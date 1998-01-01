Pizza
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bottega Italia 28475 Old Town Front Street
164 Reviews
$$
28475 Old Town Front Street
Temecula, CA 92590
Appetizer
Bruschetta Siciliana
$16.50
Burrata Appetizer
$19.50
Formaggi Freschi
$22.00
Formaggi Misti
$26.50
Frittura di Paranza
$21.00
Misto
$28.50
Mortadella
$17.50
Prosciutto
$22.00
Salami
$22.00
Special Appetizer
$20.00
Arancini Misto
$15.00
Side Grilled Bread
$3.00
Carpaccio
$19.00
Cozze Y Vongole
$22.00
Caprese
$19.00
Mussels And Clams
$22.00
Halibut Carpaccio
$24.00
Salad/Soup
Pizza
4 Formaggi
$22.00
Aglio e Olio
$21.00
Amatriciana Pizza
$24.00
Boscaiola
$24.00
Burrata Pizza
$21.00
Butcher
$25.00
Capricciosaa
$24.00
Diavola
$21.00
Genovese
$22.00
Giardino
$22.00
La Fresca
$26.50
La Piccata
$24.00
La Romana
$23.00
La Tartufata
$26.50
Margherita Classica
$17.50
Margherita STG
$24.00
Napoletana
$17.50
Parmigiana
$23.00
Pepperoni
$21.00
Puttanesca
$21.00
Regina
$25.00
Salcicce e Friarell
$21.00
Taleggio
$24.00
Trentino
$23.00
Vegana
$21.00
Vegetariana
$21.00
Foccaccia
$7.00
Special Pizza
$25.00
Cheese Pizza
$17.50
Entrees
Pennoni di Gragnano
$19.50
Penne Vegetariane
$19.50
Bucatini alla Amatriciana
$22.00
Carbonara
$22.00
Pennette Alla Bolognese
$24.00
Eggplant Rollatine
$24.00
Spaghetti alla Scoglio
$26.50
Chicken Parmigiana
$26.50
Ossobuco
$46.00
Filetto Al Funghi Porcini
$50.00
Kids Pasta
$11.00
Gnocchi
$24.00
Porterhouse
$60.00Out of stock
Side Vegetable
$8.00
Patatina
$9.00
Side Mushroom Risotto
$12.00
Salmon
$36.00
Chilean Seabass
$48.00Out of stock
Tortellini Special
$25.00Out of stock
Ahi Tuna
$42.00
Veal Chop
$50.00Out of stock
Pappardelle Al Filetto
$32.00Out of stock
Mussel Pasta
$25.00Out of stock
Lobster Ravioli
$38.00
Branzino
$38.00
Lamb Shank
$48.00Out of stock
Striped Bass
$37.00Out of stock
Wild Boar
$42.00
Pasta Al Salmone
$29.00
Chicken Marsala
$26.00
Mushroom Risotto Entree
$24.00
Spinach Ravioli
$29.00
Penne Calabrese
$25.00
Rollatine Pollo
$32.00
Filet Ragu
$32.00
Short Rib Ravioli
$34.00
Venison
$40.00Out of stock
Halibut
$38.00
Saltimboca
$32.00Out of stock
Ribeye
$50.00
New York
$55.00Out of stock
Swordfish
$32.00
Short Rib Pappardelle
$34.00
Pork Shank
$46.00
Spaghetti Vongole
$32.00Out of stock
Pork Chop
$36.00Out of stock
Lasagna
$26.00Out of stock
Spezzatino Stufato
$32.00Out of stock
Crab Ravioli
$38.00
Mushroom Ravioli
$29.00Out of stock
Shrimp Tequila Pasta
$32.00Out of stock
Beef Ravioli
$29.00
Salmon Penne Vodka
$29.00
Pesto Gnocchi With Chicken
$28.00
Pacific Seabass
$42.00
Linguine Nero
$38.00
Pumpkin Ravioli
$28.00Out of stock
Chicken Spinach Ravioli
$26.00
Fettuccine Shrimp
$32.00
Chicken Scarparelli
$26.00
Ink Paccheri
$42.00
Porcellino Ai Fichi
$32.00Out of stock
Coscia di Pollo
$26.00
Gelato
Pastry
Baba Rum
$8.00
Bomboloni Cacao
$4.50
Bomboloni Cream
$4.50
Chocolate Temptation Cake
$10.00
Cornetto Apricot
$3.99
Cornetto Chocolate
$3.99
Cornetto Cream
$3.99
Cornetto Pistacchio
$3.99
Cornetto Vuoto
$2.99
Dine In Large cannolo
$8.00
Dine in Medium Cannoli
$7.00
Dine In Small cannolo
$4.00
Eclair
$10.00
Lemon Bar
$8.00
Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake
$10.00
Napoleon
$9.00
NY Cheesecake
$8.00
Pasticciotti
$9.00
Pistaccio Ricotta Cake
$10.00
Pistachio Cheesecake
$10.00
Profiterol 3 count
$9.00
Profiterol single
$3.50
Sfogliatelle alla Ricotta
$3.99
Spumoni Cake
$9.00
Tiramisu
$8.00
To Go Large Cannolo
$5.00
To Go Medium Cannoli
$4.00
To Go Small Cannolo
$3.00
Truffle Brownie Bar
$8.00
Pasticiotti Small
$6.00
Apple Crumble Pie
$8.00
Pumpkin Cheesecake
$10.00
Pecan Bar
$8.00
Opera Chocolate
$10.00
MixedBarry CakeTart
$10.00
Foresta Nera Cake
$10.00
Gastronomia
Focaccia
$5.00
Focaccia Prosciutto And Arugola
$6.00
Aranchini Fontina
$5.00
Aranchini Ham
$5.00
Aranchini Meat Sauce
$5.00
Aranchini Mushroom
$5.00
Aranchini Spinach
$5.00
Arancini
$3.00
Assorted Gastronomia
$5.00
Bomba Baked with Ham and Cheese
$5.00
Bomba Fried with Ham and Cheese
$5.00
Cartocciata Eggplant
$5.00
Crochette di Patate, Pesto and Mozarella
$3.00
fiori Di Zucca
$3.00
Fried Sicilian
$5.00
Frittaine
$3.00
Large Single Fritto
$3.00
Maritozzo Raisins
$4.50
Panini
$12.00
Piselli Besciamella
$3.00
Schiacciata Cauliflower Sausage
$4.00
Small Single Fritto
$1.00
Torta Salata
$5.00
Whole Square Pizza
$39.00
Pinsa Romana Vegetarian
$19.00
Pinsa Romana With Meat
$22.00
Breakfast
Lunch Specials
Soft Drinks
Apple Juice
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Cherry Coke
$3.00
Cherry Diet
$3.00
Club Soda
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Cranberry juice
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
Mocktail
$8.00
Mr Pibb
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Panna large
$6.00
Panna small
$3.00
Pelligrino large
$6.00
Pelligrino small
$3.00
Pineapple juice
$3.00
Root Beer
$3.00
Shirley Temple
$3.00
Siciliana Aranciata
$3.99
Siciliana Limonata
$3.99
Sprite
$3.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$5.00
Tonic
$3.00
Sicilaiana Orange
$3.99
Blood Orange Pellagrino
$3.99
Coffee
Espresso
$2.50
Espresso Double
$2.95
Americano
$2.50
Americano Double
$3.25
Macchiato
$2.75
Macchiato Double
$3.25
Latte
$3.50
Latte Double
$4.25
Mocha
$2.75
Mocha Double
$3.25
Cappuccino
$2.75
Cappuccino Double
$3.25
Cold Brew Classico 12oz
$4.50
Cold Brew Classico 16oz
$5.00
Cold Brew Nitro 120z
$5.50
Cold Brew Nitro 16oz
$6.00
Iced Coffee 12 oz
$2.50
Iced Coffee 16 oz
$2.95
Mochaccino
$3.00
Hot Chocolate
$3.00
Caffe Latte Flavored 12oz
$4.25
Caffe Latte Flavored 16oz
$4.95
Caffe Filtro 12oz
$2.50
Caffe Filtro 16oz
$2.95
Caffe Creme Caramello 12oz
$3.00
Caffe Creme Caramello 16oz
$3.25
Dine In Coffee
$3.00
Dine in Flavored Latte
$5.00
Cantucci
$0.50
Tea
Red by the Glass
White by the Glass
Poggio Bottles Red
Aglianico 2019
$58.00
Argile di Robles 2015
$65.00
Argile di Robles 2016
$55.00
Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
$56.00
Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
$56.00
Cabernet Sauvignon Estate 2019
$66.00
Creta di Robles 2015
$65.00
Creta di Robles 2016
$55.00
Malbec 2017
$52.00
Malbec 2019
$40.00
Montepulciano 2017
$62.00
Montepulciano 2019
$56.00
Pinot Noir 2017
$48.00
Pinot Noir 2019
$48.00