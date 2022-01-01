- Home
Boston Deli Grill & Market Tulsa, Oklahoma
59 Reviews
$$
6231 E. 61 St.
Tulsa, OK 74136
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Whole
Applewood Smoked Turkey Breast
Hasty Bake Applewood smoked natural turkey breast, no hormones, no antibiotics. Your choice of bread, cheese, lettuce and tomato included. Try it with avocado!!
Hickory Smoked Cure 81 Ham
Hasty Bake Hickory Cure 81 ham, your choice of bread, cheese, lettuce, & tomato included.
Applewood Roast Beef
Hasty Bake Hickory Roast Beef smoked to Medium rare, your choice of bread, cheese, lettuce, & tomato included. Or try it hot!
House Corned Beef Brisket
House cured brisket, oven braised. Your choice of bread, cheese, lettuce, & tomato included. Recommend hot w/ grilled onion.
House Hickory Peppered Pastrami Brisket
House cured pepper/coriander smoked. Your choice of bread, cheese, lettuce & tomato. Recommend hot w/ grilled onion.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Hickory smoked fresh whole chicken, pulled and chopped, mixed w/ craisins, almonds, boiled egg, celery, bell pepper. Your choice bread, cheese, let., tom., & sprouts included.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Albacore tuna w/ apples, walnuts, boiled egg, & veg. Your choice of bread, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & sprouts included.
Egg Salad Sandwich
House boiled eggs mixed w/ grapes, black olives, pickles, & pepitas. Your choice of bread, cheese, let., tom., & sprouts. Try it toasted!
Grill 3 Chz Sand
"Right off the showroom floor" with Swiss, provolone, and cheddar - your choice of bread w/ basil mayo, tomato, & grilled red onion.
Avocado Sandwich
Organic fresh sliced avocado, your choice of bread w/ basil mayo, pepitas, lettuce, tomato, & sprouts. Try it toasted!
Veggie Sandwich
Cold vegetarian sandwich on your choice of bread w/ red bell hummus, feta cheese, pepitas, zucchini/carrot medley, cucumber, lettuce, tom., & sprouts.
Half
1/2 Applewood Smoked Turkey Breast
1/2 Hickory Smoked Cure 81 Ham
1/2 Applewood Roast Beef Sand
1/2 House Corn Beef Brisket
1/2 House Hickory Peppered Pastrami Brisket
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich
1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich
1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich
1/2 Grill 3 Chz Sand
1/2 Avocado Sandwich
1/2 Veggie Sandwich
Specialty Sandwiches - Hot off the Grill
Reuben on Jewish Rye
House corned beef, fresh kraut w/ toasted caraway, big eye Swiss, grained mustard, Russian dressing on Jewish Rye. Grilled to perfection!
Pastrami Reuben
House Hasty Bake smoked Pastrami brisket, prepared just as our classic Reuben
Turkey Reuben
Or try it with our House Hasty Bake Applewood turkey breast, prepared as our classic Rueben, w/ 1/2 the calories and fat!
Applewood Roasted Beef Au Jus
House Favorite! Hasty Bake sliced top round on a baguette w/ jus. Served w/ horseradish, basil mayo, and sharp cheddar. Try it with caramelized onions!
Beer Basted Grilled House Bratwurst
House Bratwurst, beer basted & flame grilled, on a baguette w/ our famous sauerkraut, caramelized onions, and deli mustard.
Fire Roasted Veggie Sandwich
Two kinds of zucchini, red onion, red bell pepper, tomato, black olives, & eggplant -char grilled - served on a baguette w/ red bell hummus & feta cheese crumbles.
Ricotta Meatball Parmesan
House ground beef and pork meatballs, served on a baguette w/ our house marinara, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese, & oregano. Hot from the oven.
Grilled Panini
Panini pressed sammie on our artesian focaccia bread w/ Genoa salami, pepperoni, grilled red onion & black olives, provolone & basil aioli. Lettuce & tomato on the side.
Deli Club
Classic BLT
House Bacon, roma tomato, crispy romaine, basil aioli, & choice of bread.
Daily Specials only served from 11AM to 2PM or til sold out!
Mon Special - Hasty Bake BBQ Pulled-Pork Sandwich
Hasty Bake pulled pork shoulder w/ house pickles, slaw, mango Q, and an easy egg! All piled on a toasted brioche bun w/ House sweet potato chips. 11 to 2 PM only.
Tues Special - Birria Tacos
3 corn tortillas grilled and filled with braised steak in a Mexican red sauce, Mexican cheese, white onion, cilantro, and lime. Served w/ grilled jalapeño and consommé.
Wed Special - Ken's Hot Chicken
Nashville style spicy fried chicken sandwich on a brioche bun w/ House pickles, slaw, and Comeback sauce (a spicy aioli). Choose Hot or "Screamin" Hot! With our House sweet potato chips.
Thur Special - Hasty Bake Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Hasty Bake chopped beef brisket topped w/ House pastrami & fried onion straws on garlic cheese toasted Sourdough, red onion & pepperoncini on the side. Served with our House sweet potato chips.
Fri. Spec. - Fish sandwich
Beer battered cod fillets, tartar sauce, house pickles, cheddar cheese, on a brioche bun. Served w/ slaw and House chips.
Whole
Mixed Greens Salad
Scissortail Farms Spicy spring mix loaded w/ cool toppings.
Caesar Salad
Fresh cut romaine hearts, house dressing, croutons, & parmesan cheese.
Cobb Salad
STF mixed greens & romaine - chicken breast, avocado, grape tomato, egg, cucumber, caramelized onions, & blue cheese crumbles.
Spinach Salad
STF baby spinach w/ your choice of Ham or Turkey breast, grape tomato, candied pecans, craisins, red onion & Red Wine Blush vinaigrette.
Greek Salad
STF romaine hearts, artichoke hearts, grape tomato, cucumber, Kalamata olives, red onion, feta crumbles & Red Wine Blush vinaigrette.
Fire Roasted Veggie Salad
2 types zucchini, red bell, red onion, & eggplant. Char grilled w/ balsamic, topped w/ feta crumbles.
Baby Kale Salad
STF Sweet Baby Kale w/ grilled chicken breast, scallion, mint, cilantro, grape tomato, & candied pecans. Served w/ Honey Lime vinaigrette.
Hickory Smoked Chicken Salad on Greens
Our STF spring mix salad topped w/ our smoked chicken salad recipe.
Egg Salad on Greens
Blended hard boiled egg w/ black olives, red grapes, & pickles.
Tuna Salad on Greens
Our STF spring mix, w/ a scoop of albacore tuna mixed w/ apple & walnuts.
Chef Salad
STF mix w/ House Turkey Breast & Ham
Sides
Quinoa Tabouli
Quinoa, kidney beans, garbanzo beans, corn, Italian parsley, bell pepper, green onion, lemon juice, & olive oil. Yum!!!
Pasta Salad w/ Artichoke & Veggies
Bowtie & penne pastas, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, red bell, broccoli, cilantro, parsley, feta cheese, FF Italian dressing.
Red Skin Potato Salad
Baby red potato, hard boiled egg, celery, cucumber, red onion, mayo.
Carrot Raisin Walnut Salad
Garden fresh shredded carrot, raisins, walnuts, local honey... oh my!
Fresh Fruit Scoop
Fresh seasonal w/ melon, pineapple, apple, orange, grape, berries & kiwi.
Chips
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt, Jalapeno, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Smokehouse BBQ, Baked Lays, or Sun Chips - Harvest Cheddar. Type in description please.
Sweet Potato Chips
House fried sweet potato, Idaho, & beets w/ house seasonings.
Cup of Soup of the Day
Monday - Garden Asparagus, Tuesday - White Bean Chili w/ turkey Wednesday - Roasted Butternut Sq. Thursday - Smk. Chicken Tortilla Friday/Saturday - Smk. Tomato Bisque
Bowl Hot Soup
Monday - Garden Asparagus, Tuesday - White Bean Chili w/ turkey Wednesday - Roasted Butternut Sq. Thursday - Smk. Chicken Tortilla Friday/Saturday - Smk. Tomato Bisque
cup of Gazpacho
Fresh and Chunky
BOWL of Gazpacho
Fresh and Chunky
Hot French Roll
Hot & toasty sliced baguette.
Add Bacon
House cured & smoked. You gotta get that on your sandwich!
Add Bacon on 1/2
Add Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Add Marinara
House prepared w/ STF Basil
Add Black Olives
Extra Dressing Side
Side 1000 Island
Side of Horseradish
Raw Horseradish
Add a Hard Boiled Egg
Great addition to a salad.
Side Jus
All natural
Avocado
Organic
Tortellini Pasta
Desserts
Banana Creme Pie
Coconut Cream Pie
Butterscotch
Choc Espresso Pie
Peanut Butter Pie
Lemoncello Pecan Pie
Wall Cake - Chocolate w/ Raspberry
Flourless Choc Tort
Italian Creme Cake
Carrot Cake
Oatmeal Caramalitas
Turbo Brownie
Pecan Diamond
Chocolate Dipped Pecan Diamond
Lemon Bar
Chocolate Chip Cookie
1/2 Price Cookie
Coconut Macaroon
Upside Down Cake
Sweet Potato Pie
Creme Brule
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Order for Curbside Pickup or takeout, and GrubHub for Delivery
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa, OK 74136