Botanical Plant-Based Fare

review star

No reviews yet

421 E Main St

Charlotteville, VA 22902

Order Again

Popular Items

Rosemary "Cheesy" Biscuits

Coffee & Tea

Drip

$2.50

fresh brewed coffee

Latte

$5.25

espresso + oat milk

Cappuccino

$4.50

espresso + oat milk + foam

Espresso

$2.50

double

Cold Brew

$3.50

concentrated for more caffeine. served iced.

French Press

$5.50

Paromi Tea

$2.50

bold flavored loose leaf tea

Iced Tea

$2.75

unsweetened, black

Chai

$5.25

chai + oat milk

Matcha

Matcha

$5.25

matcha + oat milk + simple syrup

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Americano

$3.00

Bevs

Rosemary Lemonade

$3.25+

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.50

Water Bottle Still

$3.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$2.50

Coconut Water

$4.75

Kid's Juice Box

$2.00

WYLD CBD sparkling water (lemon)

$5.00

WYLD CBD sparkling water (blackberry)

$5.00

Blue Ridge Bucha (elderflower sunrise)

$5.00

Blue Ridge Bucha (bluegrass bucha)

$5.00

Mocktails

Squeeze & Freeze Mocktail

$6.00

lychee purée, lemon juice, simple syrup, sugar rim frozen drink!

[Com]passion Fruit Mocktail

$6.00

passion fruit, lime juice, simple syrup, bubbles, mint

Spice Up Your Life Mocktail

$6.00

jalapeño syrup, lime juice, bubbles, tajin rim

Cocktails

[Com]passion Fruit

$12.00

Vodka, Passionfruit, Lime, Simple Syrup, and Bubbles

The Only Old Fashioned Thing

$12.00

Whiskey, Bitters, Simple Syrup, Orange, and Cherry.

The Squeeze & Freeze

$13.00

Vodka, Lychee, Lemon, and mint.

Espresso Tini

$12.00

coffee Liqueur, vodka, espresso, vanilla syrup, oat foam

Spice Up Your Life

$12.00

Tequila, Bubbles, Lime, and Jalapeño Syrup.

Shrute Farms

$13.00

whiskey, beet sage syrup, lemon, rosemary sprig

Mimosa

$9.00

Champagne & fresh squeezed OJ

Bloody Mary

$12.00

house made mix, vodka, celery, olives, pickles, tajin rim

Beer

Apple Crumb Amber Ale

$6.00

Blood Orange Gose

$6.00

Local Lager

$5.00

Minute Man IPA

$6.00

Salt Lime Gose (non-alcoholic)

$5.00

Wine

Lagar De Darei Tinto

$7.00+

Lagar De Darei Branco

$7.00+

Neverland

$9.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

Le Vigne Eli Etna Bianco

$8.00+

Pares Balta

$8.00+

Snacks

Stroopwafel-Original

$3.75

Gummies

$3.75

Fig Salami-Pistachio Pepper

$14.00

Fig Salami-Orange Zest Pepper

$14.00

Soss-Orange

$12.00

Soss-Green

$12.00

Soss-Purple

$12.00

Soss-Watermelon Dragon Limited Edition

$10.00

Soss-Reaper's Blush Limited Edition

$10.00

Aged Hickory Smoked Cashew Cheese

$14.00

Herb Macadamia Cheese

$12.00

Aged Cashew Camembert Cheese

$14.00

Candles

Good & Well National Parks Zion

$26.00

Good & Well National Parks Rainer

$26.00

Good & Well National Parks Redwood

$26.00

Good & Well National Parks Yosemite

$26.00

Good & Well Joyous Yule

$26.00

Merch

Botanical t-shirt

$25.00

Botanical crop

$60.00

Botanical hoodie

$60.00

Books

Afro-Vegan

$27.50

Animal Liberation

$16.99

Chloe Flavor

$27.99

East Meets Vegan

$18.95

Eating Animals

$18.99

Feeding The Soul

$27.99

Fiber Fueled

$27.00

Finding Ultra

$17.00

Food52 Vegan

$22.99

Forks Over Knives

$18.95

How Not To Die

$32.95

How Not To Die Cookbook

$18.95

How Not To Diet

$32.50

Making a Magnificent You!

$16.99

Note To Self

$12.00

Plant-Based On A Budget

$21.95

Plants Only Kitchen

$27.50

PlantYou

$30.00

Provecho

$32.50

The Blue Zones

$14.95

The Cheese Trap

$28.00

The China Study

$17.95

The Gracias Madre Cookbook

$35.00

The Homemade Vegan Pantry

$24.99

The Koren Vegan

$35.00

The Plant-Based Athlete

$28.99

The Plant-Based Cookbook

$24.99

The Vegan 8

$25.99

The Vegan Chinese Kitchen

$35.00

The Vegan Starter Kit

$15.99

This Cheese Is Nuts

$25.00

Unbelievably Vegan

$29.99

Vegan JapanEasy

$32.50

Vegan Richa's Indian Kitchen

$24.95

Walking With Petey

$26.00

We Are The Weather

$25.00

Whole

$26.95

Why We Love Dogs, Eat Pigs, & Wear Cows

$18.95

Coffee/Tea

Cinnamon Chai Jar

$10.00

Sleep With Me Jar

$10.00

Royal Breakfast Jar

$10.00

Early Grey Jar

$10.00

Chamomile Lavender Jar

$10.00

Palace Green Jar

$10.00

Prana Chai

$17.00

JBIRD Coffee

$16.00

Prints & Cards

Rotunda Print

$20.00

Burruss Hall Print

$20.00

King Vineyard Print

$20.00

Charlottesville Map Print

$20.00

Powerful Women Print

$20.00

Rotunda Cards

$15.00

Burruss Hall Cards

$15.00

King Vineyard Cards

$15.00

Charlottesville Map Cards

$15.00

Powerful Women Cards

$15.00

Coasters

Floral Coaster Set

$40.00

Plants

Small Plant

$30.00

Medium Plant

$50.00

Large Plant

$75.00

XL Plant

$125.00

Fresh flower bouquet

$20.00

Stickers

Tuk Tuk Sticker

$7.00

Pink Princess Sticker

$6.00

Elephant Sticker

$10.00

Red Maranta Sticker

$6.00

Appetizers

Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$12.00

topped with: cashew cream & pepita seeds GF (serves two people)

Kale & Brussels Chopped Salad

Kale & Brussels Chopped Salad

$16.00

kale, shaved brussel sprouts, roasted cauliflower, pomegranate seeds, dijon vinaigrette GF (serves two people)

Artisanal Cheese Plate

$26.00

hickory smoked cashew cheese, autumn macadamia cheese, crackers, raspberry jam, pickles, grapes, fig salami GF *except for crackers, select GF crackers if needed* (serves two-four people)

Mains

Chestnut Herb Stuffing

Chestnut Herb Stuffing

$14.00

herbed bread, mushrooms, chestnuts, onions, rosemary *request GF if needed* (serves two people)

Roasted Root Vegetables

Roasted Root Vegetables

$11.00

beets, sweet potatoes, & carrots GF (serves two people)

Smashed Golden Potatoes

Smashed Golden Potatoes

$13.00

golden potatoes, garlic, oat milk, vegan butter, chives GF (serves two people)

Cranberry Orange Sauce

Cranberry Orange Sauce

$5.00

slow cooked cranberries, orange zest, organic cane sugar GF (serves two people)

Mushroom Gravy

Mushroom Gravy

$6.00

mushroom medley, GF flour, tamari GF (serves two people)

Green Beans Almondine

Green Beans Almondine

$13.00

haricots verts, shallots, lemon, crushed almonds GF (serves two people)

Roasted White Corn

Roasted White Corn

$8.00

tender corn, vegan butter GF (serves two people)

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Rosemary "Cheesy" Biscuits

$7.00

scratch biscuits, fresh rosemary, vegan feta GF is not available for this item (serves two people)

Desserts

Assortment #1: pumpkin pie, spiced apple, lemon raspberry fig, cranberry orange

Assortment #1: pumpkin pie, spiced apple, lemon raspberry fig, cranberry orange

$35.00

sample picture to show the variety!

Assortment #2: pumpkin pie, pecan pie, salted caramel, salted chocolate

Assortment #2: pumpkin pie, pecan pie, salted caramel, salted chocolate

$35.00

sample picture to show the variety!

Pumpkin Pie (whole cake)

Pumpkin Pie (whole cake)

$35.00

Pumpkin, Almonds, Maple Syrup, Cashews, Coconut Oil, GF Rolled Oats, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Ginger, Cloves, Vanilla, Sea Salt

Pecan Pie (whole cake)

Pecan Pie (whole cake)

$35.00

Dates, Pecans, Raw Blue Agave, Coconut Oil, Roasted Sunflower Seeds, GF Rolled Oats, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Ginger, Cloves, Vanilla (Vanilla, Alcohol), Sea Salt

Spiced Apple (whole cake)

Spiced Apple (whole cake)

$35.00

GF Rolled Oats, Cashews, Almonds, Apples, Dates, Raw Blue Agave, Coconut Oil, Coconut Cream (Coconut, Water), Chia Seeds, Cinnamon, Vanilla (Vanilla, Alcohol), Ginger, Nutmeg, Sea Salt

Lemon Raspberry Fig (whole cake)

Lemon Raspberry Fig (whole cake)

$35.00

GF Rolled Oats, Dried figs, Pecans, Raw Blue Agave, Cashews, Coconut Water, Lemon Juice, Raw Virgin Coconut Oil, Raspberries, Chia seeds, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Sea Salt

Salted Caramel (whole cake)

Salted Caramel (whole cake)

$35.00

GF Rolled Oats, Coconut Water, Cashews, Almonds, Dates, Maple Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coconut Cream (Water, Coconut), Roasted Cashew Butter (Cashews, Sunflower Seed Oil), Cacao Powder, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Salt

Two cake slices (choose when picking up)

$12.00

Two pie slices (choose when picking up)

$9.00

Apple Pie (whole pie)

$28.00

Pumpkin Pie (whole pie)

$28.00
Pecan Pie (whole pie)

Pecan Pie (whole pie)

$28.00

Full Menu

Includes: all appetizers, all mains, and two cake or pie slices.
Full Thanksgiving Feast for Two

Full Thanksgiving Feast for Two

$140.00

Includes: all appetizers, all mains, and your choice of two cake or pie slices

GF Full Thanksgiving Feast for Two

GF Full Thanksgiving Feast for Two

$145.00

Includes: all appetizers, all mains (except for rosemary biscuits), and your choice of two cake or pie slices

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Plant-Based Fare, Coffee, & Cocktails

Location

421 E Main St, Charlotteville, VA 22902

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

