Indian

Botiwalla - Optimist Hall

review star

No reviews yet

1115 N Brevard St Suite 203

Charlotte, NC 28206

Order Again

Popular Items

Butter Chicken & Rice
Chicken Tikka Roll
Masala Smashed Potatoes

Street

Chaat, finger foods, and snacks. If you eat with your hands, you'll have to "chaat" (lick) your fingers afterwards.
Bhel Puri

Bhel Puri

$6.99

Tangy, crunchy, sweet, and spicy--an Indian street food classic. Puffed rice, flour crisps (puris), crunchy chickpea noodles (sev), roasted chickpeas (boondi), cilantro, and onions tossed w/ tamarind and green chutneys and our spice blend.

Gobi 65

Gobi 65

$8.99

Crispy Indo-Chinese cauliflower seasoned with curry leaves, ginger, red chili, and coriander. Served with ginger-soy sauce

Kale Pakoras

Kale Pakoras

$8.99

Indian style savory kale fritters made with curried chickpea batter. Served w/ green chutney and sweet yogurt.

Masala Smashed Potatoes

Masala Smashed Potatoes

$4.99

Crispy fingerling potatoes tossed with salt, chaat masala, lime juice, and cilantro. Served w/ sweet yogurt and spicy Maggi ketchup.

SPDP

SPDP

$8.49

Savory puffed flour crisps (puris) fills with sweet yogurt, green and tamarind chutneys, potatoes, onions, cilantro and topped with crunchy chickpea noodles (sev).

Vada Pav

Vada Pav

$10.99

Spicy potato dumplings (2) fried in a curried chickpea batter. Served w/ green and tamarind chutneys on two toasted buns.

Kid's Cheese Paratha

Kid's Cheese Paratha

$3.99

Flaky flatbread folded over ooey gooey mozzarella cheese and served with a side of sweet yogurt.

Kid's Kathi Roll

Kid's Kathi Roll

$5.99

Grilled malai chicken and rice wrapped in flaky flatbread served with a side of sweet yogurt.

Sigri

Chicken Tikka Roll

Chicken Tikka Roll

$11.99

Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, Kashmiri chili paste, and North Indian spices. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan w/ Desi slaw, onions, cilantro, and chutneys. Served w/ Raita. (HALAL)

Lamb Boti Kabab Roll

Lamb Boti Kabab Roll

$14.99

All natural lamb marinated in black pepper, curry leaf, dark soy, ginger, garlic, and vinegar. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan w/ Desi slaw, onions, cilantro, and chutney. Served w/ Raita. (NOT HALAL)

Malai Chicken Roll

Malai Chicken Roll

$11.99

Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in cream, ginger, garlic, yogurt, and cardamom. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan w/ Desi slaw, onions, cilantro, and chutney. Served w/ raita. (HALAL)

Paneer Tikka Roll

Paneer Tikka Roll

$12.99

Paneer (Indian farmer's cheese) marinated in yogurt, lime juice, Kashmiri chili paste, and North Indian spices, chargrilled with onions and bell peppers. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan w/ Desi slaw, cilantro, and chutney. Served w/ raita.

Tandoori Veggie Roll

Tandoori Veggie Roll

$10.99

Grilled zucchini, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers marinated in yogurt, lime juice, Kashmiri chili paste, and North Indian spices. Served w/ Desi slaw, onions, cilantro, and chutney, wrapped in hot-buttered naan.

Crispy Masala Fish Roll

Crispy Masala Fish Roll

$13.99

Crispy tilapia seasoned with cumin, lime, chilli powder, ginger, garlic. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan with desi slaw, onions, cilantro, & chutney. Served with raita.

Lamb Burgers

Lamb Burgers

$13.99

All natural lamb sliders seasoned with cumin, ginger, chilies, mint, and cilantro. Served w/ Desi slaw, green chutney, and Maggi ketchup on two toasted buns (pav) brushed w/ ghee. (HALAL)

Desi Salad

Desi Salad

$9.00

Shredded white and red cabbage, carrots, scallions, and roasted cashews topped with toasted sesame seeds, cilantro, and crunchy chickpea noddles (sev) w/ a cumin-lime vinaigrette. Top with your choice of protein or veg.

Curry & Rice Plates

Butter Chicken & Rice

Butter Chicken & Rice

$11.99

Boneless chicken in an over the top tomato cream-butter sauce with jaggery, roasted garam masala, and aromatics. Served with rice & veg raita.

Butter Paneer & Rice

Butter Paneer & Rice

$11.99

Creamy farmer's cheese (paneer) in an over the top tomato cream-butter sauce with jaggery, roasted garam masala, and aromatics. Served with rice & veg raita.

Specials

Ask us about our rotating daily specials! Subject to change.
MG Road Wings

MG Road Wings

$10.99

Six dry-rubbed, crispy chicken wings seasoned with chilies, lime and spices. Served with a lime wedge and ginger-chili dipping sauce. (gluten free)

Pav Bhaji

$10.99

Spicy mixed vegetable hash topped with butter and cilantro. Served with two Ghee brushed Pav buns. (Vegetarian)

Golden Milk

$3.49Out of stock

Coconut milk, almond milk, honey, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, black pepper and roasted coriander. (dairy free)

Skewers

Chicken Tikka Skewer

Chicken Tikka Skewer

$6.99

Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, Kashmiri chili paste, and North Indian spices. Served with red onion, cilantro, green chutney and a lime wedge. (HALAL)

Lamb Skewer

Lamb Skewer

$9.99

All natural lamb marinated in black pepper, curry leaf, dark soy, ginger, garlic, and vinegar. Served with red onion, cilantro, green chutney and a lime wedge. (NOT HALAL)

Malai Skewer

Malai Skewer

$7.99

Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in cream, ginger, garlic, yogurt, and cardamom. Served with red onion, cilantro, green chutney and a lime wedge. (HALAL)

Paneer Skewer

Paneer Skewer

$7.99

Paneer (Indian farmer's cheese) marinated in yogurt, lime juice, Kashmiri chili paste, and North Indian spices, chargrilled with onions and bell peppers. Served with red onion, cilantro, green chutney and a lime wedge.

Veggie Skewer

Veggie Skewer

$5.49

Grilled zucchini, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers marinated in yogurt, lime juice, Kashmiri chili paste, and North Indian spices. Served with red onion, cilantro, green chutney and a lime wedge.

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Milk dumplings fried in pure ghee and soaked in rose-cardamom syrup. Topped with almonds & pistachios.

Extras

Naan

Naan

$2.99

Hot, fluffy, and brushed with ghee. (vegetarian)

Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.99

Like it spicy? Our housemade hot sauce will take it to eleven. Fresh chilies, garlic, tomato, and fresh-roasted achaari masala. (vegan)

Mango Pickle

Mango Pickle

$0.99

Crank up the flavor. First timers be warned, try in small amounts!

Maggi

Maggi

$0.99

The perfect combo of sweet and spicy

Raita

Raita

$0.99

Lightly seasoned yogurt with touch of sugar and salt - takes the edge off the heat. (vegetarian)

Veg Raita

Veg Raita

$0.99

Lightly seasoned yogurt with vegetables, a touch of sugar, and salt - takes the edge off the heat. (vegetarian)

Green Chutney

Green Chutney

$0.99

Lime, garlic, cilantro, and a touch of heat.

Tamarind Chutney

Tamarind Chutney

$0.99

Sweet and tangy

Sweet Yogurt

Sweet Yogurt

$0.99

A perfect counterpart to our green chutney

Cumin Lime Dressing

Cumin Lime Dressing

$0.99

Our quintessential salad dressing

Desi Slaw

Desi Slaw

$0.99

A creamy green and red cabbage slaw lightly seasoned with cumin and mustard seed (vegetarian)

Bowl of Butter Chicken

Bowl of Butter Chicken

$6.99

Boneless chicken in an over the top tomato cream-butter sauce with jaggery, roasted garam masala, and aromatics.

Bowl of Butter Paneer

$6.99

Creamy farmer's cheese (paneer) in an over the top tomato cream-butter sauce with jaggery, roasted garam masala, and aromatics.

Pav (add one bun)

Pav (add one bun)

$1.50

Grilled and buttered

Ginger Chili Mayo

$0.99

Bowl of Rice

$2.99

For Everyone

Chai

Chai

$3.49

Indian Black Tea brewed with milk, cardamom, ginger, sugar

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$3.49

Indian Black Tea brewed with milk, cardamom, ginger, sugar - on ice!

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Housemade chilled yogurt drink with sweet mango pulp and cardamom

Still Water

$3.49

Sparkling Ginger

$2.99Out of stock
Nimbu Pani

Nimbu Pani

$3.99

Fresh-squeezed lime, simple syrup, soda water, and a dash of salt

Lime Ricky

Lime Ricky

$3.99

Housemade raspberry syrup, fresh-squeezed lime, and soda

Pineapple Turmeric Soda

Pineapple Turmeric Soda

$3.99

Pineapple juice, housemade turmeric syrup, fresh-squeezed lime, and soda

Tamarind Cola

Tamarind Cola

$3.99

Housemade cola syrup, tamarind, and soda

Nimbu Pani SLUSHY

$4.99
Thums Up

Thums Up

$2.45

India's favorite cola

Limca

Limca

$2.45

Lemon-lime soda

Frooti

$2.45

Mango drink

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Ginger Ale

$1.95

Fanta

$1.95

Boylan Ginger Beer

$3.50

Golden Milk

$3.49Out of stock

Coconut milk, almond milk, honey, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, black pepper and roasted coriander. (dairy free)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1115 N Brevard St Suite 203, Charlotte, NC 28206

Directions

Botiwalla - Optimist Hall image

