Stuzzichini

Prosciutto Croquettes

$13.00

Potato fritters filled with crispy prosciutto and parmigiano Reggiano. Served with saffron aioli.

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Fried Brussels sprouts with creme fraiche, dill, and sherry vinaigrette.

Camarones al Ajillo

$16.00

Shrimp sauteed in butter, parsley, garlic, and white wine.

Prosciutto Salata

$15.00

Thin Sliced prosciutto, fresh tomato, mozzarella, basil, and balsamic dressing.

Mushroom di Modena

$12.00

Oven baked mushrooms in reduction balsamic, alfredo sauce, blue cheese. Served with bread.

MeatBalls Alla'Amatriciana

$9.00

Parmesan cheese, speck, tomato sauce, and red pepper flakes.

Pastas and Risottos

4 Cheeses

$21.00

Mixture of parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, and pecorino romano cheese,

Bolognese

$20.00

Traditional braised tomato meat sauce.

Napolitana

$17.00

Tomato, basil, olive oil, oregano, garlic, onion, pepper flakes.

Alfredo

$16.95

Milk, pepper, nutmeg, butter, corn starch, parmesan cheese.

Pesto

$18.00

Basil, garlic, olive oil, pistachios.

Gnocchi Alla Vodka

$18.50

Potato pasta, heavy cream, pepper flakes, pepper, vodka.

Garden Salad

$6.25
Carbonara Pasta

$22.00

Sauce made from scratch with egg yolk, parmesan cheese, guanciale, pecorino romano, and pepper.

Entrees

Beef Lasagna

$22.00

Tomato based sauce with beef, bechamel sauce, parmesan cheese, mozzarella.

Spinach Lasagna

$18.00

Spinach, bechamel sauce, mushrooms, parmesan cheese, mozzarella.

Cordon Bleu

$26.00

Fried Chicken cutlets stuffed with spinach and cream cheese. Served with scalloped potatoes.

Lamb

$38.00

Slow Braised hind shank bone in, served with mashed carrots.

Garden salad

$6.25

Ceasar Dinner Salad

$8.95

Dolce

Tiramisu

$8.00

Homemade tiramisu.

Flan

$7.00

Delicious house custard, with botanya's caramelized syrup.

Soups

Gazpacho

$8.00

Celeste farms cucumber, bell pepper, heirloom tomato, lemon basil.

Seasonal soup

$11.00

Carrot seasonal creamy soup, with feta cheese.

Salads

Cesar Salad

$15.00

Lettuce, bread croutons, parmesan cheese, guanciale.

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Fresh tomatoes, basil, mozzarella cheese, Balsamic.

Botanya Salad

$14.00

Mushrooms, lettuce, cheese, prosciutto, tomatoes, Dijon dressing.

Family Meals

Chicken Alfredo (serves 4)

$55.00

Your choice of Pasta with chicken and Alfredo sauce. Comes with salad on the side. Pair it with our house red/white wine for only $15!

Meatballs Pomodoro sauce (serves 4)

$55.00

Your choice of pasta with Meatballs and pomodoro sauce. Comes with salad on the side. Pair it with our house red/white wine for only $15!

Pesto ( serves 4)

$35.00

Your choice of pasta with Pesto sauce. Comes with salad on the side. Pair it with our house red/white wine for only $15!

Marinara Sauce ( serves 4)

$40.00

Your choice of pasta with Pomodoro sauce. Comes with salad on the side. Pair it with our house red/white wine for only $15!

Alfredo (serves 4)

$45.00

Your choice of pasta with Alfredo sauce. Comes with salad on the side. Pair it with our house red/white wine for only $15!