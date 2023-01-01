Boss Lady Pizza BOULDER
1129 13th Street Suite B
Boulder, CO 80302
Starters & Specialty Pies🍕
BLP1-Boulder is now CLOSED!
Betty Sticks
Traditional Pies
Cheese
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Pepperoni
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, pepperoni (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Sausage
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, sausage (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Traditional 1/2 & 1/2 Pie
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, your choice of halves (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Red Pies
Chicky Chicky Parm Parm
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, house-breaded chicken, asiago cheese, parsley
Dimo
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, fresh spinach, tomato, feta cheese, olive oil, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Duncan
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, BBQ chicken, pineapple (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Garden
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, roasted red pepper, fresh portobello mushroom, fresh spinach, olive oil, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Greek
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, red onion, tomato, feta cheese, olive oil, BLP seasoning, parsley (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Ron Swanson
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, sausage, seasoned ground beef, bacon (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Spicy Beef Taco
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, jalapeño, red onion, tomato, house-shredded cheddar, sour cream swirl (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)
Spicy Chicken Taco
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, spicy chicken, jalapeño, red onion, tomato, house-shredded cheddar, sour cream swirl (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)
Supreme
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, red onion, fresh portobello mushroom (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Tropical Sausage
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, sausage, grilled onion, pineapple, asiago, bacon, parsley (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
White Pies
Bad Mother Clucker
ranch base, spicy house-breaded chicken, jalapeño, cayenne pepper (spicy)
Baked Po-TOT-o
crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, tater tots, bacon, house-shredded cheddar, sour cream swirl, chives, butter (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Black & Bleu Burger
crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, grilled onion, seasoned ground beef, gorgonzola bleu cheese, blackening seasoning (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Bleu Nugget
ranch base, gorgonzola bleu cheese, house-breaded chicken, frank's red hot sauce, bacon (spicy)
Buff
crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, spicy buffalo chicken, gorgonzola bleu cheese (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
house-made ranch base, house-shredded mozzarella, macaroni noodle, house-breaded chicken tossed in Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, house-shredded cheddar, parsley, asiago
Chicken Cordon Bleu
crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, ham, house-breaded chicken, gorgonzola bleu cheese
Chicken & Waffles
crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, house-breaded chicken, waffles, maple syrup, melted butter
Chicken Penne Alfredo (CPA)
alfredo sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, house-breaded chicken, parmesan, asiago, melted butter, penne noodle
Hot Pocket
crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, top crust, asiago (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust & without top-crust)
Mac
crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, macaroni noodle, house-shredded cheddar (v)
Mattyterranean
garlic & olive oil base, spinach, tomato, kalamata olive, feta cheese, house-shredded mozzarella, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Mushroom Penne Alfredo (MPA)
alfredo sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, fresh portobello mushroom, parmesan, asiago, melted butter, penne noodle (v)
Philly
ranch base, house-shredded mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, grilled onion, green pepper (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Ricotta be Kidding Me
crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, jalapeño, seasoned ground beef, ricotta cheese, cayenne pepper, house-shredded cheddar (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)
Sausage Penne Alfredo (SPA)
alfredo sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, sausage, parmesan, asiago, melted butter, penne noodle
Spicy Dilla
crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, spicy buffalo chicken, top crust, house-shredded cheddar (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust & without top-crust, spicy)
Spinach Artichoke Dip
alfredo sauce, spinach, artichoke, fresh garlic, house-shredded mozzarella, asiago, butter, parmesan, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Sydmark
alfredo sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, penne noodle, jalapeño, pineapple, bacon, red pepper flake, parmesan (spicy)
Tot Guy
ranch base, buffalo-style tater tots, jalapeño, house-shredded mozzarella, house-shredded cheddar, sour cream swirl (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)
Walter White
garlic & olive oil base, house-shredded mozzarella, dash of salt, ricotta cheese, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
BBQ Pies
BBQ Beef & Tot
BBQ sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, tater tots (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Chicken Bacon Ranch (CBR)
BBQ sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, BBQ chicken, bacon, house-shredded cheddar, ranch swirl (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
MoFo Hawaiian
BBQ sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, red onion, ham, pineapple, bacon, asiago, parsley (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Veggie Hawaiian
BBQ sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, jalapeño, red onion, pineapple, house-shredded cheddar, ranch, parsley (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)
Pesto Pies
Fresh Mushroom Pesto (FMP)
pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, fresh portobello mushrooms (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Grilled Chicken Pesto (GCP)
pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, seasoned chicken (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Killer Griller
pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, grilled onion, seasoned chicken, roasted red peppers (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Pestoroni
pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, feta cheese, bacon (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Spinach Feta Pesto (SFP)
pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, fresh spinach, feta cheese (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Tomato Pesto
pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, tomato (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)
Vegan Pies
Animal Lover
marinara, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, fresh portobello mushroom, garlic, olive oil, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, vegan)
Elsa
garlic & olive oil base, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, salt, pepper, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, vegan)
Penne Tom
marinara, fresh spinach, penne noodle, red onion, tomato, garlic, olive oil, BLP seasoning (v, vegan)
Vegan Tot
tater tots, BBQ sauce, jalapeño, grilled onion, green pepper, tomato (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, vegan, spicy)
Build Your Own Pies🍕
Build Your Own Whole Pies
12" BYO Whole Pie
From a plain Pepperoni pizza to your wildest creation with our extensive list of fresh & quality toppings---Build your dream pie here!
14" *GLUTEN FREE* BYO Whole Pie
From a plain Pepperoni pizza to your wildest creation with our extensive list of fresh & quality toppings---Build your dream pie here! GF NOTE: Although our crust is Certified Gluten-Free & created at a dedicated Gluten-Free facility, it is prepared in our pizza kitchen, which is obviously not. There is risk of gluten exposure and possibility of cross-contamination. We always use a fresh clean pan and pizza cutter when slicing GF pies, but we must note that GF pies are not cooked in a dedicated GF oven. Therefore, BLP does not recommend our Gluten-Free pizza for customers with true Celiac disease. That being said, we have never had a complaint from those with Gluten-Sensitivity (which is a dietary preference, and less severe than Celiac Disease).
16" BYO Whole Pie
From a plain Pepperoni pizza to your wildest creation with our extensive list of fresh & quality toppings---Build your dream pie here!
20" BYO Whole Pie
From a plain Pepperoni pizza to your wildest creation with our extensive list of fresh & quality toppings---Build your dream pie here!
Build Your Own 1/2 & 1/2 Pies
12" BYO Half & Half Pie
Build your dream Half & Half pie here!
14" *GLUTEN-FREE* BYO Half & Half Pie
Build your dream Half & Half pie here! GF NOTE: Although our crust is Certified Gluten-Free & created at a dedicated Gluten-Free facility, it is prepared in our pizza kitchen, which is obviously not. There is risk of gluten exposure and possibility of cross-contamination. We always use a fresh clean pan and pizza cutter when slicing GF pies, but we must note that GF pies are not cooked in a dedicated GF oven. Therefore, BLP does not recommend our Gluten-Free pizza for customers with true Celiac disease. That being said, we have never had a complaint from those with Gluten-Sensitivity (which is a dietary preference, and less severe than Celiac Disease).
16" BYO Half & Half Pie
Build your dream Half & Half pie here!
20" BYO Half & Half Pie
Build your dream Half & Half pie here!
Salads🥗
Specialty Salads
THE B.E.T.
spinach, bacon, hardboiled egg, tomato, house-made balsamic vinaigrette on the side. (gf, dairy-free)
THE BLEU MIXER
mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, gorgonzola bleu, dried cranberries, house-made balsamic dressing on the side. (v, gf)
THE CAESAR
romaine, parmesan, hardboiled egg, crouton, house-made caesar dressing on the side. (v)
THE GREEK
romaine, feta, red onion, roasted red pepper, banana pepper, kalamata olive, house-made zesty greek dressing on the side. (v, gf)
THE HEFE
romaine, cucumber, bacon, ham, tomato, cheddar, hardboiled egg, house-made ranch dressing on the side. (gf)
THE MIXER
mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, dried cranberries, house-made balsamic dressing on the side. (v, vegan, gf, dairy-free)
BYO 5-Topping Salad
Desserts🍦
Sinna Stix
Nice Cream SaMMMies
Peanut Butter Chocochunk - Nice Cream SaMMMies
PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOCHUNK by Nice Cream SaMMMies! layers of peanut butter surround vanilla-based nicecream with chunks of chocolate throughout Organic•Raw•Vegan•Gluten-Free•Paleo•Dairy-Free•Soy-Free•Real ingredients•Real Good
Cookie Dough Cocoa - Nice Cream SaMMMies
COOKIE DOUGH COCOA by Nice Cream SaMMMies! layers of cookie dough surround chocolate-based nicecream made with fair trade cocoa Organic•Raw•Vegan•Gluten-Free•Paleo•Dairy-Free•Soy-Free•Real ingredients•Real Good
Fudgie Batter Raspberry - Nice Cream SaMMMies
FUDGIE BATTER RASPBERRY by Nice Cream SaMMMies! layers of fudgie batter surround raspberry nicecream made with real, organic raspberries Organic•Raw•Vegan•Gluten-Free•Paleo•Dairy-Free•Soy-Free•Real ingredients•Real Good
Cookie Dough Salty Sweet - Nice Cream SaMMMies
COOKIE DOUGH SALTY SWEET by Nice Cream SaMMMies! layers of cookie dough surround vanilla-based nicecream with a salted caramel-like swirl Organic•Raw•Vegan•Gluten-Free•Paleo•Dairy-Free•Soy-Free•Real ingredients•Real Good
Individual Desserts
Big Rice Krispie Treat (gf)
big house-made rice krispie treat with rainbow sprinkles (approx size: 5.5" x 3"). gluten-free.
Big Fruity Rice Krispie Treat (gf)
big house-made fruity pebbles rice krispie treat with rainbow sprinkles (approx size: 5.5" x 3"). gluten-free.
Lava Cake (gf)
house-made flourless chocolate lava cake with chocolate chips and a hershey kiss. gluten-free.
Beverages💦
Individual
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Mountain Dew
Sprite
Yerba Mate - Acai
Acai sparkling superfood elixer with Ashwaganda. Get going. Stay focused. (contains caffeine).
Yerba Mate - Guava
Guava with Guarana extract. Get going. Stay vital. (contains caffeine).
Yerba Mate - Pineapple
Low sugar pineapple infused elixir with Reishi. Get going. Stay immune. (contains caffeine).
Yerba Mate - Blood Orange
Blood Orange low sugar sparkling superfood elixer with Chaga. Get going. Stay balanced. (contains caffeine).
Bottled Water
Sides💁♀️
Dipping Sauces
Bossy Sauce Side
house-made trademark spicy chipotle ranch (v, gf)
Ranch Side
house-made ranch (v, gf)
Marinara Side
special-recipe BLP marinara sauce (v, gf, vegan)
Garlic Butter Side
garlic butter made with fresh garlic cloves (v, gf)
Frank's Red Hot Sauce Side
(v, gf, vegan)
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce Side
(v, gf, vegan)
Pesto Side
(v, gf)
Alfredo Side
house-made alfredo sauce (v, gf - flourless recipe!)
Maple Syrup Side
Honey Side
Cream Cheese Icing Side
Salad Dressings
BLP Merch 👕
Fresh Threads!
#1 - 90s Dad Sweatshirt
Hanes - Light Heather Grey. 90% Cotton / 10% Poly Blend. SIZE CHART: Small (34-36), Medium (38-40), Large (42-44), XL (46-48). Will shrink slightly. We recommend sizing up for a comfortable over-sized fit! If you're unsure of your size, swing by The Hill & check out our #BLPmerch stand in person!
#4 - CU Buffs Crop Sweatshirt
CU Buffs Crop Sweatshirt. 52% Cotton/48% Poly. SIZE CHART: Small (21.5” wide), Medium (23” wide), Large (24.5” wide), XL (27.5” wide). If you're unsure of your size, swing by The Hill & check out our #BLPmerch stand in person!
#6 - 70s Dad Sweatshirt
Hanes - Light Heather Grey. 90% Cotton / 10% Poly Blend. SIZE CHART: Small (34-36), Medium (38-40), Large (42-44), XL (46-48). Will shrink slightly. We recommend sizing up for a comfortable over-sized fit! If you're unsure of your size, swing by The Hill & check out our #BLPmerch stand in person!
#9 - Neon Lights Hoodie
Custom Neon Lights Hoodie produced by Denver-based BFreshGear. 80% Cotton / 20% Poly Blend. True to Size. SIZE CHART: Small (34-36), Medium (38-40), Large (42-44), XL (46-48).
5 Panel Flat Bill - Neon Lights (Black & Teal)
5-panel Flat Bill hat produced by our dream collab with Denver-based B Fresh Gear (www.Bfreshgear.com)!
5 Panel Flat Bill - Watercolor Pastels
5-panel Flat Bill hat produced by our dream collab with Denver-based B Fresh Gear (www.Bfreshgear.com)! Watercolor Pastels, every hat is unique!
Custom Boss Lady Pizza Socks
Limited-press, our very first Custom BLP Socks! One size.
Sunglasses
white frames with blue mirrored lenses. UV 400 protection. one adult size.
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
CURRENT HOURS: 11am - MIDNIGHT, DAILY! Hand-tossed New York-style pizza on The Hill in Boulder, CO. Fast-casual restaurant with pizza available by-the-slice & Whole pies. Gluten-free, vegetarian, & vegan options. Fresh salads & Nice Cream SaMMMies, house-made desserts. Dine-in, To-go, Take-out, Curbside, & Delivery. (gf) = gluten-free, (v) = vegetarian, (vegan) = vegan
1129 13th Street Suite B, Boulder, CO 80302