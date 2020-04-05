Boss Lady Pizza SUPERIOR

- Home
No reviews yet
1613 Coalton Rd
Superior, CO 80027
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Announcements 📣
What's New?
New Lobby, who dis?!
Come check out our new Lobby upgrade! 🎉 You can now enjoy your slice INDOORS at one of our New York-style dining counters!
By-the-Slice! (pizza ASAP)
Hangry? Order By-the-Slice! Slices are quick-serve, ready-made, and first come, first served! Pick from a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options IN STORE. **slices not available for take-out or delivery** Traditional Slice (Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage): $4.30 Specialty Slice (visit our pizza window for current options!): $5.07
Now Offering DELIVERY!
You heard it here first---we are LIVE for Delivery orders! Order Direct PERKS: 🍕 Get our best pricing! 🍕 Ability to fully Customize Whole & Half & Half Pies, in any size! 🍕 Get FREE dipping sauces with whole pie orders! To switch your order from Pickup to Delivery, click the "pencil" icon at the top of the page and enter your Delivery address. If you are outside of our current Delivery Zone, visit this special link http://menus.fyi/3049918 by Grubhub to place your longer-distance delivery order!
Starters & Whole Pies🍕
Betty Sticks
Build Your Own Whole Pies
12" BYO Whole Pie
From a plain Pepperoni pizza to your wildest creation with our extensive list of fresh & quality toppings---Build your dream pie here!
14" *GLUTEN-FREE* BYO Whole Pie
From a plain Pepperoni pizza to your wildest creation with our extensive list of fresh & quality toppings---Build your dream pie here! NOTE: Although our crust is Certified Gluten-Free & created at a dedicated Gluten-Free facility, it is prepared in our pizza kitchen, which is obviously not. There is risk of gluten exposure and possibility of cross-contamination. We always use a fresh clean pan and pizza cutter when slicing GF pies, but we must note that GF pies are not cooked in a dedicated GF oven. Therefore, BLP does not recommend our Gluten-Free pizza for customers with true Celiac disease. That being said, we have never had a complaint from those with Gluten-Sensitivity (which is a dietary preference, and less severe than Celiac Disease).
16" BYO Whole Pie
From a plain Pepperoni pizza to your wildest creation with our extensive list of fresh & quality toppings---Build your dream pie here!
20" BYO Whole Pie
From a plain Pepperoni pizza to your wildest creation with our extensive list of fresh & quality toppings---Build your dream pie here!
Build Your Own 1/2 & 1/2 Pies
12" BYO Half & Half Pie
Build your dream Half & Half pie here!
14" *GLUTEN-FREE* BYO Half & Half Pie
Build your dream Half & Half pie here! NOTE: Although our crust is Certified Gluten-Free & created at a dedicated Gluten-Free facility, it is prepared in our pizza kitchen, which is obviously not. There is risk of gluten exposure and possibility of cross-contamination. We always use a fresh clean pan and pizza cutter when slicing GF pies, but we must note that GF pies are not cooked in a dedicated GF oven. Therefore, BLP does not recommend our Gluten-Free pizza for customers with true Celiac disease. That being said, we have never had a complaint from those with Gluten-Sensitivity (which is a dietary preference, and less severe than Celiac Disease).
16" BYO Half & Half Pie
Build your dream Half & Half pie here!
20" BYO Half & Half Pie
Build your dream Half & Half pie here!
Red Pies
Chicky Chicky Parm Parm
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, house-breaded chicken, asiago cheese, parsley
Dimo
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, fresh spinach, tomato, feta cheese, olive oil, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Duncan
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, BBQ chicken, pineapple (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Evalyn
marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, fresh garlic, ricotta dollops, BLP seasoning (spicy, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Garden
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, roasted red pepper, fresh mushroom, fresh spinach, olive oil, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Greek
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, red onion, tomato, feta cheese, olive oil, BLP seasoning, parsley (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Ron Swanson
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, sausage, seasoned ground beef, bacon (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Spicy Beef Taco
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, jalapeño, red onion, tomato, house-shredded cheddar, sour cream swirl (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)
Spicy Chicken Taco
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, spicy chicken, jalapeño, red onion, tomato, house-shredded cheddar, sour cream swirl (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)
Supreme
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, red onion, fresh mushroom (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Tammy
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, seasoned ground beef, bacon (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Tropical Sausage
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, sausage, grilled onion, pineapple, asiago, bacon, parsley (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
White Pies
Bad Mother Clucker
ranch base, spicy house-breaded chicken, jalapeño, cayenne pepper (spicy)
Baked Po-TOT-o
crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, tater tots, bacon, house-shredded cheddar, sour cream swirl, chives, butter (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Bleu Nugget
ranch base, gorgonzola bleu cheese, house-breaded chicken, frank's red hot sauce, bacon (spicy)
Buff
crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, spicy buffalo chicken, gorgonzola bleu cheese (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
house-made ranch base, house-shredded mozzarella, macaroni noodle, house-breaded chicken tossed in Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, house-shredded cheddar, parsley, asiago
Chicken & Waffles
crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, house-breaded chicken, waffles, maple syrup, melted butter
Chicken Penne Alfredo (CPA)
alfredo sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, house-breaded chicken, parmesan, asiago, melted butter, penne noodle
Mac
crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, macaroni noodle, house-shredded cheddar (v)
Mattyterranean
garlic & olive oil base, spinach, tomato, kalamata olive, feta cheese, house-shredded mozzarella, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Mushroom Penne Alfredo (MPA)
alfredo sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, fresh mushroom, parmesan, asiago, melted butter, penne noodle (v)
Philly
ranch base, house-shredded mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, grilled onion, green pepper (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Ricotta be Kidding Me
crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, jalapeño, seasoned ground beef, ricotta cheese, cayenne pepper, house-shredded cheddar (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)
Tot Guy
ranch base, buffalo-style tater tots, jalapeño, house-shredded mozzarella, house-shredded cheddar, sour cream swirl (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)
Walter White
garlic & olive oil base, house-shredded mozzarella, dash of salt, ricotta cheese, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
BBQ Pies
Chicken Bacon Ranch (CBR)
BBQ sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, BBQ chicken, bacon, house-shredded cheddar, ranch swirl (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
MoFo Hawaiian
BBQ sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, red onion, ham, pineapple, bacon, asiago, parsley (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Veggie Hawaiian
BBQ sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, jalapeño, red onion, pineapple, house-shredded cheddar, ranch, parsley (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)
Pesto Pies
Fresh Mushroom Pesto (FMP)
pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, fresh mushrooms (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Grilled Chicken Pesto (GCP)
pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, seasoned chicken (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Killer Griller
pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, grilled onion, seasoned chicken, roasted red peppers (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Pestoroni
pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, feta cheese, bacon (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Spinach Feta Pesto (SFP)
pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, fresh spinach, feta cheese (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Tomato Pesto
pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, tomato (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Vegan Pies
Animal Lover
marinara, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, fresh mushroom, garlic, olive oil, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, vegan)
Elsa
garlic & olive oil base, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, salt, pepper, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, vegan)
Penne Tom
marinara, fresh spinach, penne noodle, red onion, tomato, garlic, olive oil, BLP seasoning (v, vegan)
Vegan Tot
tater tots, BBQ sauce, jalapeño, grilled onion, green pepper, tomato (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, vegan, spicy)
Dough 🍕
Salads🥗
Specialty Salads
THE BEETS ME
mixed greens, beets, feta, dried cranberries, red onion, kalamata olive, house-made balsamic dressing on the side. (gf, vegetarian)
THE CAESAR
romaine, parmesan, hardboiled egg, crouton, house-made caesar dressing on the side. (v)
THE GREEK
romaine, feta, red onion, roasted red pepper, banana pepper, kalamata olive, house-made zesty greek dressing on the side. (v, gf)
THE HEFE
romaine, cucumber, bacon, ham, tomato, cheddar, hardboiled egg, house-made ranch dressing on the side. (gf)
THE MIXER
mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, dried cranberries, house-made balsamic dressing on the side. (v, vegan, gf, dairy-free)
BYO 5-Topping Salad
Desserts🍦
Sinna Stix
Individual Desserts
Rice Krispie Treat (gf)
big house-made rice krispie treat with rainbow sprinkles (approx size: 5.5" x 3")
Fruity Krispie Treat (gf)
big house-made fruity pebbles rice krispie treat with rainbow sprinkles (approx size: 5.5" x 3"). gluten-free.
Lava Cake (gf)
house-made flourless chocolate lava cake with chocolate chips and a hershey kiss. gluten-free.
Beverages 💦
Individual
Blackberry BOTTLE
by Rocky Mountain Soda Co. May require bottle-opener.
Lemon-Limeade BOTTLE
by Rocky Mountain Soda Co, may require bottle-opener
Orange Cream BOTTLE
by Rocky Mountain Soda Co, may require bottle-opener
Prickly Pear BOTTLE
by Rocky Mountain Soda Co, may require bottle-opener
Mexican Coke
pop-top, *requires* bottle opener
Ginger Beer CAN
by Rocky Mountain Soda Co
Root Beer CAN
by Rocky Mountain Soda Cov
Razzleberry Peace Tea
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Mountain Dew
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale CAN
(brand may vary)
Bottled Water
Sides 💁♀️
Dipping Sauces
Bossy Sauce Side
house-made trademark spicy chipotle ranch (v, gf)
Ranch Side
house-made ranch (v, gf)
Marinara Side
special-recipe BLP marinara sauce (v, gf, vegan)
Garlic Butter Side
garlic butter made with fresh garlic cloves (v, gf)
Frank's Red Hot Sauce Side
(v, gf, vegan)
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce Side
(v, gf, vegan)
Pesto Side
(v, gf)
Alfredo Side
house-made alfredo sauce (v, gf - flourless recipe!)
Honey Side
Cream Cheese Icing Side
Salad Dressings
BLP Merch👕
#BLPmerch
90s Dad Sweatshirt
Hanes - Light Heather Grey. 90% Cotton / 10% Poly Blend. SIZE CHART: Small (34-36), Medium (38-40), Large (42-44), XL (46-48). Will shrink slightly. We recommend sizing up for a comfortable over-sized fit! If you're unsure of your size, swing by 1613 Coalton Rd, Superior & check out our #BLPmerch stand in person!
90s Fitted Crop Tee
90s Fitted Crop Tee. 52% Cotton/48% Poly. SIZE CHART: XS/S (15.5” wide). M/L (17.2” wide). If you're unsure of your size, swing by 1613 Coalton Rd, Superior & check out our #BLPmerch stand in person!
70s Dad Sweatshirt
Hanes - Light Heather Grey. 90% Cotton / 10% Poly Blend. SIZE CHART: Small (34-36), Medium (38-40), Large (42-44), XL (46-48). Will shrink slightly. We recommend sizing up for a comfortable over-sized fit! If you're unsure of your size, swing by 1613 Coalton Rd, Superior & check out our #BLPmerch stand in person!
Neon Lights Hoodie
Custom Neon Lights Hoodie produced by Denver-based BFreshGear. 80% Cotton / 20% Poly Blend. True to Size. SIZE CHART: Small (34-36), Medium (38-40), Large (42-44), XL (46-48).
5 Panel Flat Bill - Neon Lights (Black & Teal)
5-panel Flat Bill hat produced by our dream collab with Denver-based B Fresh Gear (www.Bfreshgear.com)!
5 Panel Flat Bill - Watercolor Pastels
5-panel Flat Bill hat produced by our dream collab with Denver-based B Fresh Gear (www.Bfreshgear.com)! Watercolor Pastel, every hat is unique!
Custom Boss Lady Pizza Socks
Limited-press, our very first Custom BLP Socks! One size.
Sunglasses
White frames with blue mirrored lenses. UV 400 protection. One adult size.
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
CURRENT HOURS 11am - 10pm, DAILY! Hand-tossed New York-style pizza in the Rock Creek Village in Superior, CO. Fast-casual restaurant with pizza available by-the-slice & Whole pies. Gluten-free, vegetarian, & vegan options. Fresh salads & house-made desserts! Patio Dining, To-go, Take-out, Curbside Pick-up, & Delivery! (gf) = gluten-free, (v) = vegetarian, (vegan) = vegan
1613 Coalton Rd, Superior, CO 80027