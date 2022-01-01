Botiwalla - Ponce City Market imageView gallery
Indian

Botiwalla - Ponce City Market

review star

No reviews yet

Ponce City Market 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE n134

Atlanta, GA 30308

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Roll
Masala Smashed Potatoes
Malai Chicken Roll

Street

Chaat, finger foods, and snacks. If you eat with your hands, you'll have to "chaat" (lick) your fingers afterwards.
SPDP

SPDP

$8.49

Savory puffed flour crisps (puris) filled with sweet yogurt, green and tamarind chutneys, potatoes, onions, cilantro, and topped with crunchy chickpea noodles (sev).

Masala Smashed Potatoes

Masala Smashed Potatoes

$5.99

Crispy fingerling potatoes tossed with salt, chaat masala, lime juice, and cilantro. Served with sweet and spicy Maggi ketchup.

Sweet Potato Chaat

$9.99Out of stock

Fried sweet potatoes w/ onions, cilantro, golden raisins, spiced cashews, topped with green and tamarind chutneys, sev, and corn poha.

Sigri

Chicken Tikka Roll

Chicken Tikka Roll

$11.99

Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chili paste, and north Indian spices. Served with desi slaw, onions, cilantro and chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.

Desi Salad

Desi Salad

$10.99

Shredded red and white cabbage, carrots, scallions, and roasted cashews topped with sesame seeds, cilantro, and crunchy chickpea noodles (sev), with a cumin-lime vinaigrette.

Lamb Boti Kabab Roll

Lamb Boti Kabab Roll

$14.99Out of stock

All natural lamb marinated in black pepper, curry leaf, dark soy, ginger, garlic, and vinegar. Served with onions, cilantro, green chutney, and desi slaw wrapped in hot buttered naan.

Lamb Burgers

Lamb Burgers

$13.99

All natural lamb sliders seasoned with cumin, ginger, chillies, mint and cilantro. Served with desi slaw, green chutney, and Maggi ketchup on two toasted buns (pav) brushed with ghee.

Malai Chicken Roll

Malai Chicken Roll

$11.99

Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in cream, ginger, garlic, yogurt, and cardamom. Served with desi slaw, onions, cilantro and green chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.

Masala Tri Tip Roll

Masala Tri Tip Roll

$14.99

All natural beef marinated in black pepper, curry leaf, dark soy, ginger, garlic and vinegar. Served with desi slaw, onions, cilantro and chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.

Paneer Tikka Roll

Paneer Tikka Roll

$12.99

Paneer (Indian farmer's cheese) marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chili paste, and north Indian spices, chargrilled with onions and bell peppers. Served with Desi slaw, onions, cilantro and chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.

Tamarind Glazed Spare Ribs

Tamarind Glazed Spare Ribs

$21.99

Desi style pork ribs braised with ginger, garlic, soy, star anise, and finished with a tamarind-ginger glaze, fried curry leaf, and toasted sesame seeds. Served with desi slaw, raita, and hot buttered naan. Taste & believe!

Tandoori Veggie Roll

Tandoori Veggie Roll

$10.99

Grilled zucchini, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chili paste, and north Indian spices. Served with desi slaw onions, cilantro and chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.

Specials

Ask us about our rotating daily specials! Subject to change.

Crispy Masala Fish Roll

$13.99

All natural tilapia marinated in a kashmiri chili paste and fried. Served with desi slaw, onions, cilantro, green and tamarind chutney, Maggi ketchup, wrapped in hot buttered naan.

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Milk dumplings fried in ghee. Soaked in a rose-cardamom syrup.

Impossible Burger

$14.99

Seasoned with Cumin, Ginger, Mint & Cilantro. Served on two Butter Toasted Pav(Buns) with Green Chutney, Spicy Ketchup & Desi Slaw. Vegan Option has Pickled Onions instead of Desi Slaw and the Pav is toasted without Butter.

Skewers

Chicken Tikka Skewer

$8.99

Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chili paste, and north Indian spices. Served with onions, cilantro, and green chutney.

Lamb Skewer

$10.99

All natural lamb marinated in black pepper, curry leaf, dark soy, ginger, garlic, and vinegar. Served with onions, cilantro, and green chutney.

Malai Skewer

$8.99

Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in cream, ginger, garlic, yogurt, and cardamom. Served with onions, cilantro, and green chutney.

Paneer Skewer

$8.99

Paneer (Indian farmer's cheese) marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chili paste, and north Indian spices, chargrilled with onions and peppers. Served with onions, cilantro, and green chutney.

Tri-tip Skewer

$10.99

All natural beef marinated in black pepper, curry leaf, dark soy, ginger, garlic and vinegar. Served with onions, cilantro, and green chutney.

Veggie Skewer

$6.99

Grilled zucchini, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chili paste, and north Indian spices. Served with cilantro, onion, and green chutney.

Lamb Burger Patties

$10.99

All natural ground lamb meat seasoned with cumin, ginger, chilies, mint, cilantro, and brushed with ghee. Order comes with two patties.

Extras

Desi Slaw

$0.99

A creamy green and red cabbage slaw lightly seasoned with cumin and mustard seed.

Cumin Lime Dressing

$0.99

Cumin, lime, and cilantro blended into a tangy vinaigrette.

Green Chutney

$0.99

A water based cilantro sauce.

Hot Sauce

$0.99

Like it spicy? Our house-made hot sauce will take it to eleven. Red chillies, garlic, vinegar, salt.

Maggi

$0.99

A sweet and spicy ketchup imported from India

Mango Pickle

$0.50

Crank up the flavor. First timers be warned, try in small amounts!

Naan

$3.49

Hot, fluffy, and brushed with ghee.

Raita

$0.99

Lightly seasoned yogurt with a touch of sugar and salt - takes the edge off the heat.

Sweet Yogurt

$0.99

A sweet Desi yogurt

Tamarind Chutney

$0.99

A tamarind, date, and jaggery (unrefined sugar) reduction

Maska Pav

$1.99

Lightly toasted pav brushed with ghee

Utensils

NA Beverages

Chai

$3.49

Indian Black Tea brewed with milk, cardamom, ginger, sugar - served with Parle G cookies upon request -

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99Out of stock

Frooti

$2.49

mango-flavoured drink

Iced Chai

$3.49Out of stock

Indian Black Tea brewed with milk, cardamom, ginger, sugar - served with Parle G cookies upon request -

Lime Ricky

$3.99

Housemade strawberry puree, lime, and soda water.

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Housemade chilled yogurt with sweet mango pulp and cardamom.

Nimbu Pani

$3.49

Housemade fresh-squeezed lime, simple syrup, soda water, dash of salt.

Pineapple Turmeric Soda

$3.99

Housemade pineapple, fresh turmeric, fresh-squeezed lime, soda.

Tamarind Cola

$3.99

Housemade cola syrup, tamarind, soda.

Thums Up

$2.49

Limca

$2.49

Fiji Water Bottle

$3.25Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$3.25Out of stock

Crystal Geyser Water Bottle

$2.50Out of stock

Sweet Lassi

$4.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Ponce City Market 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE n134, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

Gallery
Botiwalla - Ponce City Market image
Botiwalla - Ponce City Market image

Map
