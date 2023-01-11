Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Italian

Bottega Louie DTLA

review star

No reviews yet

700 S Grand Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90017

Popular Items

Macaron Box 2pc
Macaron Box 13pc
Cake Le Noir Large

Macarons

Macarons

Macarons

$3.00
Macaron Box 6pc

Macaron Box 6pc

$20.00
Macaron Box 13pc

Macaron Box 13pc

$40.00
Macaron Box 28pc

Macaron Box 28pc

$86.00
Macaron Box 45pc

Macaron Box 45pc

$138.00
Macaron Box 2pc

Macaron Box 2pc

$70.00

Minimum purchase of ten (10) boxes required. Can only be purchased in increments of ten (10). Price reflects ten (10) box minimum. Only up to two (2) flavors can be chosen per ten (10) purchased.

Pastries Petit

Cake Almond Pistachio Cherry

Cake Almond Pistachio Cherry

$16.00

Pistachio joconde, almond mousse, pistachio mousse & cherry marmalade

Cake Celebration

Cake Celebration

$16.00

Vanilla cake, cotton candy mousse & strawberry marmalade

Cake Le Noir

Cake Le Noir

$14.00

Chocolate sponge cake, milk chocolate ganache & dark chocolate ganache

Cake Montebello Dacquoise

Cake Montebello Dacquoise

$16.00

Pistachio dacquoise cake, pistachio whipped ganache & fresh raspberries

Cake Raspberry Chocolate

Cake Raspberry Chocolate

$14.00

Chocolate joconde, raspberry marmalade & chocolate caramel ganache

Cake Tiramisu

Cake Tiramisu

$14.00

Espresso soaked sponge cake & espresso mascarpone mousse

Coffee Caramel

Coffee Caramel

$16.00

Chocolate sponge cake, caramel mousse, Speculoos pâte sucrée, caramel & coffee cremeux

Éclair Celebration

Éclair Celebration

$8.00

Pâte à choux filled with strawberry whipped ganache & strawberry marmalade

Éclair Chocolate

Éclair Chocolate

$8.00

Pâte à choux filled with chocolate cremeux

Éclair Vanilla

Éclair Vanilla

$8.00

Pâte à choux filled with vanilla whipped ganache

Napoleon

Napoleon

$16.00

Caramelized puff pastry & vanilla bean diplomat cream

Tart 4" Fruit

Tart 4" Fruit

$14.00

Almond pâte sucrée, vanilla bean cream & fresh berries

Tart 4" Limoncello

Tart 4" Limoncello

$14.00

Almond pâte sucrée, Limoncello curd, crispy praline & Limoncello "cloud"

Pastries Grand

Cake Almond Pistachio Cherry Large

Cake Almond Pistachio Cherry Large

$40.00

Pistachio joconde, almond mousse, pistachio mousse & cherry marmalade

Cake Bella

Cake Bella

$30.00

Vanilla joconde, strawberry marmalade, guava jelly, vanilla yuzu mousse & raspberry puffed rice praline

Cake Celebration Large

Cake Celebration Large

$42.00

Vanilla cake, cotton candy mousse & strawberry marmalade

Cake Le Noir Large

Cake Le Noir Large

$30.00

Chocolate sponge cake, milk chocolate ganache & dark chocolate ganache

Cake Tiramisu Large

Cake Tiramisu Large

$38.00

Espresso soaked sponge cake & espresso mascarpone cheese

Tart 9" Fruit

Tart 9" Fruit

$42.00

Almond pâte sucrée, vanilla bean cream & fresh berries

Chocolate & Candy

Candy Gift Box

Candy Gift Box

$35.00

Whole strawberries, walnuts, Amarena cherries & sour cherries coated with chocolate & a thin candy shell

Chocolate Bar Dark

Chocolate Bar Dark

$8.00

72% Dark Chocolate

Chocolate Bar Milk

Chocolate Bar Milk

$8.00

Milk Chocolate

Chocolate Bar Peanut Butter

Chocolate Bar Peanut Butter

$8.00

Peanut Butter & Milk Chocolate

Chocolate Bar Pineapple Coconut

Chocolate Bar Pineapple Coconut

$8.00

Pineapple, Coconut & White Chocolate

Chocolate Bar Toffee

Chocolate Bar Toffee

$8.00

English Toffee & Dark Chocolate

Chocolate Library Assorted

Chocolate Library Assorted

$40.00

Set of five 3oz chocolate bars in the following flavors: Milk Chocolate, Peanut Butter & Milk Chocolate, 72% Dark Chocolate, Pineapple, Coconut & White Chocolate & English Toffee & Dark Chocolate

Chocolate Sunflower Seeds

Chocolate Sunflower Seeds

$8.00Out of stock

Whole sunflower seeds coated in milk chocolate & a thin candy shell

Dragee Almond

Dragee Almond

$9.00

Whole almonds coated in a thin candy shell with a hint of bourbon & vanilla

Dragee Cappuccino

$6.00

Whole coffee beans coated with white chocolate & cinnamon

Dragee Coffee

Dragee Coffee

$8.00

Whole coffee beans coated with dark chocolate

Dragee Crispy

$10.00

Crispy center coated with milk chocolate & a thin candy shell

Dragee Hazelnut

$10.00

Whole roasted hazelnuts coated with dark & milk chocolate

Pebbles Assorted

$10.00

Whole cherries, walnuts & kumquats coated with dark chocolate & a thin candy shell

Pebbles Kumquat

$10.00

Whole kumquats in syrup coated with dark chocolate & a thin candy shell

Pebbles Strawberry

$10.00

Candied strawberry coated with milk chocolate & a thin candy shell

Sour Peaches

$8.00

Sour peach gummies dusted with sugar

Sour Watermelon

Sour Watermelon

$6.00

Sour watermelon gummies dusted with sugar

White Chocolate Pretzels

White Chocolate Pretzels

$12.00

White chocolate covered three ring pretzels dipped in multi colored sprinkles

Confections

Butter Cookies (7pk)

$8.00Out of stock

Traditional butter cookies made with Madagascar vanilla bean & rich European butter

Butter Cookies Chocolate (7pk)

$12.00Out of stock

Traditional butter cookies made with Madagascar vanilla bean & enrobed in 70% dark chocolate

Butter Cookies Mixed (7pk)

$10.00Out of stock

An assortment of traditional butter cookies and traditional butter cookies enrobed in 70% dark chocolate

Caramels Enrobed Assorted

$18.00Out of stock

Assorted caramels enrobed in 62% Satila dark chocolate in flavors of lavender, grand cru, espresso, orange, vanilla, cinnamon & grey salt

Caramels Wrapped

Caramels Wrapped

$18.00Out of stock

Twenty-four chocolate & vanilla soft caramels

Chocolate Nuts Almonds

Chocolate Nuts Almonds

$12.00

Candied almonds enrobed in 70% dark chocolate. Dusted in Valhrona cocoa powder and Vietnamese cinnamon

Chocolate Nuts Hazelnuts

Chocolate Nuts Hazelnuts

$12.00Out of stock

Candied hazelnuts enrobed in hazelnut scented milk chocolate. Dusted in Ghana cocoa powder

Chocolate Nuts Pistachios

$12.00Out of stock

Sicilian pistachios enrobed in pistachio white chocolate. Dusted in pistachio powdered sugar

Coconut Rocher (4pk)

Coconut Rocher (4pk)

$8.00Out of stock

Chewy & creamy coconut cookies made in small batches with the finest ingredients

Fine Cocoa

Fine Cocoa

$18.00

Cocoa powder made from Noel 69% dark chocolate & Jivara 42% milk chocolate carefully balanced to create a rich cup of hot chocolate

Marshmallows Chocolate

Marshmallows Chocolate

$9.00Out of stock

Light & airy marshmallows made from Valrhona dark chocolate

Marshmallows Vanilla

Marshmallows Vanilla

$9.00Out of stock

Light & airy marshmallows made with the finest Madagascar vanilla beans

S'more Bon Bons

S'more Bon Bons

$12.00Out of stock

Salted caramel and vanilla marshmallow enrobed in 55% dark chocolate on a graham cracker base

Truffles Assorted (32pc)

$28.00Out of stock

Ahnd piped truffles enrobed in Valrhona dark chocolate & lightly dusted with organic cocoa powder. Box of thirty-two in flavors of vanilla, orange, raspberry & caramel

Gourmet Products

Coffee Beans 19 oz

Coffee Beans 19 oz

$18.00Out of stock

Sightglass Tokekee blend

Espresso Beans 19 oz

Espresso Beans 19 oz

$18.00Out of stock

Sightglass Owl's Howl blend

Olive Oil Extra Virgin

Olive Oil Extra Virgin

$25.00Out of stock
Pasta Radiatori

Pasta Radiatori

$12.00Out of stock

Radiatori al Bronzo is 100% natural & crafted in the traditional Neapolitan method

Pasta Spaghetti

Pasta Spaghetti

$12.00Out of stock

Our 21" long spaghetti is 100% natural & crafted in the traditional Neapolitan method

Salt Himalayan

Salt Himalayan

$12.00

Naturally harvested, stone ground mineral sea salt mined from the Himalayan Mountains

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bottega Louie is a Patisserie & Café and Restaurant located at 700 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, California. The Patisserie & Cafe offer an extensive selection of sweet and savory products for your enjoyment.

Website

Location

700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Directions

Bottega Louie image
Bottega Louie image

