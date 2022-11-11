Botanica imageView gallery

Botanica

review star

No reviews yet

2490 Taylor Rd.

Wildwood, MO 63040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheesy Steakburger
Ribeye
Carrot Cake

Starters

Sourdough

$9.00

whipped lardo, salt, herbs

Crab

$15.00

"zeppoles", chive, old bay, cocktail sauce, remoulade, gremolata

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

bacon, preserved lemon aioli, parmesan

Burrata

$11.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.00

Mussels

$10.00+

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Salads

lettuce, broccolini, fennel, green goddess, herbs, almonds

Romaine Salad

$13.00

lettuce, croutons, parmesan, black pepper, anchovy dressing

Wedge Salad

$12.00

bibb, gorgonzola, crispy prosciutto, tomato jam, cured yolk, dressing

Greek Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$13.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Entrees

Cheesy Steakburger

$15.00

tomato agrodolce, fontina, fry sauce, egg bun, fries, garlic aioli

Bacon Jalapeno Steakburger

$17.00

Salmon

$28.00

Porchetta

$28.00

Ribeye

$31.00

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Salmon Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Dessert

Macaroons

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Trendy, casual restaurant with a fantastic patio and outdoor bar serving modern Italian America food. Extensive, beer, wine and cocktail menu.

Location

2490 Taylor Rd., Wildwood, MO 63040

Directions

Gallery
Botanica image

Similar restaurants in your area

Craft Eats & Drinks
orange starNo Reviews
16524 Manchester Road Wildwood, MO 63040
View restaurantnext
Kaldi's Coffee - Ellisville - Drive Thru
orange starNo Reviews
147 Clarkson Road Ellisville, MO 63011
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
15638 Manchester Road Manchester, MO 63011
View restaurantnext
Veritas Gateway to Food & Wine
orange starNo Reviews
15860 FOUNTAIN PLAZA DR ELLISVILLE, MO 63011
View restaurantnext
The Corner Pub & Grill - Corner Pub Ellisville
orange starNo Reviews
15824 Fountains Plaza dr Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
QuesaDons - 844 Plymouth Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
844 Claymont Dr Ballwin, MO 63011
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Wildwood
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston