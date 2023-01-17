Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boston Bean House

review star

No reviews yet

102 Main st

Maynard, MA 01754

Order Again

Popular Items

BEC
pastrami reuben
Hot Latte

Breakfast Sandwiches

3 Cheese egg

$5.85

Honey Grain Bagel Cheddar Cheese Egg

Egg and Cheese

$4.99

Farm Eggs and Cheese

SEC

$5.95

sausage egg cheese

BEC

$5.95

bacon egg cheese

HEC

$5.95

ham egg cheese

Breakfast BLT

$6.55

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and sun dried cream cheese served on a rustic bread.

Italian

$6.55

Ham, Egg, Tomatoes, homemade pesto, provolone served on a rustic bread.

Grecian

$6.90

Egg, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Fresh organic baby spinach on a grilled flour wrap.

WildWest

$6.55

Ham, Egg, Provolone, Roasted Red pepper and Onions, served on a choice of bagel.

Mexican Breakfast

$6.99

Egg, Sausage, Tomatoes, Jalapeno Cream Cheese on a chili wrap.

Hungry Man

$6.99

Two Eggs, Ham, Bacon, and cheddar cheese on your choice of bagel.

Build Your Own (BYO)

$6.99

up to 6 options

Breakfast Plates

Boston Bean Breakfast

$10.99

2 Farm eggs, bacon, 2 sausage served with home fries and a choice of toast

Big Breakfast Omelette

$11.99

3 eggs peppers,chese. ham, tomatoes, onions, choice of toast

Srambled eggs

$9.99

2 eggs choice of bacon or sausage, home fries and toast

Veggie Omelets

$10.99

3 farm eggs, spinach, brocoli, mushroom, tomatoe, home fries, choice of toast

Pancakes

Belgian Waffles

French Toast

Signature Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar wrap

$9.75

grilled chicken breast romaine lettuce tomato shredded parmesan caesar dressing on a flour wrap

Chicken breast

$9.75

marinated chicken breast romaine lettuce tomato rustic bread

Pesto chicken

$9.50

grilled chicken breast lettuce tomato homemade pesto warm rustic

Chicken salad wrap

$9.50

Ultimate turkey

$9.50

mesquite smoked turkey boursin cheese provolone guacamole crisp lettuce tomato chili wrap

Turkey club

$9.50

mesquite smoked turkey breast, bacon, swiss cheese, crisp lettuce tomato baguette

Sweet and smokey

$9.50

mesquite smoked turkey, provolone, lettuce, roasted red pepper, tomato, pickles honey mustard on wheat wrap

Rachel on Rye

$9.60

Turkey sauerkraut swiss cheese thousand island dressing on rye

Mom's

$9.85

champagne honey ham American cheese romaine lettuce tomato baguette

Pastrami on Rye

$9.60

lean pastrami lettuce, tomato, red onion swiss cheese dijon mustard

Some-thin fishy

$9.70

yellow fish tuna salad, lettuce, red onion, tomato, swiss cheese pickles

Tuna club

$9.50

yellow fish tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, swiss bacon baguette

Honey of ham

$9.60

champagne honey ham cheddar cheese romaine lettuce tomato honey mustard

Mexican wrap

$9.60

jalapeño hummus black beans corn salad lettuce tomato cheddar cheese flour wrap

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich Combo

$9.99

Salad & 1/2 Sandwich Combo

$9.99

Veg-O-Rama

$8.60

1/2 Chicken Salad wrap

$7.20

Pastrami/Boursin

$8.95

Signature Paninis

Vegeterian panini

$10.95

hummus artichokes tomatoe feta organic mixed greens on wheat bread

tuna panini

$10.95

yellow fish tuna salad, baby spinach., tomato, swiis cheese

california club panini

$11.95

turkey, bacon, giacamole, tomatoe, swiss cheese mixed greens

mediterranean panini

$10.95

grilled chicken breast hummus roasted red peppers feta mixed greens

ham caprese

$11.55

ham, fresh mozarella home made pesto tomatoe mixed greens

chicken panini

$10.95

grilled chicken breast baby spinach., artichoke hearts swiss cheese home made pesto

original veggie

$10.95

hummus, romaine, tomatoe, carrots, cucumbers roasted red peppers on a flour wrap

rustica

$9.55

tomato steaks fresh mozzarella basil pesto balsamic dressing on rustic bread

pastrami reuben

$9.95

Lean pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese thousand island dressing

Grilled bacon and cheddar

$8.95

Name says it all. Served on your choice of bread.

grilled 3 cheese

$8.95

American, provolone , cheddar

BLT

$8.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, mayo sourdough bread

Salads

Sonoma

$9.50

mixed greens, walnuts, cranberries, figs, gorgonzola cheese pomegranate dressing

Mezze plate

$9.50

mixed greens greek olives homemade hummus feta,

Garden - Chicken salad

$9.50

all white meat chicken salad on top of mixed greens

Open faced insalata

$9.50

mixxed green roasted red peppers cheese cucumbers balsamic dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.50

grilled chicken breast romaine lettuce tomato shredded parmesan Caesar dressing

BYO

$9.50

Greek Insalata

$9.50

Garden - Tuna Salad

$9.50

Garden Salad - No meat

$8.55

Soups

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$6.00

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.75

Tomato Soup - Bowl

$6.00

Tomato Soup - Cup

$4.75

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich Combo

$9.99

Chicken Lemon Cup

$4.75

Chicken Lemon Bowl

$6.00

Italian Wedding Cup

$4.75

Italian Wedding Bowl

$6.00

Lentil Cup

$4.75

Lentil Bowl

$6.00

Desserts

Gluten free chocolate

$5.00

Gluten free short bread pastry

$5.00

Baklava

$5.00

Pistachio cake

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Bakery

Muffins

$3.50

Bluberry, Chocolate, Corn, Banana nut, cinamon, Pumpkin.

Scones

$4.00

Blueberry, Cinnamon, White Chocolate Raspberry, Raisin.

Apple turnover

$4.00

Apple Strudel

$4.00

Strawberry strudel

$4.00

Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Small Cookie

$1.50

Big Cookie

$3.00

Bagel

$2.00

Gluten free bread

$2.00

Slice of Wheat Bread

$1.50

Slice of Sourdough

$1.50

Slice of Rye

$1.50

Ciabatta

$1.50

Rustic Bread

$2.00

English Muffin

$1.50

Butter

$0.50

Jam

$0.50

PB

$0.50

Not Grilled

Misc

Fruit

$5.00

Yogurt

$5.00

Chips

$1.50

Pound of Coffee Beans - Expresso

$13.99

Pound of coffee Beans - Medium roast

$13.99

Salad and 1/2 Sandwich Combo

Greek Salad

1/2 Sandwiches

1/2 Chicken Salad wrap

$6.99

1/2 Turkey Cub

$6.99

1/2 Ultimate Turkey

$6.99

1/2 Sweet and Smokey

$6.99

1/2 Honey of a Ham

$6.99

1/2 Mom's Ham and Cheese

$6.99

1/2 Tuna Club

$6.99

1/2 Something Fishy

$6.99

1/2 BLT

$6.99

1/2 Veg-O-Rama

$6.99

1/2 Original Veggie

$6.99

1/2 Grilled 3 Cheese

$5.99

1/2 Grilled Bacon Cheddar

$6.99

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.55+

Medium Roast House Blend

Hot Latte

$3.86+

Expresso

Cappucino

$4.37+

Hot Cappuccino

Cafe Au Lait

$2.95+

Coffee with milk froth

V Steamer

$2.55+

Steamed Milk

Americano Hot

$2.75+

Expresso Hot Water

Hot Tea

$2.68+

Hot Loose Leaf tea

Chai Tea

$4.12+

Hot Chai tea

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

hot chocolate

Hot Caramelchino

$4.65+

Hot Caramel Sauce Expresso Base

Hot Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Hot Mocha Expresso Base

Espresso

$1.88+

Hot Mocha Coffee

$3.70+

Coffee Hot chocolate

Hot White Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Hot White Mocha Expresso Base

Small Cup of Steamed Milk

$3.50

Coffee Refill

$2.00

Coffee - Mocha (hotchoc-Coffee)

$3.65+

Inspiration

$4.15+

Cold Drinks

Ice Coffee

$2.95+

Medium Roast House Blend

Ice Latte

$4.35+

Expresso

Ice Cappuccino

$4.70+

Ice Cappuccino

Cold Brew

$4.30+

Cold Pressed Coffee overnight

V Steamer Ice

$2.60+

Ice Steamed Milk

Americano Ice

$3.50+

Expresso Ice - Water

Ice Tea

$2.75+

ice Loose Leaf tea brewed over night

Chai Tea Ice

$3.85+

Ice Chai tea

Frozen Drink

$4.35+

Frozen crushed Drinks

Ice Caramelchino

$4.99+

ice Caramel Sauce Expresso Base

Ice Mocha Latte

$4.99+

Ice Mocha Expresso Base

Espresso Ice

$1.99+

Expresso over ice

Ice Mocha Coffee

$3.75+

Coffee Hot chocolate

Ice White Mocha Latte

$4.99+

Ice Mocha Expresso Base

Smoothies

Triple Berry

$4.99

Mango Burst

$4.99

Strawberry

$4.99

Banana

$4.99

Strawberry/ banana

$4.99

Other Beverages

Lemonade

$2.50+

Cup Of Milk

$3.50

Coffee refill

$1.50

Box o'Joe

$18.99

Cooler Drinks

$2.00

Catering

Salad - Bowls

$45.00+

Great addition for lunch buffets, parties, or any type of event. Mixed greens, and an addition of Chicken or Tuna. Add your choice of dressing.

Sandwiches Platers

$90.00+

Arranged different types of sandwiches of your choice on a platter for any function, Lunch buffets and other types of gatherings.

Desserts Plate

$35.00+

A combination of desserts plated and made ready fresh for function, buffets and other gatherings.

Fruit Salad Bowls

$25.00+

Catered fruits of different varieties intended for breakfast buffets, parties, or any type of event.

Box o' Joe

$17.99

Each Box O' Joe serves approximately 10-12 small cups of coffee, and includes cups, cream, different types of sugar.

Individual Bento box

$11.99

All-in-one lunch box containing a single portion of a balanced meal, a fruit or salad of your choice.

Non tax

Maynard Cups

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
The Boston Bean House is a small coffee shop located on Main Street in Maynard.

102 Main st, Maynard, MA 01754

