Latin American
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese
Botika
2,703 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
303 Pearl Pkwy #111, San Antonio, TX 78215
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Crawfish Cafe - San Antonio
No Reviews
12485 W Interstate 10, STE 108 San Antonio, TX 78230
View restaurant