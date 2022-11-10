Restaurant header imageView gallery

2 Reviews

1716 Freeport Road

New Kensington, PA 15068

Popular Items

Angus Steak Sandwich
Cacio e Pepe
Braised Short Rib Tacos

Soups

Crab Chicken Chowder

$6.00

Butcher Blend Ground Beef, Grilled Flat Iron Steak, Onion, Pickle, Celery, Carrot, Tomato, Smoked Cheddar, Croutons

Shotgun Wedding Soup

$6.00

Small Plates

Hummus

Hummus

$8.00

Housemade Grilled Chickpea and Garlic Hummus, Olive Tapenade, Fire Roasted Tomato and Toasted Naan Bread

Tuna Crudo

Tuna Crudo

$9.00

Seared Ahi Tuna, Capers, Citrus Zest, Lemon, Smoked Salt, Olive Oil and Sesame Seaweed Salad

Mussels

Mussels

$14.00

One pound of Mussels sautéed with Garlic, White Wine and Herbs. Served with Toasted Herb Focaccia Bread

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$22.00

Wild Caught Super Lump and Claw Blue Crab Cakes served with Fresh Remoulade Sauce and Charred Lemon

Salads

botL Side Salad

botL Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions, Carrot, Herbed Croutons

Nicoise

Nicoise

$14.00

Mixed greens, seared tuna, carrots, pickles, cucumbers, olives, grilled potatoes, pickled egg, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Iceberg, candied bacon, roasted tomatoes, house made smoked blue cheese dressing

Pittsburgh Salad

Pittsburgh Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Roma Tomato, Pickled Eggs, Grilled Fingerling Potato, Sautéed Red Onion, Smoked Cheddar and Scamorza Cheese, Housemade Ranch

The Julius

The Julius

$8.00

Fresh Romaine Leaves with Housemade Caesar Dressing, Herbed Croutons, Shaved Asiago and Parmesan Cheese

Tacos

Braised Short Rib Tacos

Braised Short Rib Tacos

$12.00

Braised Short Rib, Dill Pickle, Red Cabbage Slaw, Fire Roasted Tomato, Citrus Crema, Flour Tortilla

Salmon Mango Tacos

Salmon Mango Tacos

$11.00

Blackened Salmon, Fresh Mango Salsa, Red Cabbage Slaw, Citrus Crema, Flour Tortilla

Monk Fish Tacos

Monk Fish Tacos

$13.00

Seasoned Monkfish, Fire Roasted Tomato, Red Cabbage Slaw, Citrus Crema, Flour Tortilla

Between Bread

Nu Ken Cuban

Nu Ken Cuban

$12.00

Braised Short Rib, Shaved Ham, Dill Pickle, Creole Whole Grain Mustard, Jarlsberg Cheese, Mojo, Mancini Italian

Veggie Panini

Veggie Panini

$11.00

Grilled Portobello, Cucumber, Dill Pickles, Fire Roasted Peppers, Fontina Cheese, Basil Aioli, Mancini Italian

Angus Steak Sandwich

Angus Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Reserve Flat Iron Steak, Portobello, Fontina Cheese, Basil Aioli, Mancini Italian, Cooked to Temp

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$13.00

Blackened Atlantic Salmon, Thick Cut Candied Bacon, Basil Aioli, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Mancini Italian. Served Medium Rare.

Toasted Bleu Chicken Sandwich

Toasted Bleu Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Arugula, Tomato, Candied Bacon, Smoked Bleu Cheese Dressing, Mancini Kaiser

Pastrami & Rye

Pastrami & Rye

$12.00

Shaved Pastrami, Jarlsberg Cheese, Creamy Siracha Slaw, Tomato and Arugula on Fresh Mancini Marble Rye

Black & Blue Burger

Black & Blue Burger

$14.00

8oz Cajun Seasoned Beef Patty, Smoked Bleu Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Sautéed Red Onion, Portobello Mushroom, Mancini Kaiser

Fuggedaboutit

$13.00

Capicola, Soppresatta, Genoa Salami, Aged Extra Sharp Provolone, Fire Roasted Peppers, O&V Shredded Iceberg, Mancini Italian

Pasta

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$14.00

Imported Bucatini Pasta, Cajun Cream Sauce, Roasted Garlic and Fresh Herbs all spun together in an Imported Pecorino Romano Cheese Wheel

Salmon Tagliatelle

$18.00

Rosemary Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Gnocchi w/ Pork Ragu

$15.00Out of stock

Deserts

Ricotta Pistachio Cake

Ricotta Pistachio Cake

$8.00Out of stock
Chocolate Decadence Cake

Chocolate Decadence Cake

$8.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$8.00

Strawberry Swirl Cake

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Baklava

$8.00

Side Dishes

Simple Mixed Greens Salad

$3.00

Creamy Siracha Slaw

$3.00

Sautéed Fingerling Potatoes

$4.00

Soft Drinks

7-Up

$2.00

12oz Can

Coke

$2.00

12oz Can

Diet Coke

$2.00

12oz Can

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

12oz Can

Ginger Ale

$2.00

12oz Can

Squirt

$2.00

12oz Can

Tonic Water

$1.50

Buy Kitchen Round of Beers

Enjoyed your Food? Show your appreciation by buying the kitchen a round
Round of Beers for Kitchen

Round of Beers for Kitchen

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

a destination for great wine, classic cocktails, and craft beer with a unique menu in a laid back atmosphere

Website

Location

1716 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
botL image
botL image

