Main picView gallery

Bar Botanical 2025 Library Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2025 Library Ave

Crozet, VA 22932

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Fare

Food Menu

Gochu Sliders

$14.00

3 wheat buns | impossible sliders | cabbage slaw | gochujang aioli (contains cashews) | house pickles on the side (cannot be made gluten-free)

Lemon Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine | cherry tomatoes | pickled onions | lemon caesar (contains cashew) | cashew parm | fried capers

Fried Crab Cakes

$15.00

2 crispy "crab" cakes | romaine | lemon crema (contains cashews) | micro greens (*cannot* be made GF)

Seasonal Soup

$7.00

Our seasonal Summer soup is a chilled Gazpacho-cherry tomatoes | watermelon | cucumber | onion | garlic | spices

Chickpea Tuna Boats

$8.00

2 romaine boats | chickpea tuna salad | cherry tomatoes | hemp seeds (GF)

Wonton Nachos

$8.00+

wonton chips | miso cashew cheese | cabbage slaw | bbq lentils | pickled onions | jalapeños | cilantro | avocado (for GF sub tortilla chips)

Loaded Hash Browns

$12.00

crispy triangle potatoes | miso cashew cheese | tamari ranch | coconut bacon | scallions (GF)

Popcorn Chicken Bites

$10.00

crispy "chicken" bites | celery sticks | tamari ranch | buffalo sauce (GF)

Lentil Tacos

$14.00

3 corn tortillas | bbq lentils | lemon crema (contains cashews) | microgreens (GF)

Dessert-Empowered Plant Cakes

$8.50

Cashew based cheesecake slices-organic, refined sugar free, nutrient dense, and GF! *contains nuts* Choose from lemon raspberry fig or twix

Cocktails

House Cocktails

Casablanca

$13.00

white rum | mint green tea | lime | piloncillo | fizz

Hermosa

$13.00

tequila | watermelon | cucumber | lime

Pimlico

$12.00

small batch bourbon | grapefruit | cinnamon | lemon | vermouth

Mr. Frond

$12.00

pineapple rum | italian aperitivo | vermouth | angostura bitters

Juicebox

$12.00

local rosemary vodka | passionfruit | graperfruit | lime | cinnamon

Corretto

$11.00

dry gin | cappelletti | simple | lemon | bubbles

Honeybear

$11.00

bergamot vodka | apple | ginger | agave | lime

Beer

Drafts

6th Lord

$7.00

Panga Drops

$7.00

Our Daily Pils

$7.00

Botanical Lager

$7.00

Bingo Lager

$7.00

Seasonal Three Notch'd Gose

$7.00

Potter's Seasonal Cider

$8.00

J Mourat Fiefs Vendeens Rose

$9.00

Bottles & Cans

Narragansett

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Flying Embers

$7.00

Blake's El Chavo

$6.00

Rise Up Coffee Stout

$6.00

Vasen Hefe

$5.00

Wine

White/Rose

Dom Diogo Vinho Verde Azal

$9.00+

Vigneti del Sole Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Garciarevalo Casamaro Rueda Verdejo

$11.00+

Pares Balta Champagne

$13.00+

Pares Balta Sparkling Rose

$9.00+

Reds

Empordalia Sinols Negra

$10.00+

La Ligniere Cotes du Rhones

$11.00+

Bodegas Vina Ijalba Rioja Tempranillo

$12.00+

N/A Beverages

House-made Beverages

Rosemary Lemonade

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

From JBird!

Bottled Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Kids Juice Box

$2.50

Elderflower Kombucha

$4.00

Blue Ridge Bucha

Retail

Merch

Botanical T-Shirt

$30.00

Botanical Hoodie

$60.00

Botanical Water Bottle

$34.00

Botanical Coffee Traveler

$30.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Plant-based small plates, craft cocktails, beer, & wine.

Location

2025 Library Ave, Crozet, VA 22932

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Smoked Kitchen and Tap - 2025 Library Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2025 Library Avenue Crozet, VA 22932
View restaurantnext
CROZET PIZZA
orange star4.3 • 910
5793 Three Notched Road Crozet, VA 22932
View restaurantnext
Starr Hill Crozet Tap Room - Crozet
orange star4.6 • 253
5391 Three Notch'd Rd Crozet, VA 22932
View restaurantnext
Mi Rancho - Crozet
orange starNo Reviews
1015 Heathercroft Circle Suite 300 Crozet, VA 22932
View restaurantnext
BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE - 375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101
orange starNo Reviews
375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101 Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Dino's Pizza and Grill - Pro Re Nata
orange starNo Reviews
6135 Rockfish Gap Turnpike Crozet, VA 22932
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Crozet

CROZET PIZZA
orange star4.3 • 910
5793 Three Notched Road Crozet, VA 22932
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza - Crozet Plaza
orange star4.4 • 340
5752 Three Notched Rd Crozet, VA 22932
View restaurantnext
Starr Hill Crozet Tap Room - Crozet
orange star4.6 • 253
5391 Three Notch'd Rd Crozet, VA 22932
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Crozet
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Charlottesville
review star
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
No reviews yet
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (1 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Lynchburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston