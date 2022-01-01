Main picView gallery

Botanic Grille 1702 Frederick Road

review star

No reviews yet

1702 Frederick Road

Opelika, AL 36801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half/Half

$2.50

Water

Orange Juice

$5.00

Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

OJ Bottle

$15.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Appetizers

Charcuterie & Cheese

$29.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Mobile jumbo lump crab cakes, roasted red pepper coulis

Grit Fritters

$15.00

Murder Point Oysters

$18.00

Pimento Cheese

$14.00

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Boil App

$27.00

Crab Cake

$28.00

Cabbage Roll

$16.00

Crustini

$3.00

Pork Belly

$15.00

Soup

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Cup soup

$8.00

Salad

Butter Lettuce Salad

$14.00

Spinach, Romain mixed lettuce English cucumbers, green peppers, onion, carrots, apples, Chopped Egg dice Tomatoes corn kernels, red radishes, Avocado

Butter Lettuce Salad side

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romain lettuce, Garlic croutons, aged Reggiano Parmigiano crisp, Caesar dressing

Caesar Side

$6.00

Citrus Arugula Salad

$14.00

Radicchio, Spinach, Pears, Orange supreme honey crisp apple slices, toasted pecans, Avocado.

Citrus Arugula side

$7.00

Fall Harvest Salad

$13.00

Fall Harvest Side

$6.00

Special Salad

$14.00

Special Salad side

$7.00

Entree

Catfish

$24.00

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Fried Chicken

$26.00

Grilled chicken breast

$24.00

Patiana's Pasta

$22.00

Pork Chop

$34.00

Ribeye

$48.00

Salmon

$32.00

Shrimp & Grits

$29.00

Citrus Salad Entree

$12.00

Caesar Salad Entree

$10.00

Butter Lettuce Entree

$14.00

Ribeye CAP

$58.00Out of stock

Short Rib Mac

$32.00

Fall Harvest Entree

$13.00

Special Salad Entree

$14.00

Sides

Butterball Potatoes

$8.00

Carolina Gold Rice

$8.00

Grilled Mushrooms

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Roasted Vegetables

$6.00

Succotash

$8.00

Grits - Side

$8.00

Tomato and Okra Stew

$6.00

Collard Greens - Side

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Short Rib Mac

$22.00Out of stock

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Buttermilk Pie

$8.00

Fried Bread Pudding

$8.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Peach Ice Cream

$4.00

Flavored Ice Cream

$4.00

Pretzel Cheesecake

$14.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Signature Cocktails

Berry Bourbon Punch

$13.00

Elderflower Evening

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Hey, Hun!

$10.00

Lavender Lemon-Aid

$16.00

Play It Again Sam

$13.00

Skinny Mama

$17.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$11.00

Spicy Mama

$15.00

The Pomelo

$15.00

Stacy's French Martini

$13.00

Salted Caramel Martini

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Apple Jack

$10.00

Botonic

$10.00

Locke and Key

$14.00

Blueberry Bean

$14.00

Cocktails

Bees Knees

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

2 oz vodka 1 oz cranberry .5 oz lime .5 oz trips

Dark N Stormy

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet Martini

$12.00

Irish Coffe

$15.00

John Collins

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan Martini

$10.00

Margarita

$11.00

Martini

$13.00

Mexican Mule

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

Perfect Manhattan

$11.00

Skinny Margarita

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Sex on The Beach

$11.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Colorado Bulldog

$13.00

Hotty Toddy

$12.00

Mocktails

Lavender Lemonade NA

$7.00

Blood Orange Sunrise NA

$7.00

Peach Delight NA

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Liqueur

Kahlua

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Godiva White Chocolate

$10.00

Chambord

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Lucid Absinthe

$18.00

Bourbon

Old Forester

$8.00

Bardstown

$20.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blackened

$15.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Blue Note

$15.00

Booker's

$26.00

Bradshaw

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Calumet 15 yr

$36.00

Clyde May's Alabama Style

$11.00

Clyde May's Special Reserve

$17.00

Coppercraft

$14.00

E.H. Taylor

$15.00Out of stock

Eagle Rare

$13.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Four Roses 104 Select

$18.00

Four Roses Single

$15.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

George Remus

$12.00

High West

$12.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$24.00

John Emerald

$10.00

Joseph Magnus

$28.00

Kentucky Owl Confiscated

$40.00

Kentucky Owl Wiseman

$15.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Maker's Mark 46

$12.00

Noble Oak

$11.00

Oak and Eden

$16.00

Old Forester 1902

$18.00

Old Forester Statesman

$17.00

Penelope Four Grain

$12.00

Pinhook

$13.00

Weller's Antique

$15.00Out of stock

Weller's Special Reserve

$12.00Out of stock

Widow Jane

$22.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Rye Whiskey

Bulleit

$11.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Ammunition

$15.00

Tin Cup

$9.00

Clyde May's

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Pinhook

$14.00

Whistle Pig 6 yr

$15.00

Whistle Pig Farmstock

$21.00

Whistle Pig 10 yr

$26.00

Whistle Pig 12 yr

$45.00

Kentucky Owl No. 3

$55.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Proper No. 12

$8.00

8 Ball

$8.00

Chattanooga 91

$10.00

Chattanooga 111

$14.00

Redbreast KY Oak

$22.00

Vodka

Elizabeth

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Absolut

$7.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Chopin

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Effen Blood Orange

$7.00

Cathead

$8.00

Ketel One Peach

$9.00

Ketel One Grapefruit

$9.00

Ketel One Cucumber

$9.00

Grey Goose Watermelon

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Elit

$14.00

Gin

Broker's

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Aviation

$9.00

Plymouth

$9.00

Roku

$10.00

Brockman's

$12.00

Nolet

$12.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Empress

$13.00

Monkey 47

$14.00

Rum

Real McCoy

$8.00

Bacardi Light

$7.00

Bacardi Spiced

$7.00

Gosling's

$7.00

Myer's

$8.00

Kraken

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Foursquare Sagacity

$20.00

Scotch

Glenlivet 12 yr

$14.00

Macallan 18 yr

$115.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Johnny Walker Red

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Balvenie 12 yr

$24.00

Oban 14 yr

$26.00

Macallan 12 yr Double Cask

$24.00

Macallan 12 yr Sherry Oak

$28.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$70.00

Dewar's

$8.00

Tequila

El Jimador Blanco

$8.00

Herradura Silver

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

818 Blanco

$13.00Out of stock

Herradura Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Joven Mezcal

$19.00

Padre Azul Anejo

$39.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$59.00

Cognac

Hennessy VSOP

$18.00

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00Out of stock

Corona Extra

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Red Clay Cider

$9.00Out of stock

Wild Leap Chance IPA

$7.00

Cahaba Blonde

$7.00

Blackberry Farm Saison

$7.00

Ghost Train Kaleidoscope

$7.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$9.00

Truckstop Honey

$7.00

Harpoon PSL

$7.00

Draft

$7.00

Bottle Wine

Benvolio BTL

$36.00

Faustino BTL

$44.00

J Cuvée BTL

$51.00

Brut N⁰69 BTL

$72.00

Diora BTL

$44.00

Diatom BTL

$64.00

Au Bon Climat BTL

$50.00

Echo Bay BTL

$40.00

Sancerre BTL

$74.00

Ruffino BTL

$44.00

Hogue Cellars BTL

$36.00

GD Vajra BTL

$44.00

Four Graces BTL

$44.00

Robert Hall BTL

$40.00

Luke Wines BTL

$56.00

Juntos BTL

$36.00

Evolution BTL

$52.00

Mercurery BTL

$57.00

Dutton-Goldfield BTL

$81.00

Gundlach BTL

$48.00

Saracina BTL

$50.00

Finca White BTL

$44.00

Sean Minor BTL

$56.00

Growers Pinot BTL

$32.00

Growers Cab BTL

$44.00

Llama Malbec BTL

$40.00Out of stock

Wine BTG

Benvolio

$9.00

Faustino

$11.00

Diora

$11.00

Diatom

$16.00

Echo Bay

$10.00

Ruffino

$11.00

Hogue Cellars

$9.00

GD Vajra

$11.00

Four Graces Rose

$11.00

Robert Hall

$10.00

Luke Wines

$14.00

Juntos

$9.00

Evolution

$13.00

Gundlach

$12.00

Finca White

$11.00

Tawny Port

$34.00

Sean Minor

$14.00

Growers Guild Pinot

$8.00

Growers Guild Cab

$11.00

Llama Malbec

$10.00Out of stock

Oyster Bay Pinot Gris

$8.00

Mionetto Prosecco

$8.00

Castle Rock Pinot Noir

$8.00

Wycliff

$5.00

Au Bon Climat

$15.00

Firesteed Pinot Noir

$10.00

Brunch Foods

Banana Bread French Toast

$18.00

English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, cooked spinach, poached egg and hollandaise

Biscuits & Gravy

$18.00

Open faced biscuit with sausage gravy, 2 eggs any style and choice of meats

Botanic Benny

$20.00

Applewood smoked bacon, grilled tomato, poached egg and hollandaise

Botanic Breakfast Bowl

$19.00

Hashbrowns, eggs, cheese, choice of meats

Botanic Waffles

$18.00

Brisket meatloaf, sour cream mashed potatoes and tobacco fried onion rings

Steak Benedict

$28.00Out of stock

Chicken Biscuit

$20.00

Chicken n Waffles

$20.00

Classic Breakfast

$18.00

2 eggs any way, sausage patties, links, ham or bacon with hashbrowns, grits and a choice of English muffin, toast or biscuit

Salmon Cakes

$22.00

Classic Burrito

$16.00

Beignets

$8.00Out of stock

Brunch Burger

$22.00

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa

$6.00

Dropper Mimosa

$7.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa Bottle

$24.00

Remedy Mary

$12.00

Berry Bourbon Punch

$10.00

Lavender Lemon-Aid

$16.00

Pastries

Muffin

$5.00

Scones

$5.00

Croissants

$5.00

Peach Ice Cream - Cup

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Seasonal Ice Cream - Cup

$6.00

Brunch Sides

Bacon - Side

$4.00

Conecuh Sausage - Side

$6.00

Fries - Side

$3.00

Fruit - Side

$4.00

Gravy - Side

$6.00

Grits - Side

$4.00

Hashbrown Casserole - Side

$4.00

Sausage Patty - Side

$6.00

Toast

$2.00

Two Eggs - Side

$4.00

Espresso

Espresso

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$4.00

Chai

$4.00

Botanic Signature

$5.00

Americano

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 am, 9:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:59 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 am, 9:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:59 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 am, 9:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:59 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 am, 9:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:59 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 am, 9:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:59 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 am, 9:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:59 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Botanic is built around a love of nature and love for people. We offer lawn and maintenance care, a garden center, a market, a farm to table restaurant featuring southern cuisine, with garden settings or water views. Come enjoy a true southern experience!

Location

1702 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brick & Spoon
orange starNo Reviews
2836 Pepperell Pkwy #101 Opelika, AL 36801
View restaurantnext
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Auburn
orange star4.0 • 150
2353 Bent Creek Rd Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
The Coffee Shop
orange starNo Reviews
122 South 8th St - 101 Opelika, AL 36801
View restaurantnext
Venditori's Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2575 Hilton Garden Dr Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Dough Pizzeria
orange star4.9 • 48
104 S. 8th St. Opelika, AL 36801
View restaurantnext
Savanh Thai Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 63
1750 Opelika Road Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Opelika

Niffers Place - Opelika
orange star4.4 • 1,647
917 S Railroad Ave Opelika, AL 36801
View restaurantnext
La Cantina - Opelika
orange star4.6 • 321
870 N Railroad Ave Opelika, AL 36801
View restaurantnext
Next Level Cafe - NEW
orange star4.0 • 270
1006 1st Ave Opelika, AL 36801
View restaurantnext
Dough Pizzeria
orange star4.9 • 48
104 S. 8th St. Opelika, AL 36801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Opelika
Fortson
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Lagrange
review star
No reviews yet
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Newnan
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Prattville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Senoia
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Peachtree City
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston