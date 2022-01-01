Bosscat Newport Beach 4647 MacArthur, Bosscat
263 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4647 MacArthur Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Pita Pita - Pita Pita - Newport Beach
No Reviews
4341 MacArthur Blvd. Ste B Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurant
Dosirak Company_The Plaza - 6280 Scholarship
No Reviews
6280 Scholarship Irvine, CA 92612
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Newport Beach
Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
4.2 • 6,748
3010 Lafayette Avenue Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurant
FIG & OLIVE - Newport Beach
4.1 • 6,253
151 Newport Center Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurant
Cucina Enoteca - Newport Beach
4.4 • 3,554
951 Newport Center Dr Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurant
Ten Asian Bistro - 4647 MacArthur, Ten
4.4 • 3,394
4647 MacArthur Blvd Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurant