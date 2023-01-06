BG picView gallery
Steakhouses
Latin American
Chicken

Botteco Brazil

46 Reviews

$$

14561 Bothell Way Northeast

Shoreline, WA 98155

Order Again

Popular Items

Brazilian Churrasco
Moqueca (Brazilian Seafood stew)
Feijoada (Black Beans Stew)

LUNCH / DINNER

Bife acebolado (Beef with caramelized onion)

Bife acebolado (Beef with caramelized onion)

$23.50

Beef with caramelized onions. French fries. Served with garlic jasmine rice, Black beans with smoked Pork Sausage. Potatoes salad and farofa(Toasted yucca flour. )

Frango à Passarinho (Seasoned fried chicken)

$19.90

Brazilian style fried chicken. Served with garlic jasmine rice, black beans with smoked Pork, Brazilian style potato salad and farofa (Toasted and seasoning yucca flour).

Brazilian Churrasco

Brazilian Churrasco

$23.90

Choice of Beef Coulotte, Garlic Sirloin and Chicken wrapped bacon. Served with a side of jasmine rice, Brazilian style black beans (contain smoked pork sausage),potato salad, and farofa. Choice of any meat. It can have all three or just one , the amount is for one person meal. You choose.

Costela no Bafo (Slow cook Beef Ribs)

Costela no Bafo (Slow cook Beef Ribs)

$38.00Out of stock

Slow cook Beef Ribs. Served with garlic jasmine rice, Black beans with smoked pork sausage. Potato salad and farofa(toasted yucca flour).

Filé de Peito de Frango com cogumelos Salteados (Chicken filet w/ Sauteed mushrooms)

Filé de Peito de Frango com cogumelos Salteados (Chicken filet w/ Sauteed mushrooms)

$18.00

Chicken filét with sautéed mushrooms. Served with garlic jasmine rice, Black beans with smoked Pork Sausage. Potatoes salad and farofa (toasted and seasoning yucca flour).

Moqueca (Brazilian Seafood stew)

Moqueca (Brazilian Seafood stew)

$28.00

Creamy Brazilian Seafood stew. Made with shrimp, codfish, calamari, mussels, scallops. Garlic, onions, cilantro, red and green bell pepper, coconut milk , azeite de dendê (dendê palm oil). Served with garlic jasmine rice.

Feijoada (Black Beans Stew)

Feijoada (Black Beans Stew)

$25.00

Black beans stew with smoked pork meat, Pork sausage, pork ribs. Served with garlic jasmine rice, collard greens, fried pork belly, orange slices and farofa(toasted and seasoning yucca flour)

International Shrimp

International Shrimp

$48.00

Shrimp, white sauce, peas, ham, potato sticks and gratin cheese.

Brazilian Strogonoff

Brazilian Strogonoff

Served with Garlic Jasmin Rice and Potato Sticks.

Camarão canto do mar

Camarão canto do mar

$55.00

Shrimp, onion, garlic, tomato, coriander, olive oil, white sauce, potato sticks. Creamy crab rice made with garlic, onion, tomato, bell pepper, coconut milk and crab meat.

Lamb Sirloin

Lamb Sirloin

$29.50

Grilled Lamb Sirloin. Served with vegetables rice ( carrots, peas, garlic, raisins). Garlic mashed potatoes.

Brazilian Churrasco Especial

Brazilian Churrasco Especial

$26.50

Our Prime Steak (Picanha) 10 oz, Grilled, Cooked on the Charbroiler. Served with garlic jasmine rice, Black Beans with smoked Pork Sausage, French fries, Brazilian style potato salad and Farofa (Toasted and Seasoning Yucca Flour).

Filet Parmigiana

Filet Parmigiana

$46.00Out of stock

Breaded Filét Mignon, Spaghetti with tomato Sauce. Gratinated mozzarella cheese on top. Serve two people.

Camarão Duchefe. (Shrimp)

$50.00Out of stock

Breaded Shrimp, creamy rice, white sauce and pesto, tomato sauce, potato Sticks and gratin cheese.

Desserts

Pudim (Flan)

Pudim (Flan)

$6.00
Cupuacu

Cupuacu

$6.00Out of stock
Passion Fruit Cream

Passion Fruit Cream

$6.00
Mousse Chocolate

Mousse Chocolate

$6.00
Pineapple Cream

Pineapple Cream

$6.00

Sides

Garlic Jasmine Rice Side

$4.00

Fried Yucca Side

$8.00
French Fries Side

French Fries Side

$6.00

Black Beans Side

$4.00

Hearts of Palm Salad Side

$7.00
Churrasco Side

Churrasco Side

$15.00

Beef Coulotte, garlic Sirloin, chicken wrapped bacon. Choose the meat and meat temperature.

Feijão Tropeiro

$5.00Out of stock

Caldo de Mocotó

$15.00Out of stock

N/A DRINKS

Guarana

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Water

$2.00Out of stock

Sprit

$3.00

Pellegrino water 750ml

$9.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Squeezed Orange juice

$8.00

Pellegrino water 500ml

$5.00Out of stock

Red bull

$5.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

7-up

$3.00

Agua de côco. Coconut water

$5.00

WINE

10 BANDOL DOMAIN LA SUFFRENE (RED/CRISPY DRY) - FRANCE

$9.00

11 Carbenet Sauvignon

$8.00

2 DOW'S - TAWNY PORTO VINTAGE ( RED DRY) - PORTUGAL

$11.00

3 MERLOT

$8.00

4 VALE DO BOMFIN (RED WINE/DRY) - PORTUGAL

$8.00

5 CAVICCHIOLI - LAMBRUSCO (RED SWEET) - ITALY

$9.00

6 Chardonnay White wine

$8.00

7 COTES DU RHONE ( ROSE WINE ) - FRANCE

$9.00Out of stock

8 LEO L-10 ( MALBEC PREMIUM) - ARGENTINA

$15.00Out of stock

9 HUNTINGTON (SAUVIGNON BLANC) - USA

$8.00Out of stock

HOUSE RED WINE

$8.00

HOT TEA

PEPPERMINT

$4.00

CHAI GREEN ( GREEN TEA)

$4.00

CHAMOMILE ( CAFFEINE FREE)

$5.00

LEMON GINGER

$4.00

LEMON

$4.00Out of stock

ROOIBOS CHAI (WARMING SPICES)

$4.00

APPETIZERS

Fried Yucca (mandioca)

Fried Yucca (mandioca)

$15.00
Filet Mignon with Madeira Sauce and French Fries

Filet Mignon with Madeira Sauce and French Fries

$25.00

Sautéed Filét Mignon with mushrooms, garlic, onions, parsley, creamy roti sauce, flambéed with madeira wine. Served with French fries.

Smoked Pork Sausage W/ Caramelized Onions

Smoked Pork Sausage W/ Caramelized Onions

$18.00

Sautéed smoked Pork Sausage with caramelized onions. Served with French fries.

Sautéed Garlic Mushrooms

Sautéed Garlic Mushrooms

$14.00Out of stock

Sautéed mushrooms with garlic, tyme, parsley, butter, Flambéed with white wine.

Garlic Aioli Shrimp

Garlic Aioli Shrimp

$25.00

Sautéed Shrimp with garlic.

Seasoned Fried Chicken

Seasoned Fried Chicken

$12.00

Whole chicken chopped, seasoned with garlic, salt, white wine and deep fried.

French Fries (batata frita)

French Fries (batata frita)

$12.00

Allergy : gluten

Churrasco Misto Appetizer

Churrasco Misto Appetizer

$24.50
Picanha Especial

Picanha Especial

$24.50

Our Prime steak (Picanha) Cooked on Charbroiler. Served with crispy and breaded fried Plantains and French fries.

Salads

Hearts of Palm Salad

$13.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14561 Bothell Way Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

