Sloane's Valley Village

Order Again

Tantalizers

Garlic Casava Buns

$12.00

Gorgonzola Fondue, Fried Rosemary

Grilled Spanish Octopus

$22.00

White Bean Hummus, Herbaceous Soil, Pistachio Aji Verde, Lola Rosa

Torched Aleppo Hamachi

$18.00

Sudachi Shou, Shaved Radish Serrano Slaw

Taboo Fried Portabello Fries

$16.00

Parmesan Herb, Charcoal Crusted, Tarragon Dijon Aioli, Tender Greens

Japanese Beef Tartar

$18.00

Red Miso Sauce, Roasted Shallots, Kabocha Squash, Fried capers, Quail Egg, Taro Root chips

Vegan Beet Tartar

$16.00

Roasted Beets, Red Miso Sauce, Roasted Shallots, Kabocha Squash, Fried capers, Taro Root chips

Foraged (A MUSHROOM STORY)

$21.00

Chefs Selection of Seasonal Mushrooms Creatively Curated, Mushroom Butter, Grilled Ciabatta

Greens

Hearts & Romaine

$15.00

Grilled Hearts of Palm, Kalamata olives, Ciabatta Crostini, Lemon Garlic Tahini Dressing

Bottega Taboo

$16.00

Rocket Spinach, Lola Rosa, Friese, Gem tomatoes, Roasted Golden Beets, Green Goddess Dressing

Vegan The Chop

$19.00

Grilled Radicchio, Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine, Red and Yellow Gem Tomato, Pickled red onion, Cucumber, watermelon radish, Castlevetrano, Olives, Vegan Parm, Pepperoncini, Red Wine Shallot Vinaigrette

Soup

Creamy Five- Onion

$16.00

Melted Gruyere Cheese, served in Colossal Onion

Sushi

Maki Rolls

Burgers

Tre Taboo

$14.00

House Blend Angus, Melted Burrata Cheese, Taragon Aioli, Sun-dried Tomato Tapenade, Arugula, House Made Pickles On The Side

From The Butcher

14oz Prime Filet Mignon For 2

$92.00

Chef's Daily Vegetable Mosaic, Nori Mashed Potatoes, Shitake Soil, Mushroom Demi Glaze

Prime Harris Ranch NY

$45.00

Lacquered Garlic Chili Glaze, Black Spring Garlic

10oz Double Cut Kurobuta Pork Chop

$31.00

24 Hour Spice Brined, Rosemary and wild berry Cognac Sauce, Potatoless Goat cheese Gnocchi

From The Farm

Shiso Chicken Pallard

$31.00

Ocean Fresh

Voodoo Prawns (Spicy)

$31.00

Blackend Golf Shrimp, Creamy Voodoo Sauce, Chefs Daily Vegetable Mosaic, Farro, Garlic Ciabatta

Seared Striped Bass

$31.00

Kabocha Squash, Grilled King Trumpet Mushrooms, Coconut Prik Indonesian Chili, Asparagus,

4oz Kaluga Caviar Tin

$199.00

Ciabatta Crostini, 4 oz Kaluga Caviar On Ice

On The Side

Sautéed Mushroom Medley

$11.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$11.00

Jumbo Asparagus

$11.00

Shoestring Onion Fries

$11.00

Taboo Garlic Casava Bread

$11.00

Steamed Farro

$11.00

Desert

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Pistachio cake

$8.00

Sushi

Taboo California Style Roll

$11.00

Spicy tuna Roll

$13.00

Spicy yellowtail Roll

$18.00

Crunchy roll

$16.00

Rainbow roll

$18.00

SUSHI BOAT SPECIAL (95/person) Five specialty rolls and nigiris

$95.00

Nigiri menu

Salmon

$12.00

Yellowtail

$14.00

Tuna

$16.00

Sides

Eggs

$5.00

Sausage Patty

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Salad

$5.00

Waffle

$5.00

Breakfast

Eggs Benedict

$19.00

Ciabatta, Hollandaise, smoked salmon, poached eggs, side salad

Steak and Eggs

$26.00

8oz hanger steak, 2 eggs sunny, garlic parmesan fries

Vegan beet Tartar

$14.00

Red Miso Sauce, Roasted Shallots, Kabocha Squash, Fried capers, Taro Root chips

Waffle and Chicken

$16.00

Shiso Nori Crusted Chicken, Belgian waffle, whipped maple butter

Eggs and Sausage

$14.00

house made chicken sausage, two eggs sunny side up, farro, grilled ciabatta, side salad

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Flour Tortilla, bacon, chicken or chefs vegetable medley, crispy hashbrowns, american & cheddar cheese, nacho jalapenos, two eggs over medium, and avocado served with side of haberno maple

Lunch

Grilled Radicchio, Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine, Red &amp; Yellow Gem Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onion, Cucumber, Watermelon Radish, Castelvetrano Olives, Vegan Parm, Pepperoncini, Red Wine Shallot Vinaigrette

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

brussels sprouts, maple vinaigrette, salt

Vegan Chop

$16.00

Grilled Radicchio, Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine, Red &amp; Yellow Gem Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onion, Cucumber, Watermelon Radish, Castelvetrano Olives, Vegan Parm, Pepperoncini, Red Wine Shallot Vinaigrette

Tre Taboo Burgers

$14.00

House Blend Angus, Melting Burrata Cheese, Buttermilk Onions, Sundried Tomato Tapenade, Arugula,

Non-Alcohol

Tea

$5.00

water bottle (still/sparkling)

$5.00

soda

$4.00

Coffee

cappuccino

$6.00

espresso shot

$4.00

red eye

$7.00

latte

$7.00

coffee

$4.00

Beer

Standard

$11.00

Craft

$14.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$13.00

Chardonnay Glass

$13.00

Pinot Noir Glass

$13.00

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$13.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$89.99

Chardonnay Bottle

$89.99

Pinot Noir Bottle

$89.99

Sauvignon Bottle

$89.99

Cocktails

White on Rice

$13.00

Bisous by Lika O

$15.00

Cocktail Bottle Carafe

$110.00

New Fashion

$13.00

The Taboo of the Casa

$12.00

The Sacrificial Mule

$13.00

Craft Cocktails

Fiery Rose

$18.00

Canopy Royale

$18.00

The Witch Doctor

$18.00

DO NOT DRINK!

$40.00

Shots

VoodooTequila

$11.00

Voodoo Vodka

$11.00

Champagne

Taboo Champagne

$14.00

Dom Perignon

$60.00

Veuve Clicquot

$27.00

Moet

$20.00

Dom Perignon BOTTLE

$600.00

Veuve Cliquot BOTTLE

$300.00

Moet BOTTLE

$300.00

Premium Sake

Tears of Dawn

$130.00

Gekkeikan Black

$90.00

Hanursuru Shou

$130.00

Hookah menu

Standard hookah

$40.00

Fruit hookah

$100.00

Shishabucs hookah

$200.00

Fumo hookah

$300.00

Glass hookah

$400.00

Glass hookah / backlight

$450.00

President hookah by Savin

$500.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Restaurant & Hookah Lounge

Website

Location

5338 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Valley Village, CA 91607

Directions

Gallery
