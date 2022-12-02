Bostwick Bakery imageView gallery
Bagels
Dessert & Ice Cream

Bostwick Bakery Plainfield

48 Reviews

$

4029 PLAINFIELD AVE NE

GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49525

Popular Items

Donut - Dozen
Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
Ham Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$3.89

Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$2.59

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$3.89

Ham Breakfast Sandwich

$3.89

Donuts

Donut

$1.75

Donut - 1/2 Dozen

$10.00

Donut - Dozen

$18.00

Cookies

Cookie - 1/2 Dozen

$10.00

Assorted Cookies- 1 Dozen

$15.00

Chocolate Chip

$1.50Out of stock

Chocolate No Bakes

$1.50

Date

$1.50Out of stock

Frosted Sugar

$1.75Out of stock

M&M

$1.50

Molasses

$1.50

Monster

$1.50Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.50

Oatmeal Scotchie

$1.50

PB CUP

$2.49Out of stock

Peanut Butter

$1.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$1.50

Peanut Butter No Bakes

$1.50Out of stock

Snickerdoodle

$1.50

White Chocolate Chip

$1.50

Sweets

Baked Cinnamon Roll

$2.69

Pecan Roll

$2.89

Rice Krispies

$3.19

Brownie

$3.49

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$2.39Out of stock

Chocolate Muffin

$2.39Out of stock

Scones

$2.49

Lemon Blueberry Muffin

$2.39

Cream Horns

$2.79

Mega Muffin

$2.79

Lunch

Jr Burger

$4.49

Our Jr Burger is a 1/4 pound!

Northview Burger

$5.79

Our Northview Burger is a 1/3 pound!

Big Bostwick Burger

$7.79

Our Big Bostwick Burger is a 1/2 pound!

Grilled Cheese

$3.59
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bostwick Bakery

Website

Location

4029 PLAINFIELD AVE NE, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49525

Directions

Bostwick Bakery image

