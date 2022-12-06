Bosscat - HTX 4310 Westheimer, Bosscat

A map showing the location of Bosscat - HTX 4310 Westheimer, BosscatView gallery

4310 Westheimer Rd #150

Houston, TX 77027

Order Again

Popular Items

KANSAS CITY MEATBALLS
COUNTRY BREAD
BANANA PUDDING

STARTERS

AVOCADO TOAST

$10.00

Creamy avocado, heriloom tomato, sea salt

BUTCHER BOARD

$25.00

chef’s selection of cured meats, cheese + accompaniments

CALIFORNIA ONION DIP

CALIFORNIA ONION DIP

$15.00

Cheese based dip (ricotta, sour cream and ranch spices) served with slow cooked onions, garlic, shallots, thyme and a side of deep fried pretzel bites tossed with garlic salt

COUNTRY BREAD

COUNTRY BREAD

$9.00

6 pieces of warm bread (deep fried) sprinkled with garlic, salt & pepper. Topped with whipped ranch butter

GARDEN FLATBREAD

GARDEN FLATBREAD

$15.00

California onion dip (ricotta cheese, sour cream, spices), pesto (basil, cheese, olive oil, spices) roasted red peppers, crispy fried kale and goat cheese

KANSAS CITY MEATBALLS

KANSAS CITY MEATBALLS

$15.00

-3 each handmade chicken meatballs (chicken, breadcrumbs, buttermilk, garlic, spices, duck fat) served warm with melted mozzarella + parmesan cheeses -BBQ sauce: ketchup, bbq rub, brown sugar, sugar, chicken stock, Worcestershire, apple cider vinegar, clove molasses

PICKLES & VEGETABLES

$6.00

Seasonal assortment, pickled in house (Gluten Free)

PIG CANDY

$15.00

Rye whiskey carmel, toasted sesame, kimchi (Gluten Free)

PORK BELLY POUTINE

$15.00

Bosscat fries, pork belly, Ellsworth creamery cheese curds, spicy sausage gravy

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOOM 'FRIES'

$12.00

Served with smoked jalapeno mayo

PULLED PORK HUSH PUPPIES

$12.00

Cornbread battered pork, deep fried and served with Caroline barbecue mustard

SPICY CHICKEN & CHEESE DIP

$14.00

Nashville hot spices, served warm with house made potato chips (Gluten Free)

SOUPS & SALADS

AVOCADO FARM CHOP

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, heriloom tomatoes, onions, blue cheese, cucumbers, and lemon verbena (Gluten Free)

BEEF STEW

BEEF STEW

$13.00

-Beef simmered with carrots, potatoes, celery and onions, served with cheesy bread -broth: cornstarch, chicken stock, red wine, thyme, bay leaf, tomato paste, browning seasoning, garlic powder

HEIRLOOM TOMATO BISQUE

$13.00

Tomato, with a hint of cream, with grilled cheese

KALE GODDESS

KALE GODDESS

$14.00

Rainbow kale tossed with cilantro dressing, black beans, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, roasted red peppers, parmesan cheese, quinoa and pumpkin seeds

VERY BERRY SPINACH

$14.00

SANDWICHES

BC PRESS

$19.00

Barbecue pulled pork, ham, cheese, pickles, mustard, barbecue mayo

BOSSCAT BURGER

$19.00

In-house ground beef, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, housemade pickels, comeback sauce

CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.00

spicy chicken breast, smoked jalapeno comeback sauce, coleslaw, pickles, & brioche bun

MUSHROOM + QUINOA BURGER

$19.00

Vegetarian mushroom-quinoa patty, provolone, spinach, onion, tomato, comeback sauce

SHAVED PORK CHOP SANDWICH

$19.00

Slow roasted, shaved, boneless pork chip + belly, bbq cabbage slaw

GOLD MEDAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.00

Red Bird Farms chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, bacon, American cheese

MAINS

12 HOUR BEEF SHORT RIB

$34.00

Braised shrot rib, black pepper sauce, scalloped potatoes, seasonal greens

BUTCHER CUT PORK CHOP

BUTCHER CUT PORK CHOP

$31.00

Double cut pork chop seasoned with spices and slow roasted. Glazed with strawberry-chipotle jam and served with Jalapeño polenta (jalapeño, corn polenta, milk) and seasonal greens

CAJUN BRICK CHICKEN

$25.00

Red Bird Farms chicken, crispy skin, dirty rice, seasonal greens (Gluten Free)

CAROLINA BARBECUE SALMON

$26.00

Roasted salmon, Carolina barbecue mustard, seasonal succotash (Gluten Free)

CHICKEN SAUSAGE PASTA

$20.00

tomato pesto, house made chicken sausage, seasonal vegetables, pappardelle pasta

COASTAL WHITE FISH

COASTAL WHITE FISH

$29.00

Risotto (arborio rice, onions, wine, chicken stock, mixed mushrooms), pan seared whitefish (currently Orange Roughy in CA), blistered tomatoes

CORNMEAL CRUSTED CATFISH

$27.00

catfish, house made sweet chili garlic sauce, roasted mushroom risotto

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$26.00

Creole spices, Homestead grits, creamy Gouda (Gluten Free)

Rib-Zotto

$30.00Out of stock

Rib comes with beef stew, risotto, and bread

SIDES

BOSSCAT FRIES

$7.00

Secret recipe hand cut fries, served with chow-chow catsup (Gluten Free)

MAC N CHEESE

$13.00

Creamy four cheese blend

SKILLET SWEET POTATO

SKILLET SWEET POTATO

$10.00

Roasted garnet yam (sweet potato), salt and pepper, honey and goat cheese

MAPLE BRUSSELS

$13.00

BROCCOLI RICE

$10.00

DESSERT

BANANA PUDDING

$10.00

Vanilla cookie, whipped cream, pudding (banana pudding, vanilla pudding, condensed milk, cream), toasted coconut

CHOCOLATE BOURBON BUTTERMILK BAR

CHOCOLATE BOURBON BUTTERMILK BAR

$12.00

Toasted oat cookie crust (oatmeal, butter, sugar, eggs), buttermilk filling (buttermilk, eggs, sugar, vanilla, bourbon, dehydrated corn), chocolate topping (chocolate, butter) served with cream cheese ganache (white chocolate, cream cheese, vanilla)

FRIED APPLE PIE

$12.00

Golden brown pie crust stuffed with apples, dusted in cinnamon-sugar served HOT with vanilla bean ice cream and caramel

PB&J BEIGNETS

PB&J BEIGNETS

$12.00

Deep fried donut pieces tossed in powdered sugar. Served with peanut butter sauce (peanut butter, butter, vanilla, corn syrup) and raspberry jelly

BIRTHDAY DESSERT

CHOOSE PICKUP TIME (on Christmas Eve)

9AM

$195.00

Includes 1 protein, sides & dessert Feeds up to 4-5 people Heat & eat - comes chilled, fully cooked

10AM

$195.00

Includes 1 protein, sides & dessert Feeds up to 4-5 people Heat & eat - comes chilled, fully cooked

11AM

$195.00

Includes 1 protein, sides & dessert Feeds up to 4-5 people Heat & eat - comes chilled, fully cooked

12PM

$195.00

Includes 1 protein, sides & dessert Feeds up to 4-5 people Heat & eat - comes chilled, fully cooked

1PM

$195.00

Includes 1 protein, sides & dessert Feeds up to 4-5 people Heat & eat - comes chilled, fully cooked

2PM

$195.00

Includes 1 protein, sides & dessert Feeds up to 4-5 people Heat & eat - comes chilled, fully cooked

A LA CARTE ITEMS

Winter Old Fashioned

$45.00

Bourbon Cranberry Pork Loin

$75.00

Brown Sugar Baked Ham

$75.00

Dry Aged Prime Rib

$125.00

Winter Harvest Salad

$20.00

Scalloped Potatoes

$20.00

Mac N Cheese

$20.00

Maple Glazed Root Vegetables

$20.00

Rolls + Butter (1 dozen)

$20.00

Sauteed Greens Beans

$20.00

Green Bean Casserole

$20.00

Broccoli

$20.00

Eggnog Bread Pudding

$20.00

Pecan Pie

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
