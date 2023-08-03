ANTIPASTO

Meatballs al Forno

$12.00

Home-made meatballs served with marinara sauce and bruschetta bread.

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Fried Calamari served on a bed of arugula salad. grill Lemon and spicy marinara sauce

Grilled Octopus

$16.00

Grilled octopus, drizzled withy olive oil,lemon juice

Crispy Mozzarella Marinara

$11.00

Home made crispy mozzarella cheese, with marinara sauce

INSALATA

Insalata Verde

$13.00

Organic mixed greens, caramelized pecans, goat cheese, balsamic dressing

Insalata Caesar

$14.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, classic caesar dressing, croutons

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

romaine, onion, tomato, olives, Artichoke, feta cheese,

PIZZA 12"

prosciutto de parma, red sauce , mozzarella, arugula and parmesan cheese

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, tomato, garlic, mozzarella, basil

Capricciosa Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce, artichokes, mushrooms, and prosciutto

Sardenara Pizza

$22.00

tomato sauce, anchovies, black olives, garlic and oregano

Pizza Bianca

$18.00

Garlic oil, Mozzarella, ricotta and sage

Pizza Bianca with Sausage

$22.00

garlic oil, mozzarella, ricotta, onions sausage, and sage

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Vegetables pizza

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Red onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, olives, artichoke

Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh Mozzarela

Bottega's Pizza

$22.00

Tomato sauce, sausage , Spicy Salame green peppers and Basil

Prosciutto Pizza

$22.00

Prosciutto, marinara, parmesan, Mozzarela parmesan cheese.

PASTA

Ravioli Cheese

$15.00

Ricotta, spinach, tomato sauce and a touch of cream.

Penne alla Vodka

$16.00

Pink creamy vodka sauce, topped with parmesan cheese

Bottega Lasagne

$17.00

homemade lasagne sheets, beef ragu, sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Bolognese Pasta

$17.00

SECONDI

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

Chicken Parmesan | lightly pounded chicken breast, breaded and fried, served with spaghetti pasta

Chicken Piccata

$19.00

Chicken breast dredged in flour and sauteed in lemon-butter and capers. served with pasta

Salmon in Crosta di Pistacchio

$22.00

Seared Salmon, with pistacho crust served with potatoes, and Broccoli

Seared New York Steak

$25.00

Seared New York steak , served with broccoli and roasted potatoes

DOLCI

Tiramisu

$9.00

Cannoli Siciliani

$8.00