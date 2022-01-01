The Bottle Tree imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Bottle Tree

1,325 Reviews

$$

102 Davis St

Belmont, NC 28012

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

102 Davis St, Belmont, NC 28012

Directions

Gallery
The Bottle Tree image

Map
