Botteco Brazil - Kirkland 11516 124th Ave NE

11516 124th ave ne

kirkland, WA 98034

Entrée

Bife acebolado (Beef with caramelized onion)

Bife acebolado (Beef with caramelized onion)

$23.50

Beef with caramelized onions. French fries. Served with garlic jasmine rice, Black beans with smoked Pork Sausage. Potatoes salad and farofa(Toasted yucca flour. )

Frango à Passarinho (Seasoned fried chicken)

Frango à Passarinho (Seasoned fried chicken)

$19.90

Brazilian style fried chicken. Served with garlic jasmine rice, black beans with smoked Pork, Brazilian style potato salad and farofa (Toasted and seasoning yucca flour).

Brazilian Churrasco

Brazilian Churrasco

$23.90

Choice of Beef Coulotte, Garlic Sirloin and Chicken wrapped bacon. Served with a side of jasmine rice, Brazilian style black beans (contain smoked pork sausage),potato salad, and farofa. Choice of any meat. It can have all three or just one , the amount is for one person meal. You choose.

Filé de Peito de Frango com cogumelos Salteados (Chicken filet w/ Sauteed mushrooms)

Filé de Peito de Frango com cogumelos Salteados (Chicken filet w/ Sauteed mushrooms)

$18.00

Chicken filét with sautéed mushrooms. Served with garlic jasmine rice, Black beans with smoked Pork Sausage. Potatoes salad and farofa (toasted and seasoning yucca flour).

Moqueca (Brazilian Seafood stew)

Moqueca (Brazilian Seafood stew)

$28.00

Creamy Brazilian Seafood stew. Made with shrimp, codfish, calamari, mussels, scallops. Garlic, onions, cilantro, red and green bell pepper, coconut milk , azeite de dendê (dendê palm oil). Served with garlic jasmine rice.

Feijoada (Black Beans Stew)

Feijoada (Black Beans Stew)

$25.00

Black beans stew with smoked pork meat, Pork sausage, pork ribs. Served with garlic jasmine rice, collard greens, fried pork belly, orange slices and farofa(toasted and seasoning yucca flour)

Brazilian Strogonoff

Served with Garlic Jasmin Rice and potatoe sticks. We serve the options chicken, filet mignon, vegetarian or shrimp

Lamb Sirloin

Lamb Sirloin

$29.50

Grilled Lamb Sirloin. Served with vegetables rice ( carrots, peas, garlic, raisins). Garlic mashed potatoes.

Palm Heart Stroganoff. (Vegetarian)

Palm Heart Stroganoff. (Vegetarian)

$23.00

Grilled Palm Heart, Sautéed carrots, peas, mushrooms, garlic, onions and parsley.

Brazilian Churrasco Especial

Brazilian Churrasco Especial

$26.50

Our Prime Steak (Picanha) 10 oz, Grilled, Cooked on the Charbroiler. Served with garlic jasmine rice, Black Beans with smoked Pork Sausage, French fries, Brazilian style potato salad and Farofa (Toasted and Seasoning Yucca Flour).

Feijoada pagode

$20.00

Desserts

Pudim (Flan)

Pudim (Flan)

$6.00
Cupuacu Cream

Cupuacu Cream

$6.00
Passion Fruit Cream

Passion Fruit Cream

$6.00
Chocolate cream

Chocolate cream

$6.00

Sides

Garlic Jasmine Rice Side

$4.00
Fried Yucca Side

Fried Yucca Side

$8.00
French Fries Side

French Fries Side

$6.00

Black Beans Side

$4.00
Hearts of Palm Salad Side

Hearts of Palm Salad Side

$7.00
Churrasco Side

Churrasco Side

$15.00

Beef Coulotte, garlic Sirloin, chicken wrapped bacon. Choose the meat and meat temperature.

BEER

HEINEKEN

$6.00

CORONA

$6.00

STELA ARTOIS

$6.00

MODELO

$6.00

MODELO NEGRA

$6.00

BUDWEISER

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

PITCHER Caneca

$18.00

CHOPP

$5.00

COCKTAILS

CACHACA SHOT

$8.00

CUBRA LIBRE

$9.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

MOJITO

$12.00

PATRON SHOT

$12.00

PINA COLADA

$12.00

TALL CAIPIRINHA

$15.00

TALL CAIPIROSCA

$15.00

TEQUILA SHOT

$8.00

WELL VODKA SHOT

$5.00

WHISK 7UP

$8.00

WHISKY SHOT

$10.00

GIN/TONIC

$12.00

TALL MARACUJA CAIPIRINHA

$15.00

TALL CAIPIROSCA MARACUJA

$15.00

TALL MORANGO CAIPIRINHA

$15.00

TALL CAIPIROSCA MORANGO

$15.00

Whisky 12 anos shot

$12.00

WHISKY 12 ANOS+ REDBULL

$15.00

COZUMEL

$10.00

N/A DRINKS

GUARANA

$4.00

COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

WATER

$2.00

SPRITE

$3.00

PELLEGRINO WATER 750ML

$9.00

LEMONADE

$5.00

SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE

$8.00

PELLEGRINO WATER 500ML

$5.00

REDBULL

$5.00

Soda fountain

$3.50

COCONUT Water

$5.00

Passion fruit juyce

$5.00

WINE

GLASS OF WINE

$8.00

Louis M Martini glass

$10.00

HOT TEA

PEPPERMINT

$4.00

CHAI GREEN (GREEN TEA)

$4.00

CHAMOMILE (CAFFEINE FREE)

$5.00

LEMON GINGER

$4.00

LEMON

$4.00

ROOIBOS CHAI (WARMING SPICES)

$4.00

GIN

Gin / tonica

$12.00

APPETIZERS

Fried Yucca (mandioca)

Fried Yucca (mandioca)

$15.00
Filet Mignon with Madeira Sauce and French Fries

Filet Mignon with Madeira Sauce and French Fries

$25.00

Sautéed Filét Mignon with mushrooms, garlic, onions, parsley, creamy roti sauce, flambéed with madeira wine. Served with French fries.

Smoked Pork Sausage W/ Caramelized Onions

Smoked Pork Sausage W/ Caramelized Onions

$18.00

Sautéed smoked Pork Sausage with caramelized onions. Served with French fries.

Sautéed Garlic Mushrooms

Sautéed Garlic Mushrooms

$14.00

Sautéed mushrooms with garlic, tyme, parsley, butter, Flambéed with white wine.

Garlic Aioli Shrimp

Garlic Aioli Shrimp

$25.00

Sautéed Shrimp with garlic.

Seasoned Fried Chicken

Seasoned Fried Chicken

$12.00

Whole chicken chopped, seasoned with garlic, salt, white wine and deep fried.

French Fries (batata frita)

French Fries (batata frita)

$12.00
Churrasco Misto Appetizer

Churrasco Misto Appetizer

$24.50
Picanha Especial

Picanha Especial

$24.50

Our Prime steak (Picanha) Cooked on Charbroiler. Served with crispy and breaded fried Plantains and French fries.

Salads

Hearts of Palm Salad

Hearts of Palm Salad

$13.00

Convert band

Convert banda

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

11516 124th ave ne, kirkland, WA 98034

