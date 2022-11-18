Bostwick Bakery imageView gallery
Bostwick Bakery Rockford

39 Reviews

$

8570 BELDING RD

Rockford, MI 49341

Popular Items

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
Ham Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$3.89

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$3.89

Ham Breakfast Sandwich

$3.89

Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$2.59

Cookies

Cookie

$1.75

Cookie - 1/2 Dozen

$10.00

Cookie Dozen

$18.00

Frosted Cookie

$2.25

Frosted Cookie Dozen

$25.00

Donuts

Large Donut

$1.75

Cake Donut 1/2

$8.00

Cake Donut Dozen

$15.00

Lunch

Jr Burger

$4.59

Rockford Burger

$5.79

Big Bostwick Burger

$7.79

Hotdog

$2.99

Chili Dog

$3.29

French Fries

$2.59

Chili/Cheese Fries

$4.29

Combo Fry/Bottled Drink

$5.09

Combo Fry/Fountain Drink

$3.99

Grilled Cheese

$3.59

Chips

$0.99

Regular Bettermade Brand Chips

Chips/Drink Combo

$2.59

Regular Better made Chip Bag and Drink of your choice

Sweets

Baked Cinnamon Roll

$2.69

Rice Krispies

$3.19

Brownie

$3.49

Scones

$2.49

We have a variety. Blueberry Raspberry white chocolate lemon poppy bacon cheddar spinach red pepper chocolate chip Hoilday Flavors*

Cream Horns

$2.79

Mega Muffin

$2.79
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:45 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 12:45 pm
Friday5:00 am - 12:45 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

8570 BELDING RD, Rockford, MI 49341

