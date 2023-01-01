Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boss Lady Pizza BOULDER

review star

No reviews yet

1129 13th Street Suite B

Boulder, CO 80302

Starters & Specialty Pies🍕

BLP1-Boulder is now CLOSED!

BLP1-BOULDER CLOSURE!

🍕BLP1-BOULDER'S LAST DAY ON THE HILL IS SAT 11/5!🍕 Thanks for the memories, Boulder! Our home on The Hill was a Boulder staple for a DECADE because of YOU! We will miss your face, and hope you continue to support our small, female-owned business in nearby Superior, CO!

Betty Sticks

12" Betty Sticks

$7.72

fresh garlic, melted butter, parmesan, mozzarella, choice of 2 dipping sauces (vegetarian)

12" Hawt Bettys

$9.38

fresh garlic, melted butter, parmesan, mozzarella, red chili flakes, honey drizzle, choice of 2 dipping sauces

Traditional Pies

NOTE: Our 14" Gluten-Free pies are not cooked in a dedicated oven, therefore, we do not recommend GF for customers with true Celiac disease. www.bossladypizza.com/faq for more info!
Cheese

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Pepperoni

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, pepperoni (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Sausage

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, sausage (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Traditional 1/2 & 1/2 Pie

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, your choice of halves (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Red Pies

NOTE: Our 14" Gluten-Free pies are not cooked in a dedicated oven, therefore, we do not recommend GF for customers with true Celiac disease. www.bossladypizza.com/faq for more info!
Chicky Chicky Parm Parm

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, house-breaded chicken, asiago cheese, parsley

Dimo

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, fresh spinach, tomato, feta cheese, olive oil, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Duncan

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, BBQ chicken, pineapple (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Garden

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, roasted red pepper, fresh portobello mushroom, fresh spinach, olive oil, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Greek

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, red onion, tomato, feta cheese, olive oil, BLP seasoning, parsley (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Ron Swanson

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, sausage, seasoned ground beef, bacon (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Spicy Beef Taco

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, jalapeño, red onion, tomato, house-shredded cheddar, sour cream swirl (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)

Spicy Chicken Taco

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, spicy chicken, jalapeño, red onion, tomato, house-shredded cheddar, sour cream swirl (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)

Supreme

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, red onion, fresh portobello mushroom (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Tropical Sausage

marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, sausage, grilled onion, pineapple, asiago, bacon, parsley (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

White Pies

NOTE: Our 14" Gluten-Free pies are not cooked in a dedicated oven, therefore, we do not recommend GF for customers with true Celiac disease. www.bossladypizza.com/faq for more info!
Bad Mother Clucker

ranch base, spicy house-breaded chicken, jalapeño, cayenne pepper (spicy)

Baked Po-TOT-o

Out of stock

crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, tater tots, bacon, house-shredded cheddar, sour cream swirl, chives, butter (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Black & Bleu Burger

crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, grilled onion, seasoned ground beef, gorgonzola bleu cheese, blackening seasoning (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Bleu Nugget

ranch base, gorgonzola bleu cheese, house-breaded chicken, frank's red hot sauce, bacon (spicy)

Buff

crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, spicy buffalo chicken, gorgonzola bleu cheese (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

house-made ranch base, house-shredded mozzarella, macaroni noodle, house-breaded chicken tossed in Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, house-shredded cheddar, parsley, asiago

Chicken Cordon Bleu

crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, ham, house-breaded chicken, gorgonzola bleu cheese

Chicken & Waffles

crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, house-breaded chicken, waffles, maple syrup, melted butter

Chicken Penne Alfredo (CPA)

alfredo sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, house-breaded chicken, parmesan, asiago, melted butter, penne noodle

Hot Pocket

crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, top crust, asiago (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust & without top-crust)

Mac

crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, macaroni noodle, house-shredded cheddar (v)

Mattyterranean

garlic & olive oil base, spinach, tomato, kalamata olive, feta cheese, house-shredded mozzarella, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Mushroom Penne Alfredo (MPA)

alfredo sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, fresh portobello mushroom, parmesan, asiago, melted butter, penne noodle (v)

Philly

ranch base, house-shredded mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, grilled onion, green pepper (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Ricotta be Kidding Me

crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, jalapeño, seasoned ground beef, ricotta cheese, cayenne pepper, house-shredded cheddar (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)

Sausage Penne Alfredo (SPA)

alfredo sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, sausage, parmesan, asiago, melted butter, penne noodle

Spicy Dilla

crème fraîche, house-shredded mozzarella, spicy buffalo chicken, top crust, house-shredded cheddar (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust & without top-crust, spicy)

Spinach Artichoke Dip

alfredo sauce, spinach, artichoke, fresh garlic, house-shredded mozzarella, asiago, butter, parmesan, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Sydmark

alfredo sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, penne noodle, jalapeño, pineapple, bacon, red pepper flake, parmesan (spicy)

Tot Guy

Out of stock

ranch base, buffalo-style tater tots, jalapeño, house-shredded mozzarella, house-shredded cheddar, sour cream swirl (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)

Walter White

garlic & olive oil base, house-shredded mozzarella, dash of salt, ricotta cheese, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

BBQ Pies

NOTE: Our 14" Gluten-Free pies are not cooked in a dedicated oven, therefore, we do not recommend GF for customers with true Celiac disease. www.bossladypizza.com/faq for more info!
BBQ Beef & Tot

BBQ sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, tater tots (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Chicken Bacon Ranch (CBR)

BBQ sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, BBQ chicken, bacon, house-shredded cheddar, ranch swirl (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

MoFo Hawaiian

BBQ sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, red onion, ham, pineapple, bacon, asiago, parsley (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Veggie Hawaiian

BBQ sauce, house-shredded mozzarella, jalapeño, red onion, pineapple, house-shredded cheddar, ranch, parsley (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)

Pesto Pies

NOTE: Our 14" Gluten-Free pies are not cooked in a dedicated oven, therefore, we do not recommend GF for customers with true Celiac disease. www.bossladypizza.com/faq for more info!
Fresh Mushroom Pesto (FMP)

pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, fresh portobello mushrooms (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Grilled Chicken Pesto (GCP)

pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, seasoned chicken (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Killer Griller

pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, grilled onion, seasoned chicken, roasted red peppers (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Pestoroni

pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, feta cheese, bacon (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Spinach Feta Pesto (SFP)

pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, fresh spinach, feta cheese (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Tomato Pesto

pesto, house-shredded mozzarella, tomato (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust)

Vegan Pies

NOTE: Our 14" Gluten-Free pies are not cooked in a dedicated oven, therefore, we do not recommend GF for customers with true Celiac disease. www.bossladypizza.com/faq for more info!
Animal Lover

marinara, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, fresh portobello mushroom, garlic, olive oil, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, vegan)

Elsa

garlic & olive oil base, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, salt, pepper, BLP seasoning (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, vegan)

Penne Tom

marinara, fresh spinach, penne noodle, red onion, tomato, garlic, olive oil, BLP seasoning (v, vegan)

Vegan Tot

Out of stock

tater tots, BBQ sauce, jalapeño, grilled onion, green pepper, tomato (v, gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, vegan, spicy)

Build Your Own Pies🍕

Build Your Own Whole Pies

12" BYO Whole Pie

$13.31

From a plain Pepperoni pizza to your wildest creation with our extensive list of fresh & quality toppings---Build your dream pie here!

14" *GLUTEN FREE* BYO Whole Pie

$18.56

From a plain Pepperoni pizza to your wildest creation with our extensive list of fresh & quality toppings---Build your dream pie here! GF NOTE: Although our crust is Certified Gluten-Free & created at a dedicated Gluten-Free facility, it is prepared in our pizza kitchen, which is obviously not. There is risk of gluten exposure and possibility of cross-contamination. We always use a fresh clean pan and pizza cutter when slicing GF pies, but we must note that GF pies are not cooked in a dedicated GF oven. Therefore, BLP does not recommend our Gluten-Free pizza for customers with true Celiac disease. That being said, we have never had a complaint from those with Gluten-Sensitivity (which is a dietary preference, and less severe than Celiac Disease).

16" BYO Whole Pie

$17.94

From a plain Pepperoni pizza to your wildest creation with our extensive list of fresh & quality toppings---Build your dream pie here!

20" BYO Whole Pie

$21.42

From a plain Pepperoni pizza to your wildest creation with our extensive list of fresh & quality toppings---Build your dream pie here!

Build Your Own 1/2 & 1/2 Pies

12" BYO Half & Half Pie

Build your dream Half & Half pie here!

14" *GLUTEN-FREE* BYO Half & Half Pie

$5.25

Build your dream Half & Half pie here! GF NOTE: Although our crust is Certified Gluten-Free & created at a dedicated Gluten-Free facility, it is prepared in our pizza kitchen, which is obviously not. There is risk of gluten exposure and possibility of cross-contamination. We always use a fresh clean pan and pizza cutter when slicing GF pies, but we must note that GF pies are not cooked in a dedicated GF oven. Therefore, BLP does not recommend our Gluten-Free pizza for customers with true Celiac disease. That being said, we have never had a complaint from those with Gluten-Sensitivity (which is a dietary preference, and less severe than Celiac Disease).

16" BYO Half & Half Pie

Build your dream Half & Half pie here!

20" BYO Half & Half Pie

Build your dream Half & Half pie here!

Dough

12" Dough

$6.00
16" Dough

$7.00
20" Dough

$8.00

Salads🥗

Specialty Salads

THE B.E.T.

$9.92

spinach, bacon, hardboiled egg, tomato, house-made balsamic vinaigrette on the side. (gf, dairy-free)

THE BLEU MIXER

$9.92

mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, gorgonzola bleu, dried cranberries, house-made balsamic dressing on the side. (v, gf)

THE CAESAR

$8.82

romaine, parmesan, hardboiled egg, crouton, house-made caesar dressing on the side. (v)

THE GREEK

$9.92

romaine, feta, red onion, roasted red pepper, banana pepper, kalamata olive, house-made zesty greek dressing on the side. (v, gf)

THE HEFE

$9.92

romaine, cucumber, bacon, ham, tomato, cheddar, hardboiled egg, house-made ranch dressing on the side. (gf)

THE MIXER

$9.37

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, dried cranberries, house-made balsamic dressing on the side. (v, vegan, gf, dairy-free)

BYO 5-Topping Salad

BYO 5-Topping SALAD

$8.82Out of stock

Desserts🍦

Sinna Stix

12" Sinna Stix

$5.00

crispy house-made dough, cinnamon, sugar, melted butter, comes with 2 sides of icing

Nice Cream SaMMMies

Organic, Raw, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Paleo, Dairy-Free, Soy-Free "Nice" cream treats. Real ingredients. Real Good!
Peanut Butter Chocochunk - Nice Cream SaMMMies

$4.73

PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOCHUNK by Nice Cream SaMMMies! layers of peanut butter surround vanilla-based nicecream with chunks of chocolate throughout Organic•Raw•Vegan•Gluten-Free•Paleo•Dairy-Free•Soy-Free•Real ingredients•Real Good

Cookie Dough Cocoa - Nice Cream SaMMMies

$4.73

COOKIE DOUGH COCOA by Nice Cream SaMMMies! layers of cookie dough surround chocolate-based nicecream made with fair trade cocoa Organic•Raw•Vegan•Gluten-Free•Paleo•Dairy-Free•Soy-Free•Real ingredients•Real Good

Fudgie Batter Raspberry - Nice Cream SaMMMies

$4.73

FUDGIE BATTER RASPBERRY by Nice Cream SaMMMies! layers of fudgie batter surround raspberry nicecream made with real, organic raspberries Organic•Raw•Vegan•Gluten-Free•Paleo•Dairy-Free•Soy-Free•Real ingredients•Real Good

Cookie Dough Salty Sweet - Nice Cream SaMMMies

$4.73

COOKIE DOUGH SALTY SWEET by Nice Cream SaMMMies! layers of cookie dough surround vanilla-based nicecream with a salted caramel-like swirl Organic•Raw•Vegan•Gluten-Free•Paleo•Dairy-Free•Soy-Free•Real ingredients•Real Good

Individual Desserts

Big Rice Krispie Treat (gf)

$3.68Out of stock

big house-made rice krispie treat with rainbow sprinkles (approx size: 5.5" x 3"). gluten-free.

Big Fruity Rice Krispie Treat (gf)

$3.68Out of stock

big house-made fruity pebbles rice krispie treat with rainbow sprinkles (approx size: 5.5" x 3"). gluten-free.

Lava Cake (gf)

$3.68Out of stock

house-made flourless chocolate lava cake with chocolate chips and a hershey kiss. gluten-free.

Beverages💦

Individual

Coca Cola

$2.10
Diet Coke

$2.10
Mountain Dew

$2.10
Sprite

$2.10
Yerba Mate - Acai

$3.99

Acai sparkling superfood elixer with Ashwaganda. Get going. Stay focused. (contains caffeine).

Yerba Mate - Guava

$3.99

Guava with Guarana extract. Get going. Stay vital. (contains caffeine).

Yerba Mate - Pineapple

$3.99

Low sugar pineapple infused elixir with Reishi. Get going. Stay immune. (contains caffeine).

Yerba Mate - Blood Orange

$3.99Out of stock

Blood Orange low sugar sparkling superfood elixer with Chaga. Get going. Stay balanced. (contains caffeine).

Bottled Water

$1.94

2 Liter

2L Coca Cola

$3.99
2L Diet Coke

$3.99
2L Cherry Coke

$3.99
2L Sprite

$3.99

Sides💁‍♀️

Dipping Sauces

Bossy Sauce Side

$0.80

house-made trademark spicy chipotle ranch (v, gf)

Ranch Side

$0.80

house-made ranch (v, gf)

Marinara Side

$0.80

special-recipe BLP marinara sauce (v, gf, vegan)

Garlic Butter Side

$0.80

garlic butter made with fresh garlic cloves (v, gf)

Frank's Red Hot Sauce Side

$0.80

(v, gf, vegan)

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce Side

$0.80

(v, gf, vegan)

Pesto Side

$0.95

(v, gf)

Alfredo Side

$0.95

house-made alfredo sauce (v, gf - flourless recipe!)

Maple Syrup Side

$0.95

Honey Side

$0.95

Cream Cheese Icing Side

$0.95

Salad Dressings

Ranch Side

$0.80

house-made ranch (v, gf)

Bossy Side

$0.80

house-made trademark spicy chipotle ranch (v, gf)

Caesar Side

$0.80

house-made caesar dressing

Zesty Greek Side

$0.80

house-made zesty greek dressing (v, gf, vegan)

Balsamic Vinaigrette Side

$0.80

house-made balsamic vinaigrette (v, gf, vegan)

BLP Merch 👕

Fresh Threads!

If you're local, order #BLPmerch HERE for Delivery OR Pick-up. That's right, order a pie, throw a sweatshirt in your cart, and we'll bring it all to your door! Note that here you get the same pricing as shopping in-store (which is slightly better than our online merch store, which accounts for shipping supply costs).
#1 - 90s Dad Sweatshirt

$40.00

Hanes - Light Heather Grey. 90% Cotton / 10% Poly Blend. SIZE CHART: Small (34-36), Medium (38-40), Large (42-44), XL (46-48). Will shrink slightly. We recommend sizing up for a comfortable over-sized fit! If you're unsure of your size, swing by The Hill & check out our #BLPmerch stand in person!

#4 - CU Buffs Crop Sweatshirt

$40.00

CU Buffs Crop Sweatshirt. 52% Cotton/48% Poly. SIZE CHART: Small (21.5” wide), Medium (23” wide), Large (24.5” wide), XL (27.5” wide). If you're unsure of your size, swing by The Hill & check out our #BLPmerch stand in person!

#6 - 70s Dad Sweatshirt

$40.00

Hanes - Light Heather Grey. 90% Cotton / 10% Poly Blend. SIZE CHART: Small (34-36), Medium (38-40), Large (42-44), XL (46-48). Will shrink slightly. We recommend sizing up for a comfortable over-sized fit! If you're unsure of your size, swing by The Hill & check out our #BLPmerch stand in person!

#9 - Neon Lights Hoodie

$45.00

Custom Neon Lights Hoodie produced by Denver-based BFreshGear. 80% Cotton / 20% Poly Blend. True to Size. SIZE CHART: Small (34-36), Medium (38-40), Large (42-44), XL (46-48).

5 Panel Flat Bill - Neon Lights (Black & Teal)

$25.00

5-panel Flat Bill hat produced by our dream collab with Denver-based B Fresh Gear (www.Bfreshgear.com)!

5 Panel Flat Bill - Watercolor Pastels

$25.00

5-panel Flat Bill hat produced by our dream collab with Denver-based B Fresh Gear (www.Bfreshgear.com)! Watercolor Pastels, every hat is unique!

Custom Boss Lady Pizza Socks

$12.50

Limited-press, our very first Custom BLP Socks! One size.

Sunglasses

$3.00

white frames with blue mirrored lenses. UV 400 protection. one adult size.

CURRENT HOURS: 11am - MIDNIGHT, DAILY! Hand-tossed New York-style pizza on The Hill in Boulder, CO. Fast-casual restaurant with pizza available by-the-slice & Whole pies. Gluten-free, vegetarian, & vegan options. Fresh salads & Nice Cream SaMMMies, house-made desserts. Dine-in, To-go, Take-out, Curbside, & Delivery. (gf) = gluten-free, (v) = vegetarian, (vegan) = vegan

