Boss Lady Pizza SUPERIOR

14" *GLUTEN-FREE* BYO Whole Pie

$18.56

From a plain Pepperoni pizza to your wildest creation with our extensive list of fresh & quality toppings---Build your dream pie here! NOTE: Although our crust is Certified Gluten-Free & created at a dedicated Gluten-Free facility, it is prepared in our pizza kitchen, which is obviously not. There is risk of gluten exposure and possibility of cross-contamination. We always use a fresh clean pan and pizza cutter when slicing GF pies, but we must note that GF pies are not cooked in a dedicated GF oven. Therefore, BLP does not recommend our Gluten-Free pizza for customers with true Celiac disease. That being said, we have never had a complaint from those with Gluten-Sensitivity (which is a dietary preference, and less severe than Celiac Disease).