Bottle Logic Brewing Anaheim Tasting Room
1,604 Reviews
$$
1072 N Armando St
Anaheim, CA 92806
"Lightning in a Bottle" Bottles: Same Day Pick-Up
Smoke Sting (2022) (500mL Bottle) • LIMIT 4 PER PERSON
Mezcal Barrel-Aged Fruit Sour with Blackberries, Blackberry Honey, and Lemon, then finished with Sage and Rosemary • 14.7% ABV • This potent purple potable was inspired by the "Killer Bee" cocktail, which swaps a traditional "Bee's Knees" gin base for mezcal -- a smokier, more aggressive spirit. After mezcal barrel aging, this liquid met blackberry honey and fresh lemon juice for a perfect balance of sweet and sour on the smoke-stung base. We added drums of blackberries for a complex, juicy richness and balanced the finish with a delicate combination of sage and rosemary. Shake the bottle gently before opening and serve over a giant ice cube in a rocks glass!
Birds of Paradise (2022) (500mL Bottle) • LIMIT 4 PER PERSON
Rum Barrel-Aged Fruit Sour steeped on Grapefruit and Orange Peels, then finished with Pineapple and Lime • 14% ABV • Birds of Paradise is a cheeky twist on a Jungle Bird cocktail, and it's the first collaborative entry in our "Lightning in a Bottle" project! We’ve been swapping hops and talking technique with Green Cheek Brewing team for years — now we’re psyched to finally join forces in this innovative new release! We aged Birds of Paradise in Barbadian rum barrels before steeping the liquid on a vibrant blend of dried orange and grapefruit peels to mimic the citrus-driven bitterness of the cocktail’s Aperol component. A tempering tropical sweetness of fresh pineapple alights on the palate with a peck of fresh lime juice, all culminating in an integrated-but-obvious 14% exhale. Shake the bottle gently before opening and serve over a giant ice cube in a rocks glass!
The Last Road (2022) (500mL Bottle)
Fruit Sour Ale • 11% ABV • Eve comes speeding through the desert in The Last Road, our next cocktail-inspired Lightning in a Bottle offering! We aged a small batch of High ABV Seltzer in tequila barrels, then finished it with a sunset of passionfruit, mango, and orange juices, agave nectar, fresh lime juice, and a house-made pequin pepper tincture that builds a subtle heat with each sip. This glowing golden liquid is packed with real fruit so be sure to give your bottles a gentle shake before enjoying them at home -- ideally over a giant ice cube with a spiced salt rim!
Stasis Project Bottles: Same Day Pick-Up
Natural Selection (2022) (500mL Bottle)
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Banana Bread Stout collaboration with Tripping Animals Brewing • 14% ABV • We treated this bourbon barrel aged stout with a blend of cacao nibs, wild thai bananas, and vanilla chai to develop the rich, soul-warming flavors of banana bread -- and it hits on every level. Flavors of banana, clove, cinnamon, chocolate, and oak completely envelope the palate; the 14% ABV warms and lingers in the chest. Mildly sweet with a lightly tannic tea-toned bitterness. You'll find this #StasisProject most flavorful once it's had an opportunity to climb closer to ambient temperature!
Common Ancestor (2022) (500mL Bottle)
Common Ancestor - Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Coconut & Ube Stout • 13% ABV • We're still tripping with another small-batch Tripping Animals Collaboration! We built this small-batch offering on our favorite four barrels of the Tripping Animals Imperial Stout collaboration base -- the velvetiest, most inherently chocolate-forward of the whole lot -- then finished it with mountains of fresh and toasted coconut and ube! Warm aromas of coconut and fresh pastries melt into a rich and velvety experience on the palate, where the soft sweetness of coconut melds with the nutty vanilla flavors of ube. Its thick and silky, coconut-laden mouthfeel is beautifully balanced by the underlying bourbon, oak, and chocolate tones from the selective blend of truly exemplary barrels.
Flesh to Stone (2022) (500mL Bottle)
Peach Brandy Barrel-Aged Barleywine • 12% ABV • We've aged our FOBAB Gold Medal and Best of Show-winning 'Arcane Rituals' English-style Barleywine in a small collection of incredible Peach Brandy barrels for a delicate summery variant release! The rich brown sugary pie crust malt character of the base beer sings in these barrels -- we're pulling flavors of vanilla, leather, black tea, and ripe peach right from the wood and the residual spirit left in these extraordinary oak treasures.
Leche Borracho (2022) (500mL Bottle)
Tequila & Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Milk Stout • 14% ABV • Complex aromas of autumn leaves and spicy mole. Savory-sweet chocolate hits the palate first as a rich, silky base for our chili pepper blend. The heat builds with each sip -- chocolate-raisin tones of ancho, sweet tobacco layers from guajillo, and a lingering wisp of smoke from earthy chipotle peppers. Oaky vanilla depth from a portion of bourbon barrel aging complements the firm sense of place and tradition imbued in this tequila barrel-aged stout. This beer contains lactose!
Ghost Proton (2022) (500mL Bottle)
Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial S'Moress Stout • 13.5% ABV • Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial S'Mores Stout built on a blend of Darkstar November and a viscous Rye Double Mash base that was brewed and finished with hundreds of pounds of marshmallows, graham crackers, and cacao nibs.
Alternating Pattern (2022) (500mL Bottle)
Brandy Barrel-Aged Roasted Pecan Strong Ale • 13% ABV • A pure expression of roasted holiday pecans on a brandy barrel-aged Strong Ale. Scents of Thanksgiving waft from the glass -- sugared nuts, rich raisin, leather, hints of tobacco -- and meet bold pecan on the palate with a bite of brûléed sugar and soft vanilla that brings the whole feast together.
Darkstar November (2022) (500mL Bottle)
Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout • 12% ABV • Decoded images from Eve's transmissions unveil this year's release of Darkstar November, the barrel-aged beer where it all began. Snippets of sweet molasses, spicy rye, velvety vanilla, and bourbon-soaked chocolate oak have been detected and will prove to have thoroughly infiltrated this 12% ABV Imperial Stout.
RedEye November (2021) (500mL Bottle)
Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Coffee Stout • 13% ABV • We're thrilled to announce the release of the fifth bottled batch of our legendary RedEye November, a #StasisProject variant that features an exclusive blend of coffee beans masterfully roasted by our friends at Mostra Coffee. Flavors of dark fruit, baking chocolate, and caramelized sugar from El Salvadorian coffee beans meld with the spicy rye malt and bittersweet molasses of Darkstar November, our original barrel-aged beer.
32oz Crowlers To Go: Same Day Pick-Up
Hexpresso (32oz)
Pumpkin Spice Latte-Inspired Coffee Sweet Stout • 10.75% ABV • Pours a deep, inky brown with some visible spice particles and a thin, light brown head that quickly dissipates. Festive aromas of cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice carry through to the palate with layers of roasted coffee and hints of chocolate. Medium-bodied with a warming 10.75% ABV and a moderately sweet, lingering finish. Pouring exclusively at Disney California Adventure's Festival of Holidays and the Bottle Logic Tasting Room.
16oz Cans and 4-Packs To Go: Same Day Pick-Up
Glacial Drift (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Hard Seltzer • 5% ABV • Blue Raspberry ICEE-inspired hard seltzer, colored naturally with blue spirulina!
Aurora Borealis (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Green Honeydew and Lime Hard Seltzer • 8% ABV • If you're ready to start glowing, this 8% Honeydew and Lime Hard Seltzer will get the job done.
Infrared Mode (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Fruit Punch Hard Seltzer • 6% ABV • A refreshing dose of pure Fruit Punch nostalgia!
(714) Blonde (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Blonde Ale • 4.8% ABV • Crisp and easy drinking – backed by a sweet malt finish.
Hanamachi (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Japanese Rice Lager • 5% ABV • This seasonal treasure is brilliantly delicate; it’s dry and bright with prominent rice character that pairs beautifully with fresh sushi.
Hanamachi Yuzu (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Hanamachi Yuzu • 5% ABV • Hanamachi finished with yuzu for a bite of super-fresh mandarin orange-meets-lemon bitterness.
Siempre Explorando con Lima (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Mexican Style Lager with Lime • 4.9% ABV • We've conditioned our Mexican Style Lager on a bed of lime peels for your enjoyment!
Hanamachi Black (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Hanamachi Black - 5% ABV • Hanamachi Black swaps pilsner malts for a dark, roasted malt bill to achieve a deeper, darker appearance and refreshing yet rich, malty flavor with a nutty-sweet palate, and dry, rounded finish.
Nectar Of The Night (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Tart Fruit Ale • 6.5% ABV • A blood-red Tart Fruit Ale fermented with blood oranges and raspberries, then finished with a steep on blood orange peels for a final bite of bright citrus.
Krakatoa! (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Smoothie Style Sour Ale • 6.21% ABV • A tantalizing twist on our Dole Whip-inspired Smoothie Sour, Krakatoa! erupts onto the palate with all the rich pineapple, marshmallow, and Madagascar vanilla of Tropical Hideaway topped off with glowing pink rivulets of fresh strawberry! Be sure to give cans a gentle shake to mix up all the fruit before opening!
Toes to the Nose (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Smoothie-Style Berliner Weisse • 5.5% ABV • Barrel through waves of mango, fresh coconut, and marshmallows on this lightly tart, super viscous, small-batch smoothie-style beer!
She Shot First (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Tropical Hazy IPA • 6.4% ABV • When the mission went to hell, Eve didn't take chances... #SheShotFirst. This Hazy IPA is an evolution of one of our opening-day beers, brewed with Mosaic, Simcoe, and El Dorado hops, and now finished with a clean shot of sweet pineapple and vibrant passionfruit.
It's Actually Very, VERY Scientific (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Double Dry Hopped Hazy DIPA • 8.7% ABV • We took our fan-favorite Slice Beer collaboration and doubled the science AND doubled the dry hop with a total of 11lbs/bbl! The Citra, Galaxy, and Mosaic shine with intense notes of candied tangerine, lime zest, and cantaloupe on the nose and palate, where it finishes with a mild sweetness and gentle, lingering bitterness.
Teacursion (16oz Can 4-Pack)
West Coast IPA • 6.5% ABV • Our staple West Coast IPA brand steeped on tropical black tea!
Order of Combat (16oz Can 4-Pack)
West Coast IPA • 7.4% ABV • Brewed with Columbus, Citra, Simcoe, El Dorado, and Mosaic in the boil, then finished with a double dry-hop of Mosaic, Citra, and Simcoe. It’s golden and clear with bold aromas of pine and blueberry. On the palate, hints of tropical fruit materialize with an earthy, cedar-toned malt backbone.
The Greyhound (16oz Can 4-Pack)
West Coast IPA • 6.5% ABV • Mosaic, Citra and Amarillo-hopped West Coast IPA finished with fresh grapefruit juice!
Feedback Loop (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Brown Ale • 6% ABV • We've spent the last seven years building monster stouts, whipping up fruited smoothie mayhem, iterating on hazy IPAs, and perfecting the crispiest of bois with nary a brown ale in sight. We've heard your cries and now finally present: Feedback Loop. A beautiful, clear brown ale with tones of toast and toffee; light bodied with a layer of biscuity malt and clean, concise finish. Truly, feedback is a gift.
Mint Condition (16oz Can)
Imperial Pastry Stout • 12.20% ABV • Mint Condition is a 12.2% dessert stout inspired by mint chocolate chip ice cream. Brewed with lactose, chocolate malts, and mint, then finished through 95lbs of TCHO Chocolate Ecuadorian cacao nibs -- this beer is just dead-on ice cream. It's utterly perfect.
Study Break (16oz Can)
Sweet Stout • 10% ABV • Snickers candy bar-inspired sweet stout brewed with lactose and caramel malts, then recirculated on cacao nibs and peanuts
Leche Mole (16oz Can)
Chocolate Mole-Inspired Sweet Stout • 10.6% ABV • Leche Mole is a mocha milk stout brewed with lactose and finished through cacao nibs and a medley of Anaheim, Ancho, Chipotle, and Guajillo chili peppers for a rich, chocolate mole-toned flavor.
Glassware
Hanamachi Glass
16oz glass featuring characters and art details from our Hanamachi label suite! Hand wash only.
Stasis Project Rocks Glass
Formidably weighted 6oz glass with double-sided platinum design.
Snifter Glass
10oz glass, ideal for big, bold stouts.
Taster Glass
5oz glass, ideal for sampling.
Seltzer Glass
19oz glass, ideal for seltzers!
Tulip Glass
14oz glass, ideal for IPAs.
Beaker Glass
16oz glass, ideal for lagers!
Week Of Logic Adventure Teku Glass
Fundamental Observation (2018) Glass
"Lightning in a Bottle" Cocktail Glass
14oz branded glass. Hand wash only! Perfect for a giant ice cube and pour of our cocktail-inspired “Lightning in a Bottle” offerings!
Accessories
"Taste Buds" Garbage Pail Kids Card Pack
2022 Topps Garbage Pail Kids Taste Buds Series 1 Set Details: Curated by artist Keith Shore, 2022 Topps Garbage Pail Kids Taste Buds pairs the classic GPK style with breweries across the world. A total of 20 beermakers are covered in the 40-card set, with each treated to two different card titles (20 A-names and 20 B-names). Some images directly reference the brewer in question with a logo or other unique element. The set is issued in 11-card packs for $19.99. Each box has one Gold Border parallel.
The Greyhound Frisbee
Custom-painted Greyhound Discraft UltraStar frisbee.
Week of Logic Beach Towel
58 x 30 inches, machine washable.
Sticker 5-Pack: Hanamachi
Contains five ~3in stickers.
Sticker 5-Pack: Smoothie Pack
Contains five ~3in stickers.
Sticker 7-Pack: "Space Fights" Pack
Contains seven Star Wars-inspired stickers of various sizes.
Sticker 5-Pack: Retro Pack
Contains five ~3in stickers.
Stasis Project Jigsaw Puzzle
29 x 20-inch 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle featuring the vibrant icons from our favorite Stasis Project releases!
Arcade Enamel Pin
Game on! 1.5 x 1.25 inches with clasp pin backing.
Barrel Enamel Pin
Game on! 1.5 x 1.25 inches with clasp pin backing.
Eve Enamel Pin
Our Lady of Invention, Eve! 1.5 x 1.25 inches with clasp pin backing.
Enamel Pin Three-Pack
Save a dollar apiece when you purchase all three of our enamel pins! No substitutions.
Beer Lab Wear Socks
Sublimated print on woven polyester, one size fits most.
Lanyard
Hangs 18 inches long. 3/4 inch wide.
Beer Bulb Enamel Pin (White)
Just a hair taller than a quarter. Rubber push backing.
Beer Bulb Enamel Pin (Blue)
Just a hair taller than a quarter. Rubber push backing.
Beer Bulb Enamel Pin (Black)
Glows in the dark! Just a hair taller than a quarter. Rubber push backing.
Beer Bulb Enamel Pin (Orange)
Just a hair taller than a quarter. Rubber push backing.
Meatball Logo Patch (Blue)
About half an inch larger in diameter than a silver dollar. Navy colored text. Iron-on!
Meatball Logo Patch (Orange)
About half an inch larger in diameter than a silver dollar. Navy colored text. Iron-on!
Meatball Logo Patch (Black)
About half an inch larger in diameter than a silver dollar. Iron-on!
Bags
Cryo Storage Bag - Dogs of Logic
Fully customized insulated bag, fits four sets of 16oz 4pk cans. [12 inches long, 6 inches wide, 13 inches tall.] Detailed zipper pull, embroidery, and interior fabric. Ships with removable shoulder strap and a removable, waterproof interior pocket (for ice or a cold pack).
Cryo Storage Bag - Stasis Project
Fully customized insulated bag, fits four sets of 16oz 4pk cans. [12 inches long, 6 inches wide, 13 inches tall.] Detailed zipper pull, embroidery, and interior fabric. Ships with removable shoulder strap and a removable, waterproof interior pocket (for ice or a cold pack).
Bottle Logic Bag
Easily fits six bottles or crowlers.
Canvas Tote Bag - Black & White
Carry all manner of cans, bottles, and treasures in this super-sturdy cotton canvas tote! 22 inch handles, side gussets, 10" x 14" x 5."
Canvas Tote Bag - Khaki & Orange
Carry all manner of cans, bottles, and treasures in this super-sturdy cotton canvas tote! 22 inch handles, side gussets, 10" x 14" x 5."
Apparel
Button Down Shirt • Black & White Hex Bulb
Cotton/poly blend with a bit of stretch, but no sheen! It’s got a pocket!
Button Down Shirt • Brown & Orange Cans
Cotton/poly blend with a bit of stretch, but no sheen! It’s got a pocket!
Socks • Quarktoberfest Print
Quarktoberfest patterned crew socks! One size fits most. Knitted combed cotton, wash inside out.
T-Shirt • Hanamachi Crimson • Unisex Cut
100% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton Crew neck, unisex cut.
Long Sleeve T-Shirt • Hanamachi Black • Unisex Cut
100% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton Crew neck, masculine cut.
T-Shirt • Black Hex • Unisex Cut
100% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton Crew neck, masculine cut.
T-Shirt • Black Hex • Feminine Cut
V-Neck, slim-fit feminine cut. 100% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton
Tank Top • Red Fractured Type • Unisex Cut
Super-soft, garment-dyed tank top with dark navy/black type. Garment-dyed items are colored with dye after the shirt pieces have been cut and assembled. It gives the shirt a soft, well-loved texture and a worn-in, favorite-shirt look that will feature unique color variations throughout the piece. Garment dyeing also ensures that no matter how many times the shirt is washed, the size won't shift.
T-Shirt • B/L Heart • Feminine Cut
Round neck, feminine cut
T-Shirt • Maroon Hex • Unisex Cut
T-Shirt • Charcoal Grey Sunset Hex • Unisex Cut
T-Shirt • Cerulean Blue • Beer DNA Logo • Unisex Cut
100% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton Crew neck, unisex cut.
T-Shirt • Mustard • Beer DNA Logo • Unisex Cut
100% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton Crew neck, unisex cut. Fluorescent coral print.
T-Shirt • Teal Tie Dye • Unisex Cut
Made with 100% pre-shrunk cotton. Machine wash separately in cold water.
T-Shirt • Neon Pink Script • Unisex Cut
Super soft, light scene vibes. 60/40 blend of combed ring-spun cotton/polyester sueded jersey.
T-Shirt • Neon Teal Script • Unisex Cut
Super soft, light scene vibes. 60/40 blend of combed ring-spun cotton/polyester sueded jersey.
T-Shirt • Neon Yellow Script • Unisex Cut
Super soft, light scene vibes. 60/40 blend of combed ring-spun cotton/polyester sueded jersey.
T-Shirt • (2020) Fundamental Observation • Unisex Cut
50% Polyester, 25% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton, 25% Rayon
T-Shirt • (2021) Fundamental Observation • Unisex Cut
100% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton
Coach Jacket • Blue • Unisex Cut
100% Nylon with waterproof coating.
Sweatshirt • Black Tie Dye • Unisex Cut
Cotton Poly Blend: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Machine wash separately with cold water, normal cycle only. Tumble dry low. This sweatshirt is individually dyed, due to the nature of garment dyeing, fabric color may bleed or fade after wash.
Sweatshirt • (2021) Fundamental Observation • Unisex Cut
Cotton Poly Fleece: 80% Cotton/20% Poly
Sweatshirt • Heather Green Crewneck • Unisex Cut
50% polyester, 37.5% Airlume combed and ringspun cotton, 12.5% rayon. Crazy soft.
Sweatshirt • Heather Red Brick Crewneck • Unisex Cut
Sweatshirt • Semper Explorans Full Zip Hoodie • Unisex Cut
70% cotton/ 30% polyester blend - French Terry texture
T-Shirt • Black + Red Hex • Unisex Cut
Crew neck, masculine cut
T-Shirt • Grey/Blue + Yellow Beer DNA • Unisex Cut
100% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton
T-Shirt • Light Grey Bulb • Unisex Cut
Crew neck, unisex cut.
T-Shirt • Royal Blue Hex • Unisex Cut
100% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton
T-Shirt • Natural Flow 20 • Feminine Cut
60% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton / 40% Polyester Loose, flowy cut.
Pajama Pants • Stasis Print • Unisex Cut
Super soft spun polyester.
T-Shirt • Epicurean 01 • Unisex Cut
50% Polyester / 25% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton / 25% Rayon
1072 N Armando St, Anaheim, CA 92806