIA CITRUS PASTA

CALIFORNIA CITRUS PASTA

$21.00

Lemon crema, caramelized onion, heirloom cherry tomato, kale, trinity, garlic, pappardelle pasta

CAROLINA BARBECUE SALMON

$25.00

Roasted salmon, Carolina barbecue mustard, seasonal succotash (Gluten Free)

CHICKEN CALIFORNIA CITRUS PASTA

$29.00
COASTAL WHITEFISH

COASTAL WHITEFISH

$27.00

Risotto (arborio rice, onions, wine, chicken stock, mixed mushrooms), pan seared whitefish (currently Orange Roughy in CA), blistered tomatoes

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$25.00

Creole spices, Homestead grits, creamy Gouda (Gluten Free)

SIDES

BOSSCAT FRIES

$7.00

Secret recipe hand cut fries, served with chow-chow catsup (Gluten Free)

GREEN BEANS

$6.00
LEMON PARMESAN GREENS

LEMON PARMESAN GREENS

$10.00

Chinese broccoli (Gai Lan) cooked in oil, garlic and salt and pepper. Topped with Meyer lemon zest, parmesan cheese and black pepper

MAC N CHEESE

$12.00

Creamy four cheese blend

SKILLET SWEET POTATO

SKILLET SWEET POTATO

$10.00

Roasted garnet yam (sweet potato), salt and pepper, honey and goat cheese

SPINACH

$6.00
WHISKEY BRUSSELS

WHISKEY BRUSSELS

$12.00Out of stock

Shaved brussels sprouts, Chinese sausage, garlic, bourbon sauce (soy, pineapple, sugar, bourbon), sesame

DESSERT

BANANA PUDDING

$10.00Out of stock

Vanilla cookie, whipped cream, pudding (banana pudding, vanilla pudding, condensed milk, cream), toasted coconut

CHOCOLATE BOURBON BUTTERMILK BAR

CHOCOLATE BOURBON BUTTERMILK BAR

$12.00

Toasted oat cookie crust (oatmeal, butter, sugar, eggs), buttermilk filling (buttermilk, eggs, sugar, vanilla, bourbon, dehydrated corn), chocolate topping (chocolate, butter) served with cream cheese ganache (white chocolate, cream cheese, vanilla)

FRIED APPLE PIE

$12.00

Golden brown pie crust stuffed with apples, dusted in cinnamon-sugar served HOT with vanilla bean ice cream and caramel

PB&J BEIGNETS

PB&J BEIGNETS

$12.00Out of stock

Deep fried donut pieces tossed in powdered sugar. Served with peanut butter sauce (peanut butter, butter, vanilla, corn syrup) and raspberry jelly

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
