Bar Botanical 2025 Library Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Plant-based small plates, craft cocktails, beer, & wine.
Location
2025 Library Ave, Crozet, VA 22932
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Smoked Kitchen and Tap - 2025 Library Avenue
No Reviews
2025 Library Avenue Crozet, VA 22932
View restaurant
BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE - 375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101
No Reviews
375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101 Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurant