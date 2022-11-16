Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bottle & Bean

2577 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 100

Chandler, AZ 85248

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast Burrito
Cage Free Egg Sandwich
16oz Americano

Coffee

8oz Drip Coffee

$2.00

12oz Drip Coffee

$2.25

16oz Cold Brew

$4.00

16oz Drip Coffee

$2.50

16oz Nitro

$5.00

20oz Cold Brew

$4.25

24oz Cold Brew

$4.50

Espresso

Cortado

$2.50

Macchiato

$2.50

Espresso

$1.50

8oz Americano

$3.00

8oz Cappuccino

$3.75

8oz Latte

$3.75

8oz Mocha

$4.00

12oz Americano

$3.25

12oz Cappuccino

$4.00

12oz Latte

$4.00

12oz Mocha

$4.25

12oz Macchiato

$3.00

16oz Americano

$3.50

16oz Latte

$4.25

16oz Cappuccino

$4.25

16oz Mocha

$4.50

20oz Americano

$3.75

20oz Latte

$4.50

20oz Mocha

$4.75

24oz Latte

$4.75

24oz Mocha

$5.00

24oz White Mocha

$5.00

24oz Americano

$4.00

Tea

8oz Chai Latte

$4.00

12oz Chai Latte

$4.25

12oz Matcha

$5.75

12oz Hot Tea

$3.00

16oz Iced Green Tea

$3.00

16oz Iced Black Tea

$3.00

16oz Chai Latte

$4.50

16oz Arnold Palmer

$3.00

16oz Matcha

$6.00

16oz Hot Tea

$3.25

20oz Iced Green Tea

$3.25

20oz Iced Black Tea

$3.25

20oz Chai Latte

$4.75

20oz Arnold Palmer

$3.25

20oz Matcha

$6.25

24oz Iced Green Tea

$3.50

24oz Iced Black Tea

$3.50

24oz Chai Latte

$5.00

24oz Arnold Palmer

$3.50

24oz Matcha

$6.50

Specialty Drinks

Ocotillo

$5.00

Smoke Show

$5.00

The Rock

$5.00

State 48

$5.00

King

$5.00

Dirty Pumpkin

$7.00

Juices

16oz Orange Juice

$2.00

16oz Lemonade

$2.00

12oz Hot Cider

$2.00

16oz Hot Cider

$2.00

Bottled Water

Sedona Sparkling 330mL

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

8oz Hot Chocolate

$2.50

12oz Hot Chocolate

$2.75

16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Training

TRAINING - COFFEE / ESPRESSO

$0.01

Red Wine Glass

Pian Di Nova Sangiovese

$8.00

Nielson Pinot Noir

$8.00

Bonanza Cabernet

$9.00

White Wine Glass

Elouan Rose

$7.00

Bogle Chardonnay

$7.00

Jermann Pinot Gringo

$8.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Sparkling Wine

Mimosa SPECIAL

$20.00

Mimosa GL

$7.00

Zonin BTL

$15.00

Steorra Sparkling

$8.00

Ruggeri Prosecco Rose

$9.00

Beer

Arizona Wilderness DRAFT

$6.00

The Valley DRAFT

$6.00

Huss Koffee Kolsch

$6.00

Huss Seasonal Cenpho Citrus IPA

$5.00

Huss Scottsdale Blonde

$5.00

Huss Papago Orange Blossom

$6.00

BOTTLE & BOARD

Clos du Bois Chardonnay & Board

$25.00

Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon & Board

$25.00

SPECIAL EVENT

Goldeneye Pinot Noir GL

$10.00

Duckhorn Merlot GL

$10.00

Decoy Red Blend GL

$5.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc GL

$5.00

Calera Pinot Noir GL

$5.00

Zoetis Drink Ticket

$19.00

Botox & Bubbly

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

Clos Du Boris Chardonnay

$5.00

Gambino Sparkling

$5.00

Hahn Pinot Noir

$5.00

Drumheller Cabernet

$5.00

Breakfast

Cage Free Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Chorizo Burrito

$12.00

Quinoa Burrito

$9.00

Beefsteak Tomato Toast

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Southwest Chicken Frittata

$14.00

Roasted Veggie Frittata

$11.00

Chorizo Frittata

$15.00

Acai Banana Berry Bowl

$10.00

Yogurt Berry Granola Parfait

$8.00

Chips

Dirty Sea Salt

$3.00

Dirty Mesquite BBQ

$3.00

Dirty Sour Cream & French Onion

$3.00

PASTRIES

Sea Salt Croissant

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Cinnamon Crown (monkey bread)

$5.00

Chocolate Twist

$4.50

BOARDS

The Piper

$15.00

The Magnum

$35.00

Hummus Board

$12.00

Retail - Merchandise

B&B Wine Key

$5.00

B&B Wine Basket

$25.00

B & B Tshirts

$25.00

Champagne Glass - Brunch Bunch

$20.00

Good Vibes Card w/ Gift

$8.00

You Go Girl Card w/ Gift

$8.00

Bow Pen

$4.00

Grab Life - Coffee Scoop

$7.50

Rise and Grind - Coffee Scoop

$7.50

Foil Cutter - White

$8.00

Door Mat - Brought Wine

$25.00

Deep Breath Big Sips TA Cards

$0.99

You Are A Great Kid TA Card

$0.79

Cngrts Grad Real World TA Card

$1.50

HI Beautiful TA Card

$0.79

Beats The Alternative TA Card

SS Wine Bottle - Roadie

$35.00

SS Wine Bottle - Open Bar

$35.00

Coffee Mug - Big Love

$20.00Out of stock

Soap Bottle - Black

$18.00

Soap Bottle - White

$18.00

Natural Wood Beads w/ Tassel

$17.50

Marble + Wood Base Bowl

$46.00

Black Gem Appetizer Picks

$10.00

Coffee Mug - Get Shit Done

$20.00Out of stock

Coffee Mug - This is Going to be Good

$20.00

Stainless Steel Tumbler - 3 Day Hangover Club

$30.00

Celebrate Wood Wine Box - Happiest Hour

$25.00

Wine Tasting Placemat

$20.00

Cheese Markers S/4

$30.00

Driftwood Cheese Knife Set - More Cheese Please

$25.00

Cocktail Napkin - Juice Cleanse

$8.00

Wine Glass - Big Cocktail Energy

$20.00

Wine Glass - Pinkies Up.

$20.00

Wood Serving Board - Small Bites

$45.00

Wood Serving Board - Happy Hour

$45.00

Tumbler - Saturday Night Drunk

$30.00

Coffee Mug - Breakfast Wine

$17.00

Wine Charm Set - Personality

$17.00

Glitter Acrylic Cake Topper - Let's Party

$20.00

Acrylic Cake Topper - Best Day Ever

$20.00

Marble Board w/ Leather Handles 16Wx10H

$60.00

Acrylic Cake Topper - Happy Birthday

$20.00

Acacia Wood + Marble Cheese Board

$65.00

Acrylic Holder w/ Pad - Work Life Balance

$30.00

Picnic Essentials

$40.00

Barista Essentials

$45.00

Bar Tray - Pour Yourself a Drink

$37.00

Vase w/Natural Cuff

$35.00

Vase w/ Black Cuff

$40.00

Charcuterie Paper Roll - C'est La Vie

$25.00

Charcuterie Paper Roll - Charcuterie

$25.00

Charcuterie Paper Roll - Black and White

$25.00

Champagne Please Set

$25.00

Wine Bag - Candles aren't the only thing getting Lit Tonight

$12.50Out of stock

Acrylic Holder w/ Pad - Things To Do

$30.00

Acrylic Holder w/ Pad - Just Sayin

$30.00

Manner Cloth Napkin

$8.00

Good Food Essentials

$40.00

Wine Holder Cheese Board

$45.00

Coffee Crush Canister w/ Wood Top

$20.00

Indoor/Outdoor Picnic Throw - Black + White

$35.00

Charcuterie Serving Board - EAT. DRINK. NAP

$60.00

Slim Flask Bottle - Pop Fizz Clink

$20.00

XL Round Charcuterie Serving Board - Black

$150.00

Cement Wine Bottle Holder

$40.00

Retail - Wine

Austin Hope

$50.99

Bonanza

$23.99

Buehler Napa Cabernet

$32.99

Daou

$24.99

Drumheller

$14.99

Jayson Cabernet

$89.99

Katherine Goldschmidt

$24.99

Quilt

$49.99

Quilt Reserve

$94.99

Silver Oak

$89.99

Caymus 1 liter

$87.99

Spring Mountain

$89.99

ZD Cabernet

$74.99

Conn Creek

$39.99

Imagery 375ml

$11.99

Josh 375ml

$11.99

J Lohr 375ml

$11.99

Mount Veeder 375ml

$26.99

Crossbarn 2018 Napa Valley

$49.99

Juggernaut

$27.99

Caymus 750ml

$75.00

Plumpjack Adaptation

$75.00

Cade

$120.00

Louis Martini

$29.99

Cakebread

$50.00

Frog's Leap Shale and Stone

$29.99

Landmark Overlook

$24.99

Flowers

$44.99

Ferrari Carano

$22.99

Rombauer

$44.99

Hartford Court

$29.99

Mer Soleil

$23.99

Buhler Chardonnay

$21.99

Hess Shirttail

$17.99

Cambria Katherine's Vineyard 375ml

$13.99

La Crema

$20.99

ZD Chardonnay

$41.99

Wente 375ml

$12.99

Clos du Bois 2018

$6.99

Bogel Chardonnay

$9.99

IL BORRO Lavelle Chardonnay

$24.00

Plumpjack Chardonnay

$55.00

EnRoute

$49.99

Hartford's Land Edge

$50.99

Ken Wright Cellars Pinot Noir

$31.99

Belle Glos Clark & Telephone

$43.50

Calera

$29.99

Walt

$39.99

Meiomi 375ml

$13.99

Elouan

$24.99

Elouan Magnum

$44.99

Hahn

$17.99

Beaux Freres

$94.99

Boen

$27.99

Nielson

$25.99

Higher Ground

$19.99

Boen Magnum

$48.00

Goldeneye

$49.99

Meiomi 750ml

$20.99

8 Years in the Desert

$50.99

Prisoner

$44.99

Justin Isosceles

$64.99

Conundrum Red

$23.50

Freak Show

$23.99

Joel Gott Palisades

$19.99

Hour Glass Red Blend

$39.99

J Lohr Pure Paso

$30.99

Saldo

$34.99

Juan Gil

$20.99

Camino del Priorat

$22.99

Decoy Red Blend

$21.99

Saldo

$34.99

Earthquake

$24.99

Turley Old Vine

$44.99

Red Schooner

$49.99

Catena

$24.99

Emmolo Merlot

$54.99

Duckhorn Merlot

$48.99

Plumpjack Merlot

$59.99

Twomey

$32.99

John Anthony

$24.99

Craggy Range

$26.99

Merry Edwards

$49.99

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$17.99

Kim Crawford 375ml

$11.99

White Haven

$23.99

Ferrari Carano 375ml

$11.99

ZD Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$29.99

Stewart

$32.99

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$24.99

Oyster Bay

$12.99

Moet Mini 187ml

$16.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut

$64.99

Veuve Clicquot Rose

$79.99

Eroica

$24.99

Leonard Kreusch

$15.99

Jermann

$22.99

Scarpetta

$14.99

Polvaro

$19.99

Hugel

$29.99

Ponzi

$17.99

Fattoria Selvapiana

$27.99

Elouan Rose

$20.99

Belle Glos Blanc de Noir

$24.99

Miraval Cottes De Provence

$23.99

A to Z Rose

$23.99

Villa Wolf

$14.00

Flowers

$35.99

LDV Winery 2015 Grenache

$34.99

LDV 2018 Viognier

$34.99

Roederer Estate

$27.99

Steorra

$29.99

Chandon Brut 187ml

$12.00

Gambino Prosecco

$12.99

Bollicini Prosecco DOC

$9.99

Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc

$17.99

William Fevre Chablis

$49.99

IL BORRO Toscana Syrah - Sangiovese 2017

$32.00

BIRDIE

Half Chicken

$50.00

Atlantic Salmon

$50.00

48 Hour Short Rib

$50.00

Rigatoni

$50.00

EAGLE

King Salmon

$70.00

Shrimp Scampi

$70.00

Half Chicken

$70.00

Double Cut Pork Chop

$70.00

Sea Scallops

$70.00

Short Ribs

$70.00

ALBATROSS

Grilled Filet Mignon

$90.00

Seared Sea Scallop & Maine Lobster

$90.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$90.00

Wagyu Flank Steak

$90.00

Short Rib Cappelletti

$90.00

King Salmon

$90.00

CHoP Menu

King Salmon

$96.00

Filet Mignon

$96.00

Roasted Chicken

$96.00

Hand Cut Ribeye

$96.00

ZOETIS

Grilled Filet Mignon

$84.00

Sea Scallops & Maine Lobster

$84.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$84.00

Wagyu Flank Steak

$84.00

Kung Pao Tofu

$84.00

Vegan Roasted Broccoli Pasta

$84.00

THE VILLAGE

Pepperoni Flatbread

$3.75

Prosciutto & Mozzarella Canapé

$5.00

Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho

$5.00

Spicy Tuna Futomaki Roll

$2.27

FIRST ROUND OF DRINKS (VILLAGE)

$5.00

Bogle Cab

$5.00

Decoy Red Blend

$8.00

Hahn Pinot Noir

$7.00

Red

$9.00

Oyster Bay Sauv

$5.00

Clos de Bois Chard

$5.00

Zonin Sparkling

$5.00

The Valley Lager

$7.00

AZ Wilderness IPA

$7.00

HUSS Scottsdale Blonde

$6.00

HUSS Cenpho IPA

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Soda

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.50

Rebull

$5.00

BOTOX & BUBBLY

Botox & Bubbly Event

$988.00

COOKING CLASS

Chef Cooking Class

$50.00

WINE CLASS

Tom’s Wine Class

$25.00

LTO'S

Wild Mushroom Toast

$15.00

Wild Mushroom French Omelette

$12.00

Filet Mignon Benedict

$22.00

Wild Mushroom & Vegetable Quiche

$15.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2577 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 100, Chandler, AZ 85248

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Bottle and Bean image
Bottle and Bean image

