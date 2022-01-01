Blue Salt Restaurant 1255 Washington st Newton

A map showing the location of Blue Salt Restaurant 1255 Washington st NewtonView gallery

Popular Items

Chimichuri Steak
Baby Kale & Romaine Caesar
French Fries

Blinzs

Savory Mushroom Blinz

$16.00

Caviar Blinz

$20.00

Mains

Burger Du Jour "Chef Creation"

$21.00

Kale, radish, cucumbers, sweet cherry tomatoes, avocados, lime & cilantro

Kabobs Beef

$32.00

Served with homemade potato fries and cucumber salad

Lamb Chops

$42.00

SERVED WITH TWO SIDES OF YOUR CHOICE

Atlantic Salmon

$32.00

SEARED WITH GLAZED TERIYAKI, SESAME SEEDS AND LEMON ZEST

Chicken Tabaka

$28.00

Bucatini alla Salmone

$14.00

bucatini alla Salmone "LARGE"

$26.00

Mushroom Bacon Flat Bread

$15.00

Muqueca " Brazilian Seafood Stew"

$38.00

Morrocan Vegetable "Tagine"

$24.00

Chimichuri Steak

$42.00

kabobs chicken

$26.00

SLIDER FOIE GRAS

$28.00

Pesto Linguini

$26.00

FOIE GRAS BURGER

$32.00

Salads

Baby Kale & Romaine Caesar

$14.00

Kale, radish, cucumbers, sweet cherry tomatoes, avocados, lime & cilantro

Country Salad

$12.00

Sliced pears, roasted almonds, strawberries and a homemade berry reduction sauce

Roasted Beet Salad with wheat Berry

$12.00

Goat cheese, roasted pecans, creme fraiche

Soups

Beef Borscht LARGE

$11.00

Beef Borscht SMALL

$8.00

SOUP OF THE DAY L

$11.00

SOUP OF THE DAY S

$8.00

Seafood soup large

$15.00

Seafood soup small

$12.00

KHARCHO LARGE

$12.00

KHARCHO SMALL

$9.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Grilled Aspargus

$6.00

Glazed Heirloon Carrots

$5.00

North African Cauliflower Rice

$5.00

provencal Vegetables

$7.00

Crispy Duc Fat Potatoes

$6.00

Mediterranean Cous cous

$6.00

BREAD

$4.99

Desserts

CREME BRULEE

$10.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSE 'GLUTEN FREE"

$12.00

ROMEO & JU;LIET "GLUTEN FREE"

$10.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE "GLUTEN FREE"

$10.00

Share Plates

baked brie

$14.00

burrata cheese

$15.00

salmon tartar

$18.00

savory mushroom Blintz

$16.00

foie Gras 3 PIECES

$23.00

caviar blintz

$27.00

CAVIAR BLINTZ BLACK

$50.00

PORK CUT

$14.99

PICKLES VEGGIES

$6.99

FOIE GRAS 5 PIECES

$29.00

PICKLES PLATTER

$14.00

HERRING

$14.00

CHEF SPECIALS

RIBEYE STEAK

$36.00

CHILIAN SEABASS

$34.00

BRONZINI

$34.00

DESSERT SPECIAL

$12.99

SEAFOOD SPECIAL

$29.00

SALMON SLIDER

$18.00

WATERMELLON PISTACHIO SALAD

$12.00

NA Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Assorted Juices

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.00

Herbal Tea

$3.00

sparkling water

$7.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

Beer

corona

$7.00

CORONA LIGHT

$7.00

SAMUEL ADAMS

$7.00

HARPOON

$7.00

BUDWEISER

$7.00

BUD LIGHT

$7.00

AMSTEL

$7.00

HEINEKE N

$7.00

HEINEKEN ZERO

$7.00

SIERRA NEVADA

$7.00

WINES BY BOTTLES

PROSECO white/rose

$44.00

LA CREMA CHARDONAY

$48.00

RIESLING CLEAN SLATE

$48.00

Pino Grigio ZENATO

$48.00

Chardonnay Kendal Jackson

$48.00

Pino Noir LA CREMA

$48.00

Malbec Catena

$50.00

merlot graysson

$48.00

cabernet Sauvignon Black stallion Napa CA

$60.00

Cabernet SAUVINGNON 14 hands

$48.00

2020 PASCAL JOLIVET, ANCERRE , France

$80.00

2019 Sparina, Gavi di Gavi, Piedmont Italy

$60.00

2019 JJ Vicent, Pauilly-Fuisse,, france

$75.00

2016 Gran Moraini, Chardonnay,Yammil-Carlton ,OR

$104.00

2019 Kendall Jackson, vintners Reserve Chardonnay, CA

$48.00

2018 Siduri, Pino noir , Santa Barbara Ca

$70.00

2018 steele, Pino noir,Carneros,CA

$70.00

2019 Antinori, Gaudo al Tasso, Brucciato, Super Tuscan, Italy

$90.00

2017 freemark Abby, Cabernet Sauvignon,Napa, Ca

$132.00

2018 Giraud,Chateauneuf-du-pape,Rhone,France

$144.00

2018 Justin Cabernet Sauvignon, Central Coast, CA

$70.00

2018 Klinker Brick, Zinfandel., Lodi CA

$60.00

2019 Pillars of Hercules, Red Blend Dunningan Hills ,CA

$60.00

NV Feuillatte,Brut,Champa, France,gne

$75.00

14 HANDS CABERNET SAUV

$48.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC STONELEIGH

$48.00

DOMAINE DELAPORTE SANCERE -CHAVIGNOL

$70.00

KENDALL JACKSON SAUVIGNON BLANC

$48.00

SCATTERED PEAKS

$65.00

Momo21/22 sauvignon blanc

$60.00

Boen Pino Noir

$48.00

K.J Rose Wine

$48.00

TREANA 20 CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$60.00

ECCO BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC

$48.00

MARGARITAS

BLUE SALT MARGARITA

$13.00

REGULAR MARGARITA

$12.00

FLAVOR MARGARITA

$14.00

PATRON MARGARITA

$16.00

MILAGRO MARGARITA

$16.00

CHAMBORG MARGARITA

$16.00

VODKA

TITO'S

$10.00

KETEL ONE

$12.00

ABSOLUT

$10.00

CHOPIN

$10.00

GREY GOOSE

$14.00

GIN

BOMBAY

$12.00

BOMBAY SAPHIR

$12.00

HENDRICKS

$12.00

TANQUERAY

$10.00

GIN LANE 1751

$10.00

WHISKEY

BLACK LABEL

$16.00

BELVENIE

$24.00

GLENFIDDICH

$15.00

MAKERS MARK

$14.00

JACK DANIELS

$14.00

MACALLAN

$24.00

DEWARS

$14.00

LUGAVULIN

$24.00

GLENLIVET

$24.00

TEQUILAS

LUNAZUL

$10.00

MILAGRO REPOSADO

$14.00

PATRON

$15.00

TRES GENERATIONS

$13.00

HORNITOS

$12.00

MILAGRO

$13.00

TRES AGAVE

$12.00

don julio

$16.00

RUM

BACARDI

$10.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$10.00

PLANTATION

$10.00

IPIOCA

$10.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$10.00

MALIBU COCONUT

$10.00

PLANTANTION

$10.00

MARTINIS

GIN MARTINI

$14.00

VODKA MARTINI

$1,400.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$14.00

MANHATTAN

$14.00

KETEL ONE MARTINI

$15.00

GREY GOOSE MARTINI

$15.00

ELDER FLOWER

$15.00

GIN & TONIC

$14.00

MIX DRINKS

LONG ISLAND

$12.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$11.00

BLUE HAWAIAN

$11.00

PINA COLADA

$11.00

CORDIALS

GRAND MARNIER

$25.00

ELDER FLOWER

$15.00

BAILEYS

$13.00

COFFE LIQUEUR

$15.00

COINTREAU

$25.00

SAMBUCA

$14.00

COURVOISIER

$14.00

REMY

$14.00

HENNESY

$14.00

bottle vodka

grey goose

$140.00

chopin

$120.00

misc liquor

misc open liquor

$50.00

BY THE GLASS

PROSECO MIONETO

$11.00

PROSECO ROSE ZARDETTO

$11.00

RIESLING CLEAN SLATE

$12.00

PINO GRIGIO ZENATO

$12.00

MARLBORUGH - SAUVIGNON BLANC

$12.00

LA- CREMA - CHARDONNAY

$12.00

JULIETTE LA SANGLIESE ROSE FRANCE

$12.00

GRAYSSON MERLOT

$12.00

14 HANDS CAB. SAUVIGNON

$12.00

MALBEC CATENA

$14.00

PINOT NOIR LA CREMA

$12.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON BLACK STALLION

$16.00

CAMBRIA PINO NOIR

$12.00

K.J. ROSE WINE

$12.00

K.J. RIESLING

$12.00

TREANA 20 CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$16.00

KENDALL JACKSON CHARDONNAY

$14.00

Mono 21/22 sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

Boen Pino Noir

$12.00

SCATTERED PEAKS

$18.00

Ecco Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1255 Washington st Newton, Newton, MA 02465

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

