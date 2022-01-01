Botanic Grille 1702 Frederick Road

Sunday 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Monday 8:00 am - 8:30 am, 9:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:59 pm - 3:59 am

Tuesday 8:00 am - 8:30 am, 9:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:59 pm - 3:59 am

Wednesday 8:00 am - 8:30 am, 9:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:59 pm - 3:59 am

Thursday 8:00 am - 8:30 am, 9:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:59 pm - 3:59 am

Friday 8:00 am - 8:30 am, 9:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:59 pm - 3:59 am