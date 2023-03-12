Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack Winston Salem

review star

No reviews yet

1500 W 1st Street

Winston Salem, NC 27104

Popular Items

House Fries.
The Beaut Combo
The Beaut.

Combo

The Beaut Combo

The Beaut Combo

$15.00

The Beaut, choice of side and a drink

The Cheesy Beaut Combo

The Cheesy Beaut Combo

$16.00

The Cheesy Beaut, choice of side and a drink

The Hot Thighs Combo

The Hot Thighs Combo

$15.00

The Hot Thighs Sandwich, choice of side and a drink

Bossy Bites Combo

$13.00

Bossy Bites, choice of side and drink

Wing Combo

$16.00

Wings, choice of side and a drink

Bossy Salad Combo

$13.00

Party Package

Party Package

$82.00

4 Beauts, 4 orders of Bossy Bites, 4 orders of Fries and a jar of Bossy Sauce

Small Box Of Bites (20 Pieces)

Small Box Of Bites (20 Pieces)

$20.00

Medium Box Of Bites (40 Pieces)

$39.00
Large Box Of Bites (60 Pieces)

Large Box Of Bites (60 Pieces)

$58.00
The Beaut.

The Beaut.

$9.00

Joyce Farms Chicken Breast, Dukes mayonnaise, House made pickles

The Cheesy Beaut.

The Cheesy Beaut.

$10.00

Joyce Farms Chicken Breast, Baby Swiss, Dukes mayonnaise, House made pickles.

Hot Thigh Sandwhich.

Hot Thigh Sandwhich.

$9.00
Bossy Bites.

Bossy Bites.

$7.00

Joyce Farms Bites

Bossy Salad

$12.00
Snack Pack.

Snack Pack.

$7.00

A few bites (4) and handful of fries.

Wings 1/2 Lb.

Wings 1/2 Lb.

$10.00
Box of Wings 3 lb

Box of Wings 3 lb

$54.00
Fried Chicken Breast Only.

Fried Chicken Breast Only.

$7.00
House Fries.

House Fries.

$5.00
Simple Salad.

Simple Salad.

$5.00
Slaw.

Slaw.

$5.00
Hand Pie.

Hand Pie.

$3.00
Cookie.

Cookie.

$3.00
8oz Bossy Sauce.

8oz Bossy Sauce.

$5.00
8oz Ranch.

8oz Ranch.

$5.00
8oz Blue Cheese.

8oz Blue Cheese.

$5.00
8oz Zacks Hot Sauce.

8oz Zacks Hot Sauce.

$5.00
8oz Pickles.

8oz Pickles.

$5.00
16oz Bossy Sauce.

16oz Bossy Sauce.

$10.00

Drinks

Minute Maid Lemonade.

$2.95

Coke.

$2.95

Diet Coke.

$2.95

Hi-C Fruit Punch.

$2.95

Sprite.

$2.95

Cherry Coke.

$2.95

Tea.

$2.95

Sweet Tea.

$2.95

Arnold Palmer.

$2.95

Coke Zero.

$2.95

Dr. Pepper.

$2.95

It's a Beaut, Clark Red Hat

$25.00

Bossy Beulah Trucker.

$25.00

Heart Hat.

$25.00

Aunt Beaut Trucker.

$25.00

Pink Shirt.

$20.00

White Shirt.

$20.00

Pink Shirt.

$20.00

White Shirt.

$20.00

XS

$20.00

S

$20.00

M

$20.00Out of stock

L

$20.00

XL

$20.00Out of stock

XXL

$20.00

Pink Shirt.

$20.00

Bossy Beulah Trucker.

$25.00

Aunt Beaut Trucker.

$25.00

Heart Hat.

$25.00

Bossy Beulah Red Letter Chino

$25.00

Apron.

$16.00

Kitchen Shirt.

$16.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
The BEST chicken sandwich has arrived in Winston-Salem!

1500 W 1st Street, Winston Salem, NC 27104

