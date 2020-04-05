Restaurant header imageView gallery
Boss Lady Pizza SUPERIOR

No reviews yet

1613 Coalton Rd

Superior, CO 80027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

16" BYO Whole Pie
12" BYO Whole Pie
16" BYO Half & Half Pie

Announcements 📣

What's New?

New Lobby, who dis?!

Come check out our new Lobby upgrade! 🎉 You can now enjoy your slice INDOORS at one of our New York-style dining counters!

By-the-Slice! (pizza ASAP)

Hangry? Order By-the-Slice! Slices are quick-serve, ready-made, and first come, first served! Pick from a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options IN STORE. **slices not available for take-out or delivery** Traditional Slice (Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage): $4.30 Specialty Slice (visit our pizza window for current options!): $5.07

Now Offering DELIVERY!

You heard it here first---we are LIVE for Delivery orders! Order Direct PERKS: 🍕 Get our best pricing! 🍕 Ability to fully Customize Whole & Half & Half Pies, in any size! 🍕 Get FREE dipping sauces with whole pie orders! To switch your order from Pickup to Delivery, click the "pencil" icon at the top of the page and enter your Delivery address. If you are outside of our current Delivery Zone, visit this special link http://menus.fyi/3049918 by Grubhub to place your longer-distance delivery order!

Starters & Whole Pies🍕

Betty Sticks

12" Betty Sticks

$7.72

fresh garlic, melted butter, parmesan, mozzarella, choice of 2 dipping sauces (vegetarian)

12" Hawt Bettys

$9.38

fresh garlic, melted butter, parmesan, mozzarella, red chili flakes, honey drizzle, choice of 2 dipping sauces (vegetarian)

Build Your Own Whole Pies

12" BYO Whole Pie

$13.31

From a plain Pepperoni pizza to your wildest creation with our extensive list of fresh & quality toppings---Build your dream pie here!

14" *GLUTEN-FREE* BYO Whole Pie

$18.56

From a plain Pepperoni pizza to your wildest creation with our extensive list of fresh & quality toppings---Build your dream pie here! NOTE: Although our crust is Certified Gluten-Free & created at a dedicated Gluten-Free facility, it is prepared in our pizza kitchen, which is obviously not. There is risk of gluten exposure and possibility of cross-contamination. We always use a fresh clean pan and pizza cutter when slicing GF pies, but we must note that GF pies are not cooked in a dedicated GF oven. Therefore, BLP does not recommend our Gluten-Free pizza for customers with true Celiac disease. That being said, we have never had a complaint from those with Gluten-Sensitivity (which is a dietary preference, and less severe than Celiac Disease).

16" BYO Whole Pie

$17.94

From a plain Pepperoni pizza to your wildest creation with our extensive list of fresh & quality toppings---Build your dream pie here!

20" BYO Whole Pie

$21.42

From a plain Pepperoni pizza to your wildest creation with our extensive list of fresh & quality toppings---Build your dream pie here!

Build Your Own 1/2 & 1/2 Pies

12" BYO Half & Half Pie

Build your dream Half & Half pie here!

14" *GLUTEN-FREE* BYO Half & Half Pie

$5.25

Build your dream Half & Half pie here! NOTE: Although our crust is Certified Gluten-Free & created at a dedicated Gluten-Free facility, it is prepared in our pizza kitchen, which is obviously not. There is risk of gluten exposure and possibility of cross-contamination. We always use a fresh clean pan and pizza cutter when slicing GF pies, but we must note that GF pies are not cooked in a dedicated GF oven. Therefore, BLP does not recommend our Gluten-Free pizza for customers with true Celiac disease. That being said, we have never had a complaint from those with Gluten-Sensitivity (which is a dietary preference, and less severe than Celiac Disease).

16" BYO Half & Half Pie

Build your dream Half & Half pie here!

20" BYO Half & Half Pie

Build your dream Half & Half pie here!

Red Pies

NOTE: Our 14" Gluten-Free pies are not cooked in a dedicated oven, therefore, we do not recommend GF for customers with true Celiac disease. www.bossladypizza.com/faq for more info!
Chicky Chicky Parm Parm

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, house-breaded chicken, asiago cheese, parsley

Dimo

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, fresh spinach, tomato, feta cheese, olive oil, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Duncan

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, BBQ chicken, pineapple (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Evalyn

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, fresh garlic, ricotta dollops, BLP seasoning (spicy, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Garden

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, roasted red pepper, fresh mushroom, fresh spinach, olive oil, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Greek

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, red onion, tomato, feta cheese, olive oil, BLP seasoning, parsley (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Ron Swanson

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, sausage, seasoned ground beef, bacon (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Spicy Beef Taco

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, jalapeño, red onion, tomato, house-shredded cheddar, sour cream swirl (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)

Spicy Chicken Taco

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, spicy chicken, jalapeño, red onion, tomato, house-shredded cheddar, sour cream swirl (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)

Supreme

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, red onion, fresh mushroom (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Tammy

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, seasoned ground beef, bacon (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Tropical Sausage

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, sausage, grilled onion, pineapple, asiago, bacon, parsley (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

White Pies

NOTE: Our 14" Gluten-Free pies are not cooked in a dedicated oven, therefore, we do not recommend GF for customers with true Celiac disease. www.bossladypizza.com/faq for more info!
Bad Mother Clucker

ranch base, spicy house-breaded chicken, jalapeño, cayenne pepper (spicy)

Baked Po-TOT-o

crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, tater tots, bacon, house-shredded cheddar, sour cream swirl, chives, butter (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Bleu Nugget

ranch base, gorgonzola bleu cheese, house-breaded chicken, frank's red hot sauce, bacon (spicy)

Buff

crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, spicy buffalo chicken, gorgonzola bleu cheese (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

house-made ranch base, house-shredded mozzarella, macaroni noodle, house-breaded chicken tossed in Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, house-shredded cheddar, parsley, asiago

Chicken & Waffles

crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, house-breaded chicken, waffles, maple syrup, melted butter

Chicken Penne Alfredo (CPA)

alfredo sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, house-breaded chicken, parmesan, asiago, melted butter, penne noodle

Mac

crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, macaroni noodle, house-shredded cheddar (v)

Mattyterranean

garlic & olive oil base, spinach, tomato, kalamata olive, feta cheese, house-shredded mozzarella, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Mushroom Penne Alfredo (MPA)

alfredo sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, fresh mushroom, parmesan, asiago, melted butter, penne noodle (v)

Philly

ranch base, house-shredded mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, grilled onion, green pepper (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Ricotta be Kidding Me

crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, jalapeño, seasoned ground beef, ricotta cheese, cayenne pepper, house-shredded cheddar (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)

Tot Guy

ranch base, buffalo-style tater tots, jalapeño, house-shredded mozzarella, house-shredded cheddar, sour cream swirl (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)

Walter White

garlic & olive oil base, house-shredded mozzarella, dash of salt, ricotta cheese, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

BBQ Pies

NOTE: Our 14" Gluten-Free pies are not cooked in a dedicated oven, therefore, we do not recommend GF for customers with true Celiac disease. www.bossladypizza.com/faq for more info!
Chicken Bacon Ranch (CBR)

BBQ sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, BBQ chicken, bacon, house-shredded cheddar, ranch swirl (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

MoFo Hawaiian

BBQ sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, red onion, ham, pineapple, bacon, asiago, parsley (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Veggie Hawaiian

BBQ sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, jalapeño, red onion, pineapple, house-shredded cheddar, ranch, parsley (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)

Pesto Pies

NOTE: Our 14" Gluten-Free pies are not cooked in a dedicated oven, therefore, we do not recommend GF for customers with true Celiac disease. www.bossladypizza.com/faq for more info!
Fresh Mushroom Pesto (FMP)

pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, fresh mushrooms (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Grilled Chicken Pesto (GCP)

pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, seasoned chicken (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Killer Griller

pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, grilled onion, seasoned chicken, roasted red peppers (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Pestoroni

pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, feta cheese, bacon (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Spinach Feta Pesto (SFP)

pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, fresh spinach, feta cheese (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Tomato Pesto

pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, tomato (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Vegan Pies

NOTE: Our 14" Gluten-Free pies are not cooked in a dedicated oven, therefore, we do not recommend GF for customers with true Celiac disease. www.bossladypizza.com/faq for more info!
Animal Lover

marinara, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, fresh mushroom, garlic, olive oil, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, vegan)

Elsa

garlic & olive oil base, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, salt, pepper, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, vegan)

Penne Tom

marinara, fresh spinach, penne noodle, red onion, tomato, garlic, olive oil, BLP seasoning (v, vegan)

Vegan Tot

tater tots, BBQ sauce, jalapeño, grilled onion, green pepper, tomato (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, vegan, spicy)

Dough 🍕

Dough

12" Dough

$6.00
16" Dough

$7.00
20" Dough

$8.00

Salads🥗

Specialty Salads

THE BEETS ME

$11.92

mixed greens, beets, feta, dried cranberries, red onion, kalamata olive, house-made balsamic dressing on the side. (gf, vegetarian)

THE CAESAR

$10.82

romaine, parmesan, hardboiled egg, crouton, house-made caesar dressing on the side. (v)

THE GREEK

$11.92

romaine, feta, red onion, roasted red pepper, banana pepper, kalamata olive, house-made zesty greek dressing on the side. (v, gf)

THE HEFE

$11.92

romaine, cucumber, bacon, ham, tomato, cheddar, hardboiled egg, house-made ranch dressing on the side. (gf)

THE MIXER

$11.37

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, dried cranberries, house-made balsamic dressing on the side. (v, vegan, gf, dairy-free)

BYO 5-Topping Salad

BYO 5-Topping SALAD

$10.82

Desserts🍦

Sinna Stix

12" Sinna Stix

$5.00

crispy house-made dough, cinnamon, sugar, melted butter, comes with 2 sides of icing

Individual Desserts

Rice Krispie Treat (gf)

$3.68

big house-made rice krispie treat with rainbow sprinkles (approx size: 5.5" x 3")

Fruity Krispie Treat (gf)

$3.68

big house-made fruity pebbles rice krispie treat with rainbow sprinkles (approx size: 5.5" x 3"). gluten-free.

Lava Cake (gf)

$3.68

house-made flourless chocolate lava cake with chocolate chips and a hershey kiss. gluten-free.

Beverages 💦

Individual

Blackberry BOTTLE

$2.99

by Rocky Mountain Soda Co. May require bottle-opener.

Lemon-Limeade BOTTLE

$2.99

by Rocky Mountain Soda Co, may require bottle-opener

Orange Cream BOTTLE

$2.99

by Rocky Mountain Soda Co, may require bottle-opener

Prickly Pear BOTTLE

$2.99

by Rocky Mountain Soda Co, may require bottle-opener

Mexican Coke

$2.75

pop-top, *requires* bottle opener

Ginger Beer CAN

$2.79

by Rocky Mountain Soda Co

Root Beer CAN

$2.79

by Rocky Mountain Soda Cov

Razzleberry Peace Tea

$2.30
Coca Cola

$2.10
Diet Coke

$2.10
Mountain Dew

$2.10
Sprite

$2.10
Dr. Pepper

$2.10
Ginger Ale CAN

$2.10

(brand may vary)

Bottled Water

$1.94

2 Liter

2L Coca Cola

$3.99
2L Diet Coke

$3.99
2L Cherry Coke

$3.99
2L Sprite

$3.99

Sides 💁‍♀️

Dipping Sauces

Bossy Sauce Side

$0.80

house-made trademark spicy chipotle ranch (v, gf)

Ranch Side

$0.80

house-made ranch (v, gf)

Marinara Side

$0.80

special-recipe BLP marinara sauce (v, gf, vegan)

Garlic Butter Side

$0.80

garlic butter made with fresh garlic cloves (v, gf)

Frank's Red Hot Sauce Side

$0.80

(v, gf, vegan)

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce Side

$0.80

(v, gf, vegan)

Pesto Side

$0.95

(v, gf)

Alfredo Side

$0.95

house-made alfredo sauce (v, gf - flourless recipe!)

Honey Side

$0.95
Cream Cheese Icing Side

$0.95

Salad Dressings

Ranch Side

$0.80

house-made ranch (v, gf)

Bossy Side

$0.80

house-made trademark spicy chipotle ranch (v, gf)

Caesar Side

$0.80

house-made caesar dressing

Zesty Greek Side

$0.80

house-made zesty greek dressing (v, gf, vegan)

Balsamic Vinaigrette Side

$0.80

house-made balsamic vinaigrette (v, gf, vegan)

BLP Merch👕

#BLPmerch

90s Dad Sweatshirt

$40.00Out of stock

Hanes - Light Heather Grey. 90% Cotton / 10% Poly Blend. SIZE CHART: Small (34-36), Medium (38-40), Large (42-44), XL (46-48). Will shrink slightly. We recommend sizing up for a comfortable over-sized fit! If you're unsure of your size, swing by 1613 Coalton Rd, Superior & check out our #BLPmerch stand in person!

90s Fitted Crop Tee

$25.00Out of stock

90s Fitted Crop Tee. 52% Cotton/48% Poly. SIZE CHART: XS/S (15.5” wide). M/L (17.2” wide). If you're unsure of your size, swing by 1613 Coalton Rd, Superior & check out our #BLPmerch stand in person!

70s Dad Sweatshirt

$40.00

Hanes - Light Heather Grey. 90% Cotton / 10% Poly Blend. SIZE CHART: Small (34-36), Medium (38-40), Large (42-44), XL (46-48). Will shrink slightly. We recommend sizing up for a comfortable over-sized fit! If you're unsure of your size, swing by 1613 Coalton Rd, Superior & check out our #BLPmerch stand in person!

Neon Lights Hoodie

$45.00

Custom Neon Lights Hoodie produced by Denver-based BFreshGear. 80% Cotton / 20% Poly Blend. True to Size. SIZE CHART: Small (34-36), Medium (38-40), Large (42-44), XL (46-48).

5 Panel Flat Bill - Neon Lights (Black & Teal)

$25.00

5-panel Flat Bill hat produced by our dream collab with Denver-based B Fresh Gear (www.Bfreshgear.com)!

5 Panel Flat Bill - Watercolor Pastels

$25.00

5-panel Flat Bill hat produced by our dream collab with Denver-based B Fresh Gear (www.Bfreshgear.com)! Watercolor Pastel, every hat is unique!

Custom Boss Lady Pizza Socks

$12.50

Limited-press, our very first Custom BLP Socks! One size.

Sunglasses

$3.00

White frames with blue mirrored lenses. UV 400 protection. One adult size.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

CURRENT HOURS 11am - 10pm, DAILY! Hand-tossed New York-style pizza in the Rock Creek Village in Superior, CO. Fast-casual restaurant with pizza available by-the-slice & Whole pies. Gluten-free, vegetarian, & vegan options. Fresh salads & house-made desserts! Patio Dining, To-go, Take-out, Curbside Pick-up, & Delivery! (gf) = gluten-free, (v) = vegetarian, (vegan) = vegan

Website

Location

1613 Coalton Rd, Superior, CO 80027

Directions

