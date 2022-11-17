Boss Lady Pizza SUPERIOR

HOW TO ORDER DELIVERY!

To best support our small biz, please place your delivery order at BLP2 by clicking the "ORDER BLP2 DELIVERY" button directly from the homepage of www.bossladypizza.com --OR-- copy/paste this link to your browser: http://menus.fyi/3049918 Ordering from these specific delivery links [as opposed to ordering directly from grubhub.com or the GrubHub app], counts your order as a LOYAL BLP2 CUSTOMER in their system, which saves us 25% in commission fees to GrubHub! Utilizing these links is the simplest thing you can do to help save us from unnecessary commission fees and keep valuable funds within our small business, which go straight to supporting our hard-working & well-deserving staff. Please help us to spread the word & Thank you so much for Supporting Local!!