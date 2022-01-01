Main picView gallery

Botellón 2124 larimer st

2124 larimer st

Denver, CO 80205

Order Again

Aperitivos

Mesa de Salumi

$26.00

Mesa de Queso

$21.00

La Charcuteria Grande

$38.00

Olives

$8.00

Quicos

$5.00

Tapas

Alcachofa Asada

$11.00

Broccolini

$12.00

Shishitos

$15.00

Patatas Bravas

$16.00

Coliflor

$16.00

Costillas

$18.00

Bisteca

$21.00

Croquetas

$16.00

Pulpo

$22.00

Mejillones

$18.00

Gambas

$22.00

Vieria single

$18.00

Vieria double

$26.00

Paella

Verde full

$36.00

Verde double

$65.00

Salchichas full

$42.00

Salchichas double

$76.00

Mariscos full

$44.00

Mariscos double

$80.00

Vodka

FJ Vodka

$7.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Gin

FJ Gin (well)

$7.00

Gin Mare

$10.00

St. George Terroir

$9.00

Bar Hill Gin

$11.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Well Tequila (Cimarron Blanco)

$7.00

Corralejo Blanco

$9.00

Corralejo Repo

$11.00

Corralejo Anejo

$13.00

Lalo

$12.00

Alipus Ensemble

$18.00

ArteNOM 1579 Blanco

$14.00

ArteNOM 1414 Reposado

$16.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$18.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$13.00

Mijenta Blanco

$13.00

Clase Azul Repo

$37.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$100.00

Rum/Cachaca

Flor De Cana 4yr (Dark)

$7.00

Plantation 3 Star (White)

$7.00

Cachaca

$9.00

Probitas

$9.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Highland Park

$13.00

Glenrouthes Speyside

$15.00

Well Bourbon

$7.00

Famous Grouse

$9.00

Leopold Bros Whiskey 4yr

$13.00

Toki

$12.00

Liqueur

St George NOLA Coffee

$10.00

Chareau Float

$2.50

Cointreau

$10.00

Coin Float

$2.50

Amaro

Nardini Amaro

$10.00

Sherry and Port

Cesar Florido Moscatel Dorado

$6.00

Nieeport Ruby Port

$8.00

Brandy/Cognac

Well Cognac

$8.00

Hennessey

$15.00

Specialty Cocktails

Cobb-sicle

$12.00Out of stock

Smokey & The Bandit

$12.00

A Date You Won't Fig-et

$12.00

A Drink Named Antoine

$12.00

Peach Daiquiri

$12.00

NY Sour Motxo

$12.00

I Need An Adult

$10.00

Red sangria

$6.00

White sangria

$6.00

Glass Red

Casas del Bosque PN

$13.00

Marques Rioja

$10.00

Vina Sastre Ribero del Duero

$15.00

Artazu Garnacha

$16.00

Estefania Tilenus Mencia

$11.00

El Esteco Malbec

$13.00

Torres Gran Reserva Cab Sauv

$16.00

Porrera Priorat

$18.00

Bottle Red

BTL Casas del Bosque

$48.00

BTL Marques Rioja

$35.00

BTL Vina Sastre

$55.00

BTL Artazu Garnacha

$59.00

BTL Estefania Mencia

$38.00

BTL El Esteco Malbec

$47.00

BTL Torres Cab Sauv

$59.00

BTL Celler Cal Priorat

$65.00

BTL Bodega Colome

$75.00

BTL Remelluri Rioja

$120.00

Glass White

Tilia Torrontes

$9.00

Tabla Albarino

$14.00

Gramona Gessami Blanco

$16.00

Bodegas Estefania Tilenus Godello

$15.00

Aizpurua Txakoli

$14.00

Adega Albarino

$12.00

Bottle White

BTL Tilia Torrontes

$32.00

BTL Tabla Albarino

$45.00

BTL Gramona Gessami

$59.00

BTL Estefania Godello

$55.00

BTL Aizpurua Txakoli

$49.00

BTL Adega Albarino

$45.00Out of stock

BTL Domaine Ricard 2021 Touraine Petiot Blanc

$65.00

Bubbles

Forte Vinho Verde

$7.00

BTL Forte Vinho Verde

$27.00

Mirame Cava

$8.00

BTL Mirame Cava

$30.00

Juve Brut

$13.00

BTL Juve Brut

$39.00

Avinyo Petillant

$12.00

BTL Avinyo Petillant

$45.00

BTL Gramona Imp Brut

$95.00

Rose

Lahu Txakolina Rose

$11.00

BTL Lahu Rose

$38.00

Sherry/Port

Xeres sherry

$6.00

Porto Ruby

$6.00

Beer

PBR

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Hazy IPA

$7.00

Estrella Draft

$6.00

Wiley Roots Watermelon Slush

$8.00

Wiley Roots Pineapple Slush

$8.00

Wiley Roots Coffee Cinnabun Stout

$8.00

New Image Pilsner

$6.00

DBC Princess Yumyum

$6.00

90 Shilling

$6.00

Avery Maharaja

$7.00

Juicy Banger

$7.00

Avery Seltzer

$5.00

Cider

Isastegi Sagardo 2021 Cider

$12.00

Soda

Seedlip Garden

$8.00

Soda

$3.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Aguafresca

$5.00

Espresso single

$4.00

Espresso double

$6.00

Coffee Americano

$5.00

Tea

$4.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Dessert

Almond Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate Spiced Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Burnt Basque Cheesecake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Spanish Tapas and Wine

2124 larimer st, Denver, CO 80205

