Blue Salt Restaurant 1255 Washington st Newton
No reviews yet
1255 Washington st Newton
Newton, MA 02465
Mains
Burger Du Jour "Chef Creation"
$21.00
Kale, radish, cucumbers, sweet cherry tomatoes, avocados, lime & cilantro
Kabobs Beef
$32.00
Served with homemade potato fries and cucumber salad
Lamb Chops
$42.00
SERVED WITH TWO SIDES OF YOUR CHOICE
Atlantic Salmon
$32.00
SEARED WITH GLAZED TERIYAKI, SESAME SEEDS AND LEMON ZEST
Chicken Tabaka
$28.00
Bucatini alla Salmone
$14.00
bucatini alla Salmone "LARGE"
$26.00
Mushroom Bacon Flat Bread
$15.00
Muqueca " Brazilian Seafood Stew"
$38.00
Morrocan Vegetable "Tagine"
$24.00
Chimichuri Steak
$42.00
kabobs chicken
$26.00
SLIDER FOIE GRAS
$28.00
Pesto Linguini
$26.00
FOIE GRAS BURGER
$32.00
Salads
Soups
Sides
Desserts
Share Plates
CHEF SPECIALS
NA Beverages
Beer
WINES BY BOTTLES
PROSECO white/rose
$44.00
LA CREMA CHARDONAY
$48.00
RIESLING CLEAN SLATE
$48.00
Pino Grigio ZENATO
$48.00
Chardonnay Kendal Jackson
$48.00
Pino Noir LA CREMA
$48.00
Malbec Catena
$50.00
merlot graysson
$48.00
cabernet Sauvignon Black stallion Napa CA
$60.00
Cabernet SAUVINGNON 14 hands
$48.00
2020 PASCAL JOLIVET, ANCERRE , France
$80.00
2019 Sparina, Gavi di Gavi, Piedmont Italy
$60.00
2019 JJ Vicent, Pauilly-Fuisse,, france
$75.00
2016 Gran Moraini, Chardonnay,Yammil-Carlton ,OR
$104.00
2019 Kendall Jackson, vintners Reserve Chardonnay, CA
$48.00
2018 Siduri, Pino noir , Santa Barbara Ca
$70.00
2018 steele, Pino noir,Carneros,CA
$70.00
2019 Antinori, Gaudo al Tasso, Brucciato, Super Tuscan, Italy
$90.00
2017 freemark Abby, Cabernet Sauvignon,Napa, Ca
$132.00
2018 Giraud,Chateauneuf-du-pape,Rhone,France
$144.00
2018 Justin Cabernet Sauvignon, Central Coast, CA
$70.00
2018 Klinker Brick, Zinfandel., Lodi CA
$60.00
2019 Pillars of Hercules, Red Blend Dunningan Hills ,CA
$60.00
NV Feuillatte,Brut,Champa, France,gne
$75.00
14 HANDS CABERNET SAUV
$48.00
SAUVIGNON BLANC STONELEIGH
$48.00
DOMAINE DELAPORTE SANCERE -CHAVIGNOL
$70.00
KENDALL JACKSON SAUVIGNON BLANC
$48.00
SCATTERED PEAKS
$65.00
Momo21/22 sauvignon blanc
$60.00
Boen Pino Noir
$48.00
K.J Rose Wine
$48.00
TREANA 20 CABERNET SAUVIGNON
$60.00
ECCO BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC
$48.00
MARGARITAS
WHISKEY
TEQUILAS
RUM
MARTINIS
CORDIALS
bottle vodka
misc liquor
BY THE GLASS
PROSECO MIONETO
$11.00
PROSECO ROSE ZARDETTO
$11.00
RIESLING CLEAN SLATE
$12.00
PINO GRIGIO ZENATO
$12.00
MARLBORUGH - SAUVIGNON BLANC
$12.00
LA- CREMA - CHARDONNAY
$12.00
JULIETTE LA SANGLIESE ROSE FRANCE
$12.00
GRAYSSON MERLOT
$12.00
14 HANDS CAB. SAUVIGNON
$12.00
MALBEC CATENA
$14.00
PINOT NOIR LA CREMA
$12.00
CABERNET SAUVIGNON BLACK STALLION
$16.00
CAMBRIA PINO NOIR
$12.00
K.J. ROSE WINE
$12.00
K.J. RIESLING
$12.00
TREANA 20 CABERNET SAUVIGNON
$16.00
KENDALL JACKSON CHARDONNAY
$14.00
Mono 21/22 sauvignon Blanc
$16.00
Boen Pino Noir
$12.00
SCATTERED PEAKS
$18.00
Ecco Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$12.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1255 Washington st Newton, Newton, MA 02465
