A map showing the location of Bottega Italia 28475 Old Town Front StreetView gallery
Pizza
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Bottega Italia 28475 Old Town Front Street

164 Reviews

$$

28475 Old Town Front Street

Temecula, CA 92590

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Bruschetta Siciliana

$16.50

Burrata Appetizer

$19.50

Formaggi Freschi

$22.00

Formaggi Misti

$26.50

Frittura di Paranza

$21.00

Misto

$28.50

Mortadella

$17.50

Prosciutto

$22.00

Salami

$22.00

Special Appetizer

$20.00

Arancini Misto

$15.00

Side Grilled Bread

$3.00

Carpaccio

$19.00

Cozze Y Vongole

$22.00

Caprese

$19.00

Mussels And Clams

$22.00

Halibut Carpaccio

$24.00

Salad/Soup

Bibb Salad

$14.00

Grigliata Vegetariana

$19.00

Insalata di Cucunet e Pomodoro

$12.00

Insalata di Finocchio

$14.00

Insalata di Mele e Noci

$16.50

Insalatona Italiana

$21.00

Special Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Special Soup

$15.00

Insalata Di Campo

$12.00

Canastina Di Caeser

$24.00Out of stock

Spinach Salad

$16.00

Calzoni

Cornetto di Bufala

$22.00

Calzone Classico

$19.50

Positano

$19.50

Montanara

$19.50

Pizza

4 Formaggi

$22.00

Aglio e Olio

$21.00

Amatriciana Pizza

$24.00

Boscaiola

$24.00

Burrata Pizza

$21.00

Butcher

$25.00

Capricciosaa

$24.00

Diavola

$21.00

Genovese

$22.00

Giardino

$22.00

La Fresca

$26.50

La Piccata

$24.00

La Romana

$23.00

La Tartufata

$26.50

Margherita Classica

$17.50

Margherita STG

$24.00

Napoletana

$17.50

Parmigiana

$23.00

Pepperoni

$21.00

Puttanesca

$21.00

Regina

$25.00

Salcicce e Friarell

$21.00

Taleggio

$24.00

Trentino

$23.00

Vegana

$21.00

Vegetariana

$21.00

Foccaccia

$7.00

Special Pizza

$25.00

Cheese Pizza

$17.50

Entrees

Pennoni di Gragnano

$19.50

Penne Vegetariane

$19.50

Bucatini alla Amatriciana

$22.00

Carbonara

$22.00

Pennette Alla Bolognese

$24.00

Eggplant Rollatine

$24.00

Spaghetti alla Scoglio

$26.50

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.50

Ossobuco

$46.00

Filetto Al Funghi Porcini

$50.00

Kids Pasta

$11.00

Gnocchi

$24.00

Porterhouse

$60.00Out of stock

Side Vegetable

$8.00

Patatina

$9.00

Side Mushroom Risotto

$12.00

Salmon

$36.00

Chilean Seabass

$48.00Out of stock

Tortellini Special

$25.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna

$42.00

Veal Chop

$50.00Out of stock

Pappardelle Al Filetto

$32.00Out of stock

Mussel Pasta

$25.00Out of stock

Lobster Ravioli

$38.00

Branzino

$38.00

Lamb Shank

$48.00Out of stock

Striped Bass

$37.00Out of stock

Wild Boar

$42.00

Pasta Al Salmone

$29.00

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Mushroom Risotto Entree

$24.00

Spinach Ravioli

$29.00

Penne Calabrese

$25.00

Rollatine Pollo

$32.00

Filet Ragu

$32.00

Short Rib Ravioli

$34.00

Venison

$40.00Out of stock

Halibut

$38.00

Saltimboca

$32.00Out of stock

Ribeye

$50.00

New York

$55.00Out of stock

Swordfish

$32.00

Short Rib Pappardelle

$34.00

Pork Shank

$46.00

Spaghetti Vongole

$32.00Out of stock

Pork Chop

$36.00Out of stock

Lasagna

$26.00Out of stock

Spezzatino Stufato

$32.00Out of stock

Crab Ravioli

$38.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$29.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tequila Pasta

$32.00Out of stock

Beef Ravioli

$29.00

Salmon Penne Vodka

$29.00

Pesto Gnocchi With Chicken

$28.00

Pacific Seabass

$42.00

Linguine Nero

$38.00

Pumpkin Ravioli

$28.00Out of stock

Chicken Spinach Ravioli

$26.00

Fettuccine Shrimp

$32.00

Chicken Scarparelli

$26.00

Ink Paccheri

$42.00

Porcellino Ai Fichi

$32.00Out of stock

Coscia di Pollo

$26.00

Gelato

15oz gelato

$13.00

40oz gelato

$30.00

5oz gelato

$4.50

8oz gelato

$7.00

Affogato 5 oz

$7.00

Affogato 8oz

$9.50

Affogato Martini Cup

$12.00

Gelato Children's Cup

$5.00

Gelato Cone Counter

$7.00

Gelato Cone Sampler

$15.00

Gelato Cone Table

$7.00

Gelato Gallon

$75.00

Gelato Martini Cup

$10.00

Add Cone to Cocktail

$5.00

Pastry

Baba Rum

$8.00

Bomboloni Cacao

$4.50

Bomboloni Cream

$4.50

Chocolate Temptation Cake

$10.00

Cornetto Apricot

$3.99

Cornetto Chocolate

$3.99

Cornetto Cream

$3.99

Cornetto Pistacchio

$3.99

Cornetto Vuoto

$2.99

Dine In Large cannolo

$8.00

Dine in Medium Cannoli

$7.00

Dine In Small cannolo

$4.00

Eclair

$10.00

Lemon Bar

$8.00

Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Napoleon

$9.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Pasticciotti

$9.00

Pistaccio Ricotta Cake

$10.00

Pistachio Cheesecake

$10.00

Profiterol 3 count

$9.00

Profiterol single

$3.50

Sfogliatelle alla Ricotta

$3.99

Spumoni Cake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

To Go Large Cannolo

$5.00

To Go Medium Cannoli

$4.00

To Go Small Cannolo

$3.00

Truffle Brownie Bar

$8.00

Pasticiotti Small

$6.00

Apple Crumble Pie

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Pecan Bar

$8.00

Opera Chocolate

$10.00

MixedBarry CakeTart

$10.00

Foresta Nera Cake

$10.00

Gastronomia

Focaccia

$5.00

Focaccia Prosciutto And Arugola

$6.00

Aranchini Fontina

$5.00

Aranchini Ham

$5.00

Aranchini Meat Sauce

$5.00

Aranchini Mushroom

$5.00

Aranchini Spinach

$5.00

Arancini

$3.00

Assorted Gastronomia

$5.00

Bomba Baked with Ham and Cheese

$5.00

Bomba Fried with Ham and Cheese

$5.00

Cartocciata Eggplant

$5.00

Crochette di Patate, Pesto and Mozarella

$3.00

fiori Di Zucca

$3.00

Fried Sicilian

$5.00

Frittaine

$3.00

Large Single Fritto

$3.00

Maritozzo Raisins

$4.50

Panini

$12.00

Piselli Besciamella

$3.00

Schiacciata Cauliflower Sausage

$4.00

Small Single Fritto

$1.00

Torta Salata

$5.00

Whole Square Pizza

$39.00

Pinsa Romana Vegetarian

$19.00

Pinsa Romana With Meat

$22.00

Breakfast

Traditional Italian

$12.00

La Bella Americana

$12.00

Brighten My Day

$10.00

Dolce Vida

$10.00

Morning Gondola Ride

$14.00

Frittata

$10.00

Uovo Nitto Parlato

$14.00

Uovo al Tegamino

$16.00

Pizza Calabrese

$22.00

Plenteous

$12.00

Indecisive

$14.00

Lunch Specials

Butternut Ravioli Lunch

$18.00

Dover Sole Lunch

$22.00

Involtini Salmon Lunch

$22.00

Spagetti Vongole and n'duja Lunch

$22.00

Soup Lunch

$10.00

Pizza Caesar Lunch

$18.00

Insalata di Spinaci e Pollo Lunch

$18.00

Soft Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Cherry Diet

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Panna large

$6.00

Panna small

$3.00

Pelligrino large

$6.00

Pelligrino small

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Siciliana Aranciata

$3.99

Siciliana Limonata

$3.99

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Tonic

$3.00

Sicilaiana Orange

$3.99

Blood Orange Pellagrino

$3.99

Coffee

Espresso

$2.50

Espresso Double

$2.95

Americano

$2.50

Americano Double

$3.25

Macchiato

$2.75

Macchiato Double

$3.25

Latte

$3.50

Latte Double

$4.25

Mocha

$2.75

Mocha Double

$3.25

Cappuccino

$2.75

Cappuccino Double

$3.25

Cold Brew Classico 12oz

$4.50

Cold Brew Classico 16oz

$5.00

Cold Brew Nitro 120z

$5.50

Cold Brew Nitro 16oz

$6.00

Iced Coffee 12 oz

$2.50

Iced Coffee 16 oz

$2.95

Mochaccino

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Caffe Latte Flavored 12oz

$4.25

Caffe Latte Flavored 16oz

$4.95

Caffe Filtro 12oz

$2.50

Caffe Filtro 16oz

$2.95

Caffe Creme Caramello 12oz

$3.00

Caffe Creme Caramello 16oz

$3.25

Dine In Coffee

$3.00

Dine in Flavored Latte

$5.00

Cantucci

$0.50

Tea

Dine In Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea 12oz

$2.75

Iced Tea 16oz

$2.95

Hot Tea Earl Grey

$2.00

Hot Tea Caramel Toffee

$2.00

Hot Tea Chi-Mille

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Red by the Glass

Aglianico

$14.00

Brunello di Montalcino

$14.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Montepulciano

$13.00

Sagrantino

$16.00

Sangiovese

$10.00

Sangria Red

$15.00

Syrah

$12.00

Sandman Port

$18.00

10 Year Tawny Port

$22.00

Vernaccia

$12.00

Malbec

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$13.00

Wine Tasting

$18.00

Red Wine Carafe

$35.00

White by the Glass

Catarratto

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Moscato

$7.00

Rose

$7.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Sangria Blanco

$14.00

Bollicine

$12.00

White Wine Carafe

$30.00

Poggio Bottles Red

Aglianico 2019

$58.00

Argile di Robles 2015

$65.00

Argile di Robles 2016

$55.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

$56.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

$56.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Estate 2019

$66.00

Creta di Robles 2015

$65.00

Creta di Robles 2016

$55.00

Malbec 2017

$52.00

Malbec 2019

$40.00

Montepulciano 2017

$62.00

Montepulciano 2019

$56.00

Pinot Noir 2017

$48.00

Pinot Noir 2019

$48.00