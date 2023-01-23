Sloane's Valley Village
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Restaurant & Hookah Lounge
Location
5338 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Valley Village, CA 91607
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO - 11275 Chandler Blvd.
No Reviews
11275 Chandler Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurant
Superba Snacks and Coffee - North Hollywood
No Reviews
5203 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 90291
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Valley Village
More near Valley Village