Bottle Logic Brewing Anaheim Tasting Room

Birds of Paradise (2022) (500mL Bottle) • LIMIT 4 PER PERSON

$24.95

Rum Barrel-Aged Fruit Sour steeped on Grapefruit and Orange Peels, then finished with Pineapple and Lime • 14% ABV • Birds of Paradise is a cheeky twist on a Jungle Bird cocktail, and it's the first collaborative entry in our "Lightning in a Bottle" project! We’ve been swapping hops and talking technique with Green Cheek Brewing team for years — now we’re psyched to finally join forces in this innovative new release! We aged Birds of Paradise in Barbadian rum barrels before steeping the liquid on a vibrant blend of dried orange and grapefruit peels to mimic the citrus-driven bitterness of the cocktail’s Aperol component. A tempering tropical sweetness of fresh pineapple alights on the palate with a peck of fresh lime juice, all culminating in an integrated-but-obvious 14% exhale. Shake the bottle gently before opening and serve over a giant ice cube in a rocks glass!