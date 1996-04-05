Botanica Restaurant and Gin Bar 110 Brewery Lane Suite 105

  • Home
Appetizers

Agnolotti

$13.00

Bread and Butter

$3.00

Squash

$13.00

Dozen

$36.00

Duck Liver

$7.00

Frites

$5.00

Mackerel

$13.00

Half Doz

$18.00

Olives

$5.00

Oyster EACH

$3.00

Pork Belly

$14.00

Salad

$10.00

Trout Dip

$8.00

Xtra Crackers

Scallop

$16.00

Entrees

Duck

$29.00

Steak

$34.00

Kids Meal

$12.00

Monkfish

$34.00

Pork

$29.00

Mushroom Polenta

$29.00

Dessert

Cheese

$9.00

Eclairs

$10.00Out of stock

Souffle

$10.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Pumpkin

$10.00

Gin Cocktails

Clover Club

$13.00

Empress G&T

$14.00

Grey Hound

$12.00

Last Word

$13.00

Apiary

$13.00

Negroni 3

$13.00

Cape Codder

$13.00

Aviation

$13.00

Barrel White Negroni

$13.00

Bijou

$14.00

French 75

$13.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

White Linen

$15.00

Turkish Rose

$14.00

Corpse Reviver

$13.00

Nola

$14.00

Drink Special

$14.00

House Cocktails

Paper Plane

$14.00

Guavagool

$14.00

Clip-on Tai

$13.00

Scofflaw

$12.00

Open Liqour

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Nola

$14.00

Naked & Famous

$13.00

Sazarac

$12.00

Sangria

$12.00

Vermouth

$7.00

Copilot

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Half Cocktail

$7.50

Select Spritz

$14.00

Tequilla No. 1

$13.00

Half Cocktail

$8.00

Wine

Broc Zin

$90.00

Bulliat Beaujolais (B)

$70.00

Lalande Bordeaux (B)

$80.00

COS Frappato

$89.00

Couly Chinon (B)

$65.00

Exem Bord (B)

$45.00

Field Recordings (B)

$49.00

Fisher Red Blend

$165.00

Fondereche Vacluse (B)

$49.00

Frank Fam Cab

$155.00

Georges Chinon (B)

$55.00

Ghost Block (1.5L)

$250.00

Gibbs Cab

$90.00Out of stock

Grand Tinel CNDP

$125.00

Gravet Carignan

$39.00

Iapetus Subduction

$64.00

Iron Wolf Syrah

$70.00

Jas de Breesy CNDP (B)

$100.00

Kin Cascadia Cab (B)

$45.00

Kobal Blau

$49.00

Ladoix Burgundy (B)

$100.00

L'Ecette Burgundy (B)

$55.00

Pierre Franc

$49.00

Lorieux Loire (B)

$49.00

Lun De Callie Pinot (B)

$45.00

Maz Caz Rouge

$43.00

Moniker Cab (B)

$65.00

Musar Jeune

$55.00

Pentimento Bordeaux (B)

$75.00

Prima Bordeaux (B)

$95.00

Pure Paso (B)

$65.00

Remizieres Rhone (B)

$69.00

Remoriquet Burgundy (B)

$165.00

Revel Vacquieres Rhone (B)

$60.00

Sans Liege Grenache

$90.00

Sans Liege Rhone

$65.00

Stolpman La Cuadrilla Syrah

$60.00

Sullivan Merlot

$85.00

Vetriccie (B)

$42.00

Neal Cabernet

$145.00

Kwikvi

$65.00

Keepit Chill Gamay

$48.00

Meinklang Austrian

$50.00

Olivier Marssanay

$125.00

San Liege Transendalist

$77.00

Lisica

$49.00

Lorangerie Bdx

$42.00

Fiction

$45.00

Aguila Cremant (B)

$50.00

Anguilere Bord Blanc (B)

$47.00

Anthony Road Chard (B)

$49.00

Astobiza Rose (B)

$50.00

Barbebelle Madeleine

$52.00

Bedouet Muscadet (B)

$42.00

Bellefon Champagne (B)

$110.00

Berthenet Burgundy

$70.00

Cembra Kerner (B)

$45.00

Chevreau Cuvee Silex (B)

$68.00

Curvuex Pouilly Fuisse

$85.00

Dom Ermitage Rsoe (,b)

$38.00

Jams Blend Chard (B)

$42.00

Laporte Sancerre (B)

$60.00

L'Orangerie Sauv (B)

$45.00

Riesling (B)

$49.00

Manos Cadillac (B)

$45.00

Metz Pinot Gris (B)

$45.00

Naveran Brut

$46.00

Nicholson Chard (B,)

$95.00

Noah River Chard

$49.00

Sans Liege Grenache Blanc

$55.00

Sauternes (B)

$45.00

Savoie (B)

$49.00

Stix Bugs Piquette (B)

$39.00

Vetriccie Rose (B)

$42.00

Slov Pet Nat

$45.00

Nowh River Chard

$49.00

Chantpierre Rose

$45.00

Vouvray

$68.00

Ecette Burgundy(G)

$15.00

L'orangerie rouge BDX (G)

$12.00

Pierre Cab Franc (G)

$13.00

Fiction (G)

$12.00

Half Glass

$8.00

Anguilare Bord Blanc (G)

$12.00

Riesling (G)

$13.00

Noah River Chard (G)

$13.00

Cremant (G)

$14.00

Corkage

$20.00

Vetriccie Rose

$12.00

Sanctum Pinot Noir

$49.00

Pilizota Plavina

$45.00

Metz Pinot Gris (B)

$45.00

Field Recordings Salad Days

$45.00

Pikasi Panela

$45.00

Auriere Muscadet

$45.00

Voghera Lange Favorita

$45.00

Moulin Novel Cab

$45.00

Ch La Croix de Duc Bordeaux

$45.00

Vaglio Barbera

$45.00

Beer

Wit Bier

$8.00

Guinness

$6.00

Liars Bench

$8.00

North Country

$7.00

Sam NA

$6.00

Tributary

$7.00

Tropical Haze IPA

$7.00

Loaded ?

$7.00

Liquor

Aviation Gin

$12.00

Bombay

$12.00

Barr Hill

$13.00

Barr Hill Tomcat

$15.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bimini

$11.00

Botanist

$14.00

Bully Estate Gin

$13.00

Citadelle

$13.00

Cold River

$13.00

Dry Line Rose Gin

$14.00

Empress

$14.00

Fords

$12.00

Grey Whale

$14.00

Glendalough Rose Gin

$13.00

Junipero

$14.00

Hardshore

$13.00

Haymans Navy Strength

$12.00

Haymans Old Tom

$12.00

Haymans Sloe Gin

$12.00

Hendriks

$12.00

Highclere

$14.00

Irish Gunpodwer Gin

$12.00

JCB

$25.00

Karner Blue

$12.00

Few Bfast

$13.00

Martin Miller

$13.00

Monkey 47

$15.00

Nikka Gin

$14.00

Noletes

$14.00

Porters Gin

$13.00

Ransom

$12.00

Revivalist

$14.00

Roku Gin

$12.00

Sipsmith

$12.00

Snowdrop

$14.00

St George

$12.00

Tamworth Gin

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Uncle Vals

$13.00

Uncle Vals Restorative

$13.00

Wiggly Bridge Gin

$14.00

Brockmans

$12.00

Rock Rose

$14.00

Magellen

$14.00

Plymouth

$13.00

St George

$14.00

Luxardo Cherry Gin

$13.00

London No.1

$13.00

Etsu

$15.00

Bowling & Birch

$13.00

Hendricks Neptunia

$14.00

Bluecoat

$13.00

Brooklyn

$13.00

Collective Arts

$13.00

Angels envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Buffalo trace

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glendalough Whiskey

$10.00

Jeffersons

$13.00

Koval

$14.00

Micters Rye

$12.00

Oban 14

$14.00

Toki

$12.00

Makers

$12.00

Ancnoc

$15.00

Talisker

$15.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Baller

$13.00

Hous Silver

$11.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

House Repo

$11.00

Patron

$14.00

Teremana Silver

$12.00

Vida Single Village Mezcal

$15.00

House Mezcal

$11.00

Casamigos Silver

$14.00

Barbancourt Haitian Rum

$12.00

Bully Boy Boston Rum

$11.00

Clement Rum Agricole

$13.00

Goslings Black

$11.00

Mount Gay Silver

$10.00

Oakheart Spiced Rum

$10.00

Cape Cod

$12.00

Goose

$14.00

Titos

$11.00

Kettle

$13.00

After Dinner Drinks

Tom Eddy (G)

$9.00

Dona Antonia Port (G)

$9.00

Sauternes (G)

$9.00

Belle De Brillet

$14.00

Bonal Aperitif

$9.00

Bully Amaro

$11.00

Cardamaro

$11.00

Duesse Cognac

$11.00

Dufon Armagnac

$12.00

Fernet

$8.00

Irish Cream

$10.00

Italicus

$11.00

Lillet

$9.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Pere Jules Calvados

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Banchant Orange

$12.00

Bonal

$12.00

Averna

$11.00

Absinthe

$13.00

Cynar

$12.00

Gran Marnier

$15.00

Sambuca

$11.00

El Etna

$11.00

Nonino

$11.00

N/A Beverages

Bottled Water - Still

$8.00

Coffee

$5.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

House Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Mexican Cola

$3.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Bottle Water Sparkling

$7.00

Seltzer

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
110 Brewery Lane Suite 105, Portsmouth, NH 03801

