Latin American
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese

Botika

2,703 Reviews

$$

303 Pearl Pkwy #111

San Antonio, TX 78215

Botika Bowl
Bento box
Short Rib Noodles

Botika Shirt

Botika Shirt

$40.00

Botika Glasses

Botika Glasses

$10.00

Botika Hat

Botika Hat

$15.00

Botika t shirt

Botika T Shirt

$25.00

Kids Menu

Kids Veggie Fried Rice

$6.00

Kids Stir Fry Noodles

$6.00

Kids Teriyaki Chicken W/Fries

$7.00

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$10.00

ADD-ONS

Side of Steamed Rice

$2.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Stir-Fried Veggies

$7.00

Side of Veggie Fried Rice

$8.00

Side of Veggie Noodles

$8.00

Avocado Emulsion

$2.00

Huancaina Sauce

$1.00

House Kimchi

$5.00

Fries with Rocoto Ailoi

$5.00

House fermented Pepper Paste

$1.00

Chimichurri Sauce

$1.00

Rocoto Aioli Syao

$1.00

CEBICHE

Shrimp Tiradito

$19.00

Cebiche Caribe

$19.00

LUNCH

Botika Bowl

$15.00
Bento box

Bento box

$15.00

SMALL PLATES

(3) Empanadas

(3) Empanadas

$12.00Out of stock

Beef, sweet plantain, queso fresco, rocoto aioli, avocado emulsion.

(3) Steam Buns

(3) Steam Buns

$14.00

Crispy pork belly, caramelized onion hoisin sauce, pickled red cabbage, cucumbers, mint

(4) Empanadas

$15.00
(4) Steam Buns

(4) Steam Buns

$18.00

Crispy pork belly, caramelized onion hoisin sauce, pickled red cabbage, cucumbers, mint

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Anticuchero marinated, house chimichurri, crushed peanuts, capchi sauce

Potstickers

Potstickers

$12.00

Crispy pork and cabbage dumplings, black tea & sake broth, spicy mustard.

(6) Tequeños

$12.00

(9) Tequeños

$15.00

Eggrolls (3)

$9.00

SUSHI

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$16.00

Fresh tuna, pickled chile, cucumber, green onions, black sesame, rocoto-tobikko aioli

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$18.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, crispy noodles, spicy kanikama salad

Sashimi 6 Pieces

Sashimi 6 Pieces

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, Hamachi, daily catch, (pick two) pickled ginger wasabi

Sashimi 9 pieces

Sashimi 9 pieces

$24.00

Tuna, salmon, Hamachi, daily catch, pickled ginger wasabi

Tsukemono

$7.00

Assorted house pickles

Salmon 3 Ways Roll

$18.00

Summer Roll

$14.00

Teri Chicken Roll

$16.00

Green Papaya Salad

$11.00

WOK & BRASA

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$27.00

Wok stir-fried hanger steak, siyao, steamed rice, fries, sunny side egg, house pickles

Short Rib Noodles

Short Rib Noodles

$26.00

Braised short rib “al seco” yakisoba noodles, seasonal vegetables, huancaina sauce, salsa criolla

Spicy Eggplant noodles

Spicy Eggplant noodles

$19.00

Crispy Japanese eggplant, yakisoba noodles, house chili-garlic, pickled peppers, herbs, peanuts

Botika Burger

Botika Burger

$16.00

8oz. special blend beef, queso blanco, Huancaina sauce, salsa Criolla, pickles, Served with fries and rocoto aioli

Octopus

Octopus

$25.00

Grilled octopus, Chimichurri sauce, Huancaina potatoes, espelette pepper

Bento Box

$15.00

Steak Salad Special

$18.00

Chicken Huli Huli

$24.00

Special

Aged Ribeye

$60.00
Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Sunday 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

303 Pearl Pkwy #111, San Antonio, TX 78215

Directions

