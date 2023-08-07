Botanya 3314 West Cary Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Indulge in a one-of-a-kind culinary journey that seamlessly blends Italian and Spanish flavors to create an unforgettable dining experience. Our chic atmosphere sets the stage for an evening of elevated cuisine that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you yearning for more.
Location
3314 West Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23221
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Carytown Exchange
No Reviews
3500 West Cary Street Richmond, VA 23221
View restaurant