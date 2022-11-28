Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boston Hot Dog Company

627 Reviews

$

60 Washington St

Salem, MA 01970

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

(BYOD) The Mutt
Fries
Chicago Dog

Classics

The O.G

The O.G

$5.50

mustard, house relish, onion, sport pepper

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$6.50

mustard, house relish, onion, tomato, pickle, sport pepper, poppy seed bun

Blt Dog

Blt Dog

$6.75

thick sliced bacon, arugula, tomato, harissa aioli

Carnival Dog

Carnival Dog

$6.75

house made beef chili, nacho cheese

(BYOD) The Mutt

(BYOD) The Mutt

$5.50

build your own dog

Fried Dogs

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$5.50Out of stock

hand dipped in cornmeal tempura

Specialty

Shorty Dog

Shorty Dog

$9.25Out of stock

braised short rib, caramelized onion, nacho cheese, crispy shallot

Ruebin Dog

Ruebin Dog

$9.25

corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, caraway oil

Perro Loco

Perro Loco

$9.25

chorizo, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema, shaved iceberg lettuce, cotija cheese

Cubano Dog

Cubano Dog

$9.25

ham, citrus pulled pork, mustard, pickle, swiss cheese

California Dog

California Dog

$7.00

veggie dog, tomato, arugula, avocado, ranch dressing

Favorite Mutts

BBQ/Bacon/Cheddar

BBQ/Bacon/Cheddar

$7.25

BBQ sauce, bacon, shredded cheddar

Pickle Dog

$7.25

dill pickle, ranch, tomato & topped with french fries

Denk Dog

Denk Dog

$7.50

nacho cheese, bacon, caramelized onion, pico de gallo, jalapeños

Beantown Dog

$7.25

baked beans, shredded cheddar, cole slaw

Salads

Chicken Caesar

$8.75Out of stock

romaine lettuce, crouton, parmesan, caesar dressing

Taco Salad

$10.50

romaine lettuce, chorizo, pico de gallo, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro lime dressing

Sides

Fries

$4.75
Rosemary Parm Fries

Rosemary Parm Fries

$5.50

Chili

Boston Baked Beans

Boston Baked Beans

$4.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Chips

$2.50

Drinks

Coke Product

$2.25

Desserts

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$2.00
Oatmeal Raisin

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.00Out of stock

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Sandwitches

Chicken Bacon Avocado

Chicken Bacon Avocado

$12.75Out of stock

grilled chicken breast, thick sliced bacon, avocado, brioche bun, arugula, tomato, mayo

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.75

12 hour braised pork, cheddar, coleslaw, brioche bun, house-made BBQ

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

toasted bun, Maplebrook farm cheddar curd

MAC & CHEESE

Old Fashioned Mac

Old Fashioned Mac

$4.50+

Mel's Mac

$4.75+

our home made mac & cheese with pico de gallo

Bacon Mac

$5.50+

Topped with Bacon

Chili Mac

$5.50+

house made chili, onion, cheddar, sour cream

BBQ Pork Mac

$5.50+

Topped with BBQ pulled pork

Shorty Mac

$6.00+

Topped with braised short rib

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$7.50+

crispy breaded chicken, ranch drizzle. Small size is not recommended

Pretzel

Pretzel

$5.00

Sausage

Sweet

$8.50Out of stock

Spicy

$8.50Out of stock

Size

small

$18.00Out of stock

medium

$18.00Out of stock

large

$18.00Out of stock

X-large

$18.00Out of stock

XXL

Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

60 Washington St, Salem, MA 01970

Directions

Gallery
Boston Hot Dog Company image
Boston Hot Dog Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA - 60 Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
60 Washington Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 133 Washington Street, Salem MA
orange starNo Reviews
133 Washington St. Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Gulu Gulu Cafe
orange star4.2 • 2,485
247 Essex Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
The Gyro Spot - Salem - Washington St
orange starNo Reviews
128 Washington Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
orange star4.5 • 2,467
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Ledger - Salem, Mass
orange starNo Reviews
125 Washington St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salem

Gulu Gulu Cafe
orange star4.2 • 2,485
247 Essex Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
orange star4.5 • 2,467
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem
orange star4.0 • 2,399
86 Wharf St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Sea Level Oyster Bar - Salem
orange star4.3 • 1,322
94 Wharf St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
O'Neill's Pub & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 943
120 Washington St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Flying Saucer Pizza Company
orange star4.8 • 825
118 Washington Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salem
Marblehead
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Peabody
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Beverly
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Lynnfield
review star
No reviews yet
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston