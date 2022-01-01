Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
American

Boston Deli Grill & Market Tulsa, Oklahoma

59 Reviews

$$

6231 E. 61 St.

Tulsa, OK 74136

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens Salad
Hickory Smoked Cure 81 Ham

Whole

Full size loaded w/ all your favorite items

Applewood Smoked Turkey Breast

$9.00

Hasty Bake Applewood smoked natural turkey breast, no hormones, no antibiotics. Your choice of bread, cheese, lettuce and tomato included. Try it with avocado!!

Hickory Smoked Cure 81 Ham

$9.00

Hasty Bake Hickory Cure 81 ham, your choice of bread, cheese, lettuce, & tomato included.

Applewood Roast Beef

$11.00

Hasty Bake Hickory Roast Beef smoked to Medium rare, your choice of bread, cheese, lettuce, & tomato included. Or try it hot!

House Corned Beef Brisket

$11.00

House cured brisket, oven braised. Your choice of bread, cheese, lettuce, & tomato included. Recommend hot w/ grilled onion.

House Hickory Peppered Pastrami Brisket

$11.00

House cured pepper/coriander smoked. Your choice of bread, cheese, lettuce & tomato. Recommend hot w/ grilled onion.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Hickory smoked fresh whole chicken, pulled and chopped, mixed w/ craisins, almonds, boiled egg, celery, bell pepper. Your choice bread, cheese, let., tom., & sprouts included.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Albacore tuna w/ apples, walnuts, boiled egg, & veg. Your choice of bread, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & sprouts included.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.00

House boiled eggs mixed w/ grapes, black olives, pickles, & pepitas. Your choice of bread, cheese, let., tom., & sprouts. Try it toasted!

Grill 3 Chz Sand

$10.00

"Right off the showroom floor" with Swiss, provolone, and cheddar - your choice of bread w/ basil mayo, tomato, & grilled red onion.

Avocado Sandwich

$10.00

Organic fresh sliced avocado, your choice of bread w/ basil mayo, pepitas, lettuce, tomato, & sprouts. Try it toasted!

Veggie Sandwich

$10.00

Cold vegetarian sandwich on your choice of bread w/ red bell hummus, feta cheese, pepitas, zucchini/carrot medley, cucumber, lettuce, tom., & sprouts.

Half

1/2 size loaded w/ all your favorite items

1/2 Applewood Smoked Turkey Breast

$5.00

1/2 Hickory Smoked Cure 81 Ham

$5.00

1/2 Applewood Roast Beef Sand

$6.00

1/2 House Corn Beef Brisket

$6.00

1/2 House Hickory Peppered Pastrami Brisket

$6.00

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.00

1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.00

1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.00

1/2 Grill 3 Chz Sand

$5.50

1/2 Avocado Sandwich

$5.50

1/2 Veggie Sandwich

$5.00

Specialty Sandwiches - Hot off the Grill

Reuben on Jewish Rye

Reuben on Jewish Rye

$13.00Out of stock

House corned beef, fresh kraut w/ toasted caraway, big eye Swiss, grained mustard, Russian dressing on Jewish Rye. Grilled to perfection!

Pastrami Reuben

$13.00Out of stock

House Hasty Bake smoked Pastrami brisket, prepared just as our classic Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$13.00Out of stock

Or try it with our House Hasty Bake Applewood turkey breast, prepared as our classic Rueben, w/ 1/2 the calories and fat!

Applewood Roasted Beef Au Jus

$12.00

House Favorite! Hasty Bake sliced top round on a baguette w/ jus. Served w/ horseradish, basil mayo, and sharp cheddar. Try it with caramelized onions!

Beer Basted Grilled House Bratwurst

$10.00

House Bratwurst, beer basted & flame grilled, on a baguette w/ our famous sauerkraut, caramelized onions, and deli mustard.

Fire Roasted Veggie Sandwich

$10.00

Two kinds of zucchini, red onion, red bell pepper, tomato, black olives, & eggplant -char grilled - served on a baguette w/ red bell hummus & feta cheese crumbles.

Ricotta Meatball Parmesan

$10.00

House ground beef and pork meatballs, served on a baguette w/ our house marinara, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese, & oregano. Hot from the oven.

Grilled Panini

Grilled Panini

$11.00

Panini pressed sammie on our artesian focaccia bread w/ Genoa salami, pepperoni, grilled red onion & black olives, provolone & basil aioli. Lettuce & tomato on the side.

Deli Club

$11.00

Classic BLT

$10.00Out of stock

House Bacon, roma tomato, crispy romaine, basil aioli, & choice of bread.

Daily Specials only served from 11AM to 2PM or til sold out!

Lunch Specials- served only from 11 AM to 2 PM or until sold out! Changes daily.
Mon Special - Hasty Bake BBQ Pulled-Pork Sandwich

Mon Special - Hasty Bake BBQ Pulled-Pork Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Hasty Bake pulled pork shoulder w/ house pickles, slaw, mango Q, and an easy egg! All piled on a toasted brioche bun w/ House sweet potato chips. 11 to 2 PM only.

Tues Special - Birria Tacos

$12.95Out of stock

3 corn tortillas grilled and filled with braised steak in a Mexican red sauce, Mexican cheese, white onion, cilantro, and lime. Served w/ grilled jalapeño and consommé.

Wed Special - Ken's Hot Chicken

Wed Special - Ken's Hot Chicken

$13.95

Nashville style spicy fried chicken sandwich on a brioche bun w/ House pickles, slaw, and Comeback sauce (a spicy aioli). Choose Hot or "Screamin" Hot! With our House sweet potato chips.

Thur Special - Hasty Bake Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Thur Special - Hasty Bake Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Hasty Bake chopped beef brisket topped w/ House pastrami & fried onion straws on garlic cheese toasted Sourdough, red onion & pepperoncini on the side. Served with our House sweet potato chips.

Fri. Spec. - Fish sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Beer battered cod fillets, tartar sauce, house pickles, cheddar cheese, on a brioche bun. Served w/ slaw and House chips.

Whole

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.00

Scissortail Farms Spicy spring mix loaded w/ cool toppings.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fresh cut romaine hearts, house dressing, croutons, & parmesan cheese.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

STF mixed greens & romaine - chicken breast, avocado, grape tomato, egg, cucumber, caramelized onions, & blue cheese crumbles.

Spinach Salad

$13.00

STF baby spinach w/ your choice of Ham or Turkey breast, grape tomato, candied pecans, craisins, red onion & Red Wine Blush vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

$11.00

STF romaine hearts, artichoke hearts, grape tomato, cucumber, Kalamata olives, red onion, feta crumbles & Red Wine Blush vinaigrette.

Fire Roasted Veggie Salad

$13.00

2 types zucchini, red bell, red onion, & eggplant. Char grilled w/ balsamic, topped w/ feta crumbles.

Baby Kale Salad

$14.00

STF Sweet Baby Kale w/ grilled chicken breast, scallion, mint, cilantro, grape tomato, & candied pecans. Served w/ Honey Lime vinaigrette.

Hickory Smoked Chicken Salad on Greens

$12.00

Our STF spring mix salad topped w/ our smoked chicken salad recipe.

Egg Salad on Greens

$11.00

Blended hard boiled egg w/ black olives, red grapes, & pickles.

Tuna Salad on Greens

$12.00

Our STF spring mix, w/ a scoop of albacore tuna mixed w/ apple & walnuts.

Chef Salad

$12.50

STF mix w/ House Turkey Breast & Ham

Half

1/2 Mixed Greens Salad

$5.00

1/2 Caesar Salad

$5.00

Sides

Soups. Tuesday - White Bean Chili. Wednesday - roasted carrot. Thursday- Smoked Chicken Tortilla. Friday & Saturday- Smoked Tomato Bisque.

Quinoa Tabouli

$3.00

Quinoa, kidney beans, garbanzo beans, corn, Italian parsley, bell pepper, green onion, lemon juice, & olive oil. Yum!!!

Pasta Salad w/ Artichoke & Veggies

$2.75

Bowtie & penne pastas, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, red bell, broccoli, cilantro, parsley, feta cheese, FF Italian dressing.

Red Skin Potato Salad

$2.75

Baby red potato, hard boiled egg, celery, cucumber, red onion, mayo.

Carrot Raisin Walnut Salad

$2.75

Garden fresh shredded carrot, raisins, walnuts, local honey... oh my!

Fresh Fruit Scoop

$4.00

Fresh seasonal w/ melon, pineapple, apple, orange, grape, berries & kiwi.

Chips

$1.75

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt, Jalapeno, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Smokehouse BBQ, Baked Lays, or Sun Chips - Harvest Cheddar. Type in description please.

Sweet Potato Chips

$2.00Out of stock

House fried sweet potato, Idaho, & beets w/ house seasonings.

Cup of Soup of the Day

$4.00

Monday - Garden Asparagus, Tuesday - White Bean Chili w/ turkey Wednesday - Roasted Butternut Sq. Thursday - Smk. Chicken Tortilla Friday/Saturday - Smk. Tomato Bisque

Bowl Hot Soup

$7.00

Monday - Garden Asparagus, Tuesday - White Bean Chili w/ turkey Wednesday - Roasted Butternut Sq. Thursday - Smk. Chicken Tortilla Friday/Saturday - Smk. Tomato Bisque

cup of Gazpacho

$4.00

Fresh and Chunky

BOWL of Gazpacho

$7.00

Fresh and Chunky

Hot French Roll

$1.75

Hot & toasty sliced baguette.

Add Bacon

$2.00

House cured & smoked. You gotta get that on your sandwich!

Add Bacon on 1/2

$1.50

Add Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Add Marinara

$1.50

House prepared w/ STF Basil

Add Black Olives

$0.75Out of stock

Extra Dressing Side

$0.25

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side of Horseradish

$0.25

Raw Horseradish

Add a Hard Boiled Egg

$1.25

Great addition to a salad.

Side Jus

$0.75

All natural

Avocado

$2.50

Organic

Tortellini Pasta

$2.50

Kids

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Hot Dog

$5.00

Kid Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids PB&J

$6.00

Kids Ham Sandwich

$5.75

Fountain

Caleb's Kola

$2.50

Agave Vanilla Cream Soda

$2.50

Blk Cherry

$2.50

Pineapple Cream Soda

$2.50

Dole Lemonade

$2.50

Classic Root Beer

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Regular Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.95

Desserts

Banana Creme Pie

$6.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$6.00

Butterscotch

$6.00Out of stock

Choc Espresso Pie

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Lemoncello Pecan Pie

$6.00

Wall Cake - Chocolate w/ Raspberry

$7.00

Flourless Choc Tort

$8.00

Italian Creme Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Oatmeal Caramalitas

$2.75Out of stock

Turbo Brownie

$3.00

Pecan Diamond

$3.00

Chocolate Dipped Pecan Diamond

$3.25

Lemon Bar

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

1/2 Price Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

Coconut Macaroon

$4.50

Upside Down Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Creme Brule

$6.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Order for Curbside Pickup or takeout, and GrubHub for Delivery

Website

Location

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa, OK 74136

Directions

Gallery
Boston Deli Grill & Market image
Boston Deli Grill & Market image
Boston Deli Grill & Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hideaway Pizza - KingsPointe
orange star4.5 • 573
5966 S Yale Ave Tulsa, OK 74135
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - Fontana
orange star4.5 • 597
7877 E 51st St Tulsa, OK 74145
View restaurantnext
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
orange star4.7 • 817
3313 E. 32nd Pl Tulsa, OK 74135
View restaurantnext
SOCIETY - #1002 - Mingo
orange starNo Reviews
9999 South Mingo Road Tulsa, OK 74133
View restaurantnext
Kitchen 27 - 2727 S. ROCKFORD RD.
orange starNo Reviews
2727 S. ROCKFORD RD. TULSA, OK 74104
View restaurantnext
Shiloh's of Broken Arrow
orange star4.4 • 2,604
2604 N Aspen Ave Broken Arrow, OK 74012
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tulsa

Hideaway Pizza - KingsPointe
orange star4.5 • 573
5966 S Yale Ave Tulsa, OK 74135
View restaurantnext
Crawpappy’s Bar and Grill
orange star4.0 • 30
3344 E 51st St Tulsa, OK 74135
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tulsa
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Cherry Street
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston