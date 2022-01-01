  • Home
Boston Burger Company 1100 Boylston st

6,189 Reviews

$$

1100 Boylston st

boston, MA 02215

Order Again

Popular Items

BYOB
Classic Fries
Garlic Parm Fries

Monthly Features!

Yes We Cran

Yes We Cran

$17.00

cranberry frappe, pecan pie, chocolate drizzle, whip and a cherry

Wings & Waffles

Wings & Waffles

$17.00

boneless wings, waffles, pineapple, jalapeno, maple sage butter

50 Shade of Gray

50 Shade of Gray

$16.50

turkey burger, stuffing, apples, craisins, candied walnuts, sweet fries, cranberry sauce

Frappe

Chocolate

Chocolate

$10.50

chocolate, M&M's

Vanilla

Vanilla

$10.50
The King Frappe

The King Frappe

$13.50

banana, bacon, peanut butter

Nutella

Nutella

$13.50

nutella, coconut, wafers

Oreo

Oreo

$12.50

chocolate syrup, oreo cookies

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$13.75

strawberries, shortcake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana

$13.00

peanut butter, banana, chocolate syrup

S'More Than You Can Handle

S'More Than You Can Handle

$13.00

hot chocolate, graham cracker, chocolate syrup, marshmallows

Dough My Goodness

Dough My Goodness

$17.00

chocolate ship cookie dough frappe, ice cream sandwich, chocolate chips, edible cookie dough, chocolate drizzle, whip

Hard Apple Pie A La Mode

$14.00

Side Churros

$3.00

Appetizers

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls

$11.00

with BBQ-Ranch

BBC Guacamole & Chips

$11.00

with pico de gallo

Pig Pile

$18.00

BBC chips, pulled pork, bacon, sausage, coleslaw, chopped pickles, cheddar jack cheese, bbq sauce, ranch

Homemade Fried Pickles

$11.00

with ranch dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

with marinara sauce

Mini Mac-Anchini

$12.00

deep fried mac & cheese balls

Onion Rings

$9.00

beer battered and deep fried

Sampler

$18.00

pulled pork mac & cheese egg roll, boneless wings, fried pickles, mac-anchini, BBC chips & guacamole

Chip Nachos

$15.00

BBC chips, cheddar, lettuce, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

Angus Beef Chili

$6.00

with cheddar jack cheese

Clam Chowda

$7.50

with chopped bacon

Boneless Wings

BBQ Wings

$17.00

Honey BBQ Wings

$17.00

sweet and tangy

Garlic Parm Wings

$17.00

garlic, parmesan cheese, butter

Golden BBQ Wings

$17.00

honey, mustard, BBQ sauce

Spicy Honey BBQ Wings

$17.00

honey, BBQ sauce, cayenne

Buffalo Wings

$17.00

spicy and delicious

Mumbo Wings

$17.00

chives, ranch, sweet & tangy

Mango Habanero BBQ Wings

$17.00

mango salsa, habanero BBQ, ranch

Teriyaki Wings

$17.00

teriyaki, honey, pineapple

Pterodactyl Wings

$17.00

Spicy Pterodactyl Wings

$17.00

habanero BBQ, teriyaki, pineapple, jalapeno, spicy bleu cheese

Plain Wings

$17.00

Fries

Classic Fries

$7.50

wedge fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

with maple mayo

BBC Sweets Fries

$11.50

sweet potato fries, caramel, cinnamon

Garlic Parm Fries

$11.50

garlic, parmesan cheese, butter

Bruschetta Fries

$12.00

parmesan, tomatoes, basil, garlic, pesto mayo drizzle

Chowda Fries

$12.00

homemade clam chowda, bacon

Mumbo Fries

$11.00

mumbo sauce, ranch, chives

Poutine Fries

$12.00

beef gravy, cheese curds

Pizza Fries

$11.00

pepperoni, cheddar jack cheese, marinara

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.50

homemade chili, cheddar jack cheese, crispy jalapenos

Bacon Cheese Fries

$12.00

bacon, cheddar jack cheese

Buffalo Cheese Fries

$11.50

buffalo, cheddar jack cheese, bleu cheese dressing

Nacho Fries

$12.00

tomatoes, jalapenos, chopped onion, guacamole, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream

Inferno Fries

$12.00

inferno habanero salsa, cheddar jack cheese, ranch, spicy mayo

Mac & Cheese

Classic Mac

$14.00

4 cheese blend

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$17.50

fried chicken, buffalo, bleu cheese crumbles

Chili Mac

$17.50

homemade angus beef chili, crispy jalapenos

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac

$17.50

BBQ sauce, crispy onions

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.00

tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, iceberg lettuce

Fruit & Nut

$13.50

mixed greens, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese, red onion

Under The Tuscan Sun

$17.50

8 oz burger, prosciutto, sunny side up egg, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, red onion, sunflower seeds, mixed greens, balsamic glaze, lemon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.50

romaine lettuce, romano cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$12.00

feta, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, carrot, cream greek dressing

Cobb

$17.50

grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, lettuce

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

$17.50

tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, iceberg lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese, buffalo fried chicken

Burgers

BYOB

$12.50

build your own burger!

420

$18.25

mozzarella sticks, fried mac & cheese, onion rings, fries, bacon, golden BBQ sauce, american cheese

All American

$15.00

bacon, BBQ sauce, creamy bleu cheese dressing, american cheese, lettuce, tomato

Alpine

$13.50

garlic parmesan mushrooms, swiss cheese

Artery Clogger

$16.50

beer-battered and deep fried burger, bacon, BBQ sauce, american cheese

Big Papi

$18.75

bacon, griddled hot dog, fried egg, guacamole, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, papi sauce

Boston Burger

$12.50

lettuce, tomato, onion

Boston Burger with Cheese

$13.50

lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese

Bruschetta Burger

$14.00

tomatoes, basil, pesto mayo, provolone

Buffalo Burger

$14.00

buffalo, bleu cheese crumbles, boney's special sauce, lettuce

Burger Bomb

$14.00

sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, american cheese

Green Monstah

$16.50

guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese

Hot Mess

$17.00

bacon, sweet potato fries, homemade 1000 island dressing, chopped pickles, jalapeno, red onion, lettuce, american cheese

Inferno Burger

$14.00

inferno habanero salsa, chili pepper mayo, cheddar jack cheese

Jumbo

$19.50

1lb double stacked beef, cheddar jack cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, BBQ sauce

Killer Bee

$16.00

stack of beer battered onion rings, bacon, honey BBQ sauce, american cheese

Kitchen Sink

$18.00

fried egg, ham, bacon, sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, american cheese, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, BBC sauce

Mac Attack

$17.50

4 cheese mac & cheese, bacon

Pigferno

$18.25

habanero BBQ pulled pork, inferno habanero salsa, beer-battered onion rings, spicy mayo, american cheese

Pilgrim

$14.50

turkey burger, homemade cranberry mayo, stuffing, american cheese

Porkasaurus

$17.00

pulled pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles, BBQ sauce

Ranch BLT

$14.50

bacon, american cheese, ranch

Rundown

$15.00

fried pickles, potato sticks, horseradish sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato

Sophie

$18.00

prosciutto, goat cheese, candied walnuts, fig jam, mixed greens tossed in lemon vinaigrette, balsamic reduction

Texan

$14.00

homemade angus beef chili, coleslaw, onion, cheddar cheese

The King Burger

$16.00

peanut butter, bacon, fried bananas dusted in cinnamon sugar

The Roots

$18.75

bacon, jalapeno, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato, tater tots, cheese sauce, english muffin

Veggie Burger

$15.00

vegetarian burger, avocado, roasted red peppers, marinated tomatoes, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Vermonster

$16.00

sauteed cinnamon apples, red onion, bacon, maple mayo, sharp cheddar

Waikiki Beach

$14.50

grilled pineapple, ham, bacon, teriyaki

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

$18.00

pulled pork, mac & cheese, onion ring, pickles, BBQ sauce

Wicked Hot

$17.00

cheddar jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, fried jalapenos, horseradish sauce, pigferno BBQ sauce, hotmess sauce, lettuce

Sandwiches

BYOS

$14.00

Chicken Pesto

$16.00

pesto mayo, tomato, mixed greens, romano cheese, provolone cheese

Chicken Caprese

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomato, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Pterodactyl Sandwich

$16.00

teriyaki, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese

Buffalo Sandwich

$16.00

buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, boney's special sauce

Chicken Bomb

$16.00

sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, american cheese

Mumbo #5

$16.00

mumbo fried chicken, hotmess sauce with bacon, lettuce, pickles, mayo

Chicken You Out

$16.00

fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey mustard

Inferno Chicken

$16.00

inferno habanero salsa, spicy chili pepper mayo, cheddar cheese

Chicken Club

$16.00

bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato

The Veggie

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomato, red onion, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.50

with marinara sauce, one side and drink

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.50

with one side and drink

Kids Hamburger

$6.50

with one side and drink

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

with one side and drink

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

with one side and drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

with one side and drink

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi Diet

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Soda Water

$1.50

IBC Root Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Polar Orange Soda

$3.00

Refill Pepsi

Refill Pepsi Diet

Refill Sierra Mist

Refill Ginger Ale

Refill Mountain Dew

Refill Iced Tea

Refill Lemonade

Kid's Drinks

Kid Juice Box

$2.00

Kid Milk

$2.00

Kid Soda

$2.00

Big Papi

Big Papi SM

$25.00

Big Papi MED

$25.00

Big Papi LG

$25.00

Big Papi XL

$25.00

Frappe

Ladies Frappe SM

$20.00

Ladies Frappe MED

$20.00

Ladies Frappe LG

$20.00

Ladies Frappe XL

$20.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1100 Boylston st, boston, MA 02215

Directions

Boston Burger Company image
Boston Burger Company image
Boston Burger Company image

